Larsen b 1.3_monitoringyourbrand

Monitoring Your Brand

  1. 1. MONITORING YOUR BRAND BRANDON LARSEN - B.S. INTERNET MARKETING Prof. Ryan Mickely Project & Portfolio I: Business and Marketing - SEC 01 April 2, 2017
  2. 2. BRAND ARCHETYPE QUIZ BRAND ARCHETYPE: Explorer ▸ Hates Routine! Loves New Adventures! ▸ Captivates and Inspires Audience With My Stories ▸ Advice: Travel Often ;)
  3. 3. ONLINE ID CALCULATOR ONLINE ID CALCULATIONS ▸ Surprisingly Digitally Distinct ▸ Twitter Ranks High on Google ▸ Digitally Irrelevant and Low-Credibility
  4. 4. HOOTSUITE PERSONAL BRAND ▸ Monitor Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts ▸ Nexalogy helps connect interactions and interests ▸ My Presence mentions more politics than is relevant to my brand
  5. 5. BRANDING ON TWITTER ▸ Focus on renovating my presence on Twitter ▸ Monitors Twitter activity on my brand ▸ I found out that my family’s tire shop is auto-tweeting on my account!
  6. 6. HOOTSUITE COMPETITION ▸ Monitor what my competition is doing and other bloggers in my niche - Men’s Style ▸ Review relevant market content and social media strategies ▸ @ashleypweston [IG]: “…Here’s an outﬁt I styled..”
  7. 7. HOOTSUITE MONITOR INVESTMENTS ▸ Helps monitor Twitter lists ▸ Keep up with activity on my stock investments: Lomiko Metals, and Funcom (Featured Product: ConanExiles) ▸ Lomiko Metals Inc. {$LMR: $0.27}:“…Research cites Lomiko Fair Value at 94 cents.”
  8. 8. GOOGLE ALERTS GOOGLE ALERTS SET-UP ▸ My personal Brands: “Brandon Larsen,” “Nordic Exposure” ▸ Relevant Industries: “Men’s Fashion,” “Graphene” ▸ Other Brands: “Samsøe Samsøe,” “Fjallraven,” … ▸ Investments: “Lomiko Metals,” “Funcom”
  9. 9. GOOGLE ALERTS INDUSTRY ALERTS ▸ Recent Graphene innovation increases solar power storage! ▸ Funcom is continuing to improve their product: Conan Exiles ▸ I found No Alerts for my personal brand
  10. 10. GOOGLE ALERTS GOOGLE ALERTS SYNOPSIS ▸ I found two useful articles for the companies I have invested ▸ No other useful information on other brands or industries ▸ Twitter is more useful than Google Alerts
  11. 11. FEEDLY.COM ‣ I have been using Feedly for years ‣ Frequently used: “Blogging,” “Marketing,” and “Men’s Style”
  12. 12. FEEDLY.COM BLOGGING FEED ▸ One source I found useful: ▸ As a Blogger and Freelance Copywriter, this was relevant ▸ Tips: “Guard Your Work Hours.” “Surround Yourself With Inspiring Colleagues.”
  13. 13. “FOCUS ON PEOPLE WHO ARE LIKELY TO BE MOVED BY YOUR PROPOSITION.” ~Online Marketing Blog Feedly > Marketing >
  14. 14. FEEDLY.COM MEN’S STYLE - ASHLEYWESTON.COM ▸ Competitor’s Content is Relevant ▸ Create Similar Content ▸ This article is solving the “Spring Shoe” problem of my audience

