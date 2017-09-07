According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Set-top Boxes Market(Cable Television STB, Satel...
  1. 1. According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Set-top Boxes Market(Cable Television STB, Satellite Television STB, IPTV STB and Hybrid STB) - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 - 2022”, the global set-top boxes market was valued at US$ 13.54 Bn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2022. Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/set-top-boxes- market Market Insights Set-top boxes (STB) refer to receiving devices that are plugged into televisions for reception of broadcast signals. The primary function of set-top boxes is to convert the content broadcasted by the service providers in a format compatible with the user/subscriber’s television. The global set-top boxes market is strongly governed by the mandatory switchover from analogue to digital television reception. Due to nearing deadlines, the sale of set-top box units is expected to soar substantially in the coming years. Further, the market is also supported by the rising advancements in the television channels. Due introduction of high definition (HD) television channels, most of the subscribers worldwide are now shifting towards HD subscription. As a result, a trend of set-top box replacement has emerged and is expected to continue the market growth. Additionally, with emergence of ultra- high definition (UHD) television sets, service providers are now turning towards providing UHD content. The global set-top boxes market is segmented on the basis of type, video resolution and geographical regions. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cable STB, satellite STB, IPTV STB and hybrid STB. The market is currently dominated by the satellite television STB segment. Further, the market is segment, based on the video resolution, into standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and others. The others segment comprises the advanced video resolution channels such as UHD and 8K. In the coming years, the UHD segment is expected to register the highest growth worldwide. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Competitive Insights The global set-top boxes market is highly competitive in nature with large number of global as well as regional players. The satellite STB, IPTV and hybrid STB segments are majorly dominated by the global players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Technicolor SA, ARRIS Group, Inc., HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd. and others. The market is fragmented in nature. However, the scenario may change over the period of time due to ongoing acquisitions and partnerships in the market. Some of the prominent instances include Cisco Systems, Inc. & Technicolor SA and ARRIS Group, Inc. & Pace Plc. Key Trends
  2. 2.  Merger & acquisition for betterment of market position  Set-top boxes for HD and UHD television service  Advanced set-top boxes including features such as video recording and hybrid connectivity   Request Free Sample - http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57763  About Us: Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task. Who we are Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals. Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa. Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect. What we do We serve customers at each level of their organization, in whatever limit we can be most helpful, whether as a trusted counsel to top management or as a hands-on mentor for forefront representatives. For each engagement, we collect a group with the most suitable experience and ability. No matter the challenge, we concentrate on delivering functional and persevering results, and preparing our customers to develop and lead. We join forces with customers to place
  3. 3. suggestions into practice. Our research specialist work straightforwardly with customers over long stretches to create workforce aptitudes, drive operational change, and apply new working strategies. Latest Report http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/agriculture-market http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/biomarkers-market http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/agricultural-biotechnology-market Contact: Name: Chris Smith Designation: Global Sales Manager E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com Ph: +1-800-361-8290 Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

×