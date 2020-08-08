Patologias quirurgicas del torax

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PATOLOGÍA QUIRÚRGICA DE TORAX
ANATOMÍA El término tórax define la zona situada entre el cuello y el abdomen y limitada por las costillas, el esternón y ...
M. respiratorios primarios M. respiratorios secundarios Músculos que unen la extremidad superior al tronco
Mediastino Anterosuperior Timo Músculos transversos del tórax Arteria toracica interna Mediastino medio Corazón Pericardio...
SELECCIÓN DE PACIENTES PARA CIRUGÍA TORÁCICA Valorar su capacidad cardiopulmonar Tabaquismo Prescripción de profilaxis con...
EVALUACIÓN FISIOLÓGICA Evaluación mediante estudios radiográficos y fisiológicos. Normalmente se solicita radiografías sim...
PULMÓN Lesiones congénitas del pulmón
LESIONES QUÍSTICAS CONGÉNITASLas lesiones quísticas congénitas se producen generalmente como consecuencia de la separación...
MALFORMACIONES BRONCOPULMONARES CONGÉNITAS Enfisema lobular lesion quística mas frecuente Malformaciones adenomatoides Sec...
VASCULOPATÍAS CONGÉNITAS Síndrome de la cimitarra Anillos vasculares pulmonares
CÁNCER DE PULMÓN
REPASO HISTOLÓ GICO •Células ciliadas •Células caliciformes Árbol traqueobro nquial •Glándulas bronquiales submucosas •Cél...
EPITELIO ALVEOLAR •95% •Intercambio de gases Neumocitos Tipo I •3% •Surfactante Neumocitos Tipo II
LESIONES PREINVASORAS •Cambio del tamaño celular, # de capas, núcleo •Carcinoma confinado por m. basal Displasia epidermoi...
EPIDEMIOL OGÍA 2015 se registraron 221.200 casos nuevos. 13% de todos los datos oncológicos. Muertes han disminuido 2% ...
ADENOCARCINOMA 30% en hombres y 40% en mujeres fumadores. 80% en mujeres y 60% en varones no fumadores.
ADENOCARCINOMA IN SITU Solitarios pequeños(≤ 3 cm) Crecimiento lepídico puro No invasión al estroma, vasos o pleura Neumoc...
ADENOCARCINOMA MINIMAMENTE INVASOR (MIA) Lesión solitaria (3cm) Menos de 5mm de invasión Supervivencia cercana al 100% CT:...
ADENOCARCINOMA PREDOMINANTEMENTE LEPÍDICO (LPA) LPA Pleural Microvascular Necrosis tumoral Mayor a 5mm invasión
ADENOCARCINOMA INVASOR Valoración histológica Periféricamente Broncogramas intratumorales aspecto sólido o vidrio despulid...
CARCINOMA EPIDERMOIDE 30-40% Relación estrecha con tabaquismo Bronquios principales, lobulares o 1er segmento Periférico a...
CARCINOMA MACROCÍTICO 10-20% Centro o periferia 30-50um Tinciones inmunohistoquímic as
NEOPLASIAS NEUROENDOCRINOS NEC 1 •CLÁSICO, baja malignidad, central •Hemoptisis, neumonía •Metastasis a ganglios: 15% NEC2...
NODULO PULMONAR SOLITARIOLesión esférica única, < 3cm atelectasia, aumento del hilio, derrame pleural. Maligno: Sintoma...
SINTOMAS PULMONARES Tos Disnea Sibilancias Hemoptisis Neumonía Absceso pulmonar
SINTOMAS TORACICOS NO PULMONARES •Surco posterior. Dolor en la pared torácica apical, Sindrome de horner, dolor radicular....
SINTOMAS TORÁCICOS NO PULMONARES • Aumento de la disnea y arritmias • T. En la línea media Taponamiento pericárdico • Inva...
SINDROMES PARANEOPLASICOS ASOCIADOS •Hinchazón, dolor de tobillos, pies, antebrazos. •Periostitis del peroné, tibia, radio...
SINDROMES PARANEOPLASICOS ASOCIADOS •Molecula similar ACTH. •Provoca elevación serica e hipopotasemia, alcalosis metabólic...
SINTOMAS CANCER PULMONAR METASTÁSICO SNC Arcos vertebrales Hueso Hígado Glándulas suprarrenales Pulmón Piel Tejido...
DIAGNOSTICO Histológico Pruebas moleculares Ecografía endobronquial Endoscopia Broncoscopia electromagnética Biopsia...
ESTADIFICACION TNM
ESTADIFICACION TNM
VALORACION DEL PACIENTE V. Tumor primario • Presencia o ausencia de síntomas. • Ubicación del tumor. • Lesiones periférica...
LOBECTOMIA Mediante toracotomía. Video-cirugía torácica asistida (VATS). NEUMONECTOMIA Análisis de sangre. Estudios de...
TRATAMIENTO Estadío IIIA Y IIIB Extirparse Estadio IV No quirúrgico Tratamientos sistémicos Estadío I Y II Rececarse compl...
INFECCIONES DE LA PARED TORACICA Tras: Cirugía torácica Traumatismo torácico Otros Carcinoma inflamatorio de mama  simula...
TRAUMATISMOS DE LA PARED TORACICA Rx y Tc de tórax Traumatismo contuso  contusión tejidos de la pared torácica y del paré...
SINDROME DE LA ABERTURA TORACICA SUPERIOR Compresión vasos subclavios y nervios del plexo braquial en la región de la aber...
DIAGNÓSTICO 90%  manifestaciones neurógenas Compresión a. subclavia  fatiga, debilidad, frialdad, claudicación de la ext...
Fisioterapia Cirugía si fracasa tratamiento conservador, progresión síntomas neurológicos, medición de conducción prolon...
PLEURA
DRENAJE DEL LIQUIDO Derrame pleural con causa desconocida  TORACOCENTESIS Excepciones: ICC con IR (diuréticos) o derrames...
COMPLICACIONES DEL DRENAJE PLEURAL Lesión de órganos adyacentes Neumotórax Penetración por debajo del diafragma Lesión de ...
DERRAMES PLEURALES BENIGNOS Trasudados en su mayoría No loculación Tratamiento  causa subyacente Síntomas  disnea o tos ...
DERRAMES PLEURALES MALIGNOS Neoplasia maligna 25% DPM  dx histológico NO es cáncer No todo DPM asociado a neoplasia malig...
EMPIEMA Fase aguda: Líquido fluído, drenar catéter pequeño Líquido turbio y espeso, empieza a locular Fase crónica: mayor ...
Sintomatología •Malestar general, fiebre, falta de apetito, pérdida de peso. •Tos y disnea Diagnostico •Rx AP y lateral, T...
QUILOTORAX Quilo  blanco lechoso, elevada de TGS, quilomicrones y leucocitos Rico en nutrientes, depende de estado nutric...
Ligar conducto torácico por el hiato diafragmático Toracotomía o toracoscopia derecha Aceite de oliva o helado por sonda n...
NEUMOTORAX • Dolor • Disnea • Neumotórax espontaneo: hombres jóvenes, altos y delgados. • Rx y TC • Tratamiento: depende d...
MESOTELIOMA Localizado o difuso A partir de las células mesoteliales que revisten la cavidad pleural. Epitelial, sarcomato...
MEDIASTINO Las anomalías se pueden presentar como: Masa asintomática en rx; hipoxia, edema facial, ins resp aguda. Para de...
COMPARTIMIENTO ANTEROSUPERIOR Limites • Timomas • Teratomas (AFP y antigenoca rcinoembri onario • Linfomas DX  biopsia co...
COMPARTIMIENTO MEDIO Adenomas o carcinomas paratiroideos (paratohormona) Feocromocitomas (catecolaminas al suero u orina) ...
COMPARTIMENTO POSTERIOR O DE LOS SURCOS PARAVERTEBRALES • Tumores neurógenos (schwannoma y neurilemomas) Se localizan • E...
CLINICA Y DIAGNOSTICO 1/3 pcts presentan síntomas Dolor, tos y disnea Dependen de: tamaño, localización, grado de compresi...
EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNOSTICO POR IMAGEN Rx simple de tórax en dos planos (PA, lat izq) Radioscopia diafragmática o prueba de a...
QUISTES MEDIASTINICOS PRIMARIOS 20% de las masas mediastínicas Broncógenos, pericárdicos, entéricos, tímicos o inespecífic...
TIMOMA • Más frecuente • 3era y 5ta década • Rx  masa pequeña, bien delimitada/ masa voluminosa y lobulada • Síntomas seg...
I  encapsulados, no invasión II  crecimiento perivascular hacia grasa adyacente o pleura/ invasión a capsula III  invas...
Tumores de células germinales •De células germinales primordiales que no completan migración •Tto depende de histología •M...
Tumores de células germinales no teratomatosos malignos •Mediastino anterosuperior •Hombres •3era y 4ta decada •Dolor torá...
TUMORES NEUROGENOS Mediastino posterior De los ganglios simpáticos (ganglioma, ganglioneuroblastoma y neuroblastoma), nerv...
NEUROBLASTOMA Retroperitoneo; 10-20% mediastínicos Neoplasia invasiva 4 años o menos Recoger orina de 24 h (medición de ca...
Tumores ganglionares • Por células ganglionares maduras e inmaduras • De la cadena simpática • Mas frecuente en la infanci...
  1. 1. PATOLOGÍA QUIRÚRGICA DE TORAX
  2. 2. ANATOMÍA El término tórax define la zona situada entre el cuello y el abdomen y limitada por las costillas, el esternón y las vértebras radialmente, la abertura torácica superior por encima, y el diafragma por la parte inferior.
  3. 3. M. respiratorios primarios M. respiratorios secundarios Músculos que unen la extremidad superior al tronco
  4. 4. Mediastino Anterosuperior Timo Músculos transversos del tórax Arteria toracica interna Mediastino medio Corazón Pericardio Grandes vasos Tráquea Bronquios Nervios frénico, vago y laríngeo recurrente Mediastino posterior Esófago Aorta descendete Venas ácigos y hemiácigos Conducto toracico Cadena simpática y ganglios linfaticos
  5. 5. SELECCIÓN DE PACIENTES PARA CIRUGÍA TORÁCICA Valorar su capacidad cardiopulmonar Tabaquismo Prescripción de profilaxis contra TVP, antibióticos y control adecuado del dolor
  6. 6. EVALUACIÓN FISIOLÓGICA Evaluación mediante estudios radiográficos y fisiológicos. Normalmente se solicita radiografías simples de tórax y espirometría. Indicador de reserva pulmonar es el (VEF1). Prueba de ejercicio cardiopulmonar.
  7. 7. PULMÓN Lesiones congénitas del pulmón
  8. 8. LESIONES QUÍSTICAS CONGÉNITASLas lesiones quísticas congénitas se producen generalmente como consecuencia de la separación de los restos pulmonares de las ramificaciones de las vías respiratorias.
  9. 9. MALFORMACIONES BRONCOPULMONARES CONGÉNITAS Enfisema lobular lesion quística mas frecuente Malformaciones adenomatoides Secuestros pulmonares
  10. 10. VASCULOPATÍAS CONGÉNITAS Síndrome de la cimitarra Anillos vasculares pulmonares
  11. 11. CÁNCER DE PULMÓN
  12. 12. REPASO HISTOLÓ GICO •Células ciliadas •Células caliciformes Árbol traqueobro nquial •Glándulas bronquiales submucosas •Células serosas Epitelio Bronquial
  13. 13. EPITELIO ALVEOLAR •95% •Intercambio de gases Neumocitos Tipo I •3% •Surfactante Neumocitos Tipo II
  14. 14. LESIONES PREINVASORAS •Cambio del tamaño celular, # de capas, núcleo •Carcinoma confinado por m. basal Displasia epidermoide y ca in situ •Menor a 5mm •Células similares a Neumocitos II Hiperplasia adenomatosa atípica •Proliferación difusa •Menor a 5mm Hiperplasia pulmonar idiopática difusa de CNE
  15. 15. EPIDEMIOL OGÍA 2015 se registraron 221.200 casos nuevos. 13% de todos los datos oncológicos. Muertes han disminuido 2% en mujeres y 3% en hombres. Tasa de supervivencia del 44% a 1 año y 17% a 5 años. Tabaquismo, radón, arsénico, cromo, níquel.
  16. 16. ADENOCARCINOMA 30% en hombres y 40% en mujeres fumadores. 80% en mujeres y 60% en varones no fumadores.
  17. 17. ADENOCARCINOMA IN SITU Solitarios pequeños(≤ 3 cm) Crecimiento lepídico puro No invasión al estroma, vasos o pleura Neumocitos tipo IIa Supervivencia 100% CT: vidrio despulido/nódulo sólido
  18. 18. ADENOCARCINOMA MINIMAMENTE INVASOR (MIA) Lesión solitaria (3cm) Menos de 5mm de invasión Supervivencia cercana al 100% CT: nódulo en parte sólido
  19. 19. ADENOCARCINOMA PREDOMINANTEMENTE LEPÍDICO (LPA) LPA Pleural Microvascular Necrosis tumoral Mayor a 5mm invasión
  20. 20. ADENOCARCINOMA INVASOR Valoración histológica Periféricamente Broncogramas intratumorales aspecto sólido o vidrio despulido Espículas gruesas
  21. 21. CARCINOMA EPIDERMOIDE 30-40% Relación estrecha con tabaquismo Bronquios principales, lobulares o 1er segmento Periférico a una cicatriz tuberculosa o bronquiectasia Frecuente necrosis central
  22. 22. CARCINOMA MACROCÍTICO 10-20% Centro o periferia 30-50um Tinciones inmunohistoquímic as
  23. 23. NEOPLASIAS NEUROENDOCRINOS NEC 1 •CLÁSICO, baja malignidad, central •Hemoptisis, neumonía •Metastasis a ganglios: 15% NEC2 •ATIPICO, maligno, tabaquismo, Perifericamente •Necrosis, pleomorfismo nuclear •Metástasis a ganglios: 30 a 50% NEC 3 •Celular grande, tabaquismo intenso. •Campos pulmonares medio y periférico •Necrosis central NEC 4 •Es el mas maligno •Tos, hemoptisis, sibilancias, disnea, neumonía Marcadores neuroendocrinos: Cromograninas, sinaptofisinas, CD57, enolasa C. Microcitico puro, C. microcítico de c. grandes y tumores combinados.
  24. 24. NODULO PULMONAR SOLITARIOLesión esférica única, < 3cm atelectasia, aumento del hilio, derrame pleural. Maligno: Sintomas, edad avanzada, varones. CT: # nodulos, ubicación, tamaño calcificaciones… Calcificacion benigna: Difusa, solida, central, roseta de maíz. Lesiones malignas: >3cm, bordes irregulares, signo corona radiada.
  25. 25. SINTOMAS PULMONARES Tos Disnea Sibilancias Hemoptisis Neumonía Absceso pulmonar
  26. 26. SINTOMAS TORACICOS NO PULMONARES •Surco posterior. Dolor en la pared torácica apical, Sindrome de horner, dolor radicular. Síndrome de Pancoast: •Post. Vena cava s. y ant al hilio. Dolor de hombro, hipo, disnea de esfuerzo, parálisis del diafragma. Parálisis del nervio frénico: •Izq. Disfonía, tos. Parálisis del nervio laríngeo recurrente: • Hinchazon de la cara, cuello, brazos, cefalea y edema conjuntival. Síndrome de la vena cava superior:
  27. 27. SINTOMAS TORÁCICOS NO PULMONARES • Aumento de la disnea y arritmias • T. En la línea media Taponamiento pericárdico • Invasión de cuerpo vertebralDorsalgia • Disnea, derrame pleural, dolor de hombro irradiado. Otros síntomas
  28. 28. SINDROMES PARANEOPLASICOS ASOCIADOS •Hinchazón, dolor de tobillos, pies, antebrazos. •Periostitis del peroné, tibia, radio, metacarpianos •Hipocratismo digital 30% Osteoartropatía pulmonar hipertrófica (HPO) •Secreción ectópica de parathormona. •Carcinoma epidermoide •Letargo, nausea, vomitoHipercalcemia •Secreción inapropiada de ADH •Confusión, letargo, convulsiones Hiponatremia
  29. 29. SINDROMES PARANEOPLASICOS ASOCIADOS •Molecula similar ACTH. •Provoca elevación serica e hipopotasemia, alcalosis metabólica e hiperglucemia. •Signos físicos poco comunes •Diagnostico: Hipopotasemia <3.0 mmol/L Síndrome de Cushing •Similar a la miastenia •Supresión tumoral de inmunoglobulinas – canales de calcio •Anomalías de la marcha y alteración de la coordinación •Resección, radiación, quimioterapia Síndrome de Lambert- Eaton
  30. 30. SINTOMAS CANCER PULMONAR METASTÁSICO SNC Arcos vertebrales Hueso Hígado Glándulas suprarrenales Pulmón Piel Tejidos blandos Síntomas focales Cefalea, nauseas, vomito hemiplejia, disartria. Metástasis hepáticas: incidentalomas Metástasis suprarrenales: asintomáticas
  31. 31. DIAGNOSTICO Histológico Pruebas moleculares Ecografía endobronquial Endoscopia Broncoscopia electromagnética Biopsias con aguja fina transtorácica Biopsia en sacabocados
  32. 32. ESTADIFICACION TNM
  33. 33. ESTADIFICACION TNM
  34. 34. VALORACION DEL PACIENTE V. Tumor primario • Presencia o ausencia de síntomas. • Ubicación del tumor. • Lesiones periféricas: biopsia transbronquial • Lesiones centrales: Biopsia directa V. Enfermedad metastásica • Aspecto general del paciente. • Valoración de G.L. cervicales, supraclaviculares. • Enzimas hepáticas y calcio sérico Valoración del estado funcional • Pcte. Camina de manera indefinida: lobectomía • Pcte. Camina hasta 2 bloques: neumonectomía • Reducción del tabaco 8 semanas antes.
  35. 35. LOBECTOMIA Mediante toracotomía. Video-cirugía torácica asistida (VATS). NEUMONECTOMIA Análisis de sangre. Estudios de función respiratoria. Broncoscopia (para ver el interior de los bronquios). Tomografía computerizada del tórax y abdomen (TC).
  36. 36. TRATAMIENTO Estadío IIIA Y IIIB Extirparse Estadio IV No quirúrgico Tratamientos sistémicos Estadío I Y II Rececarse completamente Radioterapia corporal estereotáctica
  37. 37. INFECCIONES DE LA PARED TORACICA Tras: Cirugía torácica Traumatismo torácico Otros Carcinoma inflamatorio de mama  simula infección (biopsia) Infecciones espontáneas primarias de la pared torácica por: • Inmunodepresión • Microorganismos resistentes a antibióticos (TB) • VIH
  38. 38. TRAUMATISMOS DE LA PARED TORACICA Rx y Tc de tórax Traumatismo contuso  contusión tejidos de la pared torácica y del parénquima pulmonar subyacente Fracturas costales: Dolor al inspirar y sensibilidad en un punto localizado Tto: analgesia y bloqueo nervioso Fracturas costales múltiples: movimiento paradójico Tratamiento: estabilizar pared torácica, iniciar ventilación mecánica
  39. 39. SINDROME DE LA ABERTURA TORACICA SUPERIOR Compresión vasos subclavios y nervios del plexo braquial en la región de la abertura torácica Síntomas neurales y/o vasculares Mujeres mediana edad Triangulo interescaleno (a, n) Espacio costoclavicular (v) Zona subcoracoidea (a, v, n)
  40. 40. DIAGNÓSTICO 90%  manifestaciones neurógenas Compresión a. subclavia  fatiga, debilidad, frialdad, claudicación de la extremidad sup, trombosis, parestesias. Fenómeno de Raynaud o cambios isquémicos Compresión venosa  edema, distensión venosa, colaterales, cianosis de la extremidad, etc TC, RM y mielografia cervical  descarta estrechamiento de los agujeros intervertebrales o patología discal. Eco Doppler, angiografía Estudios de conducción nerviosa, electromiografía  neurógeno ESTUDIOS DE EVOCACIO N:Prueba de Adson (escalenos) Prueba de Halsted (costoclavicular) Prueba de Wright (hiperabduccion) Prueba de Roos
  41. 41. Fisioterapia Cirugía si fracasa tratamiento conservador, progresión síntomas neurológicos, medición de conducción prolongada en n. cubital o mediano, estrechamiento u oclusión de la a. subclavia, trombosis venas axilar o subclavia. Éxito  70% en 5 años Tratamiento
  42. 42. PLEURA
  43. 43. DRENAJE DEL LIQUIDO Derrame pleural con causa desconocida  TORACOCENTESIS Excepciones: ICC con IR (diuréticos) o derrames pequeños relacionados con neumonía en resolución. Derrames pequeños, no tabicados •Catéter calibre 14 a 16 Derrame tabicado •Guiado por TC o eco Si es sanguinole nto o turbio •Sonda calibre 28F
  44. 44. COMPLICACIONES DEL DRENAJE PLEURAL Lesión de órganos adyacentes Neumotórax Penetración por debajo del diafragma Lesión de vasos intercostales Punción cardiaca Pérdida del catéter, de la guía de alambre Infecciones Inestabilidad clínica Edema pulmonar después de la expansión
  45. 45. DERRAMES PLEURALES BENIGNOS Trasudados en su mayoría No loculación Tratamiento  causa subyacente Síntomas  disnea o tos Rx  300ml  borramiento ángulo costofrénico Exploración clínica  500ml
  46. 46. DERRAMES PLEURALES MALIGNOS Neoplasia maligna 25% DPM  dx histológico NO es cáncer No todo DPM asociado a neoplasia maligna se debe a afectación directa o metastásica de la pleura Paciente con DPM  supervivencia de 90 días Ca mama + DPM  supervivencia de 5 meses
  47. 47. EMPIEMA Fase aguda: Líquido fluído, drenar catéter pequeño Líquido turbio y espeso, empieza a locular Fase crónica: mayor atrapamiento pulmonar, penetración de capilares y creación de corteza pleural que atrapa el pulmón  GRAM-  Anaerobios  TB  Traumatismo, QX  Diseminación hematógena  Rotura de absceso pulmonar o mediastínico  Perforación esofágica
  48. 48. Sintomatología •Malestar general, fiebre, falta de apetito, pérdida de peso. •Tos y disnea Diagnostico •Rx AP y lateral, TC Tratamiento •¿Extensión y localización? •Drenaje postural y completo •Antibióticos y mantenimiento •Fibrinolíticos En fase avanzada con fracaso de tto •Decorticación y toracotomía, con desbridamiento o decorticación formal
  49. 49. QUILOTORAX Quilo  blanco lechoso, elevada de TGS, quilomicrones y leucocitos Rico en nutrientes, depende de estado nutricional y dietético del pcte. Disnea o tos Perdida crónica de quilo (grasa y prot) y a su cuantía (0,5 – 3 l/día)  reponer líquidos y corregir problema subyacente. Tratamiento: dieta a base de TGS cadena media o nutrición parenteral
  50. 50. Ligar conducto torácico por el hiato diafragmático Toracotomía o toracoscopia derecha Aceite de oliva o helado por sonda nasogástrica Técnicas percutáneas
  51. 51. NEUMOTORAX • Dolor • Disnea • Neumotórax espontaneo: hombres jóvenes, altos y delgados. • Rx y TC • Tratamiento: depende del tamaño y síntomas
  52. 52. MESOTELIOMA Localizado o difuso A partir de las células mesoteliales que revisten la cavidad pleural. Epitelial, sarcomatoide o de histología mixta Localizado:tumor fibroso solitario de la pleura; resección qx completa. Mesotelioma pleural maligno: difuso Rx, TC y RM PET-FDG: extensión y metatasis Diagnostico: basado en biopsia (puede incluir toracocentesis) Supervivencia de 4-12 meses Ttratamiento: quimioterapia, radioterapia, neumonectomía extrapleural, pleurectomía total
  53. 53. MEDIASTINO Las anomalías se pueden presentar como: Masa asintomática en rx; hipoxia, edema facial, ins resp aguda. Para determinar dx y tto: examen citológico tras una PAF o gruesa o biopsia qx. Masa mediastínica debe ser extirpada profilácticamente ADULTOS • Timomas y quistes tímicos • Tumores neurógenos • Otros quistes • Tumores de células germinales • Linfomas NIÑOS • Tumores neurógenos • Tumores de células germinales • Quistes primarios • Linfomas 50%  mediastino anterosuperior
  54. 54. COMPARTIMIENTO ANTEROSUPERIOR Limites • Timomas • Teratomas (AFP y antigenoca rcinoembri onario • Linfomas DX  biopsia con aguja gruesa Coriocarcinoma, seminoma, neoplasias de células embrionarias Carcinomas primarios  irresecables muchas veces
  55. 55. COMPARTIMIENTO MEDIO Adenomas o carcinomas paratiroideos (paratohormona) Feocromocitomas (catecolaminas al suero u orina) Carcinomas (antígeno carcinoembrionario) Neoplasias de células germinales no seminomatosas (AFP o B-HCG) TB, histoplasmosis y coccidiodiomicosis +
  56. 56. COMPARTIMENTO POSTERIOR O DE LOS SURCOS PARAVERTEBRALES • Tumores neurógenos (schwannoma y neurilemomas) Se localizan • En el surco paravertebral y pueden erosionar la vértebra o la costilla • Neurofibromas  mediana edad • Ganglioneuroma  niños • Tratamiento  resección qx • El desarrollo embrionario de las células de la cresta neural constituye la base de los tumores neuroendocrinos del mediastino. • En el mediastino se diagnostica el 1% de los feocromocitomas. • Quimiodectomas o paragangliomas.
  57. 57. CLINICA Y DIAGNOSTICO 1/3 pcts presentan síntomas Dolor, tos y disnea Dependen de: tamaño, localización, grado de compresión a estructuras vecinas, producción de hormonas, marcadores u otras sustancias Sx Vena cava superior, miastenia grave, fatiga, sudoración nocturna, n. laríngeo recurrente, n. frénico, sx De Horner, sx De Pancoast Infecciones: devastadoras (en especial las secundarias a la perforación del esófago); drenaje qx y antibioterapia. Tumores mediastínicos  diversos síntomas
  58. 58. EVALUACIÓN Y DIAGNOSTICO POR IMAGEN Rx simple de tórax en dos planos (PA, lat izq) Radioscopia diafragmática o prueba de aspiración por la nariz  movimiento paradójico del diafragma durante la inspiración rápida (n. frénico) TC, RM, Ecocardiografía PET-FDG (carcinomas tímicos y timomas invasivos)
  59. 59. QUISTES MEDIASTINICOS PRIMARIOS 20% de las masas mediastínicas Broncógenos, pericárdicos, entéricos, tímicos o inespecíficos 75% pcts asintomáticos Broncógenos: a partir de secuestros en el intestino anterior ventral, predecesor del árbol traqueobronquial (parénquima pulmonar o mediastino) Lactantes: compromiso respiratorio marcado Pericárdicos: ángulo cardiofrénico derecho Entéricos: del intestino anterior primitivo; suelen estar unidos al esófago Neuroentéricos: asociados a anomalías de la columna vertebral
  60. 60. TIMOMA • Más frecuente • 3era y 5ta década • Rx  masa pequeña, bien delimitada/ masa voluminosa y lobulada • Síntomas según efecto local de masa • Timectomía + miastenia grave (fase inicial) : timomas benignos • < 3cm :benignos • Escisión (timectomía extendida) • Interrumpir inhibidores de anticolinesterasa : reducir secresiones pulmonares • Plasmaféresis 72h posteriores a timectomía • Supervivencia depende de estadio
  61. 61. I  encapsulados, no invasión II  crecimiento perivascular hacia grasa adyacente o pleura/ invasión a capsula III  invasión órganos adyacentes IV  metástasis
  62. 62. Tumores de células germinales •De células germinales primordiales que no completan migración •Tto depende de histología •Mediastino anterosuperior •Examinación de testículos, eco testicular •Biopsia Teratomas •+ frecuente •Mediastino anterosuperior •Deriva de 3 capas embrionarias primitivas •2da y 3era década •Quiste teratodermoide •Tumores malignos  tejido embrionario •Escisión qx •Quimio y radio  malignos Linfoma •MC: dolor torácico, tos, disnea, ronquera y síndrome de la vena cava superior. •síntomas sistémicos inespecíficos, como fiebre y escalofríos, pérdida de peso y anorexia •El linfoma linfoblástico afecta predominantemente a niños, adolescentes y adultos jóvenes, y representa el 60% de los casos de linfomas no hodgkinianos mediastínicos.
  63. 63. Tumores de células germinales no teratomatosos malignos •Mediastino anterosuperior •Hombres •3era y 4ta decada •Dolor torácico, tos, disnea, hemoptisis, sd. VCS •TC, RM  extensión e invasión •AFP y B-HCG  diferencia entre seminomas y no seminomatosos (90%) Seminomas •50% de los TCGM •10-20% Sd. VCS •Sensibles a radio y quimio •Tto depende del estadío Tumores no seminomatosos •Coriocarcinomas, carcinomas de células embrionarias, teratomas inmaduros, teratomas con componentes malignos y tumores de células endodérmicos. •Hombres •3era y 4ta década •Más agresivos •Asociados a neoplasias malignas hematológicas (leucemia megacariocítica aguda, mastocitosis sistémica y la histiocistosis maligna. •Quimioterapia (cisplatino, etopósido)
  64. 64. TUMORES NEUROGENOS Mediastino posterior De los ganglios simpáticos (ganglioma, ganglioneuroblastoma y neuroblastoma), nervios intercostales (neurofibroma, neurilemoma, neurosarcoma) y las células paraganglionares (paraganglioma). Incidencia máxima: adultez(3ra y 5ta década); en niños es muy común de las masas mediastínicas Neurilemoma o shwannoma: de una raíz nerviosa espinal Bien delimitados Asintomaticos en su mayoría Dolor, tos, disnea, sx de Pancoast, sx de Horner
  65. 65. NEUROBLASTOMA Retroperitoneo; 10-20% mediastínicos Neoplasia invasiva 4 años o menos Recoger orina de 24 h (medición de catecolaminas) Tratamiento según estadio Para quimio: cisplatino, vincristina, doxorubicina, ciclofosfamida, etopósido
  66. 66. Tumores ganglionares • Por células ganglionares maduras e inmaduras • De la cadena simpática • Mas frecuente en la infancia • En la región paravertebral • Escisión qx y quimio Paraganglioma • Infrecuente • En el surco paravertebral, arcos faríngeos, paraganglios coronarios y aortopulmonares, aurículas y pericardio • Adrenalina (raro) • TC y gammagrafía con yodo 131 metayodobenciguanidina • Resección qx • Raro metástasis

×