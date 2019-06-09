Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SIGNIFICADO DE LAS BANDERAS DEL MUNDO Pa�s: Rep�blica de C. Verde Proporciones: 3:5 Descripci�n Bandera Cabo Verde: La bandera de Cabo Verde est� formada por una base azul con una franja horizontal blanca que cubre m�s o menos dos tercios del recorrido de bajada. En el centro de la franja blanca hay una franja roja horizontal m�s delgada. Cara el lado izquierdo de la franja blanca hay un c�rculo formado por diez estrellas amarillas de 5 puntas. Significado de la bandera de Cabo Verde: Las estrellas representan las islas de la naci�n y el azul representa el espacio infinito del mar y el cielo. El c�rculo de estrellas simboliza la unidad de la naci�n. Las rayas simbolizan el camino a la construcci�n de Cabo Verde; al paso que el color blanco representa la paz y el color rojo el esfuerzo. Historia de la bandera de Cabo Verde: La bandera de Cabo Verde fue adoptada el veintidos de septiembre de mil novecientos noventa y dos cuando C. Verde rompi� sus lazos con Guinea Bissau, con quien se supon�a que se unir�a. C. Verde declar� su independencia de Portugal el 5 de julio de mil novecientos setenta y cinco. Datos interesantes sobre la bandera de Cabo Verde: La bandera anterior de Cabo Verde era roja, amarilla y verde, muy similar a la bandera de Guinea Bissau.
  2. 2. Pa�s: Islas Caim�n Proporciones: 1:2 Bandera de las Islas Caim�n Descripci�n: La bandera de las I. Caim�n consiste en una base azul marino con un Jack de la Uni�n Brit�nica en el rinc�n superior izquierda. En el lado derecho de la bandera, situado en el centro, se halla el escudo de las I. Caim�n. Significado de la bandera de las Islas Caim�n: El escudo de las Islas Caim�n est� formado por un escudo, un tim�n con crestas y un lema. Las 3 estrellas verdes en la cresta representan cada una de las Islas Caim�n. Las estrellas descansan sobre bandas onduladas azules y blancas que representan el mar. En el tercio superior del escudo, sobre un fondo rojo, se halla un le�n dorado que representa a G. Breta�a. Hay una tortuga verde en una bobina de cuerda sobre la cresta y tras la tortuga hay una pi�a dorada. La tortuga representa la historia marinera de la naci�n y la pi�a representa los nudos de las I. Caim�n con Jamaica. El leimotiv del pa�s,"�l lo fund� sobre los mares", est� ubicado debajo de la cresta. Este lema fue tomado de Salmos veinticuatro y reconoce la herencia cristiana de las I. Caim�n. Historia de la bandera de las Islas Caim�n: La bandera de las Islas Caim�n fue adoptada el 14 de mayo de mil novecientos cincuenta y ocho. Antes de eso, las Islas Caim�n utilizaban la bandera brit�nica en todas y cada una de las ocasiones oficiales por el hecho de que es un Territorio Brit�nico de Ultramar.
  3. 3. Datos interesantes sobre la bandera de las Islas Caim�n: Las I. Caim�n emitieron un sello postal en recuerdo de los atentados terroristas del once de septiembre de dos mil uno en los U.S.A.. El sello muestra la Estatua de la Libertad, la bandera de los E.U. y la bandera de las I. Caim�n. Una tortuga aparece en el blas�n de la bandera de las I. Caim�n pues las I. Caim�n alguna vez fueron conocidas como' Tortuga' (lo que se traduce como' tortuga' en espa�ol), por los piratas que aterraron el Mar Caribe. Las Islas Caim�n fueron llamadas' Tortuga' pues la isla estaba llena de tortugas. Pa�s: Rep�blica Centroafricana Proporciones: 1:2 Descripci�n de la bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana: La bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana consta de 4 franjas horizontales iguales con una franja roja vertical igual en el centro. Las franjas horizontales aparecen de arriba a abajo en azul, blanco, verde y amarillo. Hay una estrella amarilla de cinco puntos situada en la franja azul cerca de el rinc�n superior izquierda de la bandera. Significado de la bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana: La franja vertical roja, que representa la sangre, se superpone para simbolizar la necesidad de respeto entre europeos y africanos. Asimismo representa la sangre de la naci�n; la sangre derramada en su lucha por la independencia; y la sangre que los centroafricanos
  vertar�an para resguardar su patria. La estrella amarilla de la independencia simboliza un futuro brillante. La franja azul representa la inmensidad, la libertad, la serenidad y el cielo. El color blanco representa la valent�a, la paz y la dignidad; el verde simboliza la esperanza y la fe; y la franja amarilla representa la tolerancia, la hospitalidad y la caridad del pueblo. Historia de la bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana: La bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana fue adoptada el 1 de diciembre de mil novecientos cincuenta y ocho. Fue dise�ado por Barth�lemy Boganda, el primer presidente del territorio de Oubangoui-Chari, que cre�a que Francia y �frica deb�an marchar juntos. Para la bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana, Boganda combin� los colores del tricolor franc�s rojo, blanco y azul con los colores panafricano rojo, verde y amarillo. La Rep�blica Centroafricana consigui� su independencia de Francia el 13 de agosto de 1960. Datos interesantes sobre la bandera de la Rep�blica Centroafricana: A los partidos de la Rep�blica Centroafricana se les proh�be utilizar la bandera nacional en su propaganda.

