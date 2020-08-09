Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Cheeseboards and missiles Geolocating a Russian anti-air system in Libya
  2. 2. Initialreport:ananti-air weaponinRasLanuf:5 August2020
  3. 3. Possibleidentification:a ‘Cheeseboard’satelliteand anS-300anti-airmissile launcher?
  4. 4. Can we confirm? Can we geolocate?
  5. 5. Themostuseful photographofthethree
  6. 6. Locatingthelandmark
  7. 7. Seemslikea goodmatch  A: Two tall pylons  B: Three pylons, perspective making them look aligned  C: Low dark building  D: Low light building
  8. 8. Amatter ofperspective  We can work out the angle the photographer is stood at relative to the structure (a power substation). By crossing this angle with the row of poles visible in the foreground, we can work out roughy where he is standing.  Green: photographer’s perspective  Blue: Line of roadside poles  We can add a second clue, for extra precision.
  9. 9. Thisdarkobject hasbeentherefor20years. It’sabout 12poles fromthephotographer.
  10. 10. PolesanddarkobjectmarkedonGoogleEarthProgivesusthephotographer’slocation.So whereisthemissilesysteminallthis?
  11. 11. Findingthemissile launcher  A: Substation  B: Missile launcher and radar (likely deployed on or near road)  C: Dark object
  12. 12. 30.272332N 18.333116 Likely coordinates of weapons system
  13. 13. Seemy fullreportforthegeolocation of theotherphotographsandextracontext https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cheeseboards-missiles-finding- russian-anti-air-weapons- clifford/?trackingId=d56JEDYIRcuRhEMOrscBXw%3D%3D

