What’s a Design Sprint and Why Does it Matter? by Elvis Pivić

We all want to believe we’re just about to reach it — our eureka moment.



That moment when light breaks, clouds part, and all those torturous months of thinking, planning, re-thinking, and re-planning finally pay off in the form of the perfect solution to our problem.



Except that day never comes. And back to countless meetings, we go.



Perspiring towards perfection has a certain romantic appeal, but ultimately it robs us of the thing we want most: progress. This lecture is designed to give perfectionists in every form — product designers, marketers, business leaders, product, and project managers their first introduction to a better method for getting things done: the Design Sprint.



During this presentation, it will be explained:

* From thinking to doing: the origin of the Design Sprint

* What is the Design Sprint?

* Why the Design Sprint is the hero you need? -

* Sprints — what are they good for? - How exactly does the Design Sprint work?