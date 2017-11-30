PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN ANEFIDE
ANEFIDE (1998) Asociación Navarra de Empresas Físico-Deportivas ¡Hola! Somos TOTE PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 2018
8 SOCIOS
Briefing
“Dar a conocer la entidad tanto a potenciales clientes de los asociados como a posibles asociados” “
DIAGNÓSTICO HALLAZGOS
No hay una deﬁnición clara acerca de qué es Aneﬁde.
Poca cohesión entre los socios
No se conocen con claridad los beneﬁcios tangibles.
Ausencia de sentimiento de pertenencia.
Falta de visibilidad.
Falta de visibilidad. WEB
Falta de visibilidad. RRSS
Falta de visibilidad. ACTIVIDADES PRESENCIALES
10 SOCIOS POTENCIALES
6. Escuelas de baile Salsemba Fuente del Hierro 5, 1ª Planta (Pamplona) 7. Academia de baile Esther Amores Pedro Bidag...
ESTRATEGIA
En busca de una definición PERSONALIZACIÓNCALIDAD CERCANÍA ¿QUÉ ES ANEFIDE?
DIMENSIÓN EXTERNA 2 EJES ESTRATÉGICOS DIMENSIÓN INTERNA
PLANIFICACIÓN
PLANIFICACIÓN METAS Y OBJETIVOS
Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia.
Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la...
Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la...
Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la...
Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde.
Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual e...
Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual e...
Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual e...
PLANIFICACIÓN PÚBLICOS, MENSAJE Y TONO
Clientes Asociados potenciales Asociados actuales 1. Asociados actuales. 2. Asociados potenciales. 3. Clientes y futuros c...
PLANIFICACIÓN ACCIONES
ACCIONES INTERNAS 1. Reuniones. 2. Formación interna. 3. Intranet. ACCIONES EXTERNAS 1. Online: • Rediseño del logo. ...
ACCIONES INTERNAS
1. REUNIONES
2. FORMACIÓN INTERNA
3. INTRANET
INTRANET
ACCIONES EXTERNAS
1. ONLINE - REDISEÑO DEL LOGO REPLANTEAMIENTO DE LA WEB VÍDEO FACEBOOK DOMINIO E-MAIL
REDISEÑO DEL LOGO
Intuitivo, atractivo y dinámico. Diseño De calidad, cercanos y personalizados. Contenidos REPLANTEAMIENTO DE LA WEB
VÍDEO
FACEBOOK
DOMINIO E-MAIL
2. PEGATINA + FLYER
PEGATINA
FLYER
3. PRENDAS PARA EL PERSONAL
4. TARJETA DE FIDELIZACIÓN
5. “DÍA DE ANEFIDE” (EVENTO)
EVENTO EN LA PLAZA DEL CASTILLO
6. PLAN COMERCIAL DE VISITAS
PRESUPUESTO
Acción Costo Unitario Gasto Acciones Internas Reuniones entre asociados 0,00 € Formación profesional 0,00 € Intranet Accio...
CONCLUSIÓN
Llegar a una definición. Saber quiénes somos y hacia dónde vamos. Reforzar lo interno para que lo externo sea efectivo. Vi...
GRACIAS
¿ALGUNA PREGUNTA?
Anefide
Anefide
Anefide
Anefide
Anefide
Anefide
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anefide

2 views

Published on

Communication Plan - Presentation in class

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anefide

  1. 1. PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN ANEFIDE
  2. 2. ANEFIDE (1998) Asociación Navarra de Empresas Físico-Deportivas ¡Hola! Somos TOTE PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN 2018
  3. 3. 8 SOCIOS
  4. 4. Briefing
  5. 5. “Dar a conocer la entidad tanto a potenciales clientes de los asociados como a posibles asociados” “
  6. 6. DIAGNÓSTICO HALLAZGOS
  7. 7. No hay una deﬁnición clara acerca de qué es Aneﬁde.
  8. 8. Poca cohesión entre los socios
  9. 9. No se conocen con claridad los beneﬁcios tangibles.
  10. 10. Ausencia de sentimiento de pertenencia.
  11. 11. Falta de visibilidad.
  12. 12. Falta de visibilidad. WEB
  13. 13. Falta de visibilidad. RRSS
  14. 14. Falta de visibilidad. ACTIVIDADES PRESENCIALES
  15. 15. 10 SOCIOS POTENCIALES
  16. 16. 6. Escuelas de baile Salsemba Fuente del Hierro 5, 1ª Planta (Pamplona) 7. Academia de baile Esther Amores Pedro Bidagor, 2 (Barañain) 8. Crossﬁt Pamplona/ The Lion Box Hermanos Noain, 23 (Ansoain) 9. Studio O2 Pilatex Sangüesa, 44 (Pamplona) 10. Atma Larrabide, 15 (Pamplona) 1. Urbanitas Wellness Center Iturrama 4 bajo, (Pamplona) 2. Curves Iturrama, 25 (Pamplona) 3. Centro deportivo Empi Monasterio de Urdax, 19 trasera (Pamplona) 4. Dojo de Aikido - Dojo Hiryukan Río Ega, 19 (Pamplona) 5. Diana Casas escuela de Danza Larrabide, 15 (Pamplona)
  17. 17. ESTRATEGIA
  18. 18. En busca de una definición PERSONALIZACIÓNCALIDAD CERCANÍA ¿QUÉ ES ANEFIDE?
  19. 19. DIMENSIÓN EXTERNA 2 EJES ESTRATÉGICOS DIMENSIÓN INTERNA
  20. 20. PLANIFICACIÓN
  21. 21. PLANIFICACIÓN METAS Y OBJETIVOS
  22. 22. Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia.
  23. 23. Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la web y activar redes sociales (generar comunidad).
  24. 24. Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la web y activar redes sociales (generar comunidad). 3. Lograr que la comarca de Pamplona conozca la asociación de primera mano.
  25. 25. Metas 1. Mejorar la cohesión interna entre los socios y generar sentimiento de pertenencia. 2. Aumentar visibilidad en la web y activar redes sociales (generar comunidad). 3. Lograr que la comarca de Pamplona conozca la asociación de primera mano. 4. Construir una asociación de referencia en la capital foral.
  26. 26. Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde.
  27. 27. Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual en prensa hablando de la acción que se ha efectuado ese mes.
  28. 28. Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual en prensa hablando de la acción que se ha efectuado ese mes. 3. Tener dos visitas mensuales a potenciales en la segunda mitad del próximo año.
  29. 29. Objetivos 1. Que todos los asociados conozcan las actividades del resto y entiendan qué es Aneﬁde. 2. Aparición mensual en prensa hablando de la acción que se ha efectuado ese mes. 3. Tener dos visitas mensuales a potenciales en la segunda mitad del próximo año. 4. Aumentar el número de asociados en un 80% para el 31 de diciembre de 2018.
  30. 30. PLANIFICACIÓN PÚBLICOS, MENSAJE Y TONO
  31. 31. Clientes Asociados potenciales Asociados actuales 1. Asociados actuales. 2. Asociados potenciales. 3. Clientes y futuros clientes. PÚBLICOS
  32. 32. PLANIFICACIÓN ACCIONES
  33. 33. ACCIONES INTERNAS 1. Reuniones. 2. Formación interna. 3. Intranet. ACCIONES EXTERNAS 1. Online: • Rediseño del logo. • Replanteamiento de la web. • Vídeo. • Facebook. • Dominio e-mail. 2. Pegatina de identiﬁcación + Flyer. 3. Diseño de prendas para el personal. 4. Tarjeta de ﬁdelización. 5.“Día de Aneﬁde”. 6. Plan comercial de visitas.
  34. 34. ACCIONES INTERNAS
  35. 35. 1. REUNIONES
  36. 36. 2. FORMACIÓN INTERNA
  37. 37. 3. INTRANET
  38. 38. INTRANET
  39. 39. ACCIONES EXTERNAS
  40. 40. 1. ONLINE - REDISEÑO DEL LOGO REPLANTEAMIENTO DE LA WEB VÍDEO FACEBOOK DOMINIO E-MAIL
  41. 41. REDISEÑO DEL LOGO
  42. 42. Intuitivo, atractivo y dinámico. Diseño De calidad, cercanos y personalizados. Contenidos REPLANTEAMIENTO DE LA WEB
  43. 43. VÍDEO
  44. 44. FACEBOOK
  45. 45. DOMINIO E-MAIL
  46. 46. 2. PEGATINA + FLYER
  47. 47. PEGATINA
  48. 48. FLYER
  49. 49. 3. PRENDAS PARA EL PERSONAL
  50. 50. 4. TARJETA DE FIDELIZACIÓN
  51. 51. 5. “DÍA DE ANEFIDE” (EVENTO)
  52. 52. EVENTO EN LA PLAZA DEL CASTILLO
  53. 53. 6. PLAN COMERCIAL DE VISITAS
  54. 54. PRESUPUESTO
  55. 55. Acción Costo Unitario Gasto Acciones Internas Reuniones entre asociados 0,00 € Formación profesional 0,00 € Intranet Acciones Externas Online Rediseño del logo 75,00 € Replanteamiento de la web y dominio email 3,94 € 59,40 € Video 300,00 € Outdoors Flyers 0,62 € 15,72 € Pegatina 0,02 € 15,00 € Diseño de prendas para el personal 5,00 € 80,00 € Tarjeta de ﬁdelización 0,56 € 113,60 € Evento en Plaza del Castillo 130,00 € Plan comercial de visitas 0,00 € Total Gasto 788,72 € Total Presupuesto 800,00 € Total Ahorro 11,28 €
  56. 56. CONCLUSIÓN
  57. 57. Llegar a una definición. Saber quiénes somos y hacia dónde vamos. Reforzar lo interno para que lo externo sea efectivo. Visita a potenciales con información previa.
  58. 58. GRACIAS
  59. 59. ¿ALGUNA PREGUNTA?

×