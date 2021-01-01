Guia de recursos digitales brenda peralta 1 b2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES TEMA: EDUCACION DE CALIDAD Entrelazando conoc...
EDUCACION FISICA Descargue en un documento Word, su collage en el recurso tecnológico CANVA, la cual permitirá elaborar la...
Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mental...
LENGUA Y LITERATURA
INGLES
HISTORIA
BIOLGIA
CIUDADANIA
FISICA
EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION
Me parece muy útil la aplicación “Storyboard Creation” ya que es una herramienta virtual bastante útil para realizar este ...
QUIMICA
EDUCACION ARTISTICA
* Con la información analizada, elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. Leyendas: Cantuña...
Se decía que Don Ramón se sentía atraído por Mariana, razón por la cual todas las noches visitaba su local. Pero pese a su...
Cuando estaban a punto de morir, visualizaron una cueva, al adentrarse hallaron comida y comieron hasta saciarse. Así suce...
ellas quienes llevaban y traían cartas o recados desde las ciudades como Quito y Guayaquil. Se las veía en sus escobas mie...
ELECTRONICA DIGITAL
ELECTRONICA GENERAL
INSTALACIONES BASICAS
FILOSOFIA
FORMACION LABORAL
MATEMATICAS
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES TEMA: EDUCACION DE CALIDAD Entrelazando conocimientos de la tecnología, la ciencia y el arte a través de herramientas virtuales, que permiten construir mejores condiciones de vida. ESTUDIANTE: BRENDA PERALTA CURSO: 1 ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “B2” ESPECIALIDAD: ELECTRONICA DE CONSUMO AÑO LECTIVO 2020- 2021
  2. 2. EDUCACION FISICA Descargue en un documento Word, su collage en el recurso tecnológico CANVA, la cual permitirá elaborar la guía de recursos tecnológicos. A continuación, explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo.
  3. 3. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  4. 4. LENGUA Y LITERATURA
  5. 5. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  6. 6. INGLES
  7. 7. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  8. 8. HISTORIA
  9. 9. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  10. 10. BIOLGIA
  11. 11. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  12. 12. CIUDADANIA
  13. 13. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  14. 14. FISICA
  15. 15. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  16. 16. EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION
  17. 17. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “Storyboard Creation” ya que es una herramienta virtual bastante útil para realizar este tipo de historietas o comics
  18. 18. QUIMICA
  19. 19. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  20. 20. EDUCACION ARTISTICA
  21. 21. * Con la información analizada, elabore una memoria de los 5 mitos y leyendas más conocidas del Ecuador. Leyendas: Cantuña Cuenta una leyenda que Cantuña un indígena constructor famoso y descendiente directo del gran guerrero Rumiñahui. Los padres franciscanos le encargan la gran tarea construir un atrio para una iglesia en Quito conocida como iglesia de San Francisco, la paga era considerable, pero tenía que cumplir en plazo de seis meses, caso contrario no le pagarían nada. Cantuña al ver que el plazo llegaba a su fin, y la obra no estaba concluida porque el trabajo no era nada fácil le invadió su desesperación, y su sufrimiento llegó a oídos del Diablo. El demonio se presentó ofreciendo realizar un pacto con las siguientes condiciones Cantuña le entregaría su alma como pago. Cantuña aceptó, y miles de pequeños diablillos empezaron a trabajar en cuanto la obscuridad cayó en la ciudad. De pronto Cantuña se dió cuenta de la rapidez con que trabajaban y que su alma estaría destinada a sufrir castigos por toda la eternidad, así que decidió engañar al demonio. Cantuña tomó la última piedra de la construcción y la escondió, cuando el Diablo creyó que había terminado la obra en el plazo establecido se acercó a Cantuña para tomar su alma pero Cantuña le dijo ¡El trato ha sido incumplido. Lucifer, asombrado, vio como un simple mortal lo había engañado. Así, Cantuña salvó su alma y el diablo, sintiéndose burlado, se refugió en los infiernos sin llevarse su paga. Leyenda el gallo de la Catedral, Quito Cierto hombre poderoso, prepotente y orgulloso llamado Don Ramón Ayala y Sandoval apodado “buen gallo del barrio” pasaba sus noches cantando, bebiendo, apostando en un local de vino en el barrio San Juan cuya propietaria se llamaba Mariana apodada “La Chola”.
  22. 22. Se decía que Don Ramón se sentía atraído por Mariana, razón por la cual todas las noches visitaba su local. Pero pese a su extravagancia, era odiado por muchos debido a su manera de hablar grosera y despectiva por lo que siempre decía ¡Yo soy el más gallo del barrio! Una noche mientras iba de regreso a su casa con unos cuantos tragos encima, se detuvo frente a la catedral y reto al gallo (veleta en forma de gallo), comenzó a decir: “¿qué gallo de pelea ni que gallo de iglesia?”, “ese gallo es patético”, “es más bien un gallito en vez de un gallo” y así sucesivamente. Según el testimonio de Don Ramón Ayala y Sandoval, el gallo de la catedral, tomo forma y le dio un picotazo en la cabeza. A primera instancia Don Ramón se quedo perplejo, pero el gallo siguió dándole picotazos hasta que lo tumbo. Asustado le pidió perdón al gallo de veleta y a la catedral, y juro no volver a beber alcohol. La dama tapada, Guayaquil Es una leyenda que data del siglo XVIII y sigue teniendo interés hoy en día, se dice que una mujer esbelta, con porte elegante y un agradable perfume se pasea por las calles de Guayaquil seduciendo a los hombres borrachos, infieles y galanes (algunos dicen que lleva un vestido negro y sombrilla). La mujer aparece a escasos dos metros de dichos hombres cuando regresan de divertirse con la cara tapada por un velo, pero debido a su aroma, los atrae, por lo que irresistiblemente comienzan a seguirla sin poder alcanzarla, mientras piensan “debe ser muy linda”. Así continúan caminando hasta llegar cerca del cementerio general o alguna zona apartada, allí se detienen, se voltea la misteriosa mujer y corre el velo, es entonces cuando la fragancia se convierte en un olor putrefacto, como algo en descomposición y su rostro toma forma de calavera. Con el impacto del olor nauseabundo y el rostro horripilante, los hombres entran en shock, algunos convulsionan hasta fallecer, a otros se les paraliza el corazón, mientras que los que lograron escapar terminaron en centros de salud mental. Son pocos los que han seguido con su vida normal. Aunque no se sabe con certeza si la dama tapada aparece antes o después de la medianoche, muchos la han atisbado, se comenta que es una venganza contra los hombres patanes e infieles. Los orígenes de los Cañaris, Cañar Los cañaris eran una etnia descendiente de la serpiente y la guacamaya que habitaba en la región de Azuay y Cañar. Se cuenta que Pachamama, envió un diluvio que cubrió hasta la montaña más alta, por lo que en esa zona murieron todos sus residentes con excepción a dos niños, hermanos, que permanecieron en la cima hasta que las aguas descendieron.
  23. 23. Cuando estaban a punto de morir, visualizaron una cueva, al adentrarse hallaron comida y comieron hasta saciarse. Así sucedió por el resto de los días, no sabían lo que acontecía, pero la comida siempre estaba, hasta que un día los hermanos visualizaron a un par de mujeres en forma de guacamayas. Eran estas mujeres quienes les dejaban los alimentos en la cueva. Con el tiempo, estos hermanos se enamoraron de ellas y le tuvieron hijos. Según la leyenda ecuatoriana, esta familia corresponden a los primeros pobladores de la Cañaris moderna. Atahualpa y el guacamayo, Cuzco Atahualpa es un emperador y guerrero de renombre, perteneciente a la tribu de los Incas que llevaba a cabo sangrientos y salvajes actos de guerra que fueron enseñados por su padre durante su juventud. Un día durante su infancia merodeaba por un bosque en busca de un animal de caza, cuando vislumbro un hermoso guacamayo (animal raro de ver) que se posó en la copa de un árbol. Atahualpa pensó que seria una buena caza por lo que no se detuvo hasta que la cazo. Cuando Atahualpa regreso a casa emocionado por enseñarle la caza a su padre, se encontró primero con su madre, la reina Pacha, cuyas palabras entonaron “al enemigo solo se le ataca en la batalla, debido a que tiene armas para defenderse”. Esto no lo olvido Atahualpa. MITOS:  Tin Tin  Resumen corto: El diablo tiene algunos nombres, uno de los cuales se le conoce como tin tin, o duende. Cuenta la leyenda que este ser extraño llamado "tin tin" suele aparecer en lugares apartados, en horas de la noche. Este demonio enamora a las mujeres o las viola, y en algunos casos las deja embarazada a veces, engendran y dan a luz niños anormales, mitad animales, mitad hombres.   La Olla del Panecillo  Resumen corto: La olla es una especie de cisterna circular. Durante la época española, sirvió para recolectar agua lluvia destinada al riego de los jardines de la mansión Bellavista y luego fue utilizado como sitio de defensa de las tropas coloniales durante la batalla de Pichincha el 24 de mayo de 1822. La leyenda cuenta que en su interior existe un palacio, con innumerables tesoros como oro y joyas  Las Brujas de Ibarra  Resumen corto: cuenta la leyenda que en tiempos de antaño las brujas eran un medio de comunicación en Ibarra. Al no existir la tecnología de hoy en día, eran
  24. 24. ellas quienes llevaban y traían cartas o recados desde las ciudades como Quito y Guayaquil. Se las veía en sus escobas mientras volaban por los cielos de Ibarra. Los mayores aseguraban que se trataba de las Brujas de Mira, Pimampiro y Urcuquí, quienes a diferencia de sus parientas europeas, vestían de un prístino blanco y volaban extendiendo sus propios brazos.  La caja ronca  Resumen corto: La historia dice que era una procesión de almas en pena que recorrían las calles de las ciudades. Las personas que veían a los condenados al infierno empezaban a votar espuma por la boca. Perros y caballos parte de la proseción también tenían un aspecto diabólico.  La llorona  Resumen corto: Por los valles y montañas, cerca de los grandes ríos y lagunas, se ha visto a una mujer con una larga bata negra que cubre todo su cuerpo. Un cabello largo, oscuro y negro, lleno de insectos como luciérnagas, grillos y mariposas. En vez de su cabeza, tiene una calavera, y sus ojos son dos bolas en llamas ardiendo. Es conocida en los pueblos como la Llorona. Derraman con sus lagrimas sangre sobre la criatura que arrulla. El bebe muerto siempre tiene una mirada acusadora con su madre, por haberle quitado la vida.
  25. 25. ELECTRONICA DIGITAL
  26. 26. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  27. 27. ELECTRONICA GENERAL
  28. 28. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  29. 29. INSTALACIONES BASICAS
  30. 30. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  31. 31. FILOSOFIA
  32. 32. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  33. 33. FORMACION LABORAL
  34. 34. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente
  35. 35. MATEMATICAS
  36. 36. Me parece muy útil la aplicación “CANVA” ya que me facilita hacer trabajos como líneas de tiempo, collages, mapas conceptuales, mapas mentales, infografías entre muchos otros, es una gran herramienta para poder trabar ahora virtualmente

