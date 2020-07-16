Successfully reported this slideshow.
C# Allows for Easier Binding Refactoring  Example: "Right-...
XAML UI C# UI
Don't add XAML to the Learning Curve Learning Xamarin.Forms i...
Xamarin.Forms  System.Maui Xamarin.Essentials  System.Devices • iOS • Android • macOS • Windows (WinUI) • Tizen (Samsung)
Creating Xamarin.Forms UIs in C#
Many developers use XAML to create UIs in Xamarin.Forms, but did you know that everything you can do in XAML can be done in C#?

Microsoft's recent announcement of .NET MAUI has also promoted C# as the way to build our apps in the future using the MVU architecture.

Join me as we discuss the benefits of C# vs XAML, learn how to create our UIs in C#, and explore new exciting frameworks like C# Markup and MVU in .NET MAUI that make creating mobile apps even easier!

Published in: Technology
Creating Xamarin.Forms UIs in C#

  8. 8. @TheCodeTraveler https://codetraveler.io/assemble-csharp-ui/  C# Allows for Easier Binding Refactoring  Example: “Right-Click -> Rename” (F2)  C# Binding is Updated Automatically  XAML Binding is Now Broken
  10. 10. @TheCodeTraveler https://codetraveler.io/assemble-csharp-ui/ XAML UI C# UI
  11. 11. @TheCodeTraveler https://codetraveler.io/assemble-csharp-ui/ Don’t add XAML to the Learning Curve Learning Xamarin.Forms is Hard Enough Already
  12. 12. Xamarin.Forms  System.Maui Xamarin.Essentials  System.Devices • iOS • Android • macOS • Windows (WinUI) • Tizen (Samsung)
