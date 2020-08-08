Clinica s. inmune parte 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Continuación de células T Brenda Echeverria Castro
se produce por la activación de una cascada de proteasas intracelular que se activan sucesivamente y la liberación de molé...
Población TCR γδ+ – Expresan CD2, CD3/TCR γδ+ – Muy bajo porcentaje (1-5%) – Abundan especialmente en tejidos epiteliales ...
SINAPSIS INMUNITARIA – reconocimiento por el TCR/CD3 del MHC-I o -II con el péptido antigénico – las regiones Vα y Vβ del ...
Fase de activación – la membrana de la célula T se divide en microdominio o "balsas Iipidicas“ – señalizacion intracelular...
Señales coestimuladoras – la ingestión de antigenos extraños por la CPA, genera la expresión de B7 en su superficie (B7.1=...
Otras formas de reconocimiento de Ag por las celulas T
Reconocimiento de Ag-CD1 reconoce peptidos antigenicos en el contexto de moleculas MHC-I o - II, muchas celulas T receptor...
NK ("Natural Killer") o linfocitos grandes granulares
• Son un 5% de los linfocitos circulantes • baja relación núcleo/citoplasma • presentan gránulos en su citoplasma con lo q...
Citotoxicidad natural (no MHC- restringida, KIR) – Este hecho se explica por el modelo del doble receptor: se basa en que ...
Células NK/T
– Algunas celulas NK expresan también CD3 y se denominan células NK/T. Estas celulas fabrican una forma oligoclonal de TCR...
Células presentadoras de antígeno (APC)
Monocitos - Macrofagos – Junto a los neutrófilos son los fagocitos del organismo – Los macrófagos son especialmente abunda...
– Forman parte de la primera línea de defensa inmune innata – En la segunda fase pariticipan en ser inductores de respuest...
Receptores – Receptores para producto microbiano como CD14/LBP/TLR-4, Rc de manosa, Rc basurores – Receptores indirectos p...
Células dendríticas – Son las principales CPA – Se caracterizan por la elevada expresión de antigenos MHC clase II – No ti...
– Se localizan en las zonas T- dependientes de los tejidos linfoides y circulan en sangre periférica – respuesta inmunes a...
TLR – Son los receptores principales de las células dendríticas – Se encuentran en la superficie celular – Induce la activ...
Celulas B La Ig de superficie puede captar específicamente antígenos Expresan actividad coestimuladora solo en ciertas cir...
Leucocitos polimorfonucleares (PMN)
– Son leucocitos pero no linfocitos – Son el 70% leucocitos circulantes – Pertenecen a inmunidad innata y actúan con rapid...
Neutrofilos – 90% de PMN circulantes – Junto con los macrofagos, son los fagocitos del organismo – Tienen vida media corta...
Eosinofilos – Son potentes células efectoras citotóxicas – Los helmintos son tapizados por anticuerpos IgE, a los que se a...
Basófilos/Mastocitos – reacciones de hipersensibilidad de tipo I (alergia, atopia, anafilaxia) – Expresan receptores de al...
Citoquinas
Acciones redundantes Interrelacionadas Diana celular variable (autocrina, paracrina, endocrina) Multiple
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clinica s. inmune parte 3

22 views

Published on

celulas T

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clinica s. inmune parte 3

  1. 1. Continuación de células T Brenda Echeverria Castro
  2. 2. se produce por la activación de una cascada de proteasas intracelular que se activan sucesivamente y la liberación de moléculas desde la mitocondria Apoptosis Vías de señalización Receptores letales – vía extrínseca Mitocondrias – vía intrínseca Familia del receptor de TNF (TNF- R): TNF-R 1, TNF-R2, Fas (CD95), receptor letal 3 (DR3), receptor letal 4 (TRAIL-R1), y receptor letal 5 (TRAIL-R2, DR5) Sus Iigandos pertenecen todo a la familia del TNF-aActivación de caspasas Proteina p53 Citocromo c mitocondrial
  3. 3. Población TCR γδ+ – Expresan CD2, CD3/TCR γδ+ – Muy bajo porcentaje (1-5%) – Abundan especialmente en tejidos epiteliales y son los llamados linfocitos intraepiteliales – Funciones pocas conocidas – Vestigio evolutivo – La variabilidad de su TCR es mucho menor
  4. 4. SINAPSIS INMUNITARIA – reconocimiento por el TCR/CD3 del MHC-I o -II con el péptido antigénico – las regiones Vα y Vβ del TCR reconocen las regiones polimórficas del HLA y el antígeno CD4/CD8 HLA 2/1 estabilizada moléculas de adhesión ICAM-I y LFA-3 (=CD58) de la célula presentadora de antigenos (CPA)
  5. 5. Fase de activación – la membrana de la célula T se divide en microdominio o "balsas Iipidicas“ – señalizacion intracelular (TCR/CD3, CD28, CD2, LAT y PTKs). CD 45 CD3 es alejada del complejo del TCR para permitir que ocurran los procesos de fosfonlación que llevan a la activacion celular no tiene por si mismo capacidad de transmitir la señal al interior de la célula transduce las señales de activación cadena Zeta (secuencias de activación denominadas ITAM ) Activan determinados factores de transcripcion (NF-AT, fos y Jun, re/NF-IB)
  6. 6. Señales coestimuladoras – la ingestión de antigenos extraños por la CPA, genera la expresión de B7 en su superficie (B7.1=CD80 y B7.2=CD86) que se unira con su receptor en la superficie de la célula T, la molécula CD28 – la célula Th puede diferenciarse finalmente en Th efectora o Th memoria – Cuando la molécula a la que se une B7 es CTLA-4 (CD-152) en lugar de CD28, el efecto es el contrario ya que se corta la sinapsis – Otra molecula coestimuladora clave en la sinapsis es la interacción de CD40 (en CPA) como CD40-L (CD-154) en el linfocito T la unión de Ag y TCR en ausencia de señal coestimuladora Activa la célula T estado de anergía refractaria la activación en ulteriores reconocimientos del Ag puede conseguirse una tolerancia activa a través del bloqueo de la via B7/CD28
  7. 7. Otras formas de reconocimiento de Ag por las celulas T
  8. 8. Reconocimiento de Ag-CD1 reconoce peptidos antigenicos en el contexto de moleculas MHC-I o - II, muchas celulas T receptor TCRαβ las celulas NK/T también reconocen peptidos de la pared celular de bacterias intracelulares (M. tuberculoso) no son presentados en el contexto de moleculas MHC – I o -II, sino en el contexto de moleculas CD1 Superantigenos moleculas de naturaleza proteica/glicoproteica se unen directamente, sin necesidad de procesamiento previo MHC-II y a la región Vβ del TCR Estimulando asi la proliferación de hasta el 20% del total de celulas T la secreción de gran cantidad de interleukinas Los superantigenos bacterianos mejor conocidos son las enterotoxinas estafilococicas y la toxina del sindrome del shock tóxico (TSST) El papel de los superantigenos víricos es menos conocido Otras moléculas pueden activar a los linfocitos T de forma inespecífica son los mitógenos policlonales (concavalina A, fiatohemaglutinina o PHA, fitoloca o mitogeno pokeweed o PWK
  9. 9. NK ("Natural Killer") o linfocitos grandes granulares
  10. 10. • Son un 5% de los linfocitos circulantes • baja relación núcleo/citoplasma • presentan gránulos en su citoplasma con lo que llevarán a cabo su función • Células citolíticas sin necesidad de nmunización previa • Inmunidad innata • No son fagocitos • No expresan marcadores tradicionales B/T • Expresan CD16, CD56 Y CD94 • No esta claro su origen/maduración Funciones la citotoxicldad celular dependiente de anticuerpo (CCDA) (o indirecta) y la citotoxlcidad natural (o directa) (actividad NK) Generan una defensa inespecifica frente a celulas infectadas por virus u otros microorganismos intracelulares Se les ha supuesto un papel en la defensa contra el desarrollo de tumores, rechazo de trasplantes y enfermedad de injerto contra hospedador Son estimuladas por IL-12, IL-15 Y altas concentracrones de IL-2
  11. 11. Citotoxicidad natural (no MHC- restringida, KIR) – Este hecho se explica por el modelo del doble receptor: se basa en que las celulas NK expresan tanto receptores activadores como inhibidores. Los más conocidos de ellos son los KIR (Killer Ig-like Receptors) Citotoxicidad celular dependiente de anticuerpo (ADCC, mediada por FcyR) – Proceso por el que los linfocitos NK provocan la lisis de celulas cubiertas por IgG. – La unión de la célula NK a la IgG se realiza a traves de la molécula CD16, que se expresa en casi todas las células NK y que actúa como un receptor de baja afinidad de la IgG.
  12. 12. Células NK/T
  13. 13. – Algunas celulas NK expresan también CD3 y se denominan células NK/T. Estas celulas fabrican una forma oligoclonal de TCR capaz de reconocer moléculas lipídicas de bacterias intracelulares presentadas por celulas presentadoras de antígeno en el contexto de moléculas CD1 (emparentadas con el MHC), y parecen ser un mecanismo importante de defensa frente a estos patógenos.
  14. 14. Células presentadoras de antígeno (APC)
  15. 15. Monocitos - Macrofagos – Junto a los neutrófilos son los fagocitos del organismo – Los macrófagos son especialmente abundantes en algunas localizaciones como: • Ganglio linfantico • Bazo • Medula ósea • Tejido conjutnivo perivascular • Cavidades seroras • Tejido conjuntivo de la piel • Pulmón • Higado • Hueso • SNC • Sinovial
  16. 16. – Forman parte de la primera línea de defensa inmune innata – En la segunda fase pariticipan en ser inductores de respuestas inmunes adaptativas por la presentación de antigeno a las células Th y la secreción de ciertas citokinas – Los linfocitos Th1 activados secretan citoquinas que aumenta su poder microbicida y tumorcida
  17. 17. Receptores – Receptores para producto microbiano como CD14/LBP/TLR-4, Rc de manosa, Rc basurores – Receptores indirectos para opsonización: Rc de Fc de la IgG (CD16, CD32), Rc de complemento, MBL – Receptores para varias citokinas, ejemplo IL-2 El clásico sistema retículo-endotelial, también llamado sistema fagocítico-mononuclear, se compone de los macrólagos, de los neutrófilos y de las células endoteliales
  18. 18. Células dendríticas – Son las principales CPA – Se caracterizan por la elevada expresión de antigenos MHC clase II – No tienen un marcador común para todas, caracterizándose más bien por la ausencia de marcadores de otros leucocitos: • CD14 - monocitos • CD3 -linfocitos T • CD19, CD20 y CD24 -linfocItos B • CD56 células NK • CD56b granulocitos
  19. 19. – Se localizan en las zonas T- dependientes de los tejidos linfoides y circulan en sangre periférica – respuesta inmunes antivirales y en procesos autoinmunes – fuente principal de INF I tras las infecciones – CPA en células T Células dendríticas linfoides o plasmocitoides Células dendríticas mieloides Células dendríticas intersticiales Células de langerhans/células dendríticas interdigitantes Se localizan en las áreas B- dependientes (foliculos linfoides) de ganglios linfaticos y bazo. Presentan Rc para Fc de IG y para complemento Su función es capturar Ag en forma de inmunocomplejos Son las células responsables de la maduración de la afinidad de los linfocitos B No expresan HLA-2 Expresan CD1a y son fundamentales en la presentación de antigeno y activación de las células T Poseen capacidad de capturar antigenos, tienen la Rc de Ig y de complementos Migran al ganglio linfatico donde se llaman CDI Estas expresan B7 y secreta DC-CK
  20. 20. TLR – Son los receptores principales de las células dendríticas – Se encuentran en la superficie celular – Induce la activación y liberación de citokinas – Se induce a mayor expresión de MHC- II y moléculas coestimuladoras (B7)
  21. 21. Celulas B La Ig de superficie puede captar específicamente antígenos Expresan actividad coestimuladora solo en ciertas circunstancias
  22. 22. Leucocitos polimorfonucleares (PMN)
  23. 23. – Son leucocitos pero no linfocitos – Son el 70% leucocitos circulantes – Pertenecen a inmunidad innata y actúan con rapidez – Estan circulantes pero también en tejidos – Presente en casi todas las formas de inflamación y actúan como amplificadores y efectores de las respuestas inmunes innatas
  24. 24. Neutrofilos – 90% de PMN circulantes – Junto con los macrofagos, son los fagocitos del organismo – Tienen vida media corta 2-3 días – Defensa importante contra bacterias piógenas – No producen IL-1 ni presentan HLA-2, Rc de IL-2 – Expresan CD16 Y CR1/CD35 – Presentan Rc para C5a que estimula su quimiotaxis
  25. 25. Eosinofilos – Son potentes células efectoras citotóxicas – Los helmintos son tapizados por anticuerpos IgE, a los que se adhieran los eosófllos que poseen Rc Fc IgE (CD32), lo que desencadenan CCDA – Liberan varias proteínas con potencial para producir daño tisular y responsables en parte de las manifestaciones clinicas del síndrome hiperosinofilico – No elimina virus – Sus gránulos contienen enzimas antiinflamatonas que pueden atenuar o abolir la respuesta inflamatoria – Su princIpal estimulo es la IL-4 Antihelmintos Antiinflamatorias
  26. 26. Basófilos/Mastocitos – reacciones de hipersensibilidad de tipo I (alergia, atopia, anafilaxia) – Expresan receptores de alta afinidad para la Fc de la IgE y tras la interacción de la IgE con el alergeno – Liberan citokinas, principalmente IL-4 – Expresan también receptores para componentes activados del complemento – Su acción es potenciada por la IL-9
  27. 27. Citoquinas
  28. 28. Acciones redundantes Interrelacionadas Diana celular variable (autocrina, paracrina, endocrina) Multiple

×