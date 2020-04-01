How to Prune and Trim Shrubs and Hedges

Brendan Wetzel graduated cum laude from Rider University, where he served as president of the Phi Sigma Tau International Honor Society. For the past decade, Brendan Wetzel has overseen Yardley Landscaping and Paving Company, through which he provides a variety of services to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, clients, such as pruning and trimming.



In order to properly prune and trim shrubs, you need to first ensure that you have the following tools: shears, a hedge trimmer, safety glasses, work gloves, and a level. You will also need a tarp, mason line, and landscape stakes.



Once you have examined the shrubs and know when and where to trim, lay a tarp around the area to make for easier cleanup. When leveling, use two stakes on opposite ends of the shrub, and connect them with a string at the height at which you want the shrub to be. A level can be used to ensure that the strings are even. Cut above this guideline with the hedge trimmer, and use shears to ensure that the top of the shrub is more narrow than its base.



When working with mature and overgrown shrubs, make sure to target the thickest branches first and cut them to the base of the shrub. If the shrub is near your home, trim and prune so that at least 6 inches are separating it from the house. This will prevent water damage and scratches in your siding.



