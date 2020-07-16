Creating Xamarin.Forms UIs in C#

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Many developers use XAML to create UIs in Xamarin.Forms, but did you know that everything you can do in XAML can be done in C#?
Microsoft's recent announcement of .NET MAUI has also promoted C# as the way to build our apps in the future using the MVU architecture.
Join me as we discuss the benefits of C# vs XAML, learn how to create our UIs in C#, and explore new exciting frameworks like C# Markup and MVU in .NET MAUI that make creating mobile apps even easier!
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment