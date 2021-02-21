34 chowringhee lane franchise 9315185354, 9555648810

Successfully reported this slideshow.
40 Outlets – 1 International for 34 Chowringhee Lane Franchise Information call: 9315185354 9555648810
We started our journey in July 2004 from Satya Niketan, South Campus, New Delhi and are pioneers of the most iconic Kathi ...
IN THE NEWS
OUR PRESENCE – 40 OUTLETS IN INDIA, & 1 INTERNATIONAL. THAILAND NORTH DELHI CENTRAL DELHI 1. Pattaya 1. Rohini Sec 8 1. Ja...
OUR PRESENCE – 40 OUTLETS, 1 INTERNATIONAL UTTARAKHAND 1. Roorkee MADHYA PRADESH 1. Gwalior UP 1. Meerut 2. Kandhari, Agra...
OUR PRESENCE – 40 OUTLETS, 1 INTERNATIONAL CHANDIGARH 1. Aroma Food Court HARYANA 1. Karnal, Kunjpura Road 2. Panipat Huda...
OUR MENU
O U R O U T L E T
O U R O U T L E T
O U R O U T L E T
O U R O U T L E T
O U R O U T L E T
SALIENT FEATURES -Contract Term: 5yrs. -Area Required: 120-180 sq.ft. -Areas with high density of regular footfalls, high ...
OTHER INFORMATION An experienced 2 member staﬀ is stationed at the outlet. They train any staﬀ locally employed and set op...
I N E V E N T S
OUR ASSOCIATION Association with these partners has helped increase our popularity.
34 CHOWRINGHEE LANE CONTACT : for 34 Chowringhee Lane Franchise Information call: 9315185354 9555648810
34 CHOWRINGHEE LANE FRANCHISE
CALL: 9315185354, 9555648810
www.brandpeople.co.in

When we think of authentic rolls, our mind takes us to the busy streets of Kolkata. Known for providing the best of ingredients thoughtfully wrapped together, the roll captures the essentials of everything that Kolkata stands for.

Our journey with 34, Chowringhee Lane began years ago with the idea of bringing the quintessential taste of Kolkata to Delhi, with a North Indian twist that appeals to the taste buds of the average Delhiite. Gradually our endeavor turned into a niche in itself, and our name has now become synonymous with rolls, as original as they can get.

