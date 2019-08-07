Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
>03@)5((7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG2QOLQHPS )5((7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG$XGLRERRNPS’...
7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG %HIRUHRXSODQRXUZHGGLQJSODQRXUPDUULDJH:LVKRXFRXOGNQRZZKDWRX¶UHJHWWLQJLQWRZKHQRXVD‡ GR·...
7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG
7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[MP3] FREE Things I Wish I'd Known Before We Got Married Audiobook Download Online mp4

33 views

Published on

[MP3] FREE Things I Wish I'd Known Before We Got Married Audiobook Download Online mp4

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[MP3] FREE Things I Wish I'd Known Before We Got Married Audiobook Download Online mp4

  1. 1. >03@)5((7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG$XGLRERRN’RZQORDG2QOLQHPS )5((7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG$XGLRERRNPS’RZQORDG2QOLQH_)5((7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH :H*RW0DUULHG$XGLRERRNPS2QOLQH’RZQORDG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG %HIRUHRXSODQRXUZHGGLQJSODQRXUPDUULDJH:LVKRXFRXOGNQRZZKDWRX¶UHJHWWLQJLQWRZKHQRXVD‡ GR·"1RZZLWK7KLQJV,:LVK,¶G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHGRXFDQ’U*DU&KDSPDQ1HZ<RUN7LPHV EHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRURI7KH/RYH/DQJXDJHVKDVVSHQWWKHODVWWKLUWILYHHDUVFRXQVHOLQJFRXSOHV,Q7 :LVK,¶G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHGKHVKDUHVZKDWKHDQGWKHVHFRXSOHVKDYHOHDUQHGIURPH[SHULHQFH $PRQJWKHWZHOYHWKLQJVRXVKRXOGNQRZWKDWEHLQJLQORYHLVQRWHQRXJKWRPDNHDVXFFHVVIXOPDUULDJ URPDQWLFORYHKDVWZRVWDJHVDQGKRZWRPDNHWKHWUDQVLWLRQWKDWPXWXDOVH[XDOIXOILOOPHQWLVQR WKDWSHUVRQDOLWSURIRXQGODIIHFWVEHKDYLRU7KHVWDNHVRQPDUULDJHDUHKLJKEXWWKHUHZDUGVRISUH KLJKHU:KHWKHURX¶UHVLQJOHRUGDWLQJWKLVDXGLRFDQEHRXUUHODWLRQVKLSEOXHSULQWDQGKHOSRXGH RX¶UHUHDGWRWLHWKHNQRW,IRX¶UHHQJDJHGHYHQUHFHQWOPDUULHGLWZLOOKHOSRXH[DPLQHRXUUHODW IRXQGDWLRQDQGOHDUQWKHVNLOOVQHFHVVDUIRUEXLOGLQJDVXFFHVVIXOPDUULDJH7KLQJV,:LVK,¶G.QRZQ%H 0DUULHGZDVZULWWHQWRKHOSRXUHDOL]HRXUJRDORIPDULWDOKDSSLQHVV%XWGRQ¶WMXVWOLVWHQWRLW *UDSSOHZLWKWKHSUDFWLFDOWLSVDQGLGHDVGLVFXVVHGKRQHVWOVKDUHRXUWKRXJKWVDQGIHHOLQJVUH RSLQLRQVDQGILQGZRUNDEOHVROXWLRQVWRRXUGLIIHUHQFHV7KHPRUHRXGRVRVDV&KDSPDQWKHPRUHRXZL SUHSDUHGIRUPDUULDJH
  3. 3. 7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG
  4. 4. 7KLQJV,:LVK,G.QRZQ%HIRUH:H*RW0DUULHG

×