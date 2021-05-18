Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GUION DE CONTENIDOS Etapas y fases del diseño-producción de medio TIC 1. Etapa de diseño: Esta primera etapa abarca varias...
 Plan y temporalización del proyecto: Estos apartados nos permiten tener el conocimiento necesario para llevar a cabo las...
2. Etapa de producción: la etapa de producción consiste en la ejecución de las decisiones adoptadas anteriormente, para lo...
4. Etapa de evaluación: Esta etapa será la que nos determinará si el material producido alcanza los objetivos para los que...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
47 views
May. 18, 2021

Guion de contenidos 4.3

edu

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guion de contenidos 4.3

  1. 1. GUION DE CONTENIDOS Etapas y fases del diseño-producción de medio TIC 1. Etapa de diseño: Esta primera etapa abarca varias fases que son las siguientes: análisis de la situación, plan y temporalización del proyecto, documentación y guionización.  Análisis de la situación: Incluye diferentes actividades como pueden ser:  Selección de contenidos.  Identificación y concreción de los receptores.  Determinación del medio en el que se delimita el mensaje.  Definición de los objetivos a alcanzar.  Identificación de las destrezas didácticas a utilizar.  Revisión de materiales similares dados anteriormente.  Concreción del equipo humano y técnico.  Determinación de los materiales complementarios que acompañarán al medio TIC y conexión que se establecerá entre ellos. La selección de objetivos hace referencia a su concreción y profundización que lógicamente dependerá de las diferentes características de los alumnos y de los objetivos. Se exigirá la identificación del grupo al que irá dedicado al medio TIC pero no servirá para determinar el vocabulario, la duración, el nivel de estructuración que establezcamos en los mensajes, la profundización de los contenidos, la sintaxis, la hipertextualidad, el contexto y los intereses de los receptores. Hay que tener en cuenta siempre el papel que los receptores tendrá en el medio y la interacción.
  2. 2.  Plan y temporalización del proyecto: Estos apartados nos permiten tener el conocimiento necesario para llevar a cabo las decisiones adecuadas para que la realización sea la correcta, además nos permite revisar los presupuestos por si fuera necesario realizar algún cambio. Normalmente se refiere a la secuenciación, ordenación y temporalización de las distintas actividades.  Documentación: La documentación se basa en reunir los documentos para la producción del medio. Es muy importante resaltar que no nos podemos basar solo en el terreno conceptual de los contenidos que se muestran en el medio, sino que debe lograr distintos elementos como los sonidos o las imágenes de la temática que se encuentren ya producidos. Las actividades nos permitirán un ahorro económico y de esfuerzo importante.  Guionización: Esta fase la podemos denominar como de concreción del producto, es una de las fases claves en el proceso ya que las decisiones, generalmente de tipo creativo que adoptemos en ella, repercutirán sobre la calidad del medio a diseñar y a producir. Por lo general diferenciaremos dos tipos de guiones: literario y técnico. Mientras el guion literario pretende recoger en detalle la información que será transmitida por el medio. En el guion técnico, en cambio, traducimos esta información a términos específicos que puedan ser comprendidos por el equipo técnico de producción. Para ello, los modelos que podemos seguir estarán condicionados por el tipo de medio TIC seleccionado. Otros principios que deben dirigir la guionización de los medios TIC, independientemente de que estemos hablando de uno audiovisual, informático, multimedia o telemático, son los de la economía de tiempo, de espacio y conceptual.
  3. 3. 2. Etapa de producción: la etapa de producción consiste en la ejecución de las decisiones adoptadas anteriormente, para lo cual partiremos de los guiones elaborados previamente e iniciaremos la búsqueda, elaboración, grabación…, de los distintos medios y recursos especificados en el guion técnico. la producción implicará, por una parte, el conocimiento de los elementos técnicos que vayan a utilizarse para la producción del medio TIC y, por otra, el dominio de los lenguajes y las reglas de producción de los distintos medios específicos que se vayan a utilizar. 3. Etapa de posproducción: Esta etapa se refiere a la conjunción y el ensamblaje de los diferentes medios y recursos que se han producido en la etapa anterior. Trata de plasmar el trabajo en un ordenador a través de programas específicos de edición de vídeo, partiendo para ello de las diferentes imágenes grabadas con la cámara, además de incorporar efectos de animación y banda sonora. En líneas generales podemos decir que tanto la producción como la posproducción de las TIC se refieren a todas las actividades de tipo instrumental y tecnológico que se realizan y que nos van a permitir la creación del medio TIC. Normalmente el diseño de las TIC se ha centrado exclusivamente tanto en lo referido al hardware como al software, olvidando otro componente que para nosotros es de verdadera transcendencia, como son los materiales de acompañamiento o guías didácticas de utilización. Estas guías didácticas deberían incluir todas aquellas aportaciones y sugerencias que por parte del profesor puedan ser necesarias para la adecuada integración-adaptación didáctica del medio TIC en su contexto y proceso específico de enseñanza y aprendizaje. En este sentido podrán incluir diferentes elementos como la especificación de los objetivos que se persigan o las posibles actividades que se podrían realizarse antes, durante y después de su utilización.
  4. 4. 4. Etapa de evaluación: Esta etapa será la que nos determinará si el material producido alcanza los objetivos para los que ha sido producido y nos permitirá identificar los errores cometidos.

×