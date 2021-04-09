Audiobook Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics E-book full

A founding father of behavioral economics (Chicago Tribune), Richard H. Thaler has spent his career investigating the radical notion that the central agents in the economy are humans error-prone but predictable individuals. Once dismissed by economists as an amusing sideshow, the study of human miscalculations and their effects on markets now drives efforts to make better decisions in our lives, our businesses, and our governments. Misbehaving spans Thaler s decades as a leader in this transformation and reveals how the insights of behavioral economics can help everyone think more intelligently about their time and their money.With relatable examples from everyday life investments, household spending to television game show dilemmas and the NFL draft, Misbehaving offers a present-at-the-creation account of Thaler s battle to upend traditional economic thinking. As readable as Freakonomics, as provocative as Thinking, Fast and Slow, Misbehaving is a singular look into profound human foibles one that will have readers retooling their grocery lists and retirement strategies, and lead managers to rethink every aspect of their business.



