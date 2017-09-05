 According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Construction Equipment Market- Growth, Share, Oppor...
(China), Doosan (South Korea), Terex (U.S.), and John Deere (U.S.). Global manufacturers are facing challenge from low cos...
Designation: Global Sales Manager E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com Ph: +1-800-361-8290 Web: http://www.credenceresearch....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Construction equipment market to reach us$ 230.5 bn by 2022

49 views

Published on

Construction equipment market to reach us$ 230.5 bn by 2022

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Construction equipment market to reach us$ 230.5 bn by 2022

  1. 1.  According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Construction Equipment Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 - 2022,” the construction equipment market is expected to reach US$ 230.5 Bn by 2022, the market for construction equipment is expected grow with rising investments in construction sectors supported by improving economic conditions across the world. In addition, flexible credit policies to purchase construction equipment are also expected to fuel the demand for construction equipment. Growing construction rental sector represents a positive outlook for the construction equipment industry.   Browse Full Report At  http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/construction-equipment- market   Earth moving equipment accounted for the largest revenue share compared to other type of construction equipment in 2014. The earth moving equipment segment includes loaders, excavators, bulldozers and other equipment used for trench digging, foundation building, loading and other earth moving applications. The demand for earth moving equipment is expected to grow with increasing urbanization across the world. Loader is the most selling earth moving equipment type in terms of volume. Material handling equipment segment is expected to see the fastest growth through the forecast period. Rising investment in energy sector and construction of bridges to improve transportation network is expected to fuel the demand for material handling equipment.   Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for construction equipment and accounted for more than half revenue share in the global construction equipment market. Rising investment in construction sector in India and China to support their economic developments is the primary factor expected to influence the demand for construction equipment. In North America and Europe demand for construction equipment is expected to increase steadily with replacement of old equipment with advanced equipment. China is the largest individual market for construction followed by the U.S. The significant demand for construction equipment is also expected from emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa and Russia.   The global construction equipment market is dominated by Caterpillar. Some other recognized players in this industry include Komatsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Volvo (Sweden), Liebherr (Switzerland), Zoomlion (China), Sany
  2. 2. (China), Doosan (South Korea), Terex (U.S.), and John Deere (U.S.). Global manufacturers are facing challenge from low cost Chinese manufacturers particularly in emerging and price sensitive markets.   Request Free Sample - http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57745  About Us: Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task. Who we are Credence Research is a worldwide firm, containing more than 15 research consultants and almost 100 research and information professionals. Our customers mirror our worldwide nature. Around 45% are in Europe, 30% in the Americas, 13% in Asia Pacific and 12% in the Middle East and Africa. Our firm is intended to work as one. We are a solitary global research organization united by a solid arrangement of qualities, concentrated on customer effect. What we do We serve customers at each level of their organization, in whatever limit we can be most helpful, whether as a trusted counsel to top management or as a hands-on mentor for forefront representatives. For each engagement, we collect a group with the most suitable experience and ability. No matter the challenge, we concentrate on delivering functional and persevering results, and preparing our customers to develop and lead. We join forces with customers to place suggestions into practice. Our research specialist work straightforwardly with customers over long stretches to create workforce aptitudes, drive operational change, and apply new working strategies. Latest Report – https://brendamorle.blogspot.in/2017/08/video-conferencing- market-share-trends.html Contact: Name: Chris Smith
  3. 3. Designation: Global Sales Manager E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com Ph: +1-800-361-8290 Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

×