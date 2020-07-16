Creating Xamarin.Forms UIs in C#

Many developers use XAML to create UIs in Xamarin.Forms, but did you know that everything you can do in XAML can be done in C#?



Microsoft's recent announcement of .NET MAUI has also promoted C# as the way to build our apps in the future using the MVU architecture.



Join me as we discuss the benefits of C# vs XAML, learn how to create our UIs in C#, and explore new exciting frameworks like C# Markup and MVU in .NET MAUI that make creating mobile apps even easier!