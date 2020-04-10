Successfully reported this slideshow.
Avances en eficiencia de energías renovables

Un ensayo acerca de algunas innovaciones en las energías renovables.

Avances en eficiencia de energías renovables

  1. 1. Desarrollo de habilidades para aprender Unidad 6 Ensayo Por: Brandon Fedynich
  2. 2. Introducción Las energías renovables se han hecho mas populares en los últimos años, esto en parte gracias a su bajo impacto negativo al medio ambiente, pero también es gracias a su mayor eficiencia. Hace relativamente poco, los paneles solares eran tan ineficientes, que no se podían usar para generar electricidad para una casa, y mucho menos para generar para un pueblo o ciudad. Eran ineficientes tanto en el costo de inversión como en el área requerido para la instalación, esto, porque antes se requería mas metros cuadrados de panel para generar una cantidad menor de kW/h a comparación de los que tenemos ahora. Sin embargo, gracias a avances en la tecnología y el desarrollo e investigación de nuevas tecnologías, logramos crear celdas solares mucho mas eficientes, las cuales ahora se pueden usar para generación de electricidad para casas, pueblos y hasta ciudades, logrando que la energía solar sea una opción viable para el futuro. Aun así, para hacer el cambio de fuentes convencionales a fuentes limpias o renovables requiere de mucha inversión, tanto en el desarrollo e investigación, como en la implementación de las mismas. Para esto es necesario que las fuentes renovables puedan ofrecer una tasa de retorno más atractiva para los inversionistas, de lo contrario, preferirán quedarse con las fuentes convencionales por ser más baratos y rentables, por lo que avances en la eficiencia y hacer más económicos estas tecnologías renovables es de vital importancia. El objetivo principal de este documento va a ser dar a conocer los avances tecnológicos que hemos tenido en los últimos años, las cuales mejoran la eficiencia de los paneles solares y bajan el costo de producción de las mismas. Adicionalmente, mostraré como esta nueva tecnología se puede implementar en ventanas de edificios, dando un doble beneficio, la producción de energía eléctrica y el ahorro de energía en enfriamiento del edificio. Además, daré a conocer una nueva tecnología de almacenamiento de energía térmica solar, la cual puede ayudar mucho en el calentamiento de hogares en el invierno, ahorrando así en energía.
  3. 3. Los avances de eficiencia en celdas solares gracias al teluro de cadmio Primero, explicaré la importancia de la eficiencia de las celdas solares. Las celdas solares tienen un porcentaje de eficiencia, esto es la cantidad de energía solar (fotones) que pueden llegar a convertir en energía eléctrica, entre mayor sea la eficiencia, mas watts puede producir por metro cuadrado. Por ejemplo, si un panel tiene una eficiencia de 21% y otro tiene una eficiencia de 14%, el que ofrece una eficiencia de 21% producirá 50% mas kWh que el de 14% bajo las mismas condiciones. Actualmente, la mayoría de las celdas solares son hechas de silicio, las cuales tienen una eficiencia menor al 20%, aunque hay algunas pocas que si logran superar ese número. Pero en el 2016 se descubrió que el uso de teluro de cadmio en conjunto con silicio podía ofrecer una eficiencia mucho mayor. En pruebas de laboratorio se logró una eficiencia del 22.1% y en teoría estos paneles conjuntos podrían llegar hasta el 30% de eficiencia. Esta nueva celda es construida con un sustrato de silicio y encima de él, teluro de cadmio, con algunos otros materiales, tales como aluminio al fondo y oxido de zinc entre capas. Debido a que para construir estas nuevas celdas se requiere de más materiales, tales como el CdTe y el óxido de zinc, se pensaría que aumentaría un poco el precio de producción, pero esto no es del todo cierto, ya que la mayoría del material sigue siendo el silicio, y necesitas menos celdas (menos material) para crear la misma cantidad de energía. Un estimado de cuánto costaría la producción de estos módulos a gran escala, sería de 96 dólares por metro cuadrado, y estas nuevas celdas son capaces de producir 271.9 watts por metro cuadrado, por lo que estas nuevas celdas tienen un costo de 0.35 dólares por watt. Cuando una celda normal de silicio tiene un costo de producción de aproximadamente 0.50 dólares por watt. Además de un costo de producción bajo, recordemos que también existe la necesidad de aprovechar espacio. Estas nuevas celdas, debido a que son más eficientes, reducen por mucho el tamaño total de una instalación para llegar a las mismas metas de kWh. Por ejemplo, si en un panel solar de tamaño estándar (39 x 77 pulgadas) metemos celdas de conjunto CdTe, nos resultará en un panel de 527 watts. Si quisiéramos la misma
  4. 4. cantidad de watts de un panel tradicional de silicio, necesitaríamos un área 42.8% más grande. Por lo tanto, esta nueva tecnología nos da doble beneficio, el hacer que la producción de los paneles sea más económica y el ahorro de espacio en las instalaciones por ser más eficientes. Recubiertas de teluro de cadmio en ventanas Así como el teluro de cadmio puede mejorar la eficiencia de las celdas solares tradicionales, también nos ayuda con un problema que hemos tenido con edificios que quieren aprovechar su fachada para generar electricidad, pero no lo han hecho por la falta de “vista” que tendrían con celdas tradicionales. Para ilustrar el problema, si aprovechamos de la gran cantidad de área de ventanas que tienen los edificios grandes, y les colocamos celdas solares tradicionales, sin fondo, éstas opacan mucho la vista hacia afuera, quitando uno de los propósitos de las ventanas, el que sea trasparente, además, estas celdas no son muy agradables a la vista, ya que no son uniformes, crean sobras en forma de cuadros y esto quita la “apariencia agradable” del edificio. Pero, gracias a los avances que hemos tenido con el teluro de cadmio, hemos logrado crear una celda que se puede aplicar en capas delgadas a las ventanas, sin afectar tanto la opacidad de las ventanas como con las tradicionales de silicio, además, cuenta con una apariencia agradable y uniforme. Esto vuelve a las celdas para ventanas una opción viable para edificios de empresas que no quieren afectar su “vista”. A su vez, esta tecnología nos ofrece otro beneficio, disminuye la radiación solar que llega al interior del edificio, modificando la cantidad de luz y calor que entra a él. Esto afecta de forma diferente dependiendo de la región en la que se utilice, ya que, si se trata de una región calurosa, ayudará a bajar la temperatura del interior del edificio, resultando en un gasto menor de energía para mantener una temperatura agradable en el interior. En el caso de regiones frías, se requerirá un mayor uso de calefacción y de luz. Sin embargo, en simulaciones se ha encontrado una reducción neta del consumo energético del 36.9% al 72%, haciéndolo factible en cualquiera de los dos ambientes.
  5. 5. Almacenamiento de energía térmica Por último, tenemos una nueva tecnología que intenta resolver uno de los problemas más grandes que tenemos con las energías renovables, el almacenamiento de energía. Mientras no es la gran solución a almacenamiento de energía electica, si es un gran avance la cual nos permite almacenar energía térmica. Cuando se habla de “guardar” energía térmica para usarlo luego, por lo general nos referimos a calentar un recipiente de agua o aceite, la cual guardará el calor durante un rato, hasta que pierda su calor (se enfría). Pero gracias a una nueva tecnología de almacenamiento térmico molecular, podemos “guardar” la energía térmica que proviene del sol en una molécula creada en laboratorio, la cual guardará esta energía en la forma de energía química, para luego ser liberada bajo demanda con un catalizador, liberando así, la misma energía térmica que había guardado. En cuanto al precio de fabricación y uso de la tecnología, lo bueno es que no hay necesidad de ningún elemento raro, ni caro, por lo que el precio de producción será bajo, pero debido a que aún se encuentra en espera de inversores dispuestos invertir en esta tecnología, aún no está disponible al público. A pesar de esto, si deseas, lo puedes ver en funcionamiento en la Universidad de Tecnología de Chalmers. Mientras este sistema se creó en el 2012, aun lo están optimizando, y encontrando más métodos de hacerlo más eficiente. Por ejemplo, en el 2016, el mismo equipo reveló en un artículo científico, que hay una posibilidad de crear un sistema hibrido con esta molécula y agua, y en conjunto pueden crear una eficiencia de hasta el 80%. Como resultado, tenemos un sistema que puede guardar energía térmica del sol durante el verano, cuando hay más luz solar, y usar esta energía almacenada durante el invierno para calentar hogares, oficinas, y más. De esta forma se logra ahorrar energía electica la cual hubiera sido destinado al calentamiento de las mismas.
  6. 6. Conclusión Las energías renovables son una alternativa limpia a las energías convencionales y para poder ser atractivas para inversionistas, necesitan tener avances tecnológicos para mejorar su eficiencia, bajar su costo, y ser más rentables. Es por eso que actualmente los estudios se centran en aumentar la eficiencia como es el caso del uso del conjunto de silicón y teluro de cadmio para mejorar la eficiencia de celdas solares, logrando un aumento de 42.8% de eficiencia en cuanto a metros cuadrados requeridos de material para la misma salida de watts. De mismo modo se propone su uso dentro de estructuras ya existentes, tales como en edificios como es en el caso de la recubierta fotovoltaica semi transparente de teluro de cadmio en ventanas, donde se incorpora en las ventanas de los edificios además logrando un beneficio adicional que es la reducción de consumo de energía para controlar la temperatura del interior debido a la reducción de radiación solar, generando de esta forma un doble beneficio, la generación de energía eléctrica y la optimización de su uso, además de tener la ventaja de no quitarle “vista” a los edificios, haciéndolo así más atractivo y rentable para las personas que decidan realiza un inversión de este tipo. Además, se ha estudiado el almacenamiento del calor generado por la radiación solar, para luego ser utilizado bajo demanda para calentar hogares o espaciosque lo requieran, y esto se puede hacer múltiples veces, lo cual genera un ahorro considerable de la energía utilizada en época invernal, ya que se ha demostrado que el consumo energético aumenta en estas temporadas debido a la necesidad de calentar el hogar, haciendo de este uno de los descubrimientos más importantes de los últimos años en cuanto a energías renovables. En resumen, estos avances que hemos logrado en los últimos años han mejorado mucho la eficiencia y rentabilidad de las energías renovables, en especial los que tienen que ver con radiación solar. Por lo que esperemos que ahora por ser mas rentables, sean mas atractivos para inversionistas, para así dejar de depender en energías convencionales, y empezar a hacer el cambio hacia las energías renovables.
  7. 7. Bibliografía Vittitow, Jacob. 2018. "A novel design for a silicon and cadmium telluride tandem solar cell." University of Louisville Theses and Dissertations. Shukla AK, Sudhakar K, Baredar P. 2017. “Recent advancement in BIPV product technologies: A review”. Energy Build. Ambra Dreos, Karl Börjesson, Zhihang Wang, Anna Roffey, Zack Norwood, Duncan Kushnir, Kasper Moth-Poulsen. 2016. “Exploring the potential of a hybrid device combining solar water heating and molecular solar thermal energy storage”. Ambra Dreos, Zhihang Wang, Jonas Udmark, Anna Ström, Paul Erhart, Karl Börjesson, Mogens Brøndsted Nielsen, and Kasper Moth-Poulsen. 2018. “Liquid Norbornadiene Photoswitches for Solar Energy Storage”.

