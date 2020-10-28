Successfully reported this slideshow.
El presente trabajo trata de una parte de lo que conocemos como proceso administrativo, la previsión, cuenta con información respecto al tema que te será muy útil.

Published in: Education
La prevision -_saravia_morales_branco

  1. 1. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: La Previsión Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” LA PREVISIÓN “No vivo ni en el pasado ni en el futuro; estoy afirmado en el presente. No puedo saber qué es lo que ha de traer consigo el día de mañana; puedo tan sólo atenerme a lo que hoy es para mí una certeza.” ÍGOR FIÓDOROVICH STRAVINSKI 1. INTRODUCCIÓN Para hablar de previsión debe tenerse en cuenta el futuro y una acción que pueda alterarlo de una u otra forma. Por ejemplo, cambiar de puesto de trabajo es una decisión que puede convertirse en un salto a un mejor pasar económico, pero también en un error que nos deje sin ingresos después de un mes. No es posible conocer con certeza los resultados que tendrá cada una de nuestras decisiones, pero eso no indica que debamos evitar los cambios; por el contrario, tenemos que avanzar y probar, pero sin olvidarnos de preparar una estrategia por si nuestros planes no salen como esperamos.1 Previsión es un término que procede del latín praevisio y que refiere a la acción y efecto de prever (conjeturar lo que va a suceder a través de la interpretación de indicios o señales; ver con anticipación; preparar medios para futuras contingencias).1 2. DESARROLLO 2.1.¿Qué es la previsión? "El análisis de la información relevante del presente y del pasado, ponderando probables desarrollos futuros de tal manera que puedan determinarse los cursos de acción (planes) que posibiliten a la organización para el logro de objetivos" (Sisck y Sverdlik). "Es el elemento de la administración en el que con base en las condiciones futuras en que una empresa habrá de encontrarse, reveladas por una investigación técnica, se determinan los principales cursos de acción que nos permitirán realizar los objetivos de la empresa" (Agustín Reyes Ponce). "Es calcular el porvenir y prepararlo. Hacer articular los programas de acción" (Henri Fayol). Entonces, entenderemos por previsión como aquella etapa del proceso administrativo donde se diagnostica a través de datos relevantes del pasado y del presente, de tal forma que se puedan construir contextos sociales, políticos, económicos, tecnológicos, etc., en los que se desenvolverá la empresa en el mediano como en el largo plazo.2 2.2.¿En qué se basa la previsión? La previsión puede asentarse en una serie de principios, que desarrollamos a continuación:
  2. 2. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: La Previsión Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” • Principio de primacía: la previsión suele tener cierta influencia directa o indirecta en el resto de las etapas, pues supone una de las primeras etapas que debe afrontar la empresa. • Principio de transitividad: la previsión marca el resto de las etapas, por lo que es imprescindible que se haga una buena previsión. • Principio de ejecutividad: lo propuesto en la previsión debe ser ejecutado y llevado a cabo según los criterios y tiempos marcados, evitando demoras y retraso en operaciones. • Principio de consistencia: tenemos que tener en cuenta los aspectos que hemos marcados, y ser estables y coherentes con las decisiones que tomemos. En la previsión debemos de contemplar aquellas posibles situaciones que nos salven de problemas en un futuro, buscando soluciones para ello.4 2.3.Tipos de previsión Como hemos indicado, existen diferentes tipos de previsión dependiendo del ámbito en el que nos encontremos. • Previsión económica: es la que se usa para prever la economía desde dos enfoques: macroeconómico (como el PIB, inflación, paro, etc.); y microeconómico (para sectores concretos de la economía o empresas). En ambos casos, la previsión económica permite determinar una estrategia futura. • Previsión contable: aunque en la mayoría de los casos las previsiones contables se suelen hacer cuando se considera que va a tener una pérdida, lo ideal es que exista un plan previsible antes de que suceda. La previsión contable predice ciertas acciones a llevar a cabo que suponen un antecedente a pérdidas empresariales. • Previsión de ventas: se trata de una estimación, basada en datos veraces, sobre las ventas que tendrá una determinada empresa en el futuro.4 2.4.Previsión como parte de la planeación La previsión implica ver hacia el futuro y responde a la pregunta ¿qué puede hacerse? es base necesaria para la planeación ya que fija el objetivo y plantea la selección de cursos de acción. El principio de la previsión se da cuando un plan revela tal consistencia que busca reducir al mínimo sus errores. Ello se logra cuando se basan en experiencias y estudios anteriores.3 Los elementos de la previsión son: • Objetivos (fines que se persiguen) • Investigación (factores, positivos y negativos, que nos ayudan u obstaculizan en la búsqueda de esos objetivos) • Cursos alternativos de acción, (nos permitan escoger alguno de ellos como base de nuestros planes) Podemos definir la previsión como la etapa de la administración en que se determinan los principales cursos de acción que permiten realizar los objetivos organizacionales.
  3. 3. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: La Previsión Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” La previsión administrativa descansa en una probabilidad seria, la que será tanto mayor, cuanto más pueda apoyarse en experiencias pasadas, propias o ajenas, y cuanto más puedan aplicarse a dichas experiencias, métodos estadísticos o de cálculo de probabilidad. En la previsión del futuro, encontramos tres situaciones básicas: • Certeza: Seguridad de que ocurra o no, una cosa • Incertidumbre: Carencia de elementos para predecir cómo se presentan los acontecimientos del futuro • Probabilidad: Existencia de motivos fundados para concluir que hay mayores posibilidades de la ocurrencia de algo en un sentido o en otro3 2.5.La importancia de la Previsión Administrativa Fayol hace notar que la previsión jamás será una profecía, sino una reducción del riesgo debido a factores no previstos. Para hacer las previsiones, se fundan tanto en la ley de la causalidad, como en la ley de la finalidad; la primera físicamente infrustrable y la segunda, no infalible, pero sí válida con certeza moral. Las previsiones serán más validas y confiables cuando: • Cuanto más analíticamente estudiemos cada uno de los factores que han intervenir en la realización de los hechos futuros en el qué descansará el éxito de nuestra empresa • Cuando más nos fundemos en hechos objetivos, y no en meras opiniones; de preferencia ocurridos en nuestra empresa y aun en otras empresas y otros sectores • Cuanto más podamos aplicar a la determinación de estos factores medidas, sobre todo estadísticas y de cálculo de probabilidad.5 3. CONCLUSIONES La previsión puede convertirse en un valioso recurso para organizar nuestra vida, ya que se puede aplicar en cualquier contexto y nos ayuda a enfrentar problemas que pueden acarrear graves consecuencias si no estamos preparados para atenderlos adecuadamente. Este concepto suele aplicarse al plano económico, ya que el dinero es la base de nuestra supervivencia en la sociedad actual, pero es perfectamente practicable incluso en cuestiones emocionales. 4. REFERENCIAS https://definicion.de/prevision/ https://www.aulafacil.com/cursos/administracion/de-empresas/la-prevision-l19665 https://fundamentosdeadmon.wordpress.com/2013/11/07/la-prevision/ https://numdea.com/prevision.html http://d-c-g-21.blogspot.com/2012/06/la-importancia-de-la-prevision.html
  4. 4. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: La Previsión Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/kFJ0VkBKL7s https://youtu.be/iFXD3nigm80

