cultivation practices in Potato and its commercial usage

1 University Of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad College Of Agriculture, Vijayapura Department of Horticulture
Potato Production Technology and TPS UGS16AGR8073 Brahmesh Reddy B R
3 ORIGIN •Central region of South America •Potato was introduced to India from Europe in the beginning of the seventeenth ...
Area And Distribution •2nd in area and production after China. •In India UP ranks 1st in production •West Bengal stands 1s...
5 Basically a crop of temperate region, fast growing, short duration, cash crop, high yield potential. Cool/winter/Rabi ...
6 Potato facts Botanical Name Solanum tuberosum L. Carolus Linnaeus Genus Solanum Species 7 cultivated + 154 wild Commerci...
7 Climatic requirements •Optimum temperature 15 to 200C •Night temperature 200C is favorable and Night temp. >200C Do not ...
8 Soil requirements •Potato can be grown in all types of soil except saline and alkaline soils. •friable with good drainag...
9 Tuber rate •Seed tubers 2.5 to 3 t/ha •Pre-sprouted-healthy tuber are used. •1500 kg/ ha tubers for riverbed. •Tubers ha...
Tuber treatment 10 •Dry Treatment (For 1000 kg cut pieces) •(For soft rot): for 1 acre take mancozeb 1kg + 5 kg Talcum pow...
11 Planting •01. •02. •03.
12 Planting •04. •05. •06.
13 Planting •07. •08. Then irrigate as according to the schedule. •09.
14 Fertilizer requirement (INM) FYM N kg/ha P kg/ha K kg/ha Time of application 25 to 30 t/ha + 1 t castor cake 110 110 22...
Irrigation •Germination or Sprouting – 25 days after planting, •Initiation of tuber – 40 days after planting and Developme...
16 Drip irrigation • In Drip method, Lateral in the each line, Dripper at 60 cm • Discharge rate 4 litre/hr • Dec.-Jan → 4...
17 Intercultural/Weed management • 2 to 3 Interculturing operation • Pre-emergence spray of Metribuzin 70% WP (Sanker) 400...
18 Earthing up It is an important operation. To provide optimum conditions for tuberization earthing up should be done in ...
19 Why earthing up? •01. •02.
20 Why earthing up? •03. •04.
21 Why earthing up? •05.
22 Seed Plot Technique • Seed Plot Technique is discovered by Pushkarnath, 1967 • The basic information on build up of aph...
23 Seed plot technique
24 True Potato Seed Technology •Traditionally, seed tubers have been used to plant potato crop. This practice, especially ...
25 Advantages of TPS • Byusing TPS,the entire tuber harvest would become available for table purpose • Cost of seed would ...
26 Harvesting and yield
Harvesting and yield 350-450 quintals per ha marketable potatoes early maturing varieties is 20 t/ha late maturing varieti...
Packaging and storage 28 The harvested potatoes are packed in jute gunny bags They can also be put in to netted bags for r...
Storage methods 29 Room Storage •The room should have a good ventilation. •The doors and ventilators should be fitted with...
Pit Storage 30 •pits 60-75 cm deep and 2.5 metre long and 1 metre wide. •Water is sprinkled inside the pit to achieve the ...
31 Cold storage This is the best method of storing potatoes. At optimum conditions, potatoes should have good quality afte...
Irradiation 32 Under PFAA → Preservation of Food Adulteration Act, Effective dose 10 to 15 Krads or 0.10 to 0.15 kGy (Kilo...
Physiological disorders 33 Internal brown spot Greening Black heart Hollow heart and Chilling injury
Internal Brown Spot: 34 •Due to water deficiency •Irregular brown spots scattered through the flesh of tubers •Never found...
Greening 35 •Due to excessive exposure to sun rays. •Appearance of green colour of the tuber due to presence and accumulat...
Black heart 36 •Due to poor ventilation, hightemp(>330C) during storage and transportation •High soil temp during growing ...
Hollow heart 37 •Hollow heart and brown centre negatively impact tuber quality. •Severe hollow heart negatively impacts th...
Chilling injury 38 •Chilling injury may follow prolonged storage of tubers at temperature of about 00C. •This result in di...
Insect- pests 39 •Potato Tuber Moth (Phthorimaea operculella) •Control Measures •Sown healthy insect free potato tubers. •...
Insect- pests 40 •Cut Worms (Agrotis spp, Euxoa spp) •Control Measures •Spray the crop with dursban 20 EC at 2.5 ml per li...
Insect- pests 41 •Green peach Aphids (Myzus persicae) •Control Measures •Spray the crop with rogor or metasystox or nuvacr...
Diseases of Potato 42 •EarlyBlight •(Alternara solani) •Control Measures •Follow crop rotation •Start sprays the crop Dith...
Diseases of Potato 43 •Late Blight (Phytophthora infestans) •Control Measures •Spray the crop thoroughly with diathane M-4...
Diseases of Potato 44 •Black Scurf (Rhizoctonia solani) • Control Measures: •Always sow certified seeds •Treat the seed tu...
Diseases of Potato 45 • Common Scab of Potato (Streptomyces scabies) • Control Measures • Obtain healthy, disease free see...
Diseases of Potato 46 •Wart Disease of Potato (Synchytrium endobioticum) •Control Measures •Avoid growing potatoes in know...
THANK YOU!
