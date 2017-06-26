Republica Bolivariana DE Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario De La Frontera S...
¿Qué Son? Alca Es un acuerdo que persigue la liberación de los mercados para estimular el desarrollo y crecimiento de lo...
Países Que la integran  Alca  Antigua y Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belice, Bolivia, Brasil, Canadá, Chile, C...
Semejanzas Alca Persigue la liberación de los mercados Se basa en el libre comercio Reúne los países de América Latina...
Diferencias Alca Es Un Acuerdo Busca el Libre comercio en América Latina y el caribe Alba Es una ONG Busca Unificar ...
Conclusión Como Conclusión queda de agregar, que el Alca y el Alba son de suma importancia para toda América Latina y el ...
Bibliografía https://www.slideshare.net/profluisgomez1/alca- 41014992 https://www.slideshare.net/profluisgomez1/alba- 41...
Alca vs alba

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana DE Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Instituto Universitario De La Frontera San Cristóbal estado Táchira Modulo III Integración Latinoamericana Brandon Michell Hernandez Acevedo C.I V26.209.712 Junio 2017
  2. 2. ¿Qué Son? Alca Es un acuerdo que persigue la liberación de los mercados para estimular el desarrollo y crecimiento de los países Alba Es una iniciativa de integración para los países de américa latina y el caribe, con el fin de crear un solo bloque económico, político y social
  3. 3. Países Que la integran  Alca  Antigua y Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belice, Bolivia, Brasil, Canadá, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estados Unidos, Granada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haití, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, República Dominicana, San Cristóbal y Nieves, San Vicente y las Granadinas, Santa Lucía, Surinam, Trinidad y Tobago, Uruguay y Venezuela.  Alba  Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Mancomunidad de Dominica, Antigua y Barbuda, Ecuador, San Vicente y Las Granadinas, Santa Lucía, San Cristóbal y Nieves y Granada.
  4. 4. Semejanzas Alca Persigue la liberación de los mercados Se basa en el libre comercio Reúne los países de América Latina y el caribe Alba Busca un solo bloque económico, político y social Se basa en la complementariedad económica y la cooperación entre los países participantes Busca Unificar los Países De américa Latina
  5. 5. Diferencias Alca Es Un Acuerdo Busca el Libre comercio en América Latina y el caribe Alba Es una ONG Busca Unificar en un solo Bloque toda América Latina
  6. 6. Conclusión Como Conclusión queda de agregar, que el Alca y el Alba son de suma importancia para toda América Latina y el caribe, ya que estas permiten un desarrollo económico, político y social de sus países miembros, ya que fomenta el comercio, interacción y unidad de estos, de tal manera que se pueden llevar acabo convenios y tratados de una manera fácil y fluida, ayudando asi a su constante expansión y enriquecimiento económico, político, social y cultural.
  7. 7. Bibliografía https://www.slideshare.net/profluisgomez1/alca- 41014992 https://www.slideshare.net/profluisgomez1/alba- 41400132

