UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACLTAD DE INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL Y RECURSOS NATURALES VISITA TÉCNICA: PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO...
INDICE 1.-Introducción………………………………………………………………………..3 2 Descripción de la actividad…………………………………………………………3 3.-Objetivos…………...
1.-INTRODUCCIÓN: Uno de los principales problemas que enfrentamos en la actualidad es la contaminación de los ríos por agu...
3.-Objetivos: a.-Objetivo general:  Conocer el funcionamiento de la planta de tratamiento aguas residuales domesticas II ...
5.-PARTICIPANTES: Los participantes a realizar esta visita técnica en la PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES DOMESTI...
6.2 TEMAS TRATADOS 6.2.1 CRIBADO . Método de separación de elementos de diferente tamaño por medio de barreras con orifici...
6.2.2 DESARENADO • Produce una separación de todas aquellos sólidos en suspensión de densidad elevada ( inorgánicos), impi...
6.2.3 HOMOGENIZACIÓN El objetivo de la homogeneización es el de minimizar las fluctuaciones en las características del agu...
Imagen 8 (Fuente:elaboracion propia) 6.2.5 FLOCULANTE-COAGULANTE objetivo principal de la coagulación es desestabilizar la...
Imagen 10 Fuente: elaboración propia 6.2.7 ULTRAFILTACIÓN Se trata de un proceso de filtración por membrana que remueve só...
6.2.8 DESINFECIÓN desinfección a un proceso químico que mata o erradica los microorganismos sin discriminación. Finalmente...
6.2.10 DISTRIBUCIÓN Mediante Resolución Ministerial N° 072-2017-MINAM Explicó que se cambia el enfoque del parámetro fijad...
Universidad nacional del callao 2
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DEL CALLAO FACLTAD DE INGENIERIA AMBIENTAL Y RECURSOS NATURALES VISITA TÉCNICA: PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES DOMESTICAS II DEL DISTRITO DE SAN MIGUEL INTEGRANTES: . Armas Hernández Jaqueline . Flores Huamanlazo Shirley . Flores de la Cruz Brayan Profesor: Ing. Milla Figueroa, Carlos 2020 Año de la universalización de la salud • Ing. Milla Figueroa Carlos • OPERACIONES UNITARIAS • INTEGRANES:  Armas Hernández , Jaqueline  Flores De La Cruz , Brayan  Flores Huamanlazo , Shirley  Perez Aparicio , Manuel
  2. 2. INDICE 1.-Introducción………………………………………………………………………..3 2 Descripción de la actividad…………………………………………………………3 3.-Objetivos…………………………………………………………………………...4 3.1-Objetivos generales………………………………………………………....4 3.2-Objetivos específicos……………………………………………………….4 4.-Marco legal………………………………………………………………………….4 5.-Participantes…………………………………………………………………………5 6.-Desarrollo d la Feria…………………………………………………………………5 6.1-Lugar………………………………………………………………………..4 6.2-Temas tratados……………………………………………………………...6 6.2.1-Cribado……………………………………………………………..6 6.2.2-Desarenado…………………………………………………………7 6.2.3-Homogenización……………………………………………………8 6.2.4-MBBR………………………………………………………………8 6.2.5-Floculante Coagulante………………………………………………9 6.2.6-Clarificación ………………………………………………………..9 6.2.7-Ultrafiltración……………………………………………………….10 6.2.8-Desinfección………………………………………………………...10 6.2.9-Almacenamiento…………………………………………………….11 6.2.10-Distribución………………………………………………………..11 7.-Conclusiones y recomendaciones…………………………………………………….12 8.-Webgrafia…………………………………………………………………………......12
  3. 3. 1.-INTRODUCCIÓN: Uno de los principales problemas que enfrentamos en la actualidad es la contaminación de los ríos por aguas residuales y esto complica el abastecimiento de aguas para diferentes usos, como para potable y el agrícola. Las aguas residuales deben ser tratadas para evitar la contaminación de las corrientes de agua y peligros de estas. El esfuerzo de prestar un mejor servicio de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado a la ciudad de San Miguel, hacen posible ofrecer a la población el acceso directo a estos servicios básicos, lo que permitirá mejorar su condición de vida. Para realizar esta visita, previamente estuvimos contactándonos con diferentes industrias y empresas para que tengan la amabilidad y el permiso de atendernos y asi poder realizar nuestro trabajo, sin embargo, la empresa que accedió a atendernos con todos los beneficios explicarnos, poder tomar nota y poder tomar fotos necesarias, fue la planta de tratamiento de aguas residuales II de San Miguel, ubicada en el cruce de Riva Agüero con la Mar , teniendo como referencia la Plaza San Miguel y la Pontífice Universidad Católica del Perú de donde se tuvo que realizar una carta para poder pedir el permiso formalmente. La visita se realizó el dia Miercoles 12 de Febrero del 2020 a las 3 pm de la tarde, teniendo una hora de duración terminando a las 4 pm. La empresa encargada de esta planta es la empresa Capital Water, que es una empresa con más de 8 años de experiencia en Perú, especializada en el diseño, fabricación, construcción, implementación, operación y mantenimiento de sistemas y equipos avanzados de tratamiento de aguas residuales. La empresa cuenta con -especialistas internacionales altamente calificados y experimentados en las siguientes áreas: Depuración: Tratamiento de las aguas residuales urbanas e industriales para vertido o reutilización. Potabilización: Tratamiento de aguas superficiales y subterráneas para consumo humano. Desalinización: Tratamiento de aguas salobres o de mar para riego o uso industrial. 2.-DESCRIPCION DE LA ACTIVIDAD: Se realizó una visita a la planta de tratamientos de aguas residuales de San Miguel en donde hicimos un recorrido por toda la planta guiado en su totalidad por el Ingeniero Francisco, donde nos explicó cada uno de los diferentes procesos por realizarse por la planta para el tratamiento de las aguas residuales de la planta de San Miguel según las operaciones unitarias requeridas.
  4. 4. 3.-Objetivos: a.-Objetivo general:  Conocer el funcionamiento de la planta de tratamiento aguas residuales domesticas II del distrito de San Miguel. b.-Objetivos específicos:  Conocer las fases del funcionamiento de la PTAr del distrito de San Miguel  Identificar cada una de las partes de una PTAR conocidas teóricamente. 4.-Marco legal: Marco legal Calidad de agua de consumo humano, Decreto Supremo 05-031-2010-SA. el presente reglamento establece las disposiciones generales con relación a la gestión de la calidad del agua para consumo humano, con la finalidad de garantizar su inocuidad, prevenir los factores de riesgos sanitarios, así como proteger y promover la salud y bienestar de la población. A través del cual no sólo se establece límites máximos permisibles en lo que a parámetros microbiológicos, parasitológicos, organolépticos, químicos orgánicos e inorgánicos y parámetros radioactivos, se refiere; sino también le asigna nuevas y mayores responsabilidades a los Gobiernos Regionales, respecto a la Vigilancia de la Calidad del Agua para Consumo Humano, además de fortalecer a la Dirección General de Salud Ambiental - DIGESA, en el posicionamiento como Autoridad Sanitaria frente a estos temas. el presente reglamento y las normas sanitarias complementarias que dicte el ministerio de salud son de obligatorio cumplimiento para toda persona natural o jurídica, pública o privada, dentro del territorio nacional, que tenga responsabilidad de acuerdo a ley o participe o intervenga en cualquiera de las actividades de gestión, administración, operación, mantenimiento, control, supervisión o fiscalización del abastecimiento del agua para consumo humano, “estudio de calidad de fuentes utilizadas para consumo humano y plan de mitigación por organización panamericana de la salud contaminación por uso doméstico y agroquímicos” “juntos preservamos el medio ambiente” 5 desde la fuente hasta su consumo; no se encuentran comprendidas en el ámbito de aplicación del presente reglamento: a) las aguas minerales naturales reconocidas por la autoridad competente; b) las aguas que por sus características físicas y químicas, sean calificadas como productos medicinales.
  5. 5. 5.-PARTICIPANTES: Los participantes a realizar esta visita técnica en la PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES DOMESTICAS II DEL DISTRITO DE SAN MIGUEL, estuvimos conformados por:  Armas Hernández Jaqueline  Flores Huamanlazo Shirley  Flores de la Cruz Brayan 6.-DESARROLLO DE LA FERIA: 6.1 Lugar Para acceder a la Planta de tratamiento de aguas residuales de San Miguel , podemos viajar a través de cualquier via , hasta llegar a las avenidas de Riva Agüero con la Avenida La Mar , teniendo como referencia el Mall de la Marina o también la Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Perú. Imagen 1 satelital de la ptar San Miguel Fuente: Google Earth coordenadas Sur Oeste 12°04'29.1" 77°05'03.4" Tabla 1
  6. 6. 6.2 TEMAS TRATADOS 6.2.1 CRIBADO . Método de separación de elementos de diferente tamaño por medio de barreras con orificios o cribas que permiten el paso de los más pequeños y retienen a los mayores. . Las aguas serán sometidas a un tratamiento preliminar mediante el proceso de Cribado para la retención de sólidos gruesos, lo cual es una reja metálica lo cual deberá estar con un ángulo de inclinación.(aporte grupal) (imágenes 2 y 3) Fuente: propia
  7. 7. 6.2.2 DESARENADO • Produce una separación de todas aquellos sólidos en suspensión de densidad elevada ( inorgánicos), impidiendo la sedimentación de la materia en suspensión de baja densidad (orgánico). • Las partículas de naturaleza inorgánica eliminadas en este proceso, son conocidas con el nombre genérico de arenas. • Estos elementos inorgánicos separados en este proceso es que son totalmente estables (no genera descomposiciones posteriores). • Los desarenadores eliminan todos aquellos sólidos en suspensión, con un peso específico igual o mayor de 2,65 y un tamaño de partícula superior a 0,15-0,2 mm. Entre los fines más importantes del proceso de desarenado, se encuentran los siguientes: • Evitar problemas de abrasión en los equipos mecánicos • Eliminar deposiciones en canales y tuberías • Mayor facilidad de evacuación de la planta depuradora • Evitar la presencia de sólidos inertes en la línea de tratamiento de lodos • Su no retirada, supondría su eliminación con lodos primarios, depositándose en el fondo de los digestores, dando lugar a operaciones de limpieza engorrosas y de ocupar volumen inútilmente (aporte grupal) Imagen 4 Imagen 5 Fuente:elaboración propia Fuente: elaboración propia
  8. 8. 6.2.3 HOMOGENIZACIÓN El objetivo de la homogeneización es el de minimizar las fluctuaciones en las características del agua tanto en calidad como en cantidad con el fin de proveer las condiciones óptimas para los tratamientos subsecuentes. • Estabiliza los valores de Ph (aporte grupal) • Brinda un flujo continuo a los sistemas de tratamiento posteriores. (aporte grupal) Imagen 7 Fuente:elaboracion propia 6.2.4 MBBR • Las soluciones para el sector urbano emplean la tecnología MBBR (Moving Bed Bio Reactor), basada en el desarrollo de biomasa en soportes plásticos (carriers) que se encuentran suspendidos en el licor mezcla del reactor biológico. • Estos soportes facilitan el crecimiento de mayor cantidad de microorganismos por unidad de volumen que en un sistema convencional. Es una solución efectiva, compacta, eficiente en el uso de recursos, completamente automatizada y con mínimo requerimiento de mantenimiento. (aporte grupal)
  9. 9. Imagen 8 (Fuente:elaboracion propia) 6.2.5 FLOCULANTE-COAGULANTE objetivo principal de la coagulación es desestabilizar las partículas coloidales que se encuentran en suspensión, para favorecer su aglomeración; en consecuencia se eliminan las materias en suspensión estables. Un floculante es una sustancia química comúnmente orgánica que aglutina sólidos en suspensión una vez efectuada su coagulación, provocando su precipitación. Cámara de mezcla – Cloruro férrico (1PPM). (aporte grupal) Imagen 9 Fuente: elaboración propia 6.2.6 CLARIFICACIÓN La técnica de clarificación es ampliamente difundida para la remoción de turbiedad y color en el agua y se realiza mediante la utilización de coagulantes o polielectrolitos. Estos provocan que las finas partículas que determinan la turbiedad se agrupen, lo que permite su remoción con más facilidad. Pequeños tubos donde se dejará pasar el agua ya clarificada
  10. 10. Imagen 10 Fuente: elaboración propia 6.2.7 ULTRAFILTACIÓN Se trata de un proceso de filtración por membrana que remueve sólidos suspendidos, sólidos disueltos, bacterias, virus, endotoxinas y otro tipo de patógenos para producir agua pura con una bajo contenido de SDT. En la ultrafiltración se hace por membranas donde estas membranas tienen pequeños poros de aproximadamente 0.48 micras de diámetro para no dejar pasar los virus y bacterias que tienen aproximadamente 1 micra de diámetro. (aporte grupal) Imagen 11 Fuente: Elaboración propia
  11. 11. 6.2.8 DESINFECIÓN desinfección a un proceso químico que mata o erradica los microorganismos sin discriminación. Finalmente se echa el cloro para garantizar la eliminación de agente microbiano.(aporte grupal) Imagen 12 Fuente: Elaboración Propia 6.2.9 ALMACENAMIENTO Como penúltimo proceso se realiza el almacenamiento de agua , lista para su distribución (aporte grupal) Imagen 13 Fuente: Elaboración propia
  12. 12. 6.2.10 DISTRIBUCIÓN Mediante Resolución Ministerial N° 072-2017-MINAM Explicó que se cambia el enfoque del parámetro fijado para el agua utilizada en riego de campos agrícolas y se corrigen vacíos en la normativa vigente como, por ejemplo, el uso del agua para riego de parques y campos deportivos, el cual ahora se estaría normado.(aporte grupal) Imagen 14 Fuente: Elaboración propia 7.- CONCLUSIONESY RECOMENDACIONES  La visita nos brindó conocimientos sobre las aguas residuales y sus tratamientos, pues nos mostraron los procedimientos de cada uno de los módulos que tiene la PTAR.  Pudimos identificar las condiciones operacionales y consideramos la selección de las normas técnicas vigentes.  La salud humana se ve dañada por la contaminación del agua y entre otros, ya que estas contienen restos sólidos, sustancias químicas y tóxicas. Por ello cobra importancia implementar plantas de tratamiento de aguas residuales.  Como precaución para realizar la visita técnica a la PTAR, se debe llevar mascarillas y también un gorro, esto por los contaminantes presentes en la Planta. 8.- WEBGRAFIA  http://www.digesa.minsa.gob.pe/publicaciones/descargas/Reglamento_Calidad _Agua.pdf  Dibujos y apuntes anotados en la visita técnica.

