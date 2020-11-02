Analisis f.o.d.a. -_branco_saravia_morales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El presente trabajo contiene información respecto a lo que conocemos como Análisis F.O.D.A. (Fortalezas, Oportunidades, Debilidades y Amenazas).

  1. 1. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” ANÁLISIS F.O.D.A. "No espere. Nunca va a ser el momento justo. Empiece en donde usted se encuentra y trabaje con las herramientas que pueda tener a su disposición ahora, y mejores herramientas van a ir apareciendo a medida que usted va avanzando". NAPOLEÓN HILL, famoso emprendedor estadounidense (discípulo de Dale Carnegie). 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El análisis FODA es una herramienta de planificación estratégica, diseñada para realizar un análisis interno (Fortalezas y Debilidades) y externo (Oportunidades y Amenazas) en la empresa. Desde este punto de vista la palabra FODA es una sigla creada a partir de cada letra inicial de los términos mencionados anteriormente.1 1.1.Antecedentes Historia del análisis FODA Antes de entrar en consideración en lo que respecta al significado del FODA, veamos un poco de su historia y comprender el porqué de su creación. A este respecto, el creador de la matriz FODA fue Albert S. Humpherey, el cual, murió en octubre del 2005. Este estudio se llevó a cabo por Albert, con la finalidad de tener en conocimiento del porqué la planificación corporativa a largo plazo fracasaba. Se necesitaba establecer objetivos que fueran realistas; por lo que se creó un grupo en 1960 por Robert Stewart, para fundar un sistema gerencial que se comprometiera a aprobar y comprometerse en el trabajo del desarrollo, en la actualidad se le conoce como “manejo del cambio”. Ahora bien, miles de empresas fueron visitadas, para entrevistar a miles de ejecutivos; llegando a la conclusión que, los que eran jefes ejecutivos debían ser los jefes de planificación, además, los jefes inmediatos también debían conformarlo. Descubriendo así, que el presente seria lo satisfactorio, el futuro la oportunidad, lo que es malo en el presente es una falta y si el futuro es malo es una amenaza, convirtiéndose en las siglas SOFA, luego, en 1964, fue cambiada la F a W, llegando así, el SWOT, o FODA en español.1 2. DESARROLLO 2.1.¿Qué es el Análisis FODA o DAFO? Veamos la definición de la Wikipedia: El Análisis DAFO, es una metodología de estudio de la situación de una empresa o de un proyecto, analizando sus características internas (Debilidades y Fortalezas) y su situación externa (Amenazas y Oportunidades) en una matriz cuadrada, de ahí el acrónimo.
  2. 2. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Es la herramienta por excelencia para conocer la situación real en que se encuentra una organización, empresa o proyecto y, a partir de ahí, planificar una estrategia de futuro. FODA es una matriz o cuadro que permite identificar los factores internos y externos que puedan condicionar el éxito de nuestro emprendimiento, ya se trate de comenzar una nueva empresa o desarrollar un nuevo negocio (un nuevo producto o servicio, etc.) en una existente.2 2.2.Estructura de un análisis FODA El FODA se divide en dos partes: análisis interno y análisis externo. 2.2.1. Análisis interno En el diagnóstico interno se analizan las fortalezas y debilidades tomando en cuenta la estructura empresarial, la operatividad, la dirección y los aspectos financieros que influyen en el funcionamiento. En este caso, las fortalezas son las características positivas de la empresa que sirven como inspiración o modelo a seguir. Son elementos diferenciadores y que hacen que la compañía se destaque del resto. En cambio, las debilidades son elementos negativos o puntos bajos de la empresa que pueden afectar en el cumplimiento de objetivos y dificultan la llegada de los resultados esperados.5 ➢ Fortalezas: Son todas aquellas capacidades y recursos con los que cuenta la empresa para explotar oportunidades y conseguir construir ventajas competitivas. Para identificarlas podemos responder a preguntas como: ¿qué ventajas tenemos respecto de la competencia?, ¿qué recursos de bajo coste tenemos disponibles?, ¿cuáles son nuestros puntos fuertes en producto, servicio, distribución o marca?7 ➢ Debilidades: Son aquellos puntos de los que la empresa carece, de los que se es inferior a la competencia o simplemente de aquellos en los que se puede mejorar. Para identificar las debilidades de la empresa podemos responder a preguntas como: ¿qué perciben nuestros clientes como debilidades?, ¿en qué podemos mejorar?, ¿qué evita que nos compren?7 2.2.2. Análisis externo En el diagnóstico externo se analizan diferentes condiciones en las que su buen desarrollo no depende necesariamente de la empresa. Pueden presentarse como amenazas u oportunidades dependiendo del impacto que tengan en su operación. Algunos ejemplos podrían ser los factores sociales, ambientales, políticos o legales. Las amenazas son aspectos negativos que afectan a la empresa y requieren un plan estratégico para prevenirse o aminorar su efecto. Las oportunidades son las situaciones o elementos positivos del entorno que debe aprovechar, ya que de ello depende atraer mayores inversiones o beneficios para su futuro y crecimiento.5 ➢ Oportunidades: representan una ocasión de mejora de la empresa. Las oportunidades son factores positivos y con posibilidad de ser explotados por parte de la empresa. Para identificar las oportunidades podemos responder a preguntas como: ¿existen nuevas
  3. 3. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” tendencias de mercado relacionadas con nuestra empresa?, ¿qué cambios tecnológicos, sociales, legales o políticos se presentan en nuestro mercado?7 ➢ Amenazas: pueden poner en peligro la supervivencia de la empresa o en menor medida afectar a nuestra cuota de mercado. Si identificamos una amenaza con suficiente antelación podremos evitarla o convertirla en oportunidad. Para identificar las amenazas de nuestra organización, podemos responder a preguntas como: ¿qué obstáculos podemos encontrarnos?, ¿existen problemas de financiación?, ¿cuáles son las nuevas tendencias que siguen nuestros competidores?7 2.3.¿Para qué sirve? El análisis FODA tiene como objetivo el identificar y analizar las Fuerzas y Debilidades de la Institución u Organización, así como también las Oportunidades y Amenazas, que presenta la información que se ha recolectado. Se utilizará para desarrollar un plan que tome en consideración muchos y diferentes factores internos y externos para así maximizar el potencial de las fuerzas y oportunidades minimizando así el impacto de las debilidades y amenazas. Se debe de utilizar al desarrollar un plan estratégico, o al planear una solución específica a un problema. Una vez que se ha analizado el ambiente externo (por ejemplo: la cultura, la economía, datos demográficos, etc.)3 2.4.Ventajas de un análisis FODA
  4. 4. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Análisis FODA puede ayudar a las empresas a identificar áreas de crecimiento. 1. Proporciona un resumen visual de tu negocio Un análisis FODA se presenta como una cuadrícula de 2×2 con cada cuadrante que representa las fortalezas, debilidades, oportunidades y amenazas del tema que se está analizando. La disposición visual de la información recogida proporcionará un resumen fácil de entender de la situación de la empresa, marca, producto (individuos) y de su proceso de planificación. Todos los datos que figuran dentro de cada cuadrante pueden no ser igualmente valiosos, pero tener puntos fuertes y débiles y las oportunidades y amenazas colocados lado a lado te ayudará a llegar a las estrategias que estarán pensadas través de un fondo análisis de la situación y adecuadamente contrastadas4 . 2. Se puede hacer de forma rápida y optimizada a través de la interacción Este beneficio de un análisis FODA se pasa por alto la mayor parte del tiempo, aunque podría ser una de sus mejores atributos. Mientras que no requiere capacitación o habilidades especiales para llevar a cabo un análisis FODA, cualquier analista (con un buen conocimiento y comprensión de la empresa, su naturaleza y la industria a la que pertenece) puede hacerlo con bastante rapidez. Y a través de la interacción y la contribución de los demás en el equipo, puede ser optimizado para generar nuevas ideas durante una sesión de lluvia de ideas.4 3. Proporcionar puntos de partida para las discusiones y nuevas ideas Un buen análisis FODA podría facilitar sesiones de estrategia mediante la generación de nuevas ideas para que tu equipo pueda discutir. Esto ayudará al equipo a dar forma a su perspectiva sobre el estado de tu empresa y llegar a nuevas ideas para construir estrategias efectivas para superar los problemas internos y externos de tu compañía que se enfrenta y alcanzar tus objetivos de negocio de manera eficiente.4 4. Versatilidad: se puede utilizar para analizar el negocio en general, el segmento de los negocios o incluso para hacer un análisis personal Un análisis FODA es flexible; tampoco se puede utilizar para analizar el negocio en general o un segmento de ella, como el marketing, la producción o las ventas. También se puede utilizar para hacer un análisis personal, donde un individuo puede enumerar las fortalezas, debilidades, oportunidades y amenazas relacionadas con él o ella y planificar su futuro en consecuencia.4 2.5.Desventajas de un análisis FODA Análisis FODA puede ayudar a las empresas a identificar áreas de crecimiento. 1. Fuentes de información La calidad de los datos utilizados en un análisis FODA puede tener un gran efecto en la calidad del análisis. Si la información acerca de las fortalezas y debilidades de una empresa es amplia, o representa la opinión de sólo unas pocas personas, entonces será difícil hacer un análisis
  5. 5. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” significativo de los objetivos de la empresa. Otro inconveniente es que la información que se utiliza en un FODA puede representar los puntos de vista (por eso deben ser bien objetivos) existentes de las personas en la empresa, y estos puntos de vista puede no ser exacta. Por ejemplo, un director de la compañía puede enumerar una debilidad particular de la empresa, pero no puede ver que esta debilidad también podría ser visto como una fortaleza.4 2. Simplificación excesiva Una desventaja de un análisis FODA es que puede simplificar en exceso el tipo y alcance de las fortalezas, debilidades, oportunidades y amenazas que enfrenta la empresa. Puede haber momentos en los que la situación de tu empresa no se ajusta a una de los cuatro segmentos FODA. En otras ocasiones, puede ser difícil de clasificar una situación, como oportunidades también pueden ser amenazas, fortalezas y también pueden ser débiles, dependiendo de las circunstancias. Al realizar un análisis FODA, este inconveniente se puede evitar teniendo en cuenta cada situación a la luz de los objetivos y metas generales de la compañía.4 3. Identificación de elementos Puede ser difícil identificar los cuatro elementos del análisis FODA. Por ejemplo, una oportunidad o una amenaza no pueden ser fáciles de identificar. Otro inconveniente es que algo que parece como una fuerza, en realidad puede ser una debilidad. Por ejemplo, mientras que un ejecutivo puede creer que el departamento de recursos humanos es una fortaleza, no puede estar al tanto de los problemas en el departamento, o no puede saber que una empresa de la competencia tiene un departamento de recursos humanos mucho mejor.4 4. Falta de control Un análisis FODA no tiene en cuenta que algunos elementos de la empresa no están bajo el control de gestión. Estos elementos pueden incluir los niveles de inflación; cambios en el precio de las materias primas; cambios en la legislación del gobierno; y la falta de mano de obra suficientemente cualificada. Otro inconveniente es que el FODA se aplica en el mismo proceso para hacer frente a todos los problemas. Un análisis FODA no tiene en cuenta la complejidad o profundidad los problemas «y puede no ser adecuado para el análisis de todo tipo de problemas”.4 2.6.Tipos de estrategia a aplicar tras el análisis FODA Según los resultados que obtenga la empresa después del análisis FODA deberá aplicar un tipo de estrategia determinada. Podemos clasificar estas estrategias en ofensiva, defensiva, para la supervivencia o para la reorientación. ❖ Estrategias ofensivas: Consiste generar rendimientos mayores gracias a tu potencial. Es decir, gracias a las oportunidades (factor externo) buscamos contrarrestar las debilidades (factor interno). ❖ Estrategias defensivas: Consiste en reducir los riesgos que te generan las vulnerabilidades. Es decir, reducir los riesgos que provocan las amenazas (factor externo) apoyándote en tus fortalezas (factor interno)
  6. 6. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” ❖ Estrategias de reorientación: La idea es corregir debilidades (factor interno) gracias a las oportunidades (factor externo). ❖ Estrategias de supervivencia: Fortalecer tus debilidades para sobrevivir a tus amenazas.6 3. CONCLUSIONES Un buen análisis FODA te permite entender rápidamente los principales problemas de un proyecto, así como sus potencialidades. Además, si eres de esas personas que tienen una idea detrás de otra y no pueden decidir cuál implementar, el análisis FODA permite hacer de filtro. Hacer el FODA de cada idea antes de ponerte a desarrollar un verdadero plan de empresa, te va a ahorrar mucho tiempo y esfuerzo. Es muchísimo más rápido y provechoso hacer el FODA de cada idea que desarrollar un plan de negocios para cada una y mucho mejor que emprender a tientas y locas… Como ya nos aleccionó la Lic. Alicia Castillo para encontrar oportunidades entre las ideas, puede que tengas una muy buena idea, pero que no sea para ti, y eso lo verás cuando encuentres muchas debilidades y pocos puntos fuertes. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://www.analisisfoda.com/ 2. http://www.mujeresdeempresa.com/foda-para-que-sirve-el-analisis-foda/ 3. http://www.cca.org.mx/funcionarios/cursos/ap089/apoyos/m3/analisis.pdf 4. https://magentaig.com/analisis-foda-conoces-realmente-sus-beneficios-para-tu-empresa- o-marcas/ 5. https://blog.hubspot.es/marketing/analisis-foda 6. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/analisis-dafo.html 7. https://robertoespinosa.es/2013/07/29/la-matriz-de-analisis-dafo-foda 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/WnvVNmio1OI
  7. 7. Investigación de Mercados II Tema: Análisis F.O.D.A. Alumno: Branco Saravia Morales Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” https://youtu.be/_6vz0-Hx9cE

