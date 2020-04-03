Successfully reported this slideshow.
Para simplificar, a día de hoy se considera a la biotecnología como una rama de ingeniería biológica en la que se emplean ...
Biotecnología como la utilización de organismos vivos, o partes de los mismos, para obtener o modificar productos, mejorar...
comprende todas la Biotecnología relacionada con la Agroalimentación. Plantas más productivas, alimentos funcionales (con ...
Biotecnologia de la salud humana ambiental Biotecnología industrial Biotecnologia vegetal Biotecnologia agroalimentaria
Es la Biotecnología del Mar. El mar es un terreno todavía por explorar, y tiene infinitas posibilidades por descubrir, com...
MAR ORGANIMOS ACUATICOS BIOMATERIALES ESTRUCTURAS BIODEGRADABLES CAPACIDAD COSMETICAS CAPACIDAD TERAPEUTICA
Es la Biotecnología de los procesos industriales y de la Bioenergía. Producción a gran escala de fármacos, producción de b...
Mejora los procesos industriales Mejora los bioprocesos Bioplásticos y bioenergia
Se conoce así a la biotecnología encargada de estudiar y optimizar los procesos de reciclaje y todo lo que les rodea.
El área de aprendizaje de la biotecnología. Su enseñanza emerge con fuerza en las universidades de todo el mundo. El conoc...
Desarrolla y produce fármacos. Mejoramiento animal (vacunas) Empleadas en la veterinaria
La ciencia ha registrado grandes avances en muchos campos, uno de ellos es en el área de la biotecnología cubriendo campos...
 Biotechnology (5ed.). SMITH, J.E. Cambridge University Press, 2009.  Introducción a la Biotecnología. THIEMAN, W.J., PA...
Colores de la biotecnologia
Colores de la biotecnologia
Colores de la biotecnologia
UTOM (UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA DEL ORIENTE DE MICHOACÁN)

Colores de la biotecnologia

  1. 1. Para simplificar, a día de hoy se considera a la biotecnología como una rama de ingeniería biológica en la que se emplean las disciplinas antes mencionadas. El objetivo es producir bienes y servicios usando los seres vivos. , la biotecnología trabaja para la manipulación de dichos procesos y usarlos en nuestro propio beneficio.
  2. 2. Biotecnología como la utilización de organismos vivos, o partes de los mismos, para obtener o modificar productos, mejorar plantas o animales o desarrollar microorganismos para objetivos específicos. Esta definición describe un espectro enorme de actividades , siendo los más importantes Biomedicina y Agroalimentación. Para facilitar la clasificación de estas actividades, recurrimos a los colores de la biotecnología
  3. 3. comprende todas la Biotecnología relacionada con la Agroalimentación. Plantas más productivas, alimentos funcionales (con nuevas propiedades), y muchas más posibilidades.
  4. 4. Biotecnologia de la salud humana ambiental Biotecnología industrial Biotecnologia vegetal Biotecnologia agroalimentaria
  5. 5. Es la Biotecnología del Mar. El mar es un terreno todavía por explorar, y tiene infinitas posibilidades por descubrir, como nuevos fármacos y materiales.
  6. 6. MAR ORGANIMOS ACUATICOS BIOMATERIALES ESTRUCTURAS BIODEGRADABLES CAPACIDAD COSMETICAS CAPACIDAD TERAPEUTICA
  7. 7. Es la Biotecnología de los procesos industriales y de la Bioenergía. Producción a gran escala de fármacos, producción de bioelectricidad gracias a bacterias, biorreactores de microalgas que depuran el agua.
  8. 8. Mejora los procesos industriales Mejora los bioprocesos Bioplásticos y bioenergia
  9. 9. Se conoce así a la biotecnología encargada de estudiar y optimizar los procesos de reciclaje y todo lo que les rodea.
  10. 10. El área de aprendizaje de la biotecnología. Su enseñanza emerge con fuerza en las universidades de todo el mundo. El conocimiento que proporciona y su integración interdisciplinaria la convierten en una tecnología destinada a ofrecer bienes y servicios, y a satisfacer nuestras necesidades en un futuro que ahora podemos llamar presente.
  11. 11. Desarrolla y produce fármacos. Mejoramiento animal (vacunas) Empleadas en la veterinaria
  12. 12. La ciencia ha registrado grandes avances en muchos campos, uno de ellos es en el área de la biotecnología cubriendo campos que van desde los alimentos las vacunas, biología humana e vegetal y sus aplicaciones que ayudan a mejorar el mundo exponiendo la interacción presente en la vida cotidiana aunque algunas veces las creaciones pueden de distintos métodos de desarrollo para la sociedad pueden ser altamente generadores de la economía hacia nuestro país
×