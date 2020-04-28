curso de guitarra Guia para aprender a leer partitura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introducción Doy gracias a Dios por darme la oportunidad de poder terminar de adaptar esta herramienta que es muy necesari...
Índice Tema Pág. 1. Nivel 1. Temario. Estructura de lecciones…………………………………………………………….. 01 2. El pentagrama…………………………………………...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 1 1.1. Temario. Este libro está orientado a la p...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 2 2. El Pentagrama En el sistema occidental de n...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 3 3. La Clave Las figuras musicales se represent...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 4 En las siguientes lecciones comenzaremos a est...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 5 5. Compases Y Líneas Divisorias La música escr...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 6 El número de arriba indica cuántos pulsos tien...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 7 8. El Tempo Y El Metrónomo El Tempo El tempo d...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 8 A título orientativo, la siguiente tabla muest...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 9 10. La Nota Blanca Y Su Silencio. Ligaduras La...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 10 11. Líneas Adicionales Cuando se requiere esc...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 11 12. La Corchea La siguiente figura que vamos ...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 12 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 13 Observa que el sostenido de la nota Fa está e...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 14 14. Símbolos Para Alargar La Duración: La Lig...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 15 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 16 En la clave de Fa en 4ª la primera línea adic...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 17 16. La Clave De Fa En Cuarta Línea En esta le...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 18 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 19 18. El Compás De 3/4. La Blanca Con Puntillo ...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 20 19. El Compás De 4/4 En esta lección iniciamo...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 21 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura ...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 22 20. La síncopa Sabemos que hay pulsos fuertes...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 23 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 24 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 25 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 26 23. La síncopa (4) En esta lección continuamo...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 27 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 28 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 29 25. El contratiempo El contratiempo es muy pa...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 30 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 31 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 32 27. Una Corchea Y Dos Semicorcheas En esta le...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 33 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partitur...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 34 28. El Compás De 6/8: Compases De Subdivisión...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 35 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura ...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 36 29. El compás de 6/8 (2) En esta lección cont...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 37 30. El Compás De 6/8 (3) En esta lección cont...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 38 31. El Compás De 6/8 (4) En esta lección cont...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 39 Nivel 2 1. Introducción En este segundo nivel...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 40 2. Corchea ligada a un grupo de corchea y dos...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 41 3. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 9/8. Negra...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 42 4. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y co...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 43 5. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 12/8. Redo...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 44 6. Subdivisión binaria. Grupo de dos semicorc...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 45 7. Subdivisión ternaria. Grupo de tres semico...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 46 8. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y ne...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 47 9. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea débil aislad...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 48 10. Subdivisión binaria. El tresillo Como sab...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 49 Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras con tresillos. 1...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 50 12. Subdivisión ternaria. Tres negras en ritm...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 51 13. Tresillo ligado a siguiente nota En este ...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 52 14. Subdivisión binaria. La corchea con punti...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 53 Ejercicio 3 - Educa el oído: grupo de dos cor...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 54 15. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea ligada a si...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 55 16. Subdivisión binaria. Semicorchea y corche...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 56 Ejercicio 4 - Lee partituras que contienen lo...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 57 Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: Dos semicorcheas...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 58 18. Subdivisión ternaria. Negra o corchea déb...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 59 19. Subdivisión binaria. Negra o corchea liga...
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 60
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 61
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 62
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 63
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 64
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 65
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 66
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 67
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 68
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 69
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 70
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 71
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 72
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 73
Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 74
MANUAL BASICO PARA MINISTERIOS DE ALABANZA. Pa a ás i fo a ió isita .agapeh . logspot. o Y https:// .fa e ook. o /a eiteyf...
curso de guitarra Guia para aprender a leer partitura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

curso de guitarra Guia para aprender a leer partitura

27 views

Published on

Guia para aprender a leer partitura

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

curso de guitarra Guia para aprender a leer partitura

  1. 1. Introducción Doy gracias a Dios por darme la oportunidad de poder terminar de adaptar esta herramienta que es muy necesaria en los ministerios de alabanza. Si ya terminaste de leer el Manual Básico Para Ministerios de Alabanza, ahora es momento de ahondar en lo que es la música y para ello este libro es el que utilizaremos. Este libro fue extraído de un programa gratuito el cual recomiendo mucho que lo descargues para poder escuchar algunos ejercicios que aquí aparecen, me refiero al programa Lenmus 4.2 el cual puedes descargar desde el sitio web del autor, repito, de forma totalmente gratuita. Si no también puedes enviarme un correo a luislarahn@yahoo.com y con gusto te lo enviaré. En esta etapa requerirá mucha paciencia, lee, estudia y practica cada lección, el objetivo es llegar a leer a primera vista partitura, pero esto solamente se alcanza con la mucha práctica, no hay atajos, la única forma de dominar leer partitura es leyendo partituras. Así que iniciemos este nuevo proyecto, con la ayuda de Dios sé que lograras el objetivo buscado, darle la excelencia al Señor y ministrar de la mejor manera a su pueblo a través de esta gran herramienta como es la música. No te olvides de seguirnos en nuestro FanPage https://www.facebook.com/aceiteyfuego allí compartimos más herramientas para el ministerio, Dios te bendiga más. Luis Lara
  2. 2. Índice Tema Pág. 1. Nivel 1. Temario. Estructura de lecciones…………………………………………………………….. 01 2. El pentagrama……………………………………………………….…………………………………………… 02 3. La Clave… Las Figuras musicales…………………………………………….…….……………………. 03 4. Compases Y Líneas Divisorias, La métrica ……………………………….…………………………. 05 5. El Compás De Dos Tiempos……………………………………………………………….…………………. 06 6. El Tempo Y El Metrónomo………………………………………………………………………………….. 07 7. La Negra Y Su Silencio………………………………………………………………………………………... 08 8. La Nota Blanca Y Su Silencio. Ligaduras………………………………………………………………. 09 9. Líneas Adicionales……………………………………………………………………………………………... 10 10. La Corchea…………………………………………………………………………………………………….... 11 11. Alteraciones. Armaduras…………………………………………………………………………………….. 12 12. Símbolos Para Alargar La Duración: La Ligadura, El Puntillo Y El Calderón…………….. 14 13. La clave de Fa en 4ª línea……………………………………………………………………………….... 15 14. La Clave De Fa En Cuarta Línea. El Silencio De Corchea .......……………………………… 17 15. El Compás De 3/4. La Blanca Con Puntillo…………………………………………………………… 19 16. El Compás De 4/4……………………………………………………………………………………………… 20 17. La síncopa…………………………………………………………………………………………………….….. 22 18. El contratiempo………………………………………………………………………………………….……… 29 19. La Semicorchea…………………………………………………………………………………………..….... 30 20. Una Corchea Y Dos Semicorcheas…………………………………………………………………..….. 32 21. El Compás De 6/8: Compases De Subdivisión Ternaria. Métricas……………….....…….. 34 22. Nivel 2……………………………………………………………………………………………………………... 39 23. Corchea ligada a un grupo de corchea y dos semicorcheas………………………………….. 40 24. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 9/8…………………………………………………………….……. 41 25. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y corchea……………………………………………..... 42 26. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 12/8. Redonda con puntillo. …………………………….. 43 27. Subdivisión binaria. Grupo de dos semicorcheas y corchea ligado a siguiente nota.. 44 28. Subdivisión ternaria. Grupo de tres semicorcheas ligado a negra………………………….. 45 29. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y negra……………………………………………………. 46 30. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea débil aislada ligada a siguiente parte……………………….. 47 31. Subdivisión binaria. El tresillo……………………………………………………………………………… 48 32. Notas ligadas a un tresillo…………………………………………………………………………………… 49 33. Subdivisión ternaria. Tres negras en ritmo ternario……………………………………………….. 50 34. Tresillo ligado a siguiente nota…………………………………………………………………………….. 51 35. Subdivisión binaria. La corchea con puntillo………………………………………………………….. 52 36. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea ligada a siguiente parte……………………………………………. 54 37. Subdivisión binaria. Semicorchea y corchea con puntillo………………………………………... 55 38. Subdivisión ternaria. Negra o corchea débil ligada a negra……………………………………… 58 39. Subdivisión binaria. Negra o corchea ligada a cuatro semicorcheas………………………… 59 40. Intervalos…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 60 41. Cadencias…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 64
  3. 3. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 1 1.1. Temario. Este libro está orientado a la práctica de la lectura rítmica, proporcionando explicaciones y ejercicios adecuados para iniciarse en la lectura rítmica. No se requieren conocimientos previos ya que los conceptos teóricos necesarios se van explicando en las distintas lecciones del libro. Además de introducir distintas células rítmicas de complejidad creciente, los principales conceptos que se explican en el nivel 1 son: 1. El pentagrama. Ámbito en las claves de Sol (violín) y Fa en 4ª (bajo), para cubrir dos líneas adicionales por encima y por debajo. 2. Las siguientes figuras: redonda, blanca, negra, corchea y semicorchea, y sus correspondientes silencios. Figuras ligadas. Figuras con un puntillo y sus silencios. 3. Compases de subdivisión binaria de 2/4, 3/4 y 4/4 y de subdivisión ternaria de 6/8. Barras de compas y las agrupaciones de las figuras estudiadas dentro de estos compases. 4. Armaduras de todas las tonalidades mayores y menores hasta con dos alteraciones. 1.2. Organización del libro El curso consta de 31 lecciones abarcando el siguiente temario: Claves y ámbitos: El curso comienza con la clave de Sol, utilizando un ámbito reducido (Mi4-Sol4). Progresivamente, el ámbito se va ampliando hasta alcanzar, en la lección 14, el rango Do4-Fa5. En la lección 15 se introduce la clave de Fa en 4ª línea, de nuevo con un ámbito muy reducido (La3-Do4) y en las sucesivas lecciones los ejercicios emplean indistintamente la clave de Sol y la de Fa. El ámbito de notas va ampliándose progresivamente hasta alcanzar dos líneas adicionales, por encima y por debajo, en ambas claves (Clave de Sol: La3 a Do6. Clave de Fa: La2 a Mi4). Compases: En los primeros ejercicios (lecciones 9 a 17) sólo se utiliza el compás de 2/4. En la lección 18 se introduce el de 3/4 y en la 19 el de 4/4. Estos tres compases se utilizan hasta la lección 28, en la que se introduce el compás de 6/8 y se dedican a este compás las restantes lecciones (29 a 31). Tonalidades: Los ejercicios de las dos primeras lecciones prácticas (lecciones 9 y 10) tienen partituras que utilizan sólo las armaduras de Do mayor y La menor, esto es, sin alteraciones. El concepto de armadura se introduce en la lección 13 y a partir de ahí y hasta la lección 17, los ejercicios pueden utilizar armaduras con una alteración (tonalidades de Sol mayor / Mi menor y Fa mayor / Re menor). En el resto de las lecciones (18 a 31) los ejercicios pueden tener hasta dos alteraciones (Re mayor / Si menor y Si bemol mayor / Sol menor). 1.3. Estructura De Las Lecciones. Excepto en las primeras lecciones, de orientación teórica y dedicadas a explicar los conceptos básicos de la notación musical, los restantes temas están estructurados en tres 22 secciones: En la primera muestran los nuevos patrones rítmicos que se introducen en ese tema. En la segunda, opcional, se muestran diferencias o similaridades con otros patrones y se dan consejos para su mejor asimilación. Finalmente, en la tercera parte se invita al alumno a realizar ejercicios de lectura medida, donde se practican los nuevos patrones introducidos en el tema.
  4. 4. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 2 2. El Pentagrama En el sistema occidental de notación musical, la música se escribe en un papel especial, denominado 'papel pautado' (ver imagen): El papel pautado consta de conjuntos de líneas horizontales, denominados 'pentagramas'. Un pentagrama es un grupo de cinco líneas horizontales, paralelas y equidistantes, numeradas de abajo hacia arriba; la línea inferior es la 'primera línea' y la superior es la 'quinta línea': Los cuatro espacios entre las cinco líneas del pentagrama son importantes y también se numeran de abajo arriba: Las figuras musicales se escriben sobre el pentagrama y se leen de izquierda a derecha. Las notas se colocan sobre las líneas y los espacios, y el tono (agudo o grave) que la figura representa viene determinado por la línea o espacio sobre el que se sitúa: cuanto más agudo, más arriba se coloca en el pentagrama. Escucha la siguiente escala: Como ejemplo, pulsa el enlace 'Tocar' y escucha la siguiente partitura:
  5. 5. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 3 3. La Clave Las figuras musicales se representan mediante notas. Hay siete notas, llamadas, en el sistema latino, Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La y Si. En el sistema anglo-sajón se denominan usando las siete primeras letras del alfabeto: A, B, C, D, E, F y G. Para determinar qué sonido representa cada línea y espacio del pentagrama se utiliza la 'clave'. Esta es un símbolo que se coloca al comienzo del pentagrama. En este curso vamos a comenzar con el estudio de la clave de sol en 2ª línea, que corresponde al siguiente símbolo: La clave asigna una determinada línea con una determinada nota y todas las demás, ascendentes y descendentes, quedan entonces asignadas a los espacios y líneas por encima y por debajo de la elegida como referencia. En la clave de sol, el sonido sol de la cuarta octava se asigna a la segunda línea: Como consecuencia, todas las restantes líneas y los espacios quedan automáticamente asignados a notas consecutivas, como se muestra en la siguiente partitura: 4. Las Figuras Musicales. Sabemos que la posición vertical de una nota en el pentagrama determina su sonido. La duración de la nota, esto es, el tiempo que debe durar el sonido, se indica utilizando símbolos distintos para las diferentes duraciones de las notas. Estos símbolos se llaman 'figuras'. La siguiente ilustración muestra los distintos tipos de notas y sus nombres:
  6. 6. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 4 En las siguientes lecciones comenzaremos a estudiar la nota negra y su duración y, progresivamente iremos estudiando los otros tipos de notas. En esta lección vamos a estudiar algunos términos y conceptos básicos relacionados con los símbolos de las notas y las reglas para dibujarlos. Los símbolos para las notas se descomponen en tres partes: (1) la cabeza, (2) la plica, y (3) el corchete, como muestra la siguiente ilustración: La plica normalmente se dibuja hacia arriba para las notas situadas por debajo de la tercera línea y hacia abajo para las notas en la tercera línea o por encima de ella: Las plicas se dibujan al lado derecho de la cabeza cuando la plica va hacia arriba y en el lado izquierdo de la cabeza si va hacia abajo. Los corchetes siempre se dibujan a la derecha de la plica. A menudo, los corchetes de varias notas consecutivas se unen entre sí mediante líneas gruesas llamadas 'barras'. El número de barras debe ser igual al de corchetes que hubiera tenido cada nota de no haberse unido. En el siguiente ejemplo las cuatro notas de la izquierda han sido dibujadas, a la derecha, unidas por barras:
  7. 7. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 5 5. Compases Y Líneas Divisorias La música escrita se organiza, normalmente, dividiéndola en partes llamadas 'compases'. En el pentagrama, el final de cada compás se indica por una fina raya vertical, dibujada desde la línea superior hasta la inferior. Esta raya se denomina 'línea divisoria': Hay distintos tipos de líneas divisorias, que se utilizan para distintas finalidades. Por ejemplo, el final del último compás de una pieza se indica mediante la 'barra final' (una línea fina seguida de una línea gruesa). Para separar secciones dentro de una pieza se utiliza la 'doble barra' (dos líneas finas consecutivas). 6. La Métrica La mayoría de las piezas musicales tienen un ritmo que puede fácilmente percibirse. Es fácil identificar los 'pulsos' de la música: es lo que hacemos cuando damos palmas al ritmo de la música o cuando damos golpecitos con el pie. Estos pulsos son muy importantes y constituyen la base para organizar la música escrita. En la lección anterior hemos visto que la música se organiza dividiéndola en partes llamadas 'compases'. Aunque hay excepciones, en general todos los compases de una partitura tienen el mismo número de pulsos. Por ello, podemos decir que la música escrita se organiza agrupando pulsos en pequeños grupos, a los que llamamos 'compases'. Para saber cuántos pulsos tiene cada compás se coloca un 'símbolo de métrica' al comienzo de cada pentagrama, después de la clave. La métrica son los dos números que aparecen al principio, colocados uno encima de la tercera línea y el otro debajo:
  8. 8. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 6 El número de arriba indica cuántos pulsos tiene cada compás, y el número de abajo indicá qué nota es la que ocupa cada pulso; por ahora basta con que conozcas que el número 4 significa 'nota negra'. Así pues, la métrica de 2/4 del ejemplo anterior está indicando que cada compás va a tener dos pulsos y que cada uno de ellos va a estar ocupado por una nota negra. La métrica es una forma de poder representar y entender el ritmo. Pero recuerda siempre que el ritmo es algo natural que existe por sí sólo. No todos los pulsos de un compás son igual de fuertes: hay pulsos fuertes (más sonoros) y pulsos débiles. El primer pulso de cada compás es normalmente el más fuerte y los restantes son siempre más débiles. La alternancia de pulsos fuertes y débiles es lo que crea distintos patrones rítmicos. Es importante que aprendas a distinguir la métrica de una melodía cuando escuches música. Requiere práctica y asiduidad, pero es de mucha utilidad para cualquiera que estudie música. 7. El Compás De Dos Tiempos La primera métrica que vamos a aprender y a utilizar es el compás de 2/4, también llamado de dos tiempos: Como sabes, la métrica de 2/4 indica que cada compás tiene dos tiempos o pulsos y que la nota que ocupa cada pulso es la negra. Por tanto, cada compás estará formado por dos notas negras. Por ejemplo: También sabemos que el primer pulso de cada compás es el más fuerte. Por tanto, si cuentas los pulsos a medida que lees una partitura, la métrica de 2/4 corresponde a un ritmo tal como 'UNO-y-dos-y-UNO-y-dos-...' como si estuvieras desfilando, con un acento en la palabra UNO. Para estudiar la lectura de partituras es importante marcar los pulsos del compás, bien sea con la mano, con un golpe seco abajo (en la mesa o en el aire) y otro arriba (en el hombro o en el aire). También puedes marcarlos con el pie, si lo prefieres. Pero es importante que te acostumbres a marcar los pulsos según lees. Debes hacer de ello un hábito hasta que tengas la destreza necesaria para leer correctamente una partitura.
  9. 9. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 7 8. El Tempo Y El Metrónomo El Tempo El tempo de la música es su velocidad, esto es, lo rápido o lento que deben ir los pulsos del compás. Hemos visto que la métrica nos indica cuantos pulsos hay en un compás pero la métrica no nos dice nada sobre la cadencia de los pulsos. En la música escrita hay dos formas de indicar el tempo. Tradicionalmente los compositores utilizaban descripciones verbales, escribiendo indicaciones como 'Lento', 'Muy rápido' o 'Pausado'. Estos términos normalmente se escriben en italiano y es muy frecuente encontrarlos, incluso en partituras modernas. Por ello, debes estar muy familiarizado con ellos y aprenderlos: Largo - muy lento y espacioso Larghetto - Muy lento pero no tanto como 'Largo' Lento - Muy despacio Adagio - lento Andante - literalmente 'andando', al ritmo que se lleva al caminar Moderato - Moderado Allegretto - Rápido pero no tanto como 'Allegro' Allegro – rápido Vivo, or Vivace - Rápido y enérgico, con brío Presto - Muy deprisa Prestissimo - Muy, muy deprisa La forma moderna de especificar el tempo es indicando el número de pulsos por minuto. Esto se indica en la partitura mediante las letras 'm.m.' seguidas del número de pulsos por minuto. Normalmente se indica al comienzo de la partitura: En vez de las letras 'm.m' también se usan los símbolos de las notas: El Metrónomo Los metrónomos tradicionales son mecánicos, basados en la oscilación de un péndulo con un pequeño peso deslizante. El péndulo oscila a derecha e izquierda, marcando el ritmo y produciendo un sonoro 'tick' en cada oscilación. Los metrónomos modernos son electrónicos. En la figura siguiente se muestra un ejemplo de metrónomo mecánico:
  10. 10. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 8 A título orientativo, la siguiente tabla muestra la relación entre los términos utilizados y los valores del metrónomo: Largo: 40-49 Adagio: 50-59 Andante: 60-79 Moderato: 80-99 Allegretto: 100-119 Allegro: 120-159 Presto: 160-179 Prestissimo: 180-200 9. La Negra Y Su Silencio Sabemos ya que la forma de representar los sonidos en la partitura es mediante notas, y que existe una figura distinta para cada nota en función de su duración. En la música escrita el silencio o ausencia de sonido se representa también mediante símbolos llamados 'silencios'. Existe igualmente un símbolo para cada duración de un silencio. La siguiente partitura muestra los símbolos para la nota negra y el silencio de negra: En esta lección vamos a iniciar la lectura de partituras comenzando por partituras muy simples compuestas sólo por notas negras y silencios de negra. Estos ritmos son muy sencillos de leer pues cada nota o silencio corresponde a un pulso del compás. Escucha, por ejemplo, la siguiente melodía: Ejercicios Ahora es tu turno de comenzar a leer música. Recuerda que es importante que te acostumbres a marcar los pulsos, bien con la mano o con el pie. Puedes utilizar también el metrónomo. Para comenzar, el ámbito de notas va a ser muy reducido (las dos primeras líneas y el primer silencio, notas Mi, Fa y Sol) de forma que no tengas dificultades para irlas aprendiendo. Progresivamente, en los ejercicios de las lecciones sucesivas, se irá ampliando el ámbito. Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras que contienen notas negras y silencios de negra.
  11. 11. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 9 10. La Nota Blanca Y Su Silencio. Ligaduras La nota blanca y su silencio En esta lección vamos a estudiar dos nuevas figuras: la nota blanca y su silencio. La siguiente partitura muestra sus símbolos: Una nota blanca dura lo mismo que dos notas negras y un silencio de blanca lo mismo que dos silencios de negra. Por tanto, en el compás de 2/4, una blanca dura dos pulsos y, por ello, ocupa un compás completo: Ligaduras Una ligadura es un pequeño arco que une las cabezas de dos notas consecutivas de igual altura. Por ejemplo: El símbolo de ligadura indica que la duración de las dos notas ligadas debe sumarse, esto es, el sonido no debe interrumpirse al pasar de la primera a la segunda. En el ejemplo anterior la ligadura une dos notas negras lo que equivale a una nota de doble duración: una blanca. Escucha la siguiente partitura: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con notas blancas y negras ligadas.
  12. 12. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 10 11. Líneas Adicionales Cuando se requiere escribir notas más graves o más agudas que las representadas por la primera y última línea del pentagrama, se pueden añadir líneas adicionales. Se dibujan como líneas cortas, ligeramente más largas que el ancho de la cabeza de las notas. Por ejemplo, la siguiente partitura muestra la escala natural comenzando en la nota Do: Las líneas adicionales pueden también añadirse en la parte alta del pentagrama, para poder incluir notas muy agudas: Como las notas escritas sobre líneas adicionales resultan más difíciles de leer, normalmente sólo se utilizan dos o tres líneas adicionales. Normalmente, cuando el ámbito de la melodía requiere más líneas es preferible cambiar de clave en vez de manejar más líneas adicionales. En los ejercicios de esta lección vamos a comenzar leyendo partituras con una línea adicional. En las lecciones siguientes el rango se irá progresivamente ampliando. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con líneas adicionales por debajo. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con líneas adicionales por encima.
  13. 13. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 11 12. La Corchea La siguiente figura que vamos a estudiar es la corchea. Sus símbolos se muestran en la siguiente partitura, y se dibuja como una nota negra pero con un corchete: Muchas veces las notas corcheas van unidas por barras: El barrado de las notas no se hace a capricho o al azar, sino que se siguen unas pautas que dependen de la métrica. Una nota negra dura lo mismo que dos notas corcheas y un silencio de negra lo mismo que dos silencios de corchea. Por tanto, en el compás de 2/4, una corchea dura medio pulso o, lo que es lo mismo, hay dos corcheas en un pulso. Por ello, en 2/4 las corcheas de un pulso se dibujan unidas por una barra. En esta lección vamos a comenzar el estudio de patrones rítmicos con corcheas. Toca la siguiente partitura y escucha los nuevos ritmos que aparecen en cada compás: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  14. 14. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 12 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 13. Alteraciones. Armaduras Alteraciones Las alteraciones son unos símbolos que se colocan delante de las cabezas de las notas para indicar que la altura de la nota debe variarse. Por ahora basta con que conozcas los tres símbolos básicos para las alteraciones: el 'sostenido', el 'bemol' y el 'becuadro': Un sostenido eleva la altura de la nota en un semitono. Un bemol lo disminuye en un semitono. Y un becuadro cancela el efecto de un sostenido o un bemol anterior. Un signo de alteración afecta no sólo a la nota a la que precede sino también a todas las siguientes de igual nombre y misma octava dentro del mismo compás. Las notas de igual nombre pero de octavas superiores o inferiores no resultan afectadas. El efecto de la alteración dura hasta el final del compás; por ello, las notas en los siguientes compases no resultarán afectadas, excepto aquellas que estén ligadas a una alterada en el compás en el que se incluye la alteración. La armadura Si, por ejemplo, una pieza musical está escrita utilizando la escala de Re mayor, todas las notas Fa y Do tendrán un sostenido. Por ejemplo (escucha la partitura): Tener que escribir muchas alteraciones en una partitura resulta incómodo. Por ello, para aligerar la escritura (y la lectura) las alteraciones correspondientes al Fa y al Do pueden escribirse al comienzo del pentagrama, justo detrás de la clave. Estas alteraciones afectan a toda la pieza y forman la 'armadura'. Las alteraciones de la armadura se aplican a todas las notas de igual nombre en cualquier escala. Por tanto, si la alteración está en la armadura ya no es necesario colocar alteraciones delante de cada nota. Así, usando armadura, la partitura anterior se escribiría como sigue:
  15. 15. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 13 Observa que el sostenido de la nota Fa está escrito en la 5ª línea pero afecta a todas las notas Fa, independientemente de su octava. La armadura, además de simplificar la escritura, nos da información sobre la 'tonalidad' de la pieza musical, es decir, una indicación sobre en qué escala está basada la composición. La armadura hay que escribirla en cada pentagrama, colocada justo detrás de la clave. La armadura se denomina también alteraciones propias en oposición a las accidentales que son las surgen durante la obra. Ejercicios En esta lección continuamos con ejercicios que contienen patrones rítmicos estudiados en las lecciones precedentes, pero introduciendo las armaduras de Sol mayor y de Mi menor (ambas con un sostenido) y las de Fa mayor y Re menor (ambas con un bemol). Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras que contienen los patrones estudiados.
  16. 16. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 14 14. Símbolos Para Alargar La Duración: La Ligadura, El Puntillo Y El Calderón Ya conocemos (lección 10) lo que es una ligadura: un pequeño arco entre las cabezas de dos notas consecutivas de igual altura, y su efecto es unir ambas notas en una sola. En esta lección vamos a estudiar otros dos signos cuyo efecto es también prolongar la duración de una nota: el puntillo y el calderón. Notas con puntillo Otra forma de modificar la duración de una nota es escribiendo un punto detrás de la cabeza de la nota para crear lo que se llama una nota 'con puntillo'. El puntillo indica que la duración de la nota debe aumentarse en la mitad del valor de la nota. Por ejemplo, si en una nota blanca se coloca un puntillo, la blanca con puntillo durará lo que una blanca más una negra (La mitad de la blanca), y es lo mismo que escribir una blanca ligada a una negra: El calderón El calderón es un signo, semejante a un semicírculo con un punto en el centro, que se coloca encima o debajo de una nota o silencio. Indica que la nota o silencio debe prolongarse para que dure más de lo normal. La duración de una nota o silencio con calderón no está predeterminada y queda a discreción del intérprete o del director. Como valor de referencia, un calderón prolonga la duración entre vez y media y dos veces la duración de la nota original. El calderón se coloca normalmente sobre la nota o silencio, pero en ocasiones puede colocarse debajo; en estos casos el símbolo del calderón se coloca invertido: Escucha y percibe las diferencias En esta lección vamos a practicar los siguientes patrones rítmicos:
  17. 17. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 15 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 15. La clave de Fa en 4ª línea La clave de Fa en cuarta línea, también llamada clave de bajo, se representa por el siguiente símbolo: La clave de Fa en 4ª línea asigna la nota Fa a la 4ª línea del pentagrama, como muestra la siguiente partitura: Como consecuencia, todas las restantes líneas y los espacios quedan automáticamente asignados a notas consecutivas, como se muestra en la siguiente partitura:
  18. 18. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 16 En la clave de Fa en 4ª la primera línea adicional por arriba corresponde al Do central (Do4), que se escribe en clave de Sol en la primera línea adicional por debajo: Utilizando un pentagrama doble, el de arriba en Sol y el de abajo en Fa, y añadiendo dos líneas adicionales se consigue representar cómodamente un amplio rango de notas (cuatro octavas), como se muestra en la siguiente figura: Escucha y percibe las diferencias En esta lección vamos a iniciar la lectura de partituras escritas en clave de Fa en 4ª, mientras continuamos practicando las células rítmicas de las lecciones anteriores. Comenzaremos con un ámbito muy reducido de notas: La3, Si3 y Do4: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras en clave de Fa
  19. 19. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 17 16. La Clave De Fa En Cuarta Línea En esta lección continuamos el estudio de la clave de Fa en 4ª línea. El ámbito de notas se amplía para cubrir el rango Fa3 a Do4. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras que contienen los patrones estudiados en las lecciones anteriores. 17. El Silencio De Corchea En esta lección comenzamos el estudio del silencio de corchea. El primer patrón rítmico que vamos a estudiar es la corchea seguida de un silencio de corchea: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Observa que este ritmo es similar al ritmo de notas negras, pero acortando la duración de las notas:
  20. 20. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 18 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  21. 21. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 19 18. El Compás De 3/4. La Blanca Con Puntillo En esta lección iniciamos el estudio del compás de 3/4. Como sabes (lección 6) el número de arriba indica cuántos pulsos tiene cada compás, y el número de abajo indica qué nota es la que ocupa cada pulso (el número 4 significa 'nota negra'). Así pues, la métrica de ¾ corresponde a un ritmo en el que cada compás va a tener tres pulsos y cada uno de ellos va a estar ocupado por una nota negra. El primer pulso de cada compás es fuerte y los otros dos son débiles. Si cuentas los pulsos de cada compás, el tempo de 3/4 implica un ritmo tal como 'UNO-y-dos-y -tres-y-UNO-y-dos-y-tres-y- ...', enfatizando la palabra UNO. Este ritmo es típico de los valses. En esta lección estudiamos un nuevo patrón rítmico: la blanca con puntillo. Equivale a una blanca ligada a una negra: Observa que en la métrica de 3/4, la blanca con puntillo ocupa un compás completo. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  22. 22. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 20 19. El Compás De 4/4 En esta lección iniciamos el estudio del compás de 4/4. Como sabes, el número de arriba indica cuántos pulsos tiene cada compás, y el número de abajo indica qué nota es la que ocupa cada pulso (4 significa 'nota negra'). Así pues, en la métrica de 4/4 cada compás va a tener cuatro pulsos y cada uno de ellos va a estar ocupado por una nota negra. Los acentos en este ritmo siguen el patrón 'fuerte-débil-medio-débil', esto es, el primer pulso de cada compás es siempre el más fuerte y los otros tres son débiles, siendo el tercer pulso un poco más fuerte que los otros dos. Si cuentas los pulsos del compás, la métrica de 4/4 implica un ritmo tal como 'UNO-y-dos-y-tres-y-cuatro-y-UNO-y-...', enfatizando la palabra 'UNO' y con un acento algo menos fuerte en la palabra 'tres'. Este ritmo es habitual en música clásica; también es ampliamente utilizado en música rock, jazz y pop. La nota redonda y su silencio En esta lección vamos a estudiar dos nuevas figuras: la nota redonda y su silencio. La siguiente partitura muestra sus símbolos: Una nota redonda dura lo mismo que dos notas blancas y un silencio de redonda lo mismo que dos silencios de blanca. Por tanto, en el compás de 4/4, una redonda dura cuatro pulsos y, por ello, ocupa un compás completo. Dos notas blancas ligadas equivalen a una redonda:
  23. 23. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 21 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  24. 24. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 22 20. La síncopa Sabemos que hay pulsos fuertes y débiles. Por ejemplo, el primer pulso de cualquier compás es, normalmente, el más fuerte. Pero el acento puede ser deliberadamente cambiado, llevándolo a pulsos que deberían ser débiles. En el siguiente ejemplo, las negras están desplazadas por una corchea inicial, de forma que quedan 'a caballo' entre dos pulsos: Este tipo de ritmos, en los que el acento está desplazado a una parte débil, se conocen como 'ritmos sincopados'. Si una nota comienza en parte débil y prolonga su sonido a parte fuerte se denomina 'nota sincopada' o 'síncopa'. Escucha y percibe las diferencias En esta lección vamos a comenzar el estudio de los ritmos sincopados que utilizan las siguientes células rítmicas: Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  25. 25. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 23 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 21. La síncopa (2) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de las síncopas y vamos a practicar las siguientes células rítmicas: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  26. 26. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 24 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 22. La síncopa (3) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de las síncopas y vamos a practicar el patrón formado por una corchea seguida de una negra: Observa que la negra comienza en fracción débil (segunda mitad del pulso) y continúa en la primera mitad del siguiente pulso. Este es el fundamento de las síncopas. Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección:
  27. 27. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 25 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  28. 28. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 26 23. La síncopa (4) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de las síncopas y vamos a practicar las siguientes células rítmicas: De nuevo, la síncopa aparece al comenzar el primer pulso con una corchea. Como consecuencia, las notas negras siguientes aparecen desplazadas para comenzar en fracción débil y prolongarse a fracción fuerte y el comienzo del sonido de las negras no coincide con el pulso. Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  29. 29. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 27 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 24. La síncopa (5) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de las síncopas y vamos a practicar las siguientes células rítmicas: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección:
  30. 30. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 28 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  31. 31. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 29 25. El contratiempo El contratiempo es muy parecido a la síncopa, y consiste en notas que comienzan en fracción débil pero no prolongan su sonido a fracción fuerte. Están precedidas de un silencio para así enfatizar el acento en fracción débil. En esta lección vamos a practicar el desplazamiento ocasional del acento que se produce como consecuencia de mover una nota a fracción débil pero sin continuar su sonido en fracción fuerte, y precederla de un silencio en la fracción fuerte. El silencio refuerza el acento de la nota en la fracción débil. Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  32. 32. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 30 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección. 26. La Semicorchea En esta lección vamos a estudiar una nueva nota: la semicorchea. Sus símbolos aparecen en la siguiente partitura y son como los de una negra pero con dos corchetes. Generalmente aparecerán unidas mediante barras: Dos semicorcheas equivalen a una corchea, por lo que cuatro semicorcheas equivalen a una negra. Por ello, en ritmos de 2/4, 3/4 y 4/4 un pulso estará ocupado por cuatro semicorcheas. Y a la inversa: una corchea equivale a la cuarta parte de una negra. En los ritmos de 2/4, ¾ y 4/4 las corcheas aparecerán generalmente unidas por barras. Escucha y percibe las diferencias En esta lección vamos a iniciar el estudio de partituras con notas semicorcheas. Escucha la siguiente partitura y observa los nuevos patrones rítmicos que aparecen en cada compás:
  33. 33. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 31 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  34. 34. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 32 27. Una Corchea Y Dos Semicorcheas En esta lección se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico: Una corchea seguida de dos semicorcheas. Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Acostumbra el oído y practica los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  35. 35. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 33 Ejercicio 2 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  36. 36. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 34 28. El Compás De 6/8: Compases De Subdivisión Ternaria Métricas De Subdivisión Binaria Y De Subdivisión Ternaria. Ya sabemos (lección 6) que la música escrita está organizada en compases, esto es, en grupos de 'pulsos' o partes. Los compases de las métricas estudiadas en las lecciones anteriores, 2/4, 3/4 y 4/4, tienen, respectivamente, dos, tres y cuatro partes por compás. Estas métricas se denominan 'métricas de subdivisión binaria'. En las métricas de subdivisión binaria cada parte puede subdividirse en dos fracciones. Por ejemplo, reemplazando una negra con dos corcheas. Ahora bien, hay ritmos que requieren dividir cada parte en tres fracciones. Estos ritmos se denominan 'de subdivisión ternaria'. Por convenio, en las métricas de subdivisión ternaria el número superior no indica el número de partes del compás, sino el número de fracciones, y el número inferior indica qué nota ocupa cada fracción. El compás de 6/8 En esta lección vamos a iniciar el estudio de los ritmos de subdivisión ternaria, comenzando con la métrica de 6/8. Al ser un ritmo de subdivisión ternaria, el 6 indica que cada compas tiene seis fracciones, o lo que es igual, dos partes (recuerda que cada parte tiene tres fracciones). Y el 8 indica que la nota que ocupa cada fracción es la corchea. En consecuencia, cada compás estará ocupado por dos grupos de tres corcheas: Observa que una negra con puntillo equivale a tres corcheas. Por ello, en la métrica de 6/8 la nota que ocupa cada parte es la negra con puntillo, y cada compás está ocupado con dos negras con puntillo. Observa, igualmente, que dos negras con puntillo equivalen a una blanca con puntillo. Por consiguiente, una blanca con puntillo ocupa un compás completo en 6/8. La métrica de 6/8 es de subdivisión ternaria y tiene dos partes por compás; por ello, es una 'métrica binaria de subdivisión ternaria'. El acento es fuerte en la primera fracción del primer pulso (la primera corchea) y es débil en las restantes fracciones, con excepción de la primera corchea del segundo pulso que es algo más fuerte, pero menos que la primera corchea.
  37. 37. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 35 Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  38. 38. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 36 29. El compás de 6/8 (2) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de la métrica de 6/8 y se introducen nuevos patrones rítmicos: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los nuevos patrones rítmicos: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  39. 39. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 37 30. El Compás De 6/8 (3) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de la métrica de 6/8 y se introducen nuevos patrones rítmicos: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  40. 40. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 38 31. El Compás De 6/8 (4) En esta lección continuamos con el estudio de la métrica de 6/8 y se introducen nuevos patrones rítmicos: Escucha y percibe las diferencias Escucha cada compás y observa los ritmos introducidos en esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Practica la lectura de partituras con los patrones estudiados en esta lección.
  41. 41. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 39 Nivel 2 1. Introducción En este segundo nivel se continúan ejercitando los temas estudiados en el primer curso y se introducen progresivamente ritmos más complejos, alternando métricas de subdivisión binaria y métricas de subdivisión ternaria. Temario Además de introducir nuevos grupos rítmicos, de creciente complejidad, el temario de este segundo nivel cubre lo siguiente:  Compases de subdivisión binaria de 2/8 y 3/8.  Tresillos, incluyendo tresillos con silencios.  Extensión del ámbito en las claves de Sol (Violín) y Fa en 4ª (Bajo), para cubrir dos líneas adicionales por encima y por debajo.  Compases de subdivisión ternaria de 9/8 y 12/8.  La clave de Do en 1º (Soprano).  Extensión de la clave de Do en 1º para cubrir el ámbito una línea adicional, por encima y por debajo del pentagrama.  Armaduras de todas las tonalidades mayores y menores con hasta cuatro alteraciones. Estructura de las lecciones Cada tema está estructurado en tres secciones:  En la primera se muestran los nuevos patrones rítmicos que se introducen en ese tema.  En la segunda, opcional, se muestran diferencias o similaridades con otros patrones y se dan consejos para su mejor asimilación.  Finalmente, en la tercera parte se invita al alumno a realizar ejercicios de lectura medida, donde se practican los nuevos patrones introducidos en el tema.
  42. 42. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 40 2. Corchea ligada a un grupo de corchea y dos semicorcheas En este tema se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico: la corchea ligada a un grupo de corchea y dos semicorcheas. Observa que el nuevo patrón puede escribirse de dos formas distintas: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Escucha cada compás y observa cómo se forma el nuevo patrón: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  43. 43. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 41 3. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 9/8. Negra con puntillo En este tema se introduce el compás de 9/8 y dos nuevos patrones rítmicos. El compás de 9/8 es de subdivisión ternaria y tiene tres partes, la primera fuerte y las otras dos débiles. Cada parte está ocupada por una negra con puntillo y el compás se rellena con una blanca con puntillo. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  44. 44. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 42 4. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y corchea En esta lección se introducen dos nuevos patrones rítmicos: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre los siguientes patrones rítmicos y cómo se obtienen al ligar notas en el patrón básico de cuatro semicorcheas. Compáralo con el patrón opuesto del último compás. Fíjate bien en el diferente acento rítmico entre los patrones de los compases 3 y 4. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  45. 45. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 43 5. Subdivisión ternaria. Compás de 12/8. Redonda con puntillo. Corchea ligada a siguiente parte fuerte. El compás de 12/8 es de subdivisión ternaria, tiene cuatro tiempos y cada parte se rellena con una negra con puntillo. La primera parte es fuerte y las otras tres son débiles. Es un compás similar a los ya estudiados de 6/8 y 9/8 pero con cuatro partes. La figura que ocupa todo el compás es la redonda con puntillo. En este tema se estudia un nuevo patrón rítmico: la corchea ligada a la siguiente parte fuerte: Escucha y observa las diferencias Observa la diferencia entre los siguientes patrones rítmicos y cómo se obtiene el segundo al ligar las notas. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  46. 46. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 44 6. Subdivisión binaria. Grupo de dos semicorcheas y corchea ligado a siguiente nota. En este tema se introducen un nuevo patrón rítmico, que puede escribirse de dos formas distintas: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer compas y los siguientes y cómo se obtienen al ligar los dos grupos del primer compás. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  47. 47. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 45 7. Subdivisión ternaria. Grupo de tres semicorcheas ligado a negra. En esta lección se introducen dos nuevos patrones rítmicos: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compas y entre el tercero y el cuarto. Observa cómo se obtienen al ligar los dos grupos del compás precedente. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  48. 48. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 46 8. Subdivisión binaria. Dos semicorcheas y negra. En este tema se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico, resultante de ligar un grupo de dos semicorcheas y corchea con otro de corchea y dos semicorcheas. Observa que puede escribirse también con una negra: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compás. Observa cómo éste se obtiene al ligar los dos grupos del primer compás. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  49. 49. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 47 9. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea débil aislada ligada a siguiente parte. En este tema se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico, resultante de ligar un grupo de dos semicorcheas y corchea con otro de corchea y dos semicorcheas. Observa que puede escribirse también con una negra: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compas. Observa cómo éste se obtiene al ligar los dos grupos del primer compás. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  50. 50. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 48 10. Subdivisión binaria. El tresillo Como sabes, en ritmos de subdivisión binaria el numerador indica el número de partes del compás y el denominador indica el tipo de nota que ocupa cada parte. Por ejemplo, el ritmo de 3/4 tiene 3 partes y cada una se rellena con una nota negra: También sabes que cada parte puede subdividirse utilizando para ello notas de menor duración. Por ejemplo, una negra puede sustituirse por dos corcheas o por cuatro semicorcheas: Pero, ¿qué hacer si quieres dividir una parte en un número impar de subpartes, por ejemplo, en tres? La respuesta recibe el nombre de 'tresillo': consiste en escribir tres corcheas, agrupadas mediante un arco o un corchete con el número 3 encima. Estas marcas indican que las tres corcheas deben ejecutarse en el tiempo que normalmente ocupan dos corcheas, de forma que las corcheas de un tresillo duran 2/3 de la duración normal de una corchea. Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos.
  51. 51. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 49 Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras con tresillos. 11. Notas ligadas a un tresillo En este tema se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico, al ligar una nota a un tresillo: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compás, y entre el tercero y el cuarto. Observa cómo los segundos se obtienen al ligar la nota con el tresillo: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  52. 52. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 50 12. Subdivisión ternaria. Tres negras en ritmo ternario En este tema se introduce un nuevo patrón rítmico, resultante de ligar las notas, por pares, de dos tresillos. Observa que puede escribirse también con una negra: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compás, y entre el tercero y el cuarto. Observa cómo los compases 2 y 4 son similares al 1 y 3, respectivamente, y se obtienen al ligarlos tresillos: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  53. 53. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 51 13. Tresillo ligado a siguiente nota En este tema se introducen dos nuevos patrones rítmicos, resultantes de ligar la última corchea de un tresillo a la parte fuerte del siguiente tiempo: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo compás, y entre el tercero y el cuarto. Observa cómo los compases 2 y 4 son similares a los compases 1 y 3 pero ligando los tresillos. Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Entrena tu oído y practica los nuevos ritmos introducidos. Ejercicio 2 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  54. 54. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 52 14. Subdivisión binaria. La corchea con puntillo. En este tema se introduce el patrón de corchea con puntillo en ritmos de subdivisión binaria: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Observa cómo el ritmo de corchea con puntillo resulta del ritmo de corchea y dos semicorcheas, ya estudiado, al ligar la corchea. A su vez, el ritmo de cochea y dos semicorcheas puede obtenerse del de cuatro semicorcheas al ligar las dos primeras. Como siempre que tengas alguna dificultad con un ritmo, trata de descomponerlo en otros más sencillos suprimiendo ligados. De forma similar, puedes obtener y aprender los otros dos patrones de esta lección: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: el patrón de corchea con puntillo. Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: la nota negra ligada a corchea con puntillo.
  55. 55. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 53 Ejercicio 3 - Educa el oído: grupo de dos corcheas ligado a corchea con puntillo. Ejercicio 4 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  56. 56. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 54 15. Subdivisión ternaria. Corchea ligada a siguiente parte. En este tema se introducen los siguientes patrones: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: la corchea ligada a la siguiente parte. Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: negra con puntillo ligada a grupo de corchea, silencio y corchea. Ejercicio 3 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  57. 57. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 55 16. Subdivisión binaria. Semicorchea y corchea con puntillo En este tema se introducen los siguientes patrones: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: Patrón de semicorchea y corchea con puntillo. Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: Semicorchea y corchea con puntillo ligada a negra. Ejercicio 3 - Educa el oído: Semicorchea y corchea con puntillo ligada a corchea.
  58. 58. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 56 Ejercicio 4 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección. 17. Subdivisión binaria. Grupos de dos semicorcheas En este tema se introducen los siguientes patrones: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: Silencio de corchea y dos semicorcheas.
  59. 59. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 57 Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: Dos semicorcheas y silencio de corchea. Ejercicio 3 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  60. 60. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 58 18. Subdivisión ternaria. Negra o corchea débil ligada a negra En este tema se introducen los siguientes patrones: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: Negra ligada a corchea. Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: Corchea débil ligada a negra. Ejercicio 3 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  61. 61. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 59 19. Subdivisión binaria. Negra o corchea ligada a cuatro semicorcheas En este tema se introducen los siguientes patrones: Escucha y observa las diferencias: Ejercicios Ejercicio 1 - Educa el oído: Negra ligada a cuatro semicorcheas. Ejercicio 2 - Educa el oído: Corchea ligada a cuatro semicorcheas. Ejercicio 3 - Lee partituras que contienen los ritmos introducidos en esta lección.
  62. 62. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 60
  63. 63. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 61
  64. 64. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 62
  65. 65. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 63
  66. 66. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 64
  67. 67. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 65
  68. 68. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 66
  69. 69. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 67
  70. 70. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 68
  71. 71. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 69
  72. 72. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 70
  73. 73. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 71
  74. 74. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 72
  75. 75. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 73
  76. 76. Guía Para Aprender A Leer Partitura Ministerio Internacional Ágape Página 74
  77. 77. MANUAL BASICO PARA MINISTERIOS DE ALABANZA. Pa a ás i fo a ió isita .agapeh . logspot. o Y https:// .fa e ook. o /a eiteyfuego Libro diseñado para brindar herramientas a los ministerios de alabanza. Para profesionalizarse en el área. Entre los temas que contiene: - Teoría musical básica (notas, escalas, armonizaciones, etc.) - Cifrados, nomenclaturas y consejos para aprender a tocar:  Piano.  Guitarra.  Bajo eléctrico.  Violín.  Lectura de Tablaturas  Trompeta.  Saxofón.  Trombón  Flauta traversa.  Clarinete.  Batería  Canto. - Audio y sonorización. Capitulo donde aprenderás a utilizar equipos de audio como ser:  Consolas.  Ecualizadores.  Compresores.  Croxovers.  Sistemas de monitores.  Sistemas de audio para salas.  Conexiones de bocinas.

×