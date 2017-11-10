Instrucciones: 1. Coloque una canci�n de fondo en la diapositiva 1. 2. Configure el audio para que se reproduzca en toda l...
La bendici�n del oso polar
Dese�ndote, en tu ocupada vida,
Tiempo parar reflexionar
Buen descanso
Buena salud con ejercicio
Pareja para bailar
.. Un poco de aventura
Buena cara
Pero mas que nada ... Te deseo muchos abrazos de oso
Muchas bendiciones... Que tengas amor para compartir, salud de sobra, y amigos que te quieran. Y cu�date de esos atrevidos...
Clip de audio
Clip de audio
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clip de audio

14 views

Published on

clip de audio

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Clip de audio

  1. 1. Instrucciones: 1. Coloque una canci�n de fondo en la diapositiva 1. 2. Configure el audio para que se reproduzca en toda la presentaci�n autom�ticamente al ejecutarla. Pr�cticas de PowerPoint 2010
  2. 2. La bendici�n del oso polar
  3. 3. Dese�ndote, en tu ocupada vida,
  4. 4. Tiempo parar reflexionar
  5. 5. Buen descanso
  6. 6. Buena salud con ejercicio
  7. 7. Pareja para bailar
  8. 8. .. Un poco de aventura
  9. 9. Buena cara
  10. 10. Pero mas que nada ... Te deseo muchos abrazos de oso
  11. 11. Muchas bendiciones... Que tengas amor para compartir, salud de sobra, y amigos que te quieran. Y cu�date de esos atrevidos ping�inos!

×