⚡E-book⚡PDF⚡ Lookingbill and Marks' Principles of Dermatology E-Book

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B078NFRP72 Intuitively organized by appearance rather than etiology⭐ Lookingbill and Marks’ Principles of Dermatology⭐ 6th Edition⭐ by Drs. James G. Marks⭐ Jr. and Jeffrey J. Miller⭐ is a concise⭐ abundantly illustrated everyday reference for dermatologic diagnosis and therapy. It offers expert guidance and overviews of essential information in dermatology⭐ including ✔key points⭐ clinical pearls⭐ differential diagnosis⭐ and tables of first- and second-line treatments. ❤Superb ✔clinical photographs⭐ full-color histopathology images⭐ and corresponding cross-sectional line diagrams❤ provide details on cause and condition. Features ✔new and expanded evidence-based treatment tables❤ to keep you up to date with fast-changing treatments in dermatology and guide you toward the best treatments for your patients. Offers ✔new coverage of common drug eruptions❤⭐ as well as ✔the latest therapies for common⭐ difficult-to-treat skin disorders❤⭐ such as acne⭐ psoriasis⭐ and eczema. Includes a ✔more diverse range of skin color❤ patient images throughout.