5 Effective Twitter Analytics Tools for Marketing Experts in 2022

No one can deny the importance of Twitter analytics. The insights that Twitter analytics tools provide are extremely crucial for modern-day marketing. If done right, analytics tools can help you in analyzing your target audience and tailoring targeted marketing strategies for maximum reach & engagement.