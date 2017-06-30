BIO120: CHEMICAL SAFETY Pool & Spa University
POOL CHEMICAL SAFETY ➤ Chemicals protect customers when they’re used correctly in swimming pools or spas, but they may be ...
OXIDIZERS ➤ Smart Shock® ➤ Easy Shock & Swim® ➤ Burnout® 73 ➤ Burnout® 3 ➤ Burnout® 35 ➤ Oxysheen® ➤ SoftSwim® C ➤ SpaGuar...
SAFE HANDLING ➤ Read all labels carefully and follow directions precisely. Never mix chemicals together. Chemical reaction...
SAFE HANDLING ➤ When adding products through skimmer, be sure only one product is added at a time. ➤ Rinse out empty bags ...
SAFE STORAGE ➤ Do not allow chemicals to stay in your car for a long period of time. Unload and store them as soon as you ...
SAFE STORAGE ➤ Separate sanitizers and oxidizers from each other and from other chemicals with: ➤ Solid shelving ➤ Solid v...
ADDITIONAL STORAGE GUIDELINES ➤ Display organic oxidizers (i.e. dichlor shocks) and cyanuric acid away from inorganic oxid...
SAFETY DATA SHEETS ➤ Safety Data Sheets (SDS, formerly MSDS) are a widely used system for cataloging information on chemic...
HOW TO HANDLE SPILLS ➤ Be sure that no contaminant is present. Some common contaminants are household cleaners, detergents...
HOW TO HANDLE SPILLS ➤ Provide ventilation and clear area of children and other people. ➤ Wear protective gear, i.e. safet...
FIRST AID ➤ If an emergency occurs involving swimming pool and spa sanitizers or oxidizers, immediately follow the ﬁrst ai...
×