Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Detail Book Title : Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisie...
if you want to download or read this book, click this image or button download in the last page
Download or read Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren...
Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auf...
Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auf...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage Nice

6 views

Published on

Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage Nice

Published in: Career
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage Nice

  1. 1. Detail Book Title : Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage Format : PDF,kindle,epub Language : English ASIN : 3446453962 Paperback : 185 pages Product Dimensions: 7 x 0.6 x 9.5 inches
  2. 2. if you want to download or read this book, click this image or button download in the last page
  3. 3. Download or read Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage by click link below Big Data in der Praxis Losungen mit Hadoop Spark HBase und Hive Daten speichern aufbereiten visualisieren 2 erweiterte Auflage OR

×