Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL of DALLAS 2020 ART SHOW
AP ART PORTFOLIOS
FINLEYCAUGHRAN APART2019-2020
Selected Works
SELECTED WORKS
STATEMENT How can I visually portray and understand people in my life through the enneagram? For my sustained investigatio...
TYPE TWO: CARING, SELFLESS. DEPICTED BY LOVING RELATIONSHIP WITH SIBLING. INSPIRATION BY DOROTHEA LANGE (BLACK AND WHITE T...
• The photograph above depicts the ambitious, competent, and energetic motivations that drive a type three. • To the right...
TYPE 4: THE INDIVIDUALIST • For this type, I depict the imaginative, and creative by using a bright color palette. • I had...
TYPE 7: THE ENTHUSIAST Bright color palette reflect the energetic and lively type seven. Having my person coming out of a ...
TYPE 9: THE PEACEMAKER • On the left picture, is the type nine in a negative state of seeking peace between others. • To t...
ART 3
ART 2
ART 1
Middle School 7th
Middle School 5th
THANK YOU CSD ARTISTS FOR YOUR RESILIANCY IN 2019-2020! With Love, Prof Robson
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
CSD 2000 Art Show
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CSD 2000 Art Show

65 views

Published on

Cambridge School of Dallas' Art Show

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CSD 2000 Art Show

  1. 1. THE CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL of DALLAS 2020 ART SHOW
  2. 2. AP ART PORTFOLIOS
  3. 3. FINLEYCAUGHRAN APART2019-2020
  4. 4. Selected Works
  5. 5. SELECTED WORKS
  6. 6. STATEMENT How can I visually portray and understand people in my life through the enneagram? For my sustained investigation I explored the enneagram. This is a system of personality typing, which aids in describing the way in which different people see the world and thus, live in it. I was drawn to this subject because I wish to look past the superficial characteristics of people, and perceive the motivation behind their personalities. I explore this question by creating works that depict the overlooked mystery behind the nine personality types. These works led me to the idea of conducting interviews (seen in S#2) in order to discover their personality types. This helped me to become more aquainted with those around me and step out of my comfort zone, to fully dive into my topic. I arranged photoshoots to depict their main traits, inner conflicts, and behavioral driving forces. By practicing photoshop and editing in S#1-9. I experimented with color, unity, variety, and rhythm so that my artwork adequately communicated each unique type. An example of this experimentation is seen in S#6, as I work with neon lighting. I felt that I could improve the emphasis on portraying each person's personality, so I revised the use of proportion, figure/ground relationship, and texture to better accentuate the inner type. This is seen in S#3,5,7. I also felt I could improve my investigation by adding an adult in S#9, and so ending my sustained investigation with my mother who is older than the rest of my subjects. This shows continuity in one's type, and ties my investigation together as I start off with myself and end with my mother, who is the great motivation in my life. Throughout each investigation I used various editing apps, props, and research to portray the characteristics of each type and depict what sets each person apart; while emphasizing their inner motivations.
  7. 7. TYPE TWO: CARING, SELFLESS. DEPICTED BY LOVING RELATIONSHIP WITH SIBLING. INSPIRATION BY DOROTHEA LANGE (BLACK AND WHITE TECHNIQUE TO EMPHASIZE EMOTION & EMOTION.
  8. 8. • The photograph above depicts the ambitious, competent, and energetic motivations that drive a type three. • To the right, I decided to use the rule of thirds so that Abby was the center of the picture and the eye was immediately drawn to her. This further points to the outstanding type three. Abby, (person pictured) was a highly competitive gymnast who unfortunately had to stop when she suffered a terrible injury, while realizing the sport she commit her life to. TYPE 3: THE ACHIEVER
  9. 9. TYPE 4: THE INDIVIDUALIST • For this type, I depict the imaginative, and creative by using a bright color palette. • I had Andy (model) bring two things that motivated him. • The cape and guitar emphasize his personal type and motivations in his way of life.
  10. 10. TYPE 7: THE ENTHUSIAST Bright color palette reflect the energetic and lively type seven. Having my person coming out of a circular shape allows for the viewer's eye to be drawn immediately to her, and adds a sense of adventure.
  11. 11. TYPE 9: THE PEACEMAKER • On the left picture, is the type nine in a negative state of seeking peace between others. • To the right is her finding peace within herself. I end my sustained investigation with my mother who is older than the rest of my pictured friends. This shows continuity in one's type, and ties my investigation as I start off with myself and end with my mom who is the great motivation in my life.
  12. 12. ART 3
  13. 13. ART 2
  14. 14. ART 1
  15. 15. Middle School 7th
  16. 16. Middle School 5th
  17. 17. THANK YOU CSD ARTISTS FOR YOUR RESILIANCY IN 2019-2020! With Love, Prof Robson

×