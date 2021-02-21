34 chowringhee lane franchise 9315185354, 9555648810

34 CHOWRINGHEE LANE FRANCHISE

When we think of authentic rolls, our mind takes us to the busy streets of Kolkata. Known for providing the best of ingredients thoughtfully wrapped together, the roll captures the essentials of everything that Kolkata stands for.



Our journey with 34, Chowringhee Lane began years ago with the idea of bringing the quintessential taste of Kolkata to Delhi, with a North Indian twist that appeals to the taste buds of the average Delhiite. Gradually our endeavor turned into a niche in itself, and our name has now become synonymous with rolls, as original as they can get.