Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama best movie trailers online free Qi wang 1992 | best movies online fr...
LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Qi wang is a movie starring Tony Ka Fai Leung, John Sham, and Lin Ya...
best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama Written By: Cheng Ah, Shi-Kuo Chang, Tony K...
best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Download Full Version Qi wang 1992 Video OR Download Movie Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama

3 views

Published on

best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama

best movie trailers online free Qi wang 1992 | best movies online free Qi wang 1992 | Drama

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama

  1. 1. best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama best movie trailers online free Qi wang 1992 | best movies online free Qi wang 1992 | Drama
  2. 2. LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  3. 3. best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Qi wang is a movie starring Tony Ka Fai Leung, John Sham, and Lin Yang. Hong Kong ad man Ching (John Shum) is recruited by an old friend to boost the rating of a tv game show in Taiwan. After discovering a child with psychic... Hong Kong ad man Ching (John Shum) is recruited by an old friend to boost the rating of a tv game show in Taiwan. After discovering a child with psychic abilities, he sets up a televised chess tournament between the boy and a power hungry champion. However, as the competition heats up, many ethical and moral issues begin to surface within this market and media driven environment. At the same time, Ching reminisces about his faithful encounter with a tragic chess master (Tony Leung Ka Fai) during the turbulent days of the Cultural Revolution in 1960s China.
  4. 4. best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama Written By: Cheng Ah, Shi-Kuo Chang, Tony Ka Fai Leung, Ho Yim. Stars: Tony Ka Fai Leung, John Sham, Lin Yang, Koon-Chung Chan Director: undefined Rating: 7.1 Date: 1992-09-25 Duration: PT1H49M Keywords: based on novel
  5. 5. best free online movies trailers Qi wang 1992 | Drama Download Full Version Qi wang 1992 Video OR Download Movie Free

×