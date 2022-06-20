Successfully reported this slideshow.

How Kids Can Make the Best Fourth of July Banner

Jun. 20, 2022
How Kids Can Make the Best Fourth of July Banner

Get kids involved in the celebrations making this patriotic Fourth of July banner. Choose the size that works best for your young artist from the free downloadable banner templates.

Visit Here:https://www.bowdabra.com/

Visit Here:https://www.bowdabra.com/


Design

How Kids Can Make the Best Fourth of July Banner

  1. 1. How Kids Can Make the Best Fourth of July Banner Get kids involved in the celebrations making this patriotic Fourth of July banner. Choose the size that works best for your young artist from the free downloadable banner templates.
  2. 2. Gather a few supplies: ● Red, white, and blue cardstock ● Scissors ● Red and blue markers ● White glue or double-sided tape ● Yarn or narrow ribbon ● Patriotic Banner Flags templates ● Patriotic Banner Circles templates
  3. 3. Let’s make the Patriotic Fourth of July Banner: 1. Print the Patriotic Banner Flags and Patriotic Banner Circles templates. Select a size for your banner, and cut out the banner and coordinating circle templates. 2. Trace the shapes on the colored cardstock. You’ll need four red banners, three blue banners, and seven white circles. 3. Cut out the shapes.
  4. 4. 4. Hand letter “Happy 4th” on the circles.
  5. 5. 5. Glue or tape the lettered circles on the banner segments.
  6. 6. 6. Use about 6″ lengths of yarn or narrow ribbon to tie the banner segments together. Add longer lengths at the beginning and end of the banner for hanging.
  7. 7. 7.Display your banner and celebrate a Happy Fourth of July!! Please visit the Bowdabra blog every Friday for another amazing kid’s craft or art project that the whole family will love! And be sure and like us on Facebook so you will be up on every new project that we post!

