5 Effective Twitter Analytics Tools for Marketing Experts in 2022

Feb. 02, 2022
No one can deny the importance of Twitter analytics. The insights that Twitter analytics tools provide are extremely crucial for modern-day marketing. If done right, analytics tools can help you in analyzing your target audience and tailoring targeted marketing strategies for maximum reach & engagement.

5 Effective Twitter Analytics Tools for Marketing Experts in 2022

  1. 1. 5 Effective Twitter Analytics Tools for Marketing Experts in 2022 Almost all paid or free Twitter analytics tools can provide you with the basic data regarding your business’s social development. However, it’s advisable to go for a combination for the best result. Check out the list of 5 most effective Twitter Analytics tools to help you choose the perfect combination. 1. Trackmyhashtag TrackMyHashtag is an outstanding Twitter analytics tool for brands as well as individuals when it comes to understanding what content resonates with their audience. To improve engagement, this tool monitors related conversations and hashtags. https://www.trackmyhashtag.com/ TrackMyHashtag’s real-time hashtag tracking enables users to obtain:-  Real-time hashtag metrics  Identify the most engaging media, hashtags, and URLs  Geographical insights in real-time  Analyze social media campaigns of your competitors  Identify influencers to promote your brand
  2. 2. Real-time hashtag monitoring on any public twitter account offers instant engagement metrics. It helps the social media campaign to quickly improvise tactics. Combining all the features, you can make decisive decisions that can drastically improve your campaign’s overall performance. TrackMyHashtag offers a 5-day free trial. Pricing starts at $49 per month. 2.Twitonomy Twitonomy is a Twitter analytics tool that offers a wide range of diverse and informative resources for you. The platform’s search analytics provides a list of top languages that are used alongside unique keywords and hashtags. The platform also allows you to examine any targeted Twitter handle traction. Twitonomy’s Twitter analytics tool provides users with:  Profile analytics including tweets, retweets, mentions, and hashtags  Comprehensive insights on the people you follow and those who follow you  Insights on your tracked hashtags with hashtag reports  Interactive map of users who mentioned you in their tweet Twitonomy provides extensive in-depth reports on any public Twitter account along with insightful metrics of the user’s historical Twitter data. It enables users to monitor tweets, manage their lists and
  3. 3. access reports. The premium plan for Twitonomy starts at $20 per month. 3.Keyhole Keyhole provides hashtag tracking benefits to individuals and companies, trying to monitor their engagement in real-time. The engagement metrics are updated instantly and generates reports in real-time. Keyhole’s Twitter analytics enables users to:  Get engagement metrics along with reports in real-time  Predict future performance of hashtags  Identify trending topics and relevant hashtags to boost engagement  Analyze your competitors, social media campaign  Research real-time and historical data Keyhole enables you to elevate your content to the user’s preferences. It offers benchmarks to identify the optimum time to post your content to gain maximum engagement. The analytical reports help to improve approaches to boost engagement for a brand’s social media campaign.
  4. 4. Keyhole’s premium plans vary between $26 per month to $179 per month. 4. Brand24 Brand24 is a social media analytics tool that tracks different platforms and keywords in social media. It not only offers information on your social media campaign’s total interaction and scope, but also the influence of the targeted keywords. Key features of Brand24:  Social media analytics on various platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)  Detailed analytical reports and metrics on social media campaigns  Identifying keywords to boost engagement  Monitoring the performance of the content in real-time It assists in monitoring the performance of your social media efforts in real-time. The user can identify appropriate keywords and evaluate the mentions to improve the scope of their social media. Brand24 comes with a 14-day trial period and the monthly plans start at $49 per month.
  5. 5. 5. Sproutsocial SproutSocial is a marketing tool that assists individuals, small businesses, and corporations in integrating with various social media platforms. The smart inbox feature allows you to analyze your overall engagement statistics on social media websites. This saves you the trouble of logging into all social media websites. SproutSocial’s key features include:  Provides comprehensive social media analytics  Smart Inbox for engagement statistics on multiple social profiles  Track keywords and URLs  Identify the latest trends  Analyze your competitors SproutSocial enables users to perform social media analytics on numerous social media platforms. It helps to devise effective social media tactics to increase their brand’s interaction and conversion levels. SproutSocial provides a 30-day free trial for users. The base plan starts at $99 per month. Twitter Analytics shows you how your audience is responding to your content with several engagement metrics. Brands can use this information to optimize their future Twitter campaigns for better results.
  6. 6. Start tracking your Twitter Analytics Today!

