Download Day Trading For Dummies, 4th Edition Full page

Understand how day trading works--and get an action planDue to the fluctuating economy, trade wars, and new tax laws, the risks and opportunities for day traders are changing. Now, more than ever, trading can be intimidating due to the different methods and strategies of traders on Wall Street. Day Trading For Dummies provides anyone interested in this quick-action trading with the information they need to get started and maintain their assets.From classic and renegade strategies to the nitty-gritty of daily trading practices, this book gives you the knowledge and confidence you'll need to keep a cool head, manage risk, and make decisions instantly as you buy and sell your positions.New trading products such as cryptocurrencies Updated information on SEC rules and regulations and tax laws Using options to manage risk and make money Expanded information on programming If you're someone who needs to know a lot about day trading in a short amount of time, this is your place to start.



