From Sport to Business
  1. 1. From Sport to Business by Brenno Silva I was a very energetic child to put it nicely. To deal with my excess of energy, I’ve always played sports. Swimming was my first sport, but the sport I fell in love with was soccer. I played in Brazil, but it was only until I moved to Orlando that I became very committed and competitive. Between the age of 13 and 16, my family moved to Spain, England, and Portugal. In these 3 countries, soccer is more similar to a religion than a sport—millions of kids dream and fight to be professional players. In Portugal, I began to train intensely. My dedication came from after a tryout in RCD Espanyol in Spain. Not only did I not pass the tryout at Espanyol, but I also left there with a broken nose. On the taxi ride home, my dad and I knew that we weren't going to get a call back from the Espanyol coach, and we were right. I felt like I was going in slow motion compared to those players. But this time, it was going to be different. I was only 13, but I had the drive and maturity to focus on becoming a professional soccer player. When I felt prepared to try again, I participated in a tryout for Benfica, one of the most traditional and well- known clubs in Europe. There were countless stages in the try out process designed to identify only the best players. I managed to get to the last stage held in the Benfica training center, where the Benfica professional players trained. In the final phase, the coach dismissed me; it felt like a punch to the stomach. However, he redirected me to a smaller club partnered with them, Oeiras, who also participated in the national tournament in Portugal; they wanted to watch me throughout the year. I played for this soccer club in the 2014 season and managed to stand out. At the beginning of 2015, Benfica invited me to play a tournament in Italy for the club to reassess my talent. I went there with a mindset of if they don’t accept me at least I had the experience of travelling and playing with the Benfica academy team. But, deep down I knew this was an opportunity of a lifetime. We won that tournament against Juventus in the final. A couple of days later they invited me
  2. 2. to play in another tournament, but this time in Spain. After the tournament, I wasn’t sure if I played well enough for the coaches to like me. I was scared of getting another “no.” A couple days passed since the tournament ended, and still no word from Benfica. Until one day I got a call from the coach saying that I have a lot to improve, like my left foot and stamina, but I have what it takes to be in the team. I was accepted! Soon after, I had the opportunity to sign a 2-year contract with Benfica; my dream was beginning to unfold. I walked into the locker room and greeted all the other players. I was intimidated as they all looked at me. There was a tension in the air because some players were scared of me taking their place or lowering their playing time. They asked me what position I played, and I could see a sense of relief if I said a different position as theirs and a sense of despair if it was the same. After we had our uniforms on, it was time to head to the soccer field. I was amazed, so many soccer fields and professionals. After practice, my dad and my personal trainer that had been with me since I moved to Portugal had so many questions, since no one, including parents, could spectate the practices. I smiled and told them all about it. I was proud of myself; all the hard work had paid off. One year passed, I was now 16. The players were even more competitive than the previous year, and so was I. My body was exhausted and filled with pain that day. But, my excitement was more potent than any discomfort because it was game day. We were playing an older team that was much more physically strong than most of us. When I tried to switch directions with the ball, I fell to the floor, screaming. The game continued around me as I stood up and awkwardly walk directly to the physical therapy room. That was my first time in that room; little did I know that I spent many months there. I had ripped a muscle in my leg. And so, months passed. 6 times per week, I was greeted by a lot of ice, a lot of shocks, and a lot of exams on my leg. I would sometimes bring my homework during that painful routine, which to this day, my GPA thanks me. By the end of the season, my injury was completely healed. No more crutches and the Benfica doctors allowed me to run and kick to ball
  3. 3. freely. I was happy in those last few months because I was finally able to return to my passion. When my 2-year contract ended, it was time to decide what I wanted for my future. I knew I could be a professional, and I was on the right track to accomplish that, but after assessing my circumstances and considering all of my options, I realized soccer will always be my passion, but it won't be my career. I decided to pursue what I grew up seeing my parents do successfully--business. This was a tough decision. I decided that I would prepare myself to work in the business area, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn by immersing myself in my family's companies in Brazil and the United States. From that moment on, I shifted focus. I started participating in soccer as a hobby instead of a potential career. While attending High School, I traveled to participate in meetings and conferences with my father. I began to prioritize my academic life, which hadn't been the focus in the first two years of high school when soccer was the main priority. I started an internship at Orlando City Soccer Club, where I spend time in almost every department, including Sales, IT, Marketing, and Gameday operation. I also participated in mentoring and classes with 3 of his executives every week specializing in sales, marketing, and finance. One of them was Fernando Mantovani, which taught me about finance and the stock market. Today, I have a passion for business. Soccer taught me to be disciplined and fight for my goals. I know adversity will come, but that will not stop me from taking risks because that is the only way I will be able to look back and be proud of my journey. These lessons have prepared me well for this new challenge. I want to build projects, manage resources. I understand that behind the numbers of a company, there are families, desires, anxieties, and uncertainties. It’s clear to me that running a business is far more than managing spreadsheets, it is all about managing a vision, and that is my career aspiration.

