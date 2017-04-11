Презентація до уроку № 8 Особистість
План уроку • 1. Людина як біосоціальна система • 2. Поняття «соціалізація» • 3. Індивідуальні психічні властивості особист...
Як живу? Хто я? Який я? Чому живу?
Людина як біосоціальна істота Біологічна істота Соціальна істота Народжується, живе , розвивається, помирає. Не може відмо...
Для розкриття поняття особистості потрібно розмежувати його з близькими за змістом поняттями індивід індивідуальність особ...
Термін "людина" вживається як родове поняття, що вказує на приналежність до людського роду. Це поняття вказує на якісну ві...
Термін "індивід" вживається у значенні "конкретна людина", одиничний представник людського роду, якого характеризують вік,...
Термін «особистість» служить для характеристики соціального в людині. Якщо «людина» — це перш за все продукт природи, то «...
Особистість — це цілісна сукупність соціальних властивостей людини, що формуються та видозмінюються протягом усього життя ...
Індивідуальність – сукупність своєрідних фізіологічних, анатомічних та психологічних властивостей людини, яка характеризує...
"Індивідуальність" означає те особливе і специфічне, що відрізняє одну людину з-поміж інших, включно з її природними і соц...
Соціалізація особистості Соціалізація— це процес входження (включення) індивіда в соціум, що обумовлює зміни в соціальній ...
Агенти соціалізації — це люди та установи, діючі соціальні суб'єкти, за допомогою яких людина соціалізується завдяки проце...
Етапи соціалізації співпадають з етапами вікового розвитку людини: дитинство, юність, зрілий вік, старість. Для кожного ет...
Дитинство. Соціалізація повинна починатися в дитинстві, коли приблизно на 70% формується людська особистість.
Юність. Юність завершує активний період соціалізації. До юнаків звичайно відносять підлітків і молодих людей у віці від 13...
Зрілий вік. Психофізіологічне подорослішання збігається із соціальним і економічним дорослішанням, домагання, амбіції і на...
Старість. Конкретний вік, у тому числі літній, визначає придатність чи непридатність до виконання соціальних ролей і видів...
«Особистість людини – це сад, а наша воля – його садівник» (Вільям Шекспір. «Отелло»)
«А знаєш, якщо здаватися не тим, хто ти є насправді,, можна отримати не ту роботу, не тих друзів, бог знає що ще. Не своє ...
Питання до класу.
1.Що являє собою людина? 2.Які фактори становлять сутність людини? 3.Які ознаки виокремлюють людину від істот тваринного с...
Особистість
Особистість
Особистість
Особистість
Особистість
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Особистість

13 views

Published on

Особистість

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Особистість

  1. 1. Презентація до уроку № 8 Особистість
  2. 2. План уроку • 1. Людина як біосоціальна система • 2. Поняття «соціалізація» • 3. Індивідуальні психічні властивості особистості • 4. Структура особистості
  3. 3. Як живу? Хто я? Який я? Чому живу?
  4. 4. Людина як біосоціальна істота Біологічна істота Соціальна істота Народжується, живе , розвивається, помирає. Не може відмовитися від їжі, відпочинку тощо. Тому в основі людського існування лежать біологічні фактори. Виконує в суспільстві певні ролі,отримуючи відповідальний статус і рівень доступу до ресурсів і благ. Цим вона задовольняє свої біологічні, культурні та соціальні потреби.
  5. 5. Для розкриття поняття особистості потрібно розмежувати його з близькими за змістом поняттями індивід індивідуальність особистість
  6. 6. Термін "людина" вживається як родове поняття, що вказує на приналежність до людського роду. Це поняття вказує на якісну відмінність людей від тварин і служить для характеристики всезагальних, притаманних всім людям якостей і особливостей, що знаходить свій вияв у назві "homo sapiens".
  7. 7. Термін "індивід" вживається у значенні "конкретна людина", одиничний представник людського роду, якого характеризують вік, стать, зовнішність. Людина народжується індивідом, тому цим словом можна назвати і немовля, і видатну людину, і божевільну.
  8. 8. Термін «особистість» служить для характеристики соціального в людині. Якщо «людина» — це перш за все продукт природи, то «особистість» — продукт суспільства
  9. 9. Особистість — це цілісна сукупність соціальних властивостей людини, що формуються та видозмінюються протягом усього життя людини у результаті складної взаємодії внутрішніх та зовнішніх чинників її розвитку та активної взаємодії з соціальним середовищем.
  10. 10. Індивідуальність – сукупність своєрідних фізіологічних, анатомічних та психологічних властивостей людини, яка характеризує Ії неповторність і виявляється в особливостях темпераменту, рисах характеру, специфіці інтересів. Фізіологічні та психологічні задатки – база для подальшого розвитку. Адаптація індивіда до умов життя та індивідуальні реакції на зовнішні подразники. Перетворення індивідуальних задатків в індивідуальні здібності та можливості, формує індивідуальні життєві стратегії і цілі, реалізує індивідуальні інтереси.
  11. 11. "Індивідуальність" означає те особливе і специфічне, що відрізняє одну людину з-поміж інших, включно з її природними і соціальними, фізіологічними і психічними, успадкованими і набутими якостями.
  12. 12. Соціалізація особистості Соціалізація— це процес входження (включення) індивіда в соціум, що обумовлює зміни в соціальній структурі особистості. Останнє обумовлюється активністю людини та її здатністю не лише засвоювати при взаємодії з середовищем його вимоги (адаптація), але й змінювати це середовище, активно впливати на нього, визначити свій «життєвий світ»
  13. 13. Агенти соціалізації — це люди та установи, діючі соціальні суб'єкти, за допомогою яких людина соціалізується завдяки процесам навчання, комунікації, залучення до культури.
  14. 14. Етапи соціалізації співпадають з етапами вікового розвитку людини: дитинство, юність, зрілий вік, старість. Для кожного етапу характерні свої особливості соціалізації.
  15. 15. Дитинство. Соціалізація повинна починатися в дитинстві, коли приблизно на 70% формується людська особистість.
  16. 16. Юність. Юність завершує активний період соціалізації. До юнаків звичайно відносять підлітків і молодих людей у віці від 13 до 19 років. Їх ще називають тінейджерами. У цьому віці відбуваються важливі фізіологічні зміни ( одне з них - настання статевої зрілості), яке спричиняє визначені психологічні зрушення: поява потягу до протилежної статі, агресивність, яка нерідко невмотивована, виявляється схильність до необміркованого ризику і не уміння оцінити ступінь його небезпеки, підкреслене прагнення до незалежності і самостійності.
  17. 17. Зрілий вік. Психофізіологічне подорослішання збігається із соціальним і економічним дорослішанням, домагання, амбіції і надії юності одержують задоволення пропорційне витраченим зусиллям і придбаним знанням. Зрілий вік характеризує розквіт людської особистості.
  18. 18. Старість. Конкретний вік, у тому числі літній, визначає придатність чи непридатність до виконання соціальних ролей і видів діяльності. З виходом на пенсію завершується активний період соціалізаці. Літня людина перестає виконувати найголовнішу функцію - бути виробниками матеріальних цінностей. З виробника вона перетворюється в споживача, а тим самим в утриманця.
  19. 19. «Особистість людини – це сад, а наша воля – його садівник» (Вільям Шекспір. «Отелло»)
  20. 20. «А знаєш, якщо здаватися не тим, хто ти є насправді,, можна отримати не ту роботу, не тих друзів, бог знає що ще. Не своє життя» Майкл Канінгем. «Будинок на краю світу».
  21. 21. Питання до класу.
  22. 22. 1.Що являє собою людина? 2.Які фактори становлять сутність людини? 3.Які ознаки виокремлюють людину від істот тваринного світу? 4. Що робить людину особистістю? 5. Що таке соціалізація? 6. Що таке агенти соціалізації?

×