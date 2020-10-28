Successfully reported this slideshow.
El presente trabajo nos proporciona información respecto al estudio de las seis emociones de Paul Ekman.

Las 6 emociones_basicas_de_paul_ekman_-_branco_saravia_morales

  1. 1. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” LAS 6 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS DE PAUL EKMAN ‘’Como seres humanos, todos queremos ser felices y estar libres de la desgracia, todos hemos aprendido que la llave de la felicidad es la paz interna. Los mayores obstáculos para la paz interna son las emociones perturbadoras como el odio, apego, miedo y suspicacia, mientras que el amor y la compasión son las fuentes de la paz y la felicidad’’ DALAI LAMA 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Las emociones básicas o primarias aparecen durante el desarrollo natural de cualquier persona, con independencia del contexto en el que se desarrolle, y tienen como propósito ayudarnos a sobrevivir, dirigir nuestra conducta y favorecer la relación de los unos con los otros. Las emociones básicas nos sirven para defendernos o alejarnos de estímulos nocivos (enemigos, peligros…) o aproximarnos a estímulos placenteros o recompensas (agua, comida, actividad sexual, juego…) y tienen como función mantener la supervivencia, tanto personal como de la especie.1 1.1.Antecedentes En 1972 Paul Ekman definió las 6 emociones básicas: ira, asco, miedo, alegría, tristeza y sorpresa. Debido a su universalidad y a su presencia en distintas culturas, llegó a la conclusión de que debían ser importantes para la construcción de nuestro psiquismo. A partir de entonces, Paul Ekman comenzó a estudiar la conducta no verbal y las expresiones faciales, así como también el ocultamiento de las emociones en las expresiones del rostro. Fue así que logró profundizar en el campo de la psicología de las emociones, hasta entonces no explorado.2 ¿Quién es Paul Ekman? Paul Ekman nació en el seno de una familia judía. Su padre era pediatra y su madre abogada, quien padecía un trastorno bipolar que la llevó al suicidio cuando Paul era apenas un adolescente. Su situación familiar lo llevó a interesarse años después por la psicología, las teorías de Sigmund Freud y la psicoterapia. Sin embargo, sus investigaciones sobre las expresiones faciales y los movimientos corporales cuando aún era estudiante fueron el tema de su tesis. Se convirtió así en uno de los psicólogos pioneros en el estudio de las emociones y expresiones faciales. Hoy en día es considerado uno de los psicólogos más importantes y destacados del siglo XXI. A diferencia de las creencias de antropólogos culturales como Margaret Mead, Paul Ekman sostuvo que las expresiones faciales asociadas a las emociones mencionadas anteriormente no son determinadas culturalmente, sino que son más bien involuntarias, inconscientes y universales y tienen, por consiguiente, un origen biológico, tal como planteaba la hipótesis de Charles Darwin.2 2. DESARROLLO
  2. 2. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Según Ekman existen 6 emociones básicas; en palabras del autor, esto significa que es posible identificar ciertas señales fisiológicas específicas y acontecimientos que anteceden a su aparición, y que son compartidas por todas las culturas. Estas emociones básicas son el miedo, la tristeza, la alegría, la ira, el asco y la sorpresa.3 2.1.Miedo El miedo se puede definir como una emoción que aparece en un gran número de especies animales cuando percibimos una amenaza. Se distingue de la ansiedad, un término muy manejado por la psicología, en el hecho de que el miedo se asocia a un peligro inminente, sea este real o potencial, mientras que la ansiedad tiene un carácter anticipatorio y con frecuencia más abstracto. Esta percepción de amenaza desencadena un cambio en la conducta del organismo; en este sentido cabe hacer mención al concepto de la respuesta de lucha-huida, que se debe a la liberación de neurotransmisores que hacen que el nivel de activación del sistema nervioso se intensifique, especialmente la adrenalina y la noradrenalina. La paralización es otro patrón comportamental asociado al miedo. Cuando sentimos miedo aumentan nuestras frecuencias cardiaca y respiratoria (lo cual lleva a la hiperventilación), así como la tensión muscular y la intensidad de la sudoración. En cuanto a la expresión facial, el miedo se asocia con la elevación de las cejas y de los párpados superiores, con la retracción de los labios y con la tensión de los párpados inferiores.3 2.2.Tristeza Sentimos tristeza cuando experimentamos una pérdida o un duelo; no necesariamente debe ser la de un ser querido, sino que también puede suceder con un objeto o incluso con una expectativa u otro tipo de creencia personal. Esto lleva con frecuencia a la disminución de la actividad motora, al aislamiento social y a la aparición del llanto. Desde la perspectiva evolucionista se ha propuesto que la función adaptativa de la tristeza es la de permitir que nos recuperemos emocionalmente de las pérdidas y que generemos nuevas estrategias y planes de vida; en este sentido la tristeza se ha asociado a la creatividad. No obstante, cuando la tristeza es muy intensa y prolongada esta emoción puede evolucionar hacia un estado de depresión.
  3. 3. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” La expresión facial característica de la tristeza se corresponde, según Ekman, con el descenso de los párpados superiores y de los extremos de los labios. También se observa una menor focalización de la mirada en el punto de atención.3 2.3.Alegría La alegría es un estado emocional agradable, a diferencia de la mayor parte de las emociones básicas descritas por Ekman. Este término engloba un amplio rango de sentimientos, desde la satisfacción hasta la euforia. La diferencia básica del concepto de alegría con el de felicidad es su duración. Así, según muchas definiciones la felicidad podría ser considerada como un estado general y duradero de alegría, o al menos uno en que esta emoción predominara sobre las emociones negativas de forma clara durante un periodo de tiempo largo. Los movimientos faciales fundamentales que acompañan a la experiencia emocional de alegría son la elevación de las mejillas y la aparición de arrugas en la comisura de los ojos- es decir, las conocidas “patas de gallo”.3 2.4.Ira Como sucede con el miedo, el enfado y la ira son emociones relacionadas con la activación del sistema nervioso y la liberación de adrenalina y noradrenalina; por tanto, también se identifican con el incremento de la frecuencia cardiaca y de la respiratoria, así como con la reacción de lucha-huida. Según los estudios de Ekman, cuando nos enfadamos nuestras cejas se acercan y descienden, mientras que los labios se aprietan. Además, aparece un “brillo” en la mirada; es a esto a lo que nos referimos cuando usamos la expresión “mirada asesina”.3 2.5.Sorpresa A diferencia del resto de emociones básicas, la sorpresa no es considerada positiva ni negativa (es decir, agradable o desagradable) sino que puede incluir componentes fisiológicos propios tanto de la alegría como del miedo.
  4. 4. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Siguiendo con las propuestas de Paul Ekman, la expresión facial de la sorpresa consistiría en la apertura de la boca y de los ojos junto con la elevación de la musculatura asociada a las cejas. Una investigación llevada a cabo por un equipo de la Universidad de Glasgow (Jack, Garrod y Schyns, 2014) puso en cuestión el modelo clásico de Ekman. Estos autores, que también estudiaron las expresiones faciales asociadas a cada emoción, concluyeron que la sorpresa no se distingue del miedo en lo fundamental. Algo similar sucede con la ira y el asco, como veremos a continuación.3 2.6.Asco El asco es la emoción que expresa el rechazo a estímulos determinados que resultan desagradables para alguno de los sentidos; por ejemplo, puede aparecer en respuesta a objetos que huelen mal pero también ante personas que provocan en el individuo una especie de idea de sufrir algún tipo de contaminación, sea está consciente o no. Según Jack y colaboradores, la emoción de asco no se distingue de la de ira, sino que fisiológicamente se trataría de la misma. Así, por ejemplo, arrugar la nariz o levantar el labio superior son indicadores tanto de lo que denominamos “asco” como de la ira; en este mismo sentido, cuando sentimos miedo o sorpresa una de nuestras reacciones naturales es alzar las cejas.3 2.7.Las emociones universales en acción Imaginemos que un día abres uno de los armarios de la cocina y dentro ves una serpiente. No esperabas que estuviera allí. Lo más probable es que tu primera reacción sea dar un salto hacia atrás o cerrar el armario con un portazo rápido y agresivo. Tu rostro estará rojo y caliente, te sentirás en alerta y, aunque no lo sepas con certeza, tu cuerpo estará tenso y preparado para reaccionar de inmediato ante cualquier otro impulso. Esta respuesta rápida es resultado del miedo, es cognitivamente casi impenetrable. Es decir, que no se trata de algo que sucede completamente de forma inconsciente e incontrolable. Se parece más a una reacción que a una acción deliberada. Hay una teoría psicológica que apunta a que las emociones básicas funcionan como materia prima para construir emociones más complejas. Otras teorías dicen que, en lugar de ello, las emociones más complejas son amalgamas de emociones básicas y cogniciones.4 2.8.Las emociones universales y su dimensión cultural Si bien las emociones universales son comunes a todos los seres humanos, también están sujetas al condicionamiento cultural.
  5. 5. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 5 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Por ejemplo, cuando un niño teme haber fallado en las respuestas de una evaluación escolar, es en gran medida por el valor que su cultura y microcultura le ha dado al éxito académico. De igual manera, sentir júbilo ante el infortunio de alguien a quien despreciamos tampoco es una emoción común a todas las personas en todo momento. Tampoco lo es el sentimiento de amor romántico que, por ejemplo, en el libro de Madame Bovary es descubierto por su protagonista a través de múltiples libros y lecturas, no le era algo inherente. Es así como las marcas, a través del neuromarketing, pueden apelar a las emociones universales, haciéndolas más eficientes con elementos culturales.4 2.9.Emociones secundarias Los estudios de Ekman revelaron, por tanto, la relación entre las emociones y la comunicación no verbal. Con el tiempo, sus teorías evolucionaron y en la década de 1990 incluyó nuevas emociones, aunque secundarias, que son universales, pero no siempre se identifican con una expresión facial, además de estar formadas muchas de ellas por combinaciones de dos o más emociones básicas. Algunas de estas emociones secundarias son: • Diversión. • Desprecio. • Emoción. • Culpa. • Orgullo por los logros. • Alivio. • Satisfacción. • Vergüenza.5 3. CONCLUSIONES Estas 6 emociones básicas son consideradas universales, independientemente del momento y del lugar que te haya tocado vivir. Para llevar a cabo su investigación, Ekman empezó a estudiar las conductas no verbales y las expresiones faciales, tanto en las poblaciones orientales como en las occidentales. De esta manera, logró profundizar en la psicología de las emociones que, en las últimas décadas, ha ganado una gran relevancia. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://www.elperruco.com/emociones-basicas-que-cuales-son-emociones-primarias- secundarias/ 2. https://psicocode.com/psicologia/las-emociones-basicas-paul-ekman/ 3. https://viviendolasalud.com/cuerpo-y-mente/emociones-basicas 4. https://neuromarketing.la/2016/09/las-seis-emociones-universales/ 5. https://psicologoalcaladehenares.com/2017/06/25/teoria-ekman-emociones-basicas/
  6. 6. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Las 6 emociones básicas de Paul Ekman Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 6 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/4iF__HmXcRM https://youtu.be/RkRQtblhhJk

