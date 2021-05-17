2021 Allison

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GREAT TALES PORTFOLIO Allison Peterman-Grade 11
Based on stories from “The Silmarillion” by JRR Tolkien.
The Children of Hurin
Turin Turambar “Turin stood stonestill and silent, staring on the dreadful death, knowing what he had done; and terrible w...
Turin Materials: Digital Photography Processes: Black point increase for texture, unity via lighting Ideas: Unity, wonder,...
Turin’s Grief: Ultimate Insanity • Turin has just killed the dragon that destroyed his sister’s life. He has found out tha...
Nienor Niniel “He put forth his power, and having learned who she was constrained her to look into his eyes, and laid a sp...
Nienor Niniel: Who Am I? Nienor has just lost her memory, she is confused, lost and very frightened. This image is of me, ...
Nienor’s Suicide: The End of It All • Nienor has just found out that she married her own brother. In her grief, she throws...
Beren and Luthien
Beren “Thus he began the payment of anguish for the fate that was laid on him; and in his fate Luthien was caught and bein...
Beren in the Woods Materials: Digital Photography Processes: Photo Overlay, increasing contrast Ideas: Wonder, ethereal ma...
Beren Imprisoned: Darkness and Hope • Here Beren is in the dungeons of Morgoth, were he has been taken when he quested for...
Luthien Tinuviel “Doom she chose, forsaking the Blessed Realm, and putting aside all claims to kinship with those who dwel...
Luthien’s Dance in the Forest In this photo, Luthien Tinuviel dances in the Woods of here homeland. This is from the scene...
Luthien’s Dance in the Throneroom of Morgoth Luthien here dances (and flies) through the throne room of Morgoth, the evil ...
The Fall of Gondolin
Idril “But fairer than all the wonders of Gondolin was Idril. Turgon’s daughter, she was called the Silver Foot, whose hai...
Idril Sees Tuor • Idril sees Tuor in this picture, as she peeks around a tree in the white city of Gondolin. I desaturated...
Idril Fleeing Gondolin • This image depicts Idril leaving Gondolin as it is being attacked. Still, she is graceful and com...
“And Tuor remained in Gondolin, for its bliss and its beauty and the wisdom of its people held him enthralled; and he beca...
Tuor: Awash In this photo Tuor has just been saved from drowning. He awakens and realizes he is alive. Materials: Digital ...
Tuor Contemplating the Fall of Gondolin • In this image Tuor contemplates all that he has lost when Gondolin fell • Materi...
SELECTED WORKS
“I’m Nobody, who are you?” This image explores fear in the loss of identity and asking oneself the question “Who am I?”
“Because I could not stop for death” This image illustrates the contemplation of mortality and death, straddling the line ...
Reflection This image explores seeing ones deeds and identity in a knife- a weapon of destruction
Quarantine 24601 This image is a reflection on isolation and a feeling of imprisonment in quarantine, and a desire for lif...
The Modern Woman is Made of Makeup
ADVICE to the Artists of the Future • Only you know what’s in your head, so you don’t have to do what anyone else says (un...
2021 Allison

×