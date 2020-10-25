Successfully reported this slideshow.
10/25/2020 1
Post harvest treatment Of Fruits And Vegetables
Why post harvest treatment? Reduce moisture loss Reduce physiological activity Maintain freshness in supply chain Improve ...
Physical Treatments 1. Heat Treatment 2.Edible coating 3.Irradiation Chemical treatments 1.Antimicrobial and anti-browning...
Heat treatment Of Fruits And Vegetables
Hot water dip 50 C for 2 minutes 6 Hot water dip of mangoes Hot water dipping unit
Water vapour treatment 54 C for 5 minutes 7
Hot water washing 37 to 55 C for 30 sec to 3 minutes 8
Beneficial effects of heat treatment and its examples… Blue mould on grapefruit caused by Penicillium sp. has been control...
Edible coating On Fruits And Vegetables
Several edible coatings including chitosan, Aloe vera, polyvinyl acetate, mineral oils, cellulose and protein based have s...
Peaches after 80 days after harvest A. Untreated B. Treated with chitosan C. Treated with sahellac and aloe vera gel Fruit...
Beneficial effects of Edible coating 10/25/2020 ADD A FOOTER13 Hyperlink to edible coating on strawberry Silk fibroin coat...
Irradiation Of Fruits And Vegetables
Sources of irradiation 1. radiant energy from γ rays and e-beam 2. Ionizing radiation from cobalt-60 or 3. caesium-137, 4....
Gamma irradiated lettuce The irradiated food products are labelled with symbol on them. Gamma irradiated Gauva irradiated ...
Chemical treatments Of Fruits And Vegetables
Chemical treatments It includes treatment with Antimicrobial and anti-browning agents, nitric acid And Sulphur dioxide Ant...
Teatment with H2O2 can extend the shelf life and reduce natural and pathogenic microbial populations in melons, oranges, a...
10/25/2020 21 Optimum NO levels delay the climacteric phase of many tropical fruits, prolong the postharvest storage life ...
Gaseous treatments It includes treatment with ozone, ethylene and 1-Methylcyclopropene Ozone Ozone rapidly attacks bacteri...
The fruit exposed to 2.5 ppm ozone had higher levels of total soluble solids, ascorbic acid content, β-carotene content, l...
Ethylene in postharvest phase horticultural commodities has also been documented, such as shorter storage life, promotion ...
1-MCP is registered for use on a wide variety of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables including apple, avocado, banana, broccoli, c...
the presentation is a brief information on the different post harverst practices practiced commonly in lndia and the presentation is generalized to the context of the world

