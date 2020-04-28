curso de guitarra completo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso Completo de Guitarra RockToca como una estrella del rock: domina los estilos de Chuck Berry, Radiohead, Scotty Moore...
Curso Completo de Guitarra Rock Titulo original: Yes You Can Play Great Rock Guitar Textos: Phil Capone y Paul Copperwaite...
Contenido 006 Para empezar 020 Armonía y melodía 038 Cómo tocar riffs 052 Cómo tocar solos 072 Cómo tocar blues 090 Cómo t...
Para empezar Este capítulo pretende darte los conocimientos necesarios para que gastes tu presupuesto con criterio. Quizá ...
B.C. Rich Warlock La forma distintiva de la B. C. Rich Warlock la hace reconocible inmediatamente. A Kerry King, de Slayer...
Paraempezar Como usar este libro El objetivo de este libro es darte la posibilidad de aprender a tocar la guitarra de mane...
Paraempezar UNCOMENTARIOSOBRE DIESTROSYZURDOS En este libro hay excepciones a la convención de usar los términos "mano de ...
Paraempezar Cómo elegir tu guitarra Aprender a tocar un instrumento ya es todo un reto; no hay ninguna necesidad de hacerl...
Para empezar es que necesitas un instrumento que sea cómodo de tocar y capaz de crear una gama amplia de sonidos. Una buen...
Paraempezar Anatomía de la guitarra Puesto que este libro trata sobre la guitarra rock, pasaremos por alto el maravilloso ...
Clavijero formas “C” son más fáciles de tocar que las "D”, que son más “de club nocturno” (y dicen que tienen más sustain)...
Cómo sostener la guitarra Estés sentado o de pie, tus objetivos son la comodidad y la accesibilidad. El grado de relajació...
Mano derecha Toma la púa entre el pulgar y el índice (tu mano tiene que estar lo más relajada posible sin que se te caiga ...
Paraempezar El afinado La afinación estándar es la más versátil y la que más se usa en la guitarra. Hay otros tipos, como ...
Para empezar Cómo leer el tabulado Si ya has curioseado sobre lo que tienes que saber para tocar la guitarra, especialment...
Paraempezar Efectos y accesorios Desde que Keith Richards usó la distorsión para crear aquel famoso riff del principio de ...
Para empezar La amplificación En los tiempos del swing y las big bands, el pobre guitarrista no tenía más que un amplifica...
Ahora ya estás preparado para comenzar con la música. El objetivo de este capítulo es que empieces a tocar en el menor tie...
Fender Jaguar La guitarra que sacó Fender en 1962, la Jaguar, se convirtió rápidamente en un icono de la emergente escena ...
Armoníaymelodía Escalas mayores y menores “Do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, si, do”: la escala mayor seguramente te suena más a “S...
Armoníamelodía ESCALA MAYOR Este diagrama muestra un patrón móvil de escala mayor con base en la cuerda La. El tab muestra...
Armoníaymelodía Disposiciones de acordes con cuerdas al aire Ahora que ya has aprendido algunos patrones de escalas y cale...
Armoníaymelodía ACORDES HABITUALES No te desanimes por el número de acordes que ves aquí. Pertenecen a las tonalidades más...
Armoníaymelodía Patrones de rasgueo y punteo En este capítulo aprenderás cómo crear un acompañamiento con tus nuevas dispo...
Armoníaymelodía apagado que suena tan bien en las líneas arpegiadas del tipo que tocan Steve Cropper o Andy Summers. PUNTE...
Armoníaymelodía Tempo y ritmo La práctica habitual con un metrónomo te permitirá mejorar el sentido del tiempo. Aquí prese...
Armoníay melodía EL USO DE LOOPERS En los últimos años ha aparecido un efecto que puede establecer una diferencia en la ma...
Armoníaymelodía Disposiciones sencillas de acordes móviles Las disposiciones móviles son el principio para la composición ...
Armoníay melodía 031
Armonía y melodía Tonalidades y modulación Al principio, el misterioso lenguaje de las tonalidades parece matemática pura,...
Armonía y melodía Las tonalidades y las armaduras pueden ser ligeramente diferentes: una canción u otro tipo de composició...
Armonía y melodía Arpegiaracordes con púa “Arpegio" es una palabra rebuscada para un concepto sencillo: se refiere a tocar...
Andy Summers En el éxito de The Police “Every Breath You Take", el guitarrista Summers teje un decorado rico, arpegiando v...
Armonía y melodía Punteo barrido (sweep-picking) En la página 27 hemos visto que el punteo alternado (y el rasgueo) aument...
Armonía y melodía Joe Satriani Satriani ha ampliado su carrera de solista tocando con músicos como Alice Cooper, Mick Jagg...
Cómo tocarriffs
Gibson Les Paul Muchos grandes guitarristas, desde Jeff Beck hasta Slash y Billy Gibbons, tienen en su arsenal una Gibson ...
Cómotocarriffs Riffs de una sola nota Cuando estás aprendiendo a tocar, es importante, al menos de vez en cuando, producir...
Jimmy Page Jimmy Page, uno de los guitarristas más influyentes del rock ‘n’ roll, fue miembro fundador de Led Zeppelin, y ...
Cómotocarriffs Riffs con dobles cuerdas A grandes rasgos, una doble cuerda es simplemente dos notas tocadas a la vez, o mu...
Cómotocarriffs Dobles cuerdas El efecto básico de tocar dobles cuerdas es hacer armonía con tus solos. Esta técnica la usa...
Cómotocarriffs Riffs dequintasvacias Los acordes con cejilla producen un color sorprendente en el sonido (demasiado en alg...
Cómotocarriffs El poder de las quintas vacías Las proporciones simples entre los armónicos de las notas de una quinta vací...
Cómotocarriffs Riffs de acordes con cejilla Reconocerás de inmediato los riffs de acordes con cejilla como una característ...
Cómotocarriffs Steve Jones Steve Jones, el guitarrista de los Sex Pistols, que también tocó con Thin Lizzy, Joan Jett, Bob...
Cómotocarriffs Inversiones de acordes Como ya hemos visto en la página 30, las diferentes posiciones en las que puede toca...
Cómotocarriffs Malcolm Young Malcolm Young es el cofundador y guitarrista rítmico del grupo australiano de rock duro AC/DC...
Cómotocarriffs Riffs rápidos y radicales Tocar la guitarra metal superrápido puede ser el sello de grupos de hoy como Drag...
Cómotocarriffs Fast Eddie Clarke Fue el guitarrista destacado de Motórhead entre 1976 y 1982, y ayudó a escribir docenas d...
Cómotocar solos En la época del swing de los años treinta y cuarenta, el guitarrista sólo tenía que tocar el ritmo: eran l...
Fender Stratocaster Originalmente, las tres pastillas de bobina simple de la Strat seleccionaban el output con un interrup...
Cómotocarsolos Hammer-ony pull-off Junto con los bendings y el vibrato, los hammer-ons y pull-offs son parte de la trinida...
Cómo tocar solos "Elhechodequetesepasmilmillonesdeescalasnosignificaque tengasqueusarlastodasenunsolo." Kirk Hammett (Meta...
Cómotocarsolos primero y tercero para deslizarse entre las notas de una misma cuerda. SLIDE II En un solo de blues, un sli...
Cómo tocar solos El instrumentista consciente de la armonía sólo hará bends en las notas que refuercen y resalten el senti...
Cómotocarsolos Vibrato Igual que los string bends y los slides, el vibrato es una técnica que requiere dedos firmes. El ob...
Cómo tocar solos Eric Clapton Clapton fue guitarrista principal de Yardbirds y Cream, por mencionar sólo dos, su uso del v...
Cómotocarsolos Las escalas pentatónica menor y menor de blues La escala pentatónica menor es una de las escalas más import...
ESCALA MENOR DE BLUES La escala menor de blues es en esencia la pentatónica menor con una nota añadida. El patrón abierto ...
Cómotocarsolos Licks y patrones con la pentatónica menor Igual que para los otros tipos de escala, hay cinco patrones de l...
Cómo tocar solos EJERCICIO I Lick sencillo de pentatónica menor usado como relleno en un vamp de A5. “DESLIZAR” EL DEDO ÍN...
Cómotocarsolos Las escalas pentatónica mayor y mayor de blues De la escala pentatónica mayor derivan las escalas pentatóni...
Cómo tocar solos Duane Eddy Duane Eddy, uno de los primeros guitar heroes, introdujo el twang (un sonido de guitarra rever...
Cómotocarsolos Licks y patrones con la pentatónica mayor Igual que para la menor, hay cinco patrones de escala de la penta...
Cómo tocar solos Stevie Ray Vaughan Stevie Ray Vaughan, extraordinario guitarrista, provocó prácticamente él solo el reviv...
  3. 3. Contenido 006 Para empezar 020 Armonía y melodía 038 Cómo tocar riffs 052 Cómo tocar solos 072 Cómo tocar blues 090 Cómo tocar rock ‘n’ roll 108 Cómo tocar rock clásico 126 Cómo tocar heavy metal 154 Cómo tocar la guitarra rítmica 170 Cómo tocar rock alternativo 188 Directorio de acordes 191 índice y agradecimientos
  4. 4. Para empezar Este capítulo pretende darte los conocimientos necesarios para que gastes tu presupuesto con criterio. Quizá te han regalado una guitarra y quieres saber qué otro equipo necesitas para sacarle el máximo partido; o estás a punto de hacer una compra crucial: tu primera guitarra eléctrica. Disfruta de la experiencia de comprarla: es tu oportunidad para echar un vistazo a la amplia gama de estilos, formas y colores que hay en el mercado. Así que saboréalo, no hace falta precipitarse en una compra impulsiva. Ten en mente el estilo de música que quieres tocar. Puede parecer obvio, pero tal vez en el momento no se le da la importancia que tiene. No estamos hablando sólo de la apariencia; los elementos sobre los que tendrás que elegir Incluyen el tipo de cuerpo, las pastillas, la forma óptima y el radio del mástil (ver página 13), los efectos y accesorios, y de qué tipo serán (ver página 18). Igual que un buen par de zapatos, una clásica todoterreno como una de estilo Stratocaster o Les Paul te valdrá para la mayoría de las ocasiones y será la que mejor aguante el paso del tiempo. Por lo menos al principio, ve a por los clásicos antes que a por la última moda (en especial cuando se trata de guitarras de siete y ocho cuerdas). Si la eliges por la calidad de la construcción antes que por características caprichosas, tu primera guitarra puede durarte toda la vida, aunque con el paso del tiempo te compres muchas otras.
  5. 5. B.C. Rich Warlock La forma distintiva de la B. C. Rich Warlock la hace reconocible inmediatamente. A Kerry King, de Slayer, le encanta, hasta el punto de que ahora B. C. Rich fabrica una guitarra de diseño Kerry King. Otros guitarristas notables son Mick Thompson, de Slipknot, y Paul Stanley, de Kiss. Obviamente, ésta es una guitarra nueva: fíjate en las fundas de plástico de las pastillas.
  6. 6. Paraempezar Como usar este libro El objetivo de este libro es darte la posibilidad de aprender a tocar la guitarra de manera sencilla, indolora y a tu ritmo. Descubrirás los secretos del guitarrista de eléctrica, cómo escribir tus propios riffs arrolladores, cómo flotar por encima de la armonía en los solos e incluso cómo componer tus propios temas. A medida que avances en los capítulos, verás que cada ejercicio tiene un archivo de sonido asociado, que encontrarás en el CD adjunto. Muchos ejercicios sólo acompañados de texto pueden dejarte con la duda de si lo que estás tocando suena del todo correcto, Incluso cuando sí que está sonando bien. Con este libro puedes pasar al siguiente ejercicio con la seguridad de que el último lo hiciste bien. Las normas son tus aliadas. Primero apréndelas y siempre podrás romperlas después. Sólo son maneras rápidas de resumir siglos de conocimiento humano y de experiencia en la música. A muchos guitarristas principiantes les preocupa que aprender inhiba de alguna manera su Inspiración y su sentir de la música. Aunque es cierto que muchas veces los grandes bluesmen no pueden decirte los nombres de las notas de las que sacan tanto sentimiento, eso no quiere decir que por mucho que llenes tu cabeza con teoría, no puedas cuando tú quieras decidir ignorarla y guiarte por el sentir. Aprender no mata la pasión: te permite expresarla mejor. En definitiva, la última palabra la tiene tu oído. Si al final te encuentras decidiendo entre lo que dice un libro como éste, que está bien, y lo que te suena bien a ti, elige la segunda opción: esto es rock ‘n’ roll. Acordes La disposición de los acordes está señalada con puntos sobre el mástil. Los rojos indican notas fundamentales. Los números de dentro son los dedos de tu mano izquierda (1 = índice, hasta el 4, = meñique). Los números de abajo indican los trastes. Recuadros El texto de los recuadros brinda información extra sobre estrellas del rock y grupos, así como comentarios al margen. Escalas Las escalas están señaladas con puntos sobre el mástil, mostrando la digitación cuando es necesario. Notas Las notas fundamentales aparecen en rojo, las otras en amarillo. 008
  7. 7. Paraempezar UNCOMENTARIOSOBRE DIESTROSYZURDOS En este libro hay excepciones a la convención de usar los términos "mano de rasgueo” o “mano de punteo” y “mano de los trastes", ya que hay veces que no estás llevando a cabo estas acciones en concreto. Para evitar confusiones, en las lecciones nos referimos a las manos como si habláramos para el guitarrista diestro. Dick Dale Dale, apodado el “rey de la guitarra surf", era un guitarrista zurdo al que al principio obligaron a tocar según el modelo diestro, un poco como a Jimi Hendrix. Sin embargo, Dale lo hizo sin cambiar el orden las cuerdas de la guitarra, lo que quiere decir que efectivamente tocaba al revés. Incluso cuando se compró una guitarra para zurdos, Dale siguió colocando las cuerdas al revés. ELSISTEMADECIFRADO DENASHVILLE En cifrado y composición musical, los números arábigos (1, 2, 3, etc.) Indican la nota de la escala, y los números romanos (I, IV, V), los acordes construidos sobre cada nota. En un acorde Indicado según Guitar heroes de la Historia Para cada estilo de música destacamos los iconos del género con comentarios sobre su estilo e impacto musical. Ejercicios Para ayudarte a tocar a vista, cada ejercicio está acompañado por su notación en tabulado (tab). este sistema, el modo (mayor o menor) deriva de su posición dentro de la escala, de manera que, por ejemplo, un acorde II siempre será menor, y un acorde VII disminuido. (N. de la T.) En esta edición en español hemos optado por mantener el cifrado anglosajón mediante letras (A, B, C) en cuanto a la nomenclatura y cifrado de acordes. De modo que, A = La, B = Si, C = Do, D = Re, E = Mi, F = Fa y G= Sol. Sin embargo, cuando nos referimos a nombres de notas solas, como en el caso de las cuerdas de la guitarra, o a tonalidades, utilizamos la nomenclatura tradicional, en consonancia con el uso (por ejemplo, la nota La, la cuerda Mi o la tonalidad de Do mayor). 009
  8. 8. Paraempezar Cómo elegir tu guitarra Aprender a tocar un instrumento ya es todo un reto; no hay ninguna necesidad de hacerlo aún más difícil teniendo que aprender en un instrumento de mala calidad. Así que deja que nuestras sugerencias te guíen hasta hacer la compra perfecta: prometemos que no te arrepentirás. Hoy en día, en el mercado hay una variedad increíble de guitarras eléctricas. Y gracias a la buena calidad de la mayoría de los fabricantes orientales, para pagarte una buena no tienes que sacarte un riñón. También hay un montón de gangas de segunda mano que hay que considerar. Sin embargo, ve con cuidado si vas a comprar tu guitarra online, a menos que sea de un vendedor local que te permita probarla antes de comprarla. Solemos pensar que las guitarras acústicas son tan frágiles y delicadas como los folkies que las tocan, pero las eléctricas tampoco son a prueba de bala. Así que es crucial que te asegures de que un instrumento usado se ha conservado en buenas condiciones y de que no está a la venta por ser una patata. Lo más importante que debes recordar 010
  9. 9. Para empezar es que necesitas un instrumento que sea cómodo de tocar y capaz de crear una gama amplia de sonidos. Una buena guitarra te dará ganas de tocarla; también crecerá contigo a medida que de manera inevitable se amplíen tus gustos musicales. Aquí te indicamos algunos puntos que hay que tener en cuenta a la hora de elegir el tipo de guitarra. Pero primero, unas observaciones aplicables a todas las guitarras: Busca una con una afinación regular. La afinación es el grado en que la guitarra está afinada con respecto a ella misma. Una mala afinación puede significar que la guitarra necesita un buen repaso, o que tiene algún problema irresoluble, seguramente en el mástil. En general, es mejor evitar las guitarras así, a menos que un guitarrista experto en el que confíes te diga que se puede arreglar. Si está mal afinada, aunque las cuerdas tocadas al aire puedan sonar afinadas, los intervalos (es decir, todo lo que sea más de una sola nota) que toques en trastes más altos sonarán desafinados, e incluso las notas sueltas sonarán desafinadas con respecto a otros músicos (haciendo que los que no están avisados de tus problemas de afinación reafinen continuamente sus instrumentos). Bromas sobre las sesiones de destrucción de guitarras al estilo Pete Townshend aparte, se dice que los instrumentos que están bien afinados con respecto a sí mismos están "bien temperados". En la página 16 ofrecemos una guía para comprobar la afinación, pero es vital mencionar su importancia a la hora de la compra. Haz trabajar a los buenos vendedores. A diferencia de una minicadena o un frigorífico, una guitarra recién salida de la caja no siempre está lista para usarla. Incluso los fabricantes más reputados trabajan con la idea de que cada comprador querrá adaptarse su propia guitarra. Aunque con el tiempo aprenderás a investigar con tus guitarras, en este primer estadio deberás prever algo de tiempo y dinero para que la tienda le dé a tu nuevo instrumento un poco de gracia (¿o por qué no negociar la puesta a punto como parte del trato con la tienda?). Las tiendas de guitarras son tus aliadas: un buen vendedor está acostumbrado a tratar con gente que empieza, así que no creas que tendrás que aguantar una actitud competitiva o superior. Si lo prefieres, pide que él toque la guitarra, pero ten en cuenta que seguramente la pasarán por el mejor ampli de la tienda. Lo ideal es que te acompañe un amigo guitarrista. Una buena afinación es la prueba de que tu guitarra tiene el mástil recto. En instrumentos de segunda mano, comprueba el estado de los trastes: que debajo de cada cuerda los trastes se vean desgastados puede indicar que las cuerdas rozan el traste al vibrar, y cambiar los trastes puede ser caro. Pruébala antes de comprarla. En Internet hay un montón de ofertas que parecen muy buenas, pero cada guitarra es diferente, y su apariencia o estilo no te da ningún indicio sobre cómo suena en realidad. Además, estás dejando que te envíen por correo tu nueva compra, cosa que no supone ningún problema para un sólido pedal de efectos, pero puede ser peligroso para un instrumento nuevo. Por otro lado, ahí fuera en el ciberespacio las cosas no siempre son lo que parecen. Así que si no te queda otra que comprar online, hazlo en tiendas fiables, y ten en cuenta lo fácil que es para la gente sin escrúpulos montar un trasto que se vea genial y venderlo en sitios populares de subastas. A su manera, algunas de estas guitarras son válidas, pero puedes llevarte una gran decepción si resultan no ser lo que pensabas. Además, hacerlas pasar por una original está considerado un delito. 011
  10. 10. Paraempezar Anatomía de la guitarra Puesto que este libro trata sobre la guitarra rock, pasaremos por alto el maravilloso mundo de la acústica, a pesar de que, como veremos, muchos recursos (por ejemplo, la afinación D-dropped, en la que se baja la 6ª cuerda un tono) son muy útiles tanto para el metal más duro como para el folk más redomado. En esta fase, te enfrentarás a dos áreas de decisión: qué sonidos quieres tener en la punta de los dedos y qué características físicas de la guitarra te vienen mejor para poder tocar rápido y estar cómodo. Pastillas: probablemente, lo que más Influye en el sonido (aparte de tu manera de tocar) es la pastilla que elijas. En general, las pastillas consisten en unas barras de imán (con o sin polos para cada una de las cuerdas) enrolladas con alambre, y las cuerdas de acero de la guitarra vibran dentro de su campo magnético. Las guitarras clásicas que vienen tradicionalmente equipadas con estas pastillas de bobina simple (single-coi!) incluyen las Fender Stratocaster y Telecaster. Por otro lado están las pastillas de doble bobina, que consisten en dos imanes colocados uno al lado del otro. Las de este tipo se encuentran en guitarras clásicas de rock como las Gibson Les Paul y las SG, entre muchas otras. Se las conoce como humbuckers. Originalmente pensadas para reducir al mínimo ese Injustificado pequeño murmullo (en realidad es más como un zumbido) que producen las bobinas simples cuando retiras las manos de las cuerdas, se fueron comprando cada vez más por su sonido que por esta característica ahora ya anecdótica. Hay otros tipos de pastillas, como las P90 (junto con variaciones como las electrónicas y las MIDI o pastillas piezo), pero la elección de las pastillas eléctricas se explica mejor mediante los dos tipos que hemos mencionado. Bobina simple: con un sonido estrecho, en general afilado, hace que se escuche más el sonido de la púa o los dedos, y pasa con un muy buen efecto por encima de la mezcla de un grupo. Limpio: como el estilo surf nasal de Dick Dale o el ritmo contagioso del funk de Nile Rodgers. Overdrive: suena al gran estilo de solos de Jimi Hendrix o a los encendidos licks de blues de Stevie Ray Vaughan. Humbucker: suena más oscuro, más grueso, como con más “humo", generalmente con más sustain (prolongación de la nota) y un poco más de resonancia en el ataque. Pasa perfectamente, pero dentro de una mezcla el sonido puede ensuciarse. Limpio: como el sonido grueso de jazz de Pat Metheny o los inimitables licks de blues de B. B. King. Overdrive: recuerda al “sonido de mujer” de Eric Clapton en Cream o los riffs profundos de Tony lommi en Black Sabbath. Cuerpos y mástiles: también las maderas que se usan (normalmente aliso, fresno, tilo, arce o caoba) tienen una gran influencia en el sonido; sin embargo, una elegante guitarra Les Paul con pastillas malas sonará más débil cuando se amplifique que una guitarra de contrachapado con unas pastillas geniales. Así que cuando estés tocando con un grupo, mejorar las pastillas es una manera excelente y barata de hacerte con más sonidos. Las Strats, Teles, Les Pauls y otras son guitarras de cuerpo macizo, hechas de una, dos o tres piezas de madera unidas. Las guitarras semisólidas, semiacústicas o de gama thinline (como las 335 y 355 de Gibson, las Casino de Epiphone o las President de Hofner) tienen el cuerpo hueco. Fueron diseñadas en la era del jazz, y aunque se usan en el blues y tienen muy buen efecto para el gusto de King o Clapton, cuando trabajan a volúmenes de escenario moderno son propensas a la realimentación. Las guitarras de cuerpo entero —a diferencia de las de dos piezas, que permiten cambiar de mástil a lo largo de la vida de la guitarra, ya sea por preferencia o por deformación— tienen un diseño en el que se unen los lados para formar el cuerpo. Dicen que las de cuerpo entero tienen más sustain, pero es difícil que un solo factor pueda asegurarlo. El perfil del mástil puede tener forma de “D” (que tiene más fondo que el “C”), mientras que el “V” no necesita explicación. Las 012
  11. 11. Clavijero formas “C” son más fáciles de tocar que las "D”, que son más “de club nocturno” (y dicen que tienen más sustain), mientras que las “V” están en un Intermedio entre las dos. Cuanto más ancho, más plano es el mástil. El radio de mástil más pequeño resulta más cómodo para tocar acordes y cejillas (disposiciones de acordes que usan el dedo índice sobre varias cuerdas) por la manera en que se curvan y se encuentran con tus dedos. En cambio, un mástil más plano se defiende mejor en líneas de solo y bends. Los trastes más gruesos y altos, que son menos propensos al zumbido que los más planos, son más adecuados para el bending y duran más, pero a la hora de tocar requieren más fuerza en los dedos. El término altura se refiere a la distancia entre los trastes y las cuerdas. Es más difícil tocar con las cuerdas altas, pero te da un sonido más acampanado. Sabiendo todo esto ya puedes hacerte una ¡dea de lo que prefieres, pero en realidad nada es comparable a que tú mismo pruebes los diferentes tipos de Instrumentos. Calibre de las cuerdas: es poco probable que encuentres algo muy distinto a cuerdas “del nueve”, “del diez”, o “del once”, un sistema en el que un “diez” es 0,01 pulgadas y el número se refiere al diámetro de la cuerda MI agudo (es decir, la que está más cerca de tus pies). Por lo general, las del nueve son: 0,9; 0,11; 0,16; 0,24; 0,32 y 0,42; y las del diez 0,10; 0,13; 0,17; 0,26; 0,36 y 0,46. Siempre las tres cuerdas inferiores (y a veces la cuarta) están niqueladas. Las cuerdas más ligeras resultan más cómodas para tocar rápido, mientras que las cuerdas gruesas dan un mejor sonido. (¿Ya te suena este tipo de dilema?) Por ejemplo, Dick Dale, el maestro del surf, usa cuerdas muy gruesas para amplificar el impacto de su sólida técnica de mano derecha. Sin embargo, una distorsión suave y unos sonidos saturados pueden hacer que este factor sea menos relevante, permitiendo el uso de cuerdas más finas para ayudarte en el legato como en las técnicas del hammer-on, pull-off y tapping. Perilla o control Ceja o "traste cero" Mástil Trastes Botón para la correa Cuerdas Puente 013
  12. 12. Cómo sostener la guitarra Estés sentado o de pie, tus objetivos son la comodidad y la accesibilidad. El grado de relajación se trasladará a tu manera de tocar. La calma interior te permitirá una mayor fluidez, te ayudará a evitar errores y a ir por las notas con confianza, aunque estés tocando una pieza agresiva y con carácter. Controla la respiración y antes de tocar la pieza piensa en ella durante unos segundos. Te permitirá despejar la mente de otras cosas. Mantén las manos calientes (cuando están fríos, los dedos no van a donde les mandas) e hidrátate para evitar calambres en las manos y los antebrazos. De pie La guitarra tiene que equilibrarse bien en la correa del hombro sin necesidad de tocarla con las manos. Es de lo más indeseable tener que sostener el mástil, por poco que sea, para evitar que se resbale. Igual de malo es sujetar la guitarra con el antebrazo derecho. Cuanto más alta en tu torso sostengas la guitarra, más fácil será de tocar, y también evitarás el cansancio de la muñeca izquierda, resultado de tocar con un eje muy bajo. Si quieres hacer de Johnny Ramone, asegúrate de Inclinar el mástil hacia arriba todo lo que puedas. Sentado Convencionalmente, la guitarra se apoya en el muslo derecho. Aunque no es imprescindible, puedes ayudarte con una banqueta de guitarrista clásico o de una caja pequeña para apoyar el pie derecho y evitar encorvarte hacia la guitarra. También en este caso, el mástil debe quedar en un ángulo correcto sin necesidad de sujeción. Para que sobresalga el cuerpo de la guitarra, precisarás un poco de espacio a un lado, así que no podrás usar sillas con brazos. Zakk Wylde Más conocido como el guitarrista de Ozzy Osbourne y fundador del sello de heavy metal Black Label Society, Wylde suele tocar con el mástil alto.
  13. 13. Mano derecha Toma la púa entre el pulgar y el índice (tu mano tiene que estar lo más relajada posible sin que se te caiga la púa). Las técnicas más eficientes se basan en aprovechar la economía de movimientos, que significa moverse lo menos posible con relación a las notas que estás tocando (así te da tiempo a tocar más). En las páginas 26 y 27 encontrarás una explicación más extensa sobre técnicas. Slash El rasgueo y punteo de Slash, el ex guitarra solista del grupo de rock duro Guns N’ Roses, define el sonido de muchas canciones del grupo. Mano izquierda La mano Izquierda tiene que estar en una posición con relación a la guitarra, de manera que la muñeca esté en línea con el mástil, no detrás de él. Así podrás colocar la punta de los dedos en cualquier traste, en lugar de apoyar la yema de los dedos. Lo que queremos es poder pisar una cuerda mientras las cuerdas contiguas siguen sonando. Más tarde veremos cómo apagar a propósito las cuerdas con los dedos de la mano Izquierda. George Harrison Como guitarra solista de los Beatles, Harrison tenía un estilo lírico que requería que cada nota sonara muy clara. 015
  14. 14. Paraempezar El afinado La afinación estándar es la más versátil y la que más se usa en la guitarra. Hay otros tipos, como afinaciones abiertas y rebajadas: más adelante veremos en detalle algunas de ellas. En esta lección aprenderás la mejor manera de afinar la guitarra según el estándar y dejarla lista para tocar. Empieza por la cuerda Mi grave (la que más cerca está de tu cabeza) y avanza hacia la MI agudo. Hoy en día estamos bastante mimados entre tanto aparato electrónico para afinar, desde los afinadores de mano hasta los sofisticados afinadores de pedal o los Incluidos en módulos de efectos, pero educarás mucho mejor tu oído si usas un diapasón. En la mayoría de los casos, especialmente si hay cantante, te interesará tocar en afinación de concierto (en la que tu cuerda La está afinada a 440 hercios del espectro sonoro). Eso es diferente de asegurarte de que tu guitarra está afinada respecto a ella misma, lo que se conoce como afinación relativa. La afinación relativa es El afinado Las clavijas siempre giran en el sentido contrario de las agujas del reloj para subir la afinación (en el sentido de las agujas del reloj en el caso de las tres cuerdas superiores del clavijero de las Gibson, como la que ves en la página 13). Las guitarras de puente fijo tienen afinadores más precisos en el puente. Para afinar tu guitarra, toca la cuerda Mi grave (la que está más cerca de tu cabeza) mientras pisas en el quinto traste. Debería sonar igual que la cuerda La al aire (sin pisar). Luego toca la cuerda La pisando en el quinto traste. Debería sonar igual que la cuerda Re al aire, y así para todas las cuerdas, excepto la cuerda Sol, que se pisa en el cuarto traste y debe sonar igual que la cuerda Si al aire. una buena manera de comprobar rápidamente que tu guitarra está afinada sin la ayuda del afinador. Empieza por la cuerda más grave (acuérdate de que es la que está más cerca de tu cabeza). Písala en el quinto traste y compara la altura del sonido con la cuerda La al aire que está justo encima: deberían sonar igual. Igual que antes, usa las clavijas para ajustarlo. El diagrama de abajo ¡lustra cómo comprobar cada una de tus cuerdas usando la afinación relativa. Fíjate en que la tercera cuerda (Sol) se pisa en el cuarto traste, a diferencia de todas las otras. La afinación Mientras estés aprendiendo acordes con cuerdas al aire y dando tus primeros pasos en el instrumento, las limitaciones de una guitarra poco preparada no se notarán. Pero en cuanto empieces a tocar piezas, a usar disposiciones de acordes interesantes y a tocar pasajes de música más arriba en el mástil y más cerca del cuerpo de la guitarra, entrará en juego el factor de la afinación. Si te ocurre, no te desanimes: tu manera de tocar no tiene nada que ver con ello. Comprobar la afinación de una guitarra implica escuchar para asegurarse de que, para cada cuerda, el armónico del traste número 12 (que queda a la mitad de cada cuerda) está exactamente afinado con la cuerda al aire. Si te has preguntado por qué los patines están colocados en diferentes posiciones, esto es así porque cada cuerda se estira de una manera diferente, subiéndose ligeramente de afinación, y los patines están ajustados para reducir al mínimo la diferencia entre cada cuerda y su armónico. 016
  15. 15. Para empezar Cómo leer el tabulado Si ya has curioseado sobre lo que tienes que saber para tocar la guitarra, especialmente en Internet, lo más probable es que ya te hayas encontrado con el tabulado estándar (tab). No puede incluir todas las ideas musicales como la notación tradicional, pero es una gran herramienta didáctica, sobre todo si brinda la posibilidad de escuchar una pista de audio, y es totalmente visual. Las seis líneas horizontales representan las cuerdas de la guitarra. Los números se leen de Izquierda a derecha y representan simplemente los trastes que hay que tocar en cada cuerda. Algunas pistas de CD repiten la tablatura, y otras llevan una nota extra para enseñarte cómo se repite o resuelve el riff o el lick. Las cuerdas La primera línea corresponde a la cuerda más aguda, que es la que está más cerca de tus pies. Los trastes Los números que están sobre las líneas se refieren al traste que hay que tocar. Los números que están superpuestos se deben tocar al mismo tiempo. Hammer-ons y pull-offs Se indican con un arco que une dos notas. La T mayúscula indica las notas que tienen que ser percutidas (del inglés, tap). Púa hacia abajo Notas tocadas con rasgueo o punteo hacia abajo. Palm mute El apagado de las cuerdas con la palma de la mano se indica con P M. seguido de una línea punteada. Los compases Estas líneas verticales marcan el final de cada compás. La largura puede variar, pero la duración de cada compás no cambia. Vibrato Una línea ondulada por encima de una nota indica vibrato. Debe continuar hasta que se acaba la línea. Armónicos Indica las notas que se tocan con armónicos. Púa hacia arriba Notas tocadas con rasgueo o punteo hacia arriba. Slides Se indican con una línea recta entre dos notas. Puntea la primera nota y desliza el dedo sobre la cuerda hacia arriba (o hacia abajo) en el mástil hasta llegar a la segunda nota. Resonancia Dejar resonar una nota hasta que se apague de forma natural se llama “let ring" y se indica con las palabras "Dejar resonar” y una línea punteada. Apagado Las notas que se tocan pero se apagan se indican con una “x”. Acorde Los acordes relevantes se indican encima de las notas. No chord NC significa que no hay ningún acorde relevante. 017 Bends Pisar una cuerda y luego estirarla hacia arriba hasta una altura de tono diferente se indica con una flecha y una fracción. Un 1 /4 indica estirarla hacia arriba un cuarto de tono, “full" indica estirarla hacia arriba un tono entero (dos trastes). full 1/4
  16. 16. Paraempezar Efectos y accesorios Desde que Keith Richards usó la distorsión para crear aquel famoso riff del principio de “Satisfaction”, los guitarristas han ido usando efectos y accesorios para cambiar o resaltar el sonido de la guitarra. Pueden ser muy divertidos para experimentar, pero tampoco te sientas presionado para ir a comprar uno ahora mismo. Algunos de los grandes bluesmen de Chicago preferían que no hubiera nada más que un cable entre su guitarra y su ampli. Aunque, si quieres copiar o hacer covers de otros, está bien saber cómo usan los efectos en su sonido. A continuación aprenderás los efectos más usados y los sonidos que puedes crear con ellos. Efectos Distortion/Overdrive: desde un sonido ligeramente roto hasta una distorsión saturada, éstos son los sonidos más impactantes del rock, y también ayudan a tocar legato. Compresor/Limitador: equilibra los agudos y los graves para darte una señal uniforme y más control sobre el ataque y el apagado de cada nota o intervalo, aumentando la impresión de sustain. Eco, reverb, o delay: simulan la ambientación acústica de salas, o retrasan la señal con un tiempo de repetición más o menos largo. Pitch Shifters: los octavadores o armonizadores añaden notas a tu señal, ya sea una octava o dos más abajo, u otros Intervalos específicos de la tonalidad. Las palancas de las guitarras de cuerpo macizo suelen ser de diseño Strat estándar, o si no, adaptables (con una cejilla que se fija al clavijero), como por ejemplo una Kahler o una Floyd Rose. Los espectaculares efectos de whammy también pueden conseguirse con pedales, al estilo de Tom Morello. Wah-wahs los auto-wahs y los wahs clásicos de pedal, como el Cry Baby, permiten potenciar o cortar rápidamente una banda de frecuencia determinada (ver página 181). Modulación: tanto el efecto chorus como el flanger combinan una señal ligeramente retardada con la original, creando así un efecto característico de engrosamiento y brillo. El phasing combina una señal en desfase con la original para crear un sonido como si tu altavoz estuviera dando vueltas. Trémolo: varía el volumen para dar un efecto de pulsación o intermitencia. Supresor o puerta de ruido: los efectos pueden añadir ruido a la señal, así que el supresor o puerta de ruido silencia el sonido cuando no estás tocando. Accesorios Púas: las técnicas de dedos no son sólo para la acústica, rockeros como Jeff Beck han hecho un gran uso de ellas. Sin embargo, te sugerimos que empieces con púa para que puedas elegir: varían entre 0,5 y 2,0 mm, pero la mayoría de la gente usa una 0,75 o 1 mm. Las púas gruesas son mejores para licks rápidos. Afinador: aunque tengas un oído excelente y seas un pro de la afinación acústica, ahorra a tus amigos (y algún día al público) esos sonidos tan familiares. Cables: vale la pena invertir en cables buenos como los Whirlwind, Klotz o Planet Waves. Los cables baratos pueden reducir la señal, y en consecuencia el sonido. Incluso los pedales de efectos más refinados sólo llegarán a la calidad que tenga el peor cable de tu equipo. Metrónomo: es esencial para practicar frases, y te enseña a llevar el tiempo: aceléralo en cada ejercicio a medida que vas siendo más preciso. También sirven muchos aparatos de grabación, cajas de ritmos o software. 018
  17. 17. Para empezar La amplificación En los tiempos del swing y las big bands, el pobre guitarrista no tenía más que un amplificador pequeño y con poca potencia para intentar sobresalir por encima de todos aquellos vientos. A principios de los sesenta, cuando grupos como los Beatles se esforzaban por hacerse oír ante miles de fans que gritaban, tuvo que nacer un nuevo tipo de ampli: el potente 4x12. Un ampli de guitarra suele constar de dos elementos: la ecualización (ver los recuadros “Para establecer el sonido” que mostraremos más adelante), que es una combinación de agudos, medios y graves: y la ganancia (“gain”) y volumen. Tu volumen es el control principal de toda la salida (output), mientras que el gain aumenta o disminuye el grado de saturación o distorsión del sonido del output. Puede que ya conozcas el gran debate sobre si válvula o transistores. Los amplis de válvula son lo mejor de lo mejor, y tienen un montón de “groove", ya sea con un sonido brillante y limpio como los Fender Twin o los Roland Jazz Chorus, o más Amplificador Marshall Conocidos por su gran sonido, fiabilidad y versatilidad, los amplis Marshall han sido los preferidos de muchos músicos durante décadas. clásico y potente como los Marshall. Los amplis de transistor, en cambio, son en comparación mucho más fiables, porque los de válvulas necesitan un mantenimiento más frecuente. Los amplis de válvulas clásicos hay que subirlos para que alcancen un sonido sobrecargado. Hasta que estés completamente seguro de que quieres seguir con la guitarra eléctrica, te vale con los transistores, pero necesitarás al menos 50 vatios de potencia de transistor si quieres competir incluso con un batería moderado, y al menos 15-20 vatios de potencia de válvulas (a la misma potencia, las válvulas suenan más fuerte). Un ampli tiene una sección de previo y una de amplificación, y algunos valvestate asequibles tienen una combinación de los dos sistemas: una sección de válvulas y una de transistores. No obstante, para practicar en tu habitación, ahora hay algunos amplis de válvulas muy buenos y sencillos, que te dan un buen sonido saturado a 5 vatios a un volumen de minicadena doméstica. El cambio de canales te permite alternar en la misma canción entre dos o tres sonidos “sucios” o “limpios’’ (distorsionados o no). (Es mejor preguntar si el interruptor de pie está incluido en el precio del ampli.) Fender fue pionero en incluir en los amplis de guitarra el trémolo y la reverb spring, pero hoy en día también hay una gama cada vez más extensa de amplis y combos de modelado digital que incluyen efectos (e incluso simulaciones de diferentes amplis y cajas). No son efectos análogos reales, sino simulaciones de ordenador que se activan cuando tocas. A pesar de ello, si no tienes ya un banco de efectos o un “multi-FX", pueden ser una buena manera de probar los efectos que pueden lograrse. 019
  18. 18. Ahora ya estás preparado para comenzar con la música. El objetivo de este capítulo es que empieces a tocar en el menor tiempo posible y, a la vez, darte suficiente teoría como para que entiendas lo que vas haciendo, pero tampoco tanta, como para no ralentizar tu práctica, ya que adquirir práctica también es vital. Toda la música tiene contenido armónico y melódico. La melodía se refiere a la línea que estás tocando: la que podrías silbar o tocar en un instrumento monofónico (de una sola nota a la vez, como por ejemplo la flauta). Pero es con la armonía cuando la música se vuelve más interesante: se refiere a la relación entre las notas y los intervalos entre ellas. Tanto si los intervalos se tocan con disposiciones de acordes aplastantes y espectaculares (haciendo sonar todas las notas a la vez) o arpegiadas (tocando una nota después de otra), las notas del acorde se basan en la misma escala.
  19. 19. Fender Jaguar La guitarra que sacó Fender en 1962, la Jaguar, se convirtió rápidamente en un icono de la emergente escena musical surf, y se popularizó de nuevo en los noventa con algunos grupos de grunge y rock alternativo como Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Nirvana y My Bloody Valentine.
  20. 20. Armoníaymelodía Escalas mayores y menores “Do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, si, do”: la escala mayor seguramente te suena más a “Sonrisas y lágrimas” que a música rock. Pero hay un montón de solos geniales que usan las escalas mayores y menores, así que es tan importante tener estas escalas en la punta de los dedos como tener la menor pentatónica o la menor de blues. Estas escalas son los bloques de construcción esenciales de la estructura de las canciones, y la manera en que se crean las otras escalas y los acordes se explica en referencia a ellas. Son escalas “verdaderas”, ya que contienen las siete notas hasta que la tónica se repite de manera natural, lo que significa que suena Igual, pero más agudo (en la octava nota más arriba), de ahí el nombre de “octava". La escala cromática consiste en las doce notas, separadas por semitonos, que son físicamente posibles: es decir, todas las teclas de un plano. Por sí sola es no diatónica; esto es, simplemente, que no tiene centro de la tonalidad porque todos los Intervalos (cualquier conjunto de dos o más notas) están separados por la misma distancia (un semitono). Cualquier escala toma sus notas de ésta, y la escala mayor las toma en los siguientes intervalos: tono - tono - semitono - tono - tono - tono - semitono La escala menor natural es diferente porque tiene su tercera nota un semitono más grave que en la escala mayor: sólo este cambio provoca la mayor diferencia de carácter entre piezas musicales. Está estrechamente relacionada con la escala pentatónica menor y con la menor de blues (ver páginas 60 y 61). ESCALA MAYOR Este diagrama muestra un patrón móvil de escala mayor con base en la cuerda Mi. El tab muestra una escala de La mayor en un registro más grave. 022
  21. 21. Armoníamelodía ESCALA MAYOR Este diagrama muestra un patrón móvil de escala mayor con base en la cuerda La. El tab muestra una escala de La mayor en un registro más agudo. ESCALA MENOR NATURAL COMENZANDO EN LA CUERDA MI Este diagrama muestra un patrón móvil de escala menor natural con base en la cuerda Mi. El tab muestra una escala de Mi menor en un registro más grave. ESCALA MENOR NATURAL Este diagrama muestra un patrón móvil de escala menor natural con base en la cuerda La. El tab muestra una escala de La menor en un registro más agudo. 023
  22. 22. Armoníaymelodía Disposiciones de acordes con cuerdas al aire Ahora que ya has aprendido algunos patrones de escalas y calentado los dedos, es hora de pasar a algunas disposiciones de acordes. No te desanimes si al principio algunas te resultan un poco incómodas. Practícalas con frecuencia y estarás rasgueando antes de que te des cuenta. Vamos a ver técnicas de rasgueo y punteo en las páginas 26 y 27. Pero por ahora asegúrate de que te suenan todas las cuerdas, si hace falta, con un simple rasgueo hacia abajo. Como hemos dicho en la página 14, concéntrate en no apagar las cuerdas de al lado de la que estás pisando (a menos que se indique). Cambiar rápidamente de disposición de acordes es una gran parte del arte del guitarrista rítmico o de jazz, así que aunque no es necesario tocar con metrónomo mientras las memorizas, puedes trabajar cambios rápidos. De hecho, hay veces que es bastante divertido mejorar la técnica y no pensar en lo que estás tocando. Puedes volver a estas tablas de acordes a medida que avanzas con el libro. A diferencia del tab, los números de los cuadros de acordes representan la mejor opción de dedo que puedes usar. Los círculos rojos destacan la nota tónica (fundamental) del acorde. Un cero en el lado izquierdo del cuadro de acordes señala que la cuerda se toca al aire (un cero en rojo indica la nota fundamental). Una “x” representa que tienes que apagar con la mano izquierda. Utiliza el ángulo del dedo para que la carne del lateral no ahogue el sonido de la cuerda. Suena más complicado de lo que es, y al cabo de un tiempo te resultará natural. 024
  23. 23. Armoníaymelodía ACORDES HABITUALES No te desanimes por el número de acordes que ves aquí. Pertenecen a las tonalidades más habituales para la música basada en la guitarra. Puedes volver a ellos a medida que avanzas con los ejercicios siguientes. Al final del libro, en las páginas 188-190, mostramos un directorio de acordes más avanzados. Tómate tu tiempo para ejercitar la mano izquierda para ejecutar las disposiciones de cada acorde. "No estoy de broma cuando algunas veces digo [que] intentar aprender cómo tocar bien un acorde de Re ha sido algo muy importante para mí." Lou Reed sobre aprender acordes 025
  24. 24. Armoníaymelodía Patrones de rasgueo y punteo En este capítulo aprenderás cómo crear un acompañamiento con tus nuevas disposiciones de acordes. Los patrones de rasgueo y punteo son las herramientas que usan los guitarristas para componer sus acompañamientos. Bien hechos, crean música mágica e intemporal; la intro de Jimmy Page en “Stairway to Heaven” es el ejemplo perfecto de un buen patrón de punteo. PUNTEO Coloca la mano sobre el cuerpo de la guitarra, si es necesario apoya el tercer y cuarto dedo, o si no mantén la mano por encima, de manera que tu plectro (púa) toque todas las cuerdas en el mismo ángulo. Esto dará desde el principio uniformidad a tu manera de tocar, algo que agradecerás más adelante, ya que la mala técnica requiere un mayor esfuerzo consciente para arreglarla que para aprenderla. Evita dejar caer la muñeca por debajo de las cuerdas. SI lo haces, te habituarás a arquear la muñeca hacia arriba, algo que, por muy bueno que seas, te ralentizará. Fíjate bien en que, por un lado, tu muñeca está relajada y, por el otro, en que tengas movimiento en el pulgar y el índice. Ninguna parte de tu Instrumento natural de punteo, que va desde el antebrazo hasta la punta de los dedos, debería estar rígida. El tacto y la sensibilidad tienen que estar siempre presentes: no se trata de atacar la guitarra, aunque parezca que es lo que hace Kerry King, de Slayer. Debes moverte hacia arriba y hacia abajo de las cuerdas en un ángulo de 45 grados, de manera que pulses las cuerdas más agudas ligeramente más hacia delante que las graves. Automáticamente te darás cuenta de que puedes usar la parte exterior de la palma Izquierda para apagar todas las cuerdas a la vez, y también de que eres capaz de ejecutar diferentes grados de apagado: abrupto, suave e Incluso el punteado suavemente Punteo Deja flotar tu mano por encima de las cuerdas en lugar de fijarla a un punto de reposo sobre la guitarra. 026
  25. 25. Armoníaymelodía apagado que suena tan bien en las líneas arpegiadas del tipo que tocan Steve Cropper o Andy Summers. PUNTEO ALTERNADO Como estilo artificioso en manos de grupos como The Offspring, puntear recto hacia abajo puede sonar atrevido y punky, pero en otros contextos no te llevará muy lejos. El “punteo alternado” es sencillamente mover el pulgar y el índice hacia arriba una vez que has pulsado una cuerda, punteándola la segunda vez con el lado superior de la púa. Éste es un truco esencial que hay que dominar, y que hace posible el toque fluido y fácil de la técnica del rock clásico, como los tresillos y las dobles cuerdas que aparecen más adelante en el libro. RASGUEO La técnica de alternancia también es válida para el rasgueo, que es tocar todas las cuerdas a la vez. Se aplica el mismo principio de economía de movimiento: en el rasgueo hacia abajo, no hace falta llevar la púa muy lejos de la cuerda Mi agudo antes de la vuelta hacia arriba. Apagar una cuerda rasgueada colocando suavemente la parte exterior plana y blanda de la mano sobre las cuerdas en la zona del puente produce un carácter amenazante que reconocerás de las canciones metal y rock, en las que se escucha muchas veces en la estrofa y provoca que aumente la tensión antes de un estribillo o un crescendo. A medida que vas rasgueando, verás que las técnicas de apagado de la mano izquierda se vuelven más importantes para silenciar las cuerdas que no son parte del acorde. Casi inconscientemente tienes que coordinarlas con la habilidad para apagar todas las cuerdas con la mano derecha: eso te llevará al control total de la guitarra, a cualquier nivel de gain y volumen. 027 Rasgeo Un movimiento típico de rasgueo en el que la mayor parte del movimiento viene de la muñeca y la mano.
  26. 26. Armoníaymelodía Tempo y ritmo La práctica habitual con un metrónomo te permitirá mejorar el sentido del tiempo. Aquí presentamos dos aspectos que hay que considerar para mantener el tiempo en la música: tener en mente esta distinción favorecerá tus habilidades compositivas. TEMPO Se refiere al ritmo de una pieza de música y se mide en pulsaciones por minuto (bpm, del Inglés beats per minute). Aunque los DJ y los productores de música dance hablan de bpm, y que las cajas de ritmos y secuenciadores te permiten marcar los bpm que quieras en cada momento, el concepto deriva de la música clásica. La escala de los términos de la notación, desde largo (solemnemente lento) hasta presto (muy rápido), se extiende desde 40 hasta 208 bpm. En las piezas clásicas, establecer el tempo es una decisión que toma el director. En la música rock tradicional, una de las habilidades fundamentales de un batería es saber establecer los tempos más eficaces para las canciones. La música que se toca demasiado rápido para su estilo puede fallar estrepitosamente en la tarea de transmitir los sentimientos que su contenido armónico pretendía expresar. SI vas demasiado despacio, Incluso un conjunto de cambios Interesantes parecerá tan aburrido y predecible como para que algunas personas del público vayan dirigiéndose hacia la puerta. Esto se aplica tanto si estás en la presentación de un álbum conceptual de rock progresivo como si estás tocando en un grupo de thrash metal nihilista. RITMO Es tan importante desarrollar tu sentido del ritmo como estar afinado. Un grupo “compacto” que falla algunas notas será más soportable que otro que tenga uno o dos miembros con problemas para seguir el tiempo. Está fuera del ámbito de este libro explicar la música en términos de notación (aunque la música de las canciones completas de los capítulos finales se presenta tanto en notación como en tablatura, para los que ya leen), pero en ella se basan muchos conceptos de la música rock. Uno de ellos es la idea del compás, sencillamente.un “trozo” manejable de música que contiene un número concreto de pulsaciones, que es constante durante toda la pieza y que viene determinado por la indicación de compás. La indicación de compás se expresa con fracciones en las que el segundo número (el de abajo) representa el valor de cada pulsación expresado en tiempo, y el primero (el de arriba) es el número de pulsaciones que hay en un compás. Por lo tanto, una pieza en compás de dos por cuatro (2/4) tendrá el doble de compases que una pieza de la misma duración en compás de cuatro por cuatro (4/4). A medida que vayas aprendiendo, llegarás a reconocer de inmediato la diferencia de sensación que hay entre ellos. Aparte de estos dos compases, el tercero más habitual es el tres por cuatro (3/4), o tiempo de vals, raro en el rock pero "Cuandotesientasypiensas enquéesenrealidadlamúsica rock‘n’roll,tienesquecambiarla pregunta.Sisetocaauntempo movido,lellamasrock‘n’ roll; si setocaauntemponormal,le llamasrhythmandblues." Little Richard sobre los efectos del tempo 028
  27. 27. Armoníay melodía EL USO DE LOOPERS En los últimos años ha aparecido un efecto que puede establecer una diferencia en la manera en que se escriben las canciones. Las tecnologías del looping, derivadas del software de grabación, utilizadas por primera vez en la música electrónica, fueron adoptadas en los años noventa por Radiohead y bandas similares, han evolucionado en forma de pedal, diseñado para las actuaciones en directo. Los loopers te permiten samplear y repetir un riff o una frase y practicar, crear o tocar otras partes encima de él. Con grupos como los Yeah Yeah Yeahs o Russian Circles empleando loopings para aumentar su sonido directo, este efecto está destinado a jugar un papel importante en estructuras de canciones inspiradas que van más allá de la práctica convencional. Nick Zinner Nick Zinner, el guitarrista del trío de art-rock de Nueva York The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, usa loopers en sus sets de directo. espectacular cuando aparece, como en “Manic Depression” de Jimi Hendrix. Estos compases, basados en triple, doble o cuádruple tiempo, se conocen como compases simples para distinguirlos de los compases de tiempo compuesto, en los que el valor de cada pulsación es un múltiplo de dos, cuatro o tres (como el compás de seis por ocho, con seis pulsaciones en cada compás, en el que cada pulsación es una corchea). A estas alturas te habrás dado cuenta de que las pulsaciones son diferentes de las notas. Cualquier grupo de notas o silencios (pulsaciones en las que ese Instrumento no toca ninguna nota) pueden tocarse dentro de un compás mientras su valor total sea coherente con el valor del número de pulsaciones dentro del compás. El dinamismo de una pieza de música deriva precisamente del juego interno entre sus partes individuales, de si tocan o no en una determinada pulsación (o entre ellas). La sincopación (la desviación de la pulsación, habitual en muchas formas en el swing, el blues, el jazz y el rock) y las anacrusas (una slncopación especial en la que se empieza un tiempo antes del principio del compás: “y... uno...”, habitual en muchas líneas vocales) son solamente dos ejemplos del juego y la composición dinámica. De manera similar, dividir una pieza de música en los compases que la constituyen puede tener o no relación con el lugar donde aparecen los ciclos de riffs o frases repetidas (ostinato), aunque muchas veces sí coincide. Cuando los músicos dicen crípticamente que lo que no tocan es tan importante como las notas que sí tocan, están pensando en esto. VALORES RÍTMICOS Notación clásica Notación americana N° por compás en 4/4 Redonda Nota entera 1 Blanca 1/2 nota 2 Negra 1/4 de nota 4 Corchea 1/8 de nota 8 Semicorchea 1/16 de nota 16 Las mismas fracciones se aplican a los silencios (una Indicación para no tocar), de manera que oirás que se refieren, por ejemplo, a un silencio de redonda. En las páginas 100 y 101 veremos los tresillos (grupos de tres notas en los que cada nota se acentúa igual, con la misma duración). 029
  28. 28. Armoníaymelodía Disposiciones sencillas de acordes móviles Las disposiciones móviles son el principio para la composición rápida, fácil y eficaz de canciones pop, en especial para géneros punky y alternativos. Mayores o menores, alegres o tristes, proporcionan al guitarrista principiante una manera ágil de variar sus disposiciones de acordes (voicings). Al principio pueden aprenderse y ejecutarse de manera eficaz y visual sin saber toda la teoría que llevan detrás, lo que te ayudará a aprender la teoría desde dentro mientras te diviertes y ya tocas de forma convincente. Lo que sigue está lejos de ser una lista exhaustiva de disposiciones de acordes móviles. En los inicios, pisar una cejilla con el índice puede resultar desalentador. Si te desanimas, recuerda que no eres el único al que le cuesta. La perseverancia y la práctica darán sus frutos. Más adelante veremos disposiciones de acordes móviles que contengan algunos de los Intervalos secundarlos más complejos que usan los guitarristas de jazz y funk, así como digitaciones más complicadas. También mostraremos disposiciones de acordes que son móviles contra cuerdas al aire que actúan como bordones o notas pedal: las favoritas del folk y el psicodélico. Pero para ello necesitamos saber un poco más sobre las tonalidades. En estos diagramas no se marca ningún traste, ya que, como su nombre indica, los acordes móviles pueden tocarse en cualquier traste. 030
  29. 29. Armoníay melodía 031
  30. 30. Armonía y melodía Tonalidades y modulación Al principio, el misterioso lenguaje de las tonalidades parece matemática pura, pero se entiende mejor cuando se sabe que está basado en el comportamiento natural del sonido. En nuestra cultura, el centro tonal de una pieza de música puede describirse en términos de una escala mayor o menor, y está determinado por la tríada de tónica: un grupo de tres notas, en este caso la primera, tercera y quinta, de esta escala. Al construir acordes sobre cada nota de esta escala, sólo algunos sonarán bien (ver página 22). Por ejemplo, una canción tocada en Do mayor consistiría en alguno o todos estos acordes: C, Dm, Em, F, G, Am, B°. El último, construido sobre Si como séptima de Do, es un acorde disminuido, que quiere decir que tiene una quinta rebajada y también una tercera rebajada. Mientras vayas experimentando con los acordes que estás aprendiendo de las páginas 24, 25, 30 y 31, notarás que algunos suenan tensos y otros, resueltos y tranquilos. Acordes como los construidos sobre la quinta de cada escala suenan intrínsecamente como si tuvieran que resolver en la tónica. Esta tensión le da a la música su sensación de movimiento. El sexto acorde de una tonalidad construido en la escala mayor también es importante, porque nos da el acorde de tónica del relativo menor: en el cuadro que sigue verás que cada tonalidad mayor tiene un relativo menor que repite sus mismos acordes desde la sexta nota en adelante. Eso significa que los patrones de escala pentatónica, tanto de Do mayor como de La menor (ver páginas 60 y 64), pueden sonar bien cuando se tocan con estos acordes. No sólo eso, sino que además los grandes guitarristas pueden hacer como si no se dieran cuenta de qué acordes están sonando por debajo de los solos que tocan. Si no hay ningún otro guitarrista, también tendrán que tocar implícitamente la armonía usando las notas de los acordes y manteniéndose dentro de la escala general. Por supuesto, el conocimiento de las tonalidades es esencial para la composición, pero también cuando te preparas para tocar con instrumentos limitados a tocar en una sola tonalidad, como la armónica (o el arpa, en el blues), o el instrumento con el que es más probable que toques, que sonará mejor en unas tonalidades que en otras: la voz humana. Tocar la misma pieza en diferentes tonalidades se conoce como “transposición”, y también la usarás para hacer las piezas más eficaces y fáciles de tocar, adaptando la tonalidad para facilitarte los trucos de un estilo determinado, como, por ejemplo, si te gusta o no usar cuerdas al aire como notas pedal sin volver a afinar la guitarra. Jimi Hendrix Era un adepto de llevar los cambios de tonalidad al máximo, sus míticos solos de guitarra y su manera magistral de tocar lo convirtieron en una leyenda del rock y en un icono de la guitarra.
  31. 31. Armonía y melodía Las tonalidades y las armaduras pueden ser ligeramente diferentes: una canción u otro tipo de composición tendrá una armadura general pero puede contener más de una tonalidad. Cuando esto ocurre se conoce como “modulación”. Las canciones pop y rock, sobre todo, contienen modulaciones muy sencillas, un recurso habitual de la composición para aumentar la expectación. Figuran en la estrofa final de muchos éxitos, y Tabladeacordesdelastonalidades pueden llegar a ser bastante cursis cuando se hacen de manera obvia, pero cuando se despliegan bien resultan eficaces. Por ejemplo, podrías tener una progresión típica de E, B, D y A (en la tonalidad de Mi mayor). Una tercera estrofa o sección que tenga F#, C#, E y B representaría un giro típico del pop-rock para modular toda la pieza un tono entero. 033
  32. 32. Armonía y melodía Arpegiaracordes con púa “Arpegio" es una palabra rebuscada para un concepto sencillo: se refiere a tocar las notas de un acorde siguiendo una secuencia en lugar de que suenen todas a la vez. Arpegiar acordes en las partes rítmicas es una buena manera de añadir contraste y dinámica a tu música. Son geniales para pasajes anticipatorios que desembocan en esos estribillos de “puño en alto”, con quintas vacías (power chords), o para estilos de música que no lucen con la característica de “pregunta-respuesta” que tienen los acordes seguidos de licks. Así, aparecen muchísimo en estilos pospunk y pop, donde los efectos de delay y modulación (como los usó Andy Summers en “Message in a Bottle", de The Police) les ayudan a distanciarse más de los sonidos del rock tradicional. Mientras tanto, mezclar acordes arpegiados con acordes rasgueados es característico del punteo del pop tranquilo, a menudo con un sonido de Telecaster o Rickenbacker. Aunque son muy comunes en los guitarristas que tocan sin púa, los arpegios también son una gran herramienta para tu mano derecha, porque pueden tocarse suave y uniformemente hacia abajo, y también te permiten apagarlos (los arpegios apagados con distorsión saturada son una de las características preferidas del metal). Pensar en los arpegios también puede ayudarte mucho en los pasajes de guitarra solista. Pero, en términos generales de composición, los ejercicios que aparecen a ARPEGIAR ACORDES COMPLEJOS Intenta no caer en la tentación de arpegiar los acordes en los que es difícil pisar la cejilla como sustituto de practicar cambios de tiempo con ellos. EJERCICIO I Una progresión sencilla de F#5/G#5/A5 con un patrón de punteo arpegiado en un estilo fluido de los ochenta. 034
  33. 33. Andy Summers En el éxito de The Police “Every Breath You Take", el guitarrista Summers teje un decorado rico, arpegiando voicings de acordes y creando un sonido inolvidable. continuación te ciarán una visión de cómo los riffs también derivan de ellos. Una vez que hayas arpegiado algunos acordes con cejilla de las páginas 30 y 31, verás que añadir notas de paso de las escalas fuera de los acordes arpegiados no está tan lejos. Podrás centrarte en conseguir un Intervalo Interesante que pueda ser la base de un riff completamente nuevo. EJERCICIO II Un arpegio espectacular que puntea notas de F#m, D y B. 035
  34. 34. Armonía y melodía Punteo barrido (sweep-picking) En la página 27 hemos visto que el punteo alternado (y el rasgueo) aumenta el número de notas que tu mano derecha puede tocar en un intervalo de tiempo. El barrido o sweep-picking se basa en esa técnica y es el secreto de las rapidísimas salvas que disparan guitarristas como Kerry King, de Slayer. Es una técnica avanzada que incluimos aquí porque suele usarse en tándem con los arpegios. No te preocupes si te da la sensación de que no la vas a dominar rápido: puedes volver a esta técnica cuando estés preparado. PISAR LAS CUERDAS La técnica de la mano izquierda tiene que estar equilibrada: ésta no es una técnica de blues o de guitarra rítmica que incluya apagado de las cuerdas ni otras contorsiones de los dedos que necesiten un cambio en la posición de la mano izquierda. Así que mantén una presión uniforme desde el pulgar detrás del mástil, ya que los siguientes ejercicios requieren una cierta precisión. Mientras que el punteo alternado puede aplicarse a cualquier combinación de notas, para el barrido es necesario tener en mente un patrón de mano izquierda concreto, y aunque se describe como una técnica de punteo, también implica una coordinación precisa con la mano izquierda. Sin embargo, te permitirá moverte de cuerda en cuerda muy rápidamente. Por eso por lo general se usa para arpegios, ya que cuantas menos notas haya en cada cuerda individual mejor efecto produce. En los siguientes ejercicios te darás cuenta de que el punteo está organizado de manera que un número impar de golpes en cada cuerda te lleva en la misma dirección en la que has empezado la frase, y con un número par inviertes la dirección: empiézalos hacia arriba. Cuando hagas sweep-picking puedes encontrarte con que quieres acelerar al llegar a una parte de barrido en contraposición a las partes de punteo alternado: asegúrate de mantener el tempo uniforme en todo momento. La página 132 te enseñará cómo Incorporar el barrido con una técnica sencilla de tapping de mano derecha. 036 EJERCICIO I Un arpegio de Amaj7 en un patrón para barrido.
  35. 35. Armonía y melodía Joe Satriani Satriani ha ampliado su carrera de solista tocando con músicos como Alice Cooper, Mick Jagger, Deep Purple y Chickenfoot. “Satch” es un virtuoso guitarrista de rock y un maestro en las técnicas de velocidad como el punteo alternado rápido y el barrido. EJERCICIO II Un arpegio de Dmaj7: otro entrenamiento para tu mano izquierda. EJERCICIO III Patrón de punteo de Bmin7 que podría usarse en un solo. 037
  36. 36. Cómo tocarriffs
  37. 37. Gibson Les Paul Muchos grandes guitarristas, desde Jeff Beck hasta Slash y Billy Gibbons, tienen en su arsenal una Gibson Les Paul. Hoy en día, las Les Pauls auténticas de los años cincuenta son de las guitarras eléctricas más deseadas del mundo. Los riffs han existido desde antes de lo que te imaginas. Han sido un elemento de la música clásica durante siglos. Los músicos clásicos llaman a los riffs ostinato: una frase repetida, normalmente de no más de un par de compases. En la música rock, el riff es muchas veces la parte más importante de la canción. ¿Te imaginas “Smoke On The Water”, de Deep Purple, sin ese riff emblemático del principio? Los riffs pueden tocarse tanto en registros graves (la parte más baja del mástil de la guitarra) como en registros agudos (por encima del traste número 12). Básicamente, cualquier figura corta repetida es un riff.
  38. 38. Cómotocarriffs Riffs de una sola nota Cuando estás aprendiendo a tocar, es importante, al menos de vez en cuando, producir con la guitarra algún ruido agradable. Recompénsate con algunos de éstos, y te permitirán aguantar todas las horas de práctica de cambios rápidos de acordes o de cualquier otra técnica de las que al principio a todo el mundo le cuestan. Los riffs de una sola nota te harán sonreír. Una vez que eres capaz de pisar y puntear las notas suavemente y sin zumbidos, ya puedes tocar riffs Intensos y emotivos que son estándares de las bandas de garaje, y en este contexto sonarás tan bien como alguien que lleva años tocando. Por supuesto que los riffs de una sola nota no son puramente melódicos: tienen un contenido armónico cuando en el contexto de un grupo se tocan con una línea de bajo. Prueba solo los siguientes ejercicios, y luego con una grabación de una línea de bajo (que para este propósito puedes tocar con tus seis cuerdas), que consistirá en la nota base de cada acorde. Verás que muchas veces los riffs clásicos usan notas de paso, por lo general de la escala pentatónica o la menor de blues. "¡Que no te dé miedo liarla! Una de las claves del aprendizaje es equivocarse... Si no te estás equivocando, seguramente no te estás divirtiendo mucho." Robben Ford sobre aprender a tocar la guitarra EJERCICIO I Este riff de rock clásico sobre E5 puede construirse con la pentatónica. Intenta conseguir un hammer-on y un bend de cuarto de tono precisos (ver página 55).
  39. 39. Jimmy Page Jimmy Page, uno de los guitarristas más influyentes del rock ‘n’ roll, fue miembro fundador de Led Zeppelin, y anteriormente miembro de The Yardbirds. Fue uno de los primeros guitarristas que ayudó a popularizar el uso del apoyo electrónico y la distorsión con la fuzzbox Roger Mayer. Como productor, compositor y guitarrista de Led Zeppelin, Page se convirtió en una de las fuerzas impulsoras del sonido rock de aquella época. Con su sello personal, definido por una Gibson Les Paul y un ampli Marshall, y su uso de la distorsión borrosa de la guitarra (como se escucha en “Whole Lotta Love"), Page hizo de Led Zeppelin un prototipo para los grupos de rock futuros. EJERCICIO II Un riff sencillo en Re mayor. La pista de CD te indicará el tiempo. EJERCICIO III Un riff caprichoso en Do mayor que puede tocarse sobre los acordes Am, G, D o C (ver página 175). 041
  40. 40. Cómotocarriffs Riffs con dobles cuerdas A grandes rasgos, una doble cuerda es simplemente dos notas tocadas a la vez, o muy juntas. En los solos de la página 99 veremos algunos de sus usos. Las frases a doble cuerda son ideales para los riffs, porque pueden usarse para sugerir los acordes, manteniendo así el centro tonal establecido en los riffs que constan de una nota. Tocar dobles cuerdas también es ideal para las veces en que la guitarra no es el instrumento principal (por ejemplo, mientras el cantante se desmelena en medio de una estrofa), pero aun así quieres contribuir con algo más imaginativo que repetir los acordes que suenan por debajo. Armónicamente, las dobles cuerdas pueden usarse para dar énfasis a los intervalos concretos de una progresión de acordes. Usando la información de las páginas 32 y 33, verás que el carácter de los acordes construidos sobre los intervalos de las escalas mayores o menores de cualquier tonalidad está influenciado por los intervalos que los forman. Por convención, en tab y composición musical, los números arábigos (1,2,3, etc.) indican la nota de la escala; los números romanos (I, IV, V, etc.) indican los acordes que se construyen sobre cada nota. Tocar cualquier acorde de cualquier tonalidad mayor o menor significa tocar su tonalidad, en la que, por ejemplo, el segundo acorde siempre es menor, etc. SI tienes alguna duda sobre esto mira el cuadro de la página 33. En los siguientes ejercicios verás cómo el intervalo de cada doble cuerda ayuda a establecer el carácter de cada riff; más dulce o más decidido, por ejemplo, dependiendo de si se usan la tercera (que establece el modo mayor o menor) o la quinta (que por algo se llama dominante). 042 EJERCICIO I Un riff a doble cuerda en Si. Se necesita un dedo meñique fuerte para el slide del segundo compás.
  41. 41. Cómotocarriffs Dobles cuerdas El efecto básico de tocar dobles cuerdas es hacer armonía con tus solos. Esta técnica la usaron muchos guitarras solistas en grupos de los cincuenta y sesenta. Chuck Berry, la leyenda del rock ‘n’ roll. fue un maestro de las dobles cuerdas: las usaba casi en cada canción, incluidos los clásicos del rock n’ roll “Johnny Be Goode” y “Roll Over Beethoven”. Chuck Berry No hay ninguna duda de que “Maybellene”, de Chuck Berry, que combina la música country y el blues con letras dirigidas a adolescentes y unos buenos solos de guitarra eléctrica, fue uno de los primeros grandes ejemplos de la forma rock ‘n’ roll. EJERCICIO II Un riff de sonido clásico construido con quintas vacías y con cambio de menor a mayor. Requiere un apagado cuidadoso. 043
  42. 42. Cómotocarriffs Riffs dequintasvacias Los acordes con cejilla producen un color sorprendente en el sonido (demasiado en algunos casos, sobre todo cuando la música pretende tomar un tono tan valiente y decisivo como mucha de la música rock). Si buscas una declaración de intenciones convincente y estridente, los riffs de quintas vacías son lo tuyo. Lo especial de las quintas vacías no son las notas que contienen, sino las que no están. Al no tener tercera, no son ni mayores ni menores, sino que contienen sólo la tónica y la dominante, que juntas forman una declaración de intenciones del rock ‘n’ roll. Las siguientes maneras de tocar quintas vacías te dan disposiciones de acordes móviles que son la base de muchos riffs. Como no hay tensiones armónicas que resolver, en una pieza dominada por las quintas vacías puedes cambiar rápidamente de tono. Las digitaciones en las que participan el primer dedo o el primero y el tercero, son formas diadas (de dos notas) fáciles que permiten una movilidad máxima a lo largo del mástil. Por ello, los riffs de quintas vacías han sido los favoritos de grupos con una sola guitarra, como Led Zeppelin y Black Sabbath. Aportan una base sólida para los pasajes a solo que se intercalan, e incluso aparecen en los propios solos. QUINTAS VACÍAS Las quintas vacías son más flexibles que los acordes de cejilla cuando se usan con una cuerda al aire como nota pedal, como se indica en el segundo ejercicio, abajo. Responden bien al overdrive y la distorsión, mientras que muchas veces un acorde con tercera puede resultar sucio y disonante, debido a los armónicos de más que generan los efectos. 044 EJERCICIO I Un riff estridente de quintas vacías que usa el inesperado F5 en el tercer compás (construido sobre la sexta menor de la tonalidad) para generar interés.
  43. 43. Cómotocarriffs El poder de las quintas vacías Las proporciones simples entre los armónicos de las notas de una quinta vacía le dan el sonido poderoso y rotundo que se popularizó con los primeros grupos de heavy metal, como Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin y Deep Purple. Sin embargo, la canción de 1964 “You Really Got Me”, de The Kinks, construida alrededor de las quintas vacías, se convirtió en un éxito, demostrando con claridad que los cambios rápidos de acordes serían típicos en los riffs de rock duro. Tony lommi Dicen que el heavy metal no existiría sin Tony lommi. Con el grupo rompedor de heavy metal Black Sabbath, sus atrevidos riffs de guitarra y sus increíbles solos han definido el género. EJERCICIO II Este riff usa novenas para conseguir un giro contemporáneo en los riffs de quintas vacías. A pesar de estas notas de color, los acordes sin tercera siguen siendo ambiguos dentro de la tonalidad. 045
  44. 44. Cómotocarriffs Riffs de acordes con cejilla Reconocerás de inmediato los riffs de acordes con cejilla como una característica de las baladas del rock, o como la inspiración más decisiva de las melodías del punk clásico y el pospunk. No obstante, se requiere práctica para llegar a dominar las secuencias y los acordes con cejilla. No es fácil deslizar sin zumbidos el primer dedo con la cejilla hacia arriba y hacia abajo del mástil. Tocarás más limpio y a tiempo si sigues los siguientes pasos con una serie de acordes con cejilla: pisa las notas en staccato, apagándolas levantando a la vez todos los dedos de los trastes, desliza la mano izquierda sobre las cuerdas mientras las apagas, y finalmente pisa de nuevo a tiempo con el rasgueo de tu mano derecha en el primer tiempo en el que aparezca el siguiente acorde. Los siguientes riffs se construyen a partir de los acordes que aparecen en las páginas 24 y 25. Si comparas los intervalos de estos acordes con las notas de las escalas mayores y menores que aparecen en las páginas 22 y 23, empezando en cualquier fundamental, verás que además de la tónica, también contienen la tercera mayor o menor, junto con la dominante. En el siguiente ejercicio, el uso del segundo y el tercer acorde de la escala añade un elemento reflexivo, mientras que el quinto cumple su función de dominante, que es guiar al oído hacia el retorno al acorde de tónica. Como utilizan todas las cuerdas, los acordes con cejilla crean un amplio 046 De manera similar, te darás cuenta de que un buen nivel de coordinación rítmica entre la mano derecha y la mano izquierda beneficia tu manera de tocar. Muchos instrumentistas mantienen un movimiento rítmico “fantasma” para marcar el tiempo: mantienen la acción de su mano derecha sin que la púa toque las cuerdas. Esta técnica no sólo te mantendrá a tiempo, sino que te permitirá hacer una serie de golpes rítmicos apagados hacia arriba y hacia abajo, sin pisar ¡as cuerdas, que pueden ayudar a sincopar un pasaje de música acentuando determinados tiempos del compás. (En este libro las marcamos en el tab con líneas de cruces verticales en las seis cuerdas.) EJERCICIO I El acorde de Re mayor (D) construido sobre la tercera menor de la escala (Si) le da a este riff movido su sabor punky. El apagado con la mano derecha mantendrá los acordes en staccato.
  45. 45. Cómotocarriffs Steve Jones Steve Jones, el guitarrista de los Sex Pistols, que también tocó con Thin Lizzy, Joan Jett, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop y Megadeth, ha sido alabado por su manera de tocar precisa e impecable. El único álbum de estudio que los Pistols lanzaron oficialmente se considera una de las grandes grabaciones del rock de todos los tiempos, y los riffs memorables de la guitarra de Jones colorearon muchos himnos del punk clásico, como “Anarchy in the U.K.”, “God Save the Queen" y “Pretty Vacant". espectro sonoro de notas, desde los graves hasta los agudos, que abarca tres octavas. En las tonalidades de Mi y La, cómodas para la guitarra (también puedes usar un capo o una afinación alternativa), la punta del dedo índice debería cubrir la nota tónica de la cuerda más grave, y puede usarse una cuerda al aire como nota pedal alrededor de la cual giran los acordes con cejilla. EJERCICIO II Un riff new wave movido sobre dos ciclos (ver página 175). La progresión I-V-VI-IV reafirma la quinta al final de la segunda mitad. 047
  46. 46. Cómotocarriffs Inversiones de acordes Como ya hemos visto en la página 30, las diferentes posiciones en las que puede tocarse el mismo acorde se llaman “voicings”. Algunos voicings se conocen como “inversiones”. Ocurren cuando las notas de la escala de la que deriva el acorde se tocan en un orden diferente del habitual, que sería de más grave a más agudo (o de más agudo a más grave si es un rasgueo hacia arriba), dándole al acorde un bajo diferente de la tónica. Las inversiones se aplican convencionalmente a los acordes tríadas (la primera, tercera y quinta notas de la escala). Las tríadas mayores y menores abarcan una quinta justa: es la tercera, la nota del medio, la que define el modo. Si subes la tónica una octava, te resulta la primera inversión, con la tercera en el bajo. Si subes la tercera una octava te queda la quinta en el bajo: es la segunda inversión. Si vuelves a repetirlo, vuelves a la tríada en la posición inicial, una octava más arriba. Si bien algunos guitarristas, como Alan Holdsworth, son conocidos por su admirable extensión de dedos, la mano humana típica tiene una extensión limitada a lo largo del mástil. Invertir los riffs de la misma manera que las tríadas puede ser una manera de incluir notas del acorde y añadir la sensación armónica que dan, mientras que una extensión de dedos o una forma de acorde PISTA 15 imposible lo harían inviable. Las inversiones también introducen un sensación de movimiento diferente (porque tienen una línea de bajo diferente, al no ser la tónica la base) de la que provocarían las notas tocadas con el voicing convencional, en orden de altura. TU OBJETIVO Aunque el mástil no sea lineal como un teclado, a largo plazo tu objetivo debería ser familiarizarte con las posiciones de todas las notas a lo largo de él, y a lo largo de todas las cuerdas en la afinación estándar (o la que más se usa). Los ejercicios de arpegiado son una muy buena manera de trabajarlo. EJERCICIO I Los acordes invertidos (C6/9 y G9) que se muestran abajo añaden un punto expansivo y una línea de bajo descendente. 048
  47. 47. Cómotocarriffs Malcolm Young Malcolm Young es el cofundador y guitarrista rítmico del grupo australiano de rock duro AC/DC. Él y su hermano Angus fundaron AC/DC en 1973. Influenciados por el rock ‘n’ roll de los años cincuenta y por los guitarristas de rock de los sesenta y setenta que venían del blues, se le considera un exponente de la guitarra rítmica en el rock. Su manera de tocar económica, su ritmo y sus composiciones basadas en riffs han sido influencias muy importantes en los fenómenos posteriores del rock. Los acordes con cejilla con la fundamental en la cuerda La, junto con los voicings de acordes, como las Inversiones que a menudo requieren apagar una cuerda del medio, necesitan práctica. Levantar los dedos de los trastes manteniéndolos en contacto con las cuerdas te permite moverte suavemente entre cuerdas. EJERCICIO II La primera Inversión del acorde de Do mayor en el siguiente riff da una transición fácil desde el bb 5 anterior. 049
  48. 48. Cómotocarriffs Riffs rápidos y radicales Tocar la guitarra metal superrápido puede ser el sello de grupos de hoy como Dragonforce y Trivium, pero tiene más historia todavía. Desde la explosión del punk, los músicos han trabajado para fusionar esa energía y velocidad con la musicalidad del metal. Desde entonces, los sistemas de trémolo superprecisos y los sonidos de distorsión saturados con mucho gain han hecho que algunas técnicas de solos sean más fáciles de tocar de manera fluida. Las técnicas actuales de legato neoclásico y tempos superrápidos muchas veces suenan como si Randy Rhoads y Rat Scabes (batería de los legendarios punks The Damned) estuvieran tocando en el mismo grupo. Hay trucos y trampas que hacen que tocar riffs superrápido sea más fácil de lo que parece. Fíjate en el calibre de tus cuerdas: en cuanto al sonido, es mejor cuanto más grueso, pero las 0,9 son más fáciles de pisar. Las partes rítmicas y los riffs pueden implicar que tengas que puntear intervalos de dos notas o tres como mucho: si no, está justificado que los simplifiques. Es Importante para todo, pero en especial para este estilo, que empieces a practicar lento y que subas gradualmente el metrónomo hasta el tempo deseado. Cuanto más rápido toques, más grande es la tentación de saltarte las digitaciones que te resulten más difíciles, como si los atajos no fueran a escucharse el día que toques en público. Si no consigues establecer la armonía que quieres, se notará en la calidad de tu actuación, tanto si dura sólo unos segundos como si dura más. TOCARRÁPIDO Cuando se trata de tocar rápido, menos es más, porque se requiere una técnica precisa de mano derecha para mantener el tiempo en los patrones frenéticos de semicorcheas de los baterías que usan doble bombo, por ejemplo. 050
  49. 49. Cómotocarriffs Fast Eddie Clarke Fue el guitarrista destacado de Motórhead entre 1976 y 1982, y ayudó a escribir docenas de clásicos del grupo. Se ha dicho que Ace of Spades es "uno de los mejores álbumes de metal jamás publicados por un grupo”, tanto que ha llegado a ser todo un clásico del rock duro. Este álbum, y en particular el tema que le da titulo (todo un himno de Motorhead) se cuenta entre los más determinantes en el desarrollo del thrash metal. Añade saturación a los siguientes ejercicios y fíjate en cómo pueden combinarse las líneas de una sola nota con quintas vacías. Así es más fácil moverse rápidamente al acorde siguiente que con una serie de cambios de acordes, y aun así estás sugiriendo la armonía implícita. Toma nota de cómo tocar rápido te lleva a usar líneas cromáticas (de semitono) y notas de paso (notas con un valor de tiempo muy corto) de fuera de la tonalidad. EJERCICIO II Muchas canciones contrastan un estribillo sólido de quintas vacías con una estrofa que consiste en acordes mayores o menores o ambos, y viceversa, como en el siguiente ejercicio. Toca la segunda mitad en ritmo de shuffle (ver página 76). 051
  50. 50. Cómotocar solos En la época del swing de los años treinta y cuarenta, el guitarrista sólo tenía que tocar el ritmo: eran los vientos los que hacían los solos y asumían todo el protagonismo. Sin embargo, con el uso cada vez más extendido de la pastilla magnética, los guitarristas pudieron amplificar sus guitarras semiacústicas y al fin competir con los vientos por los solos. Charlie Christian fue uno de los primeros guitarristas que usó esta nueva tecnología; lo liberó de las ataduras de ser un instrumentista meramente rítmico y le permitió tocar líneas de solo que se podían oír por encima de una big band al completo. En resumidas cuentas, un solo es un pasaje de guitarra solista, en general de contenido melódico, pero (con dobles cuerdas y otros intervalos) a veces también armónico. A efectos del siguiente capítulo, supondremos que tienes pensado tocar solos con un grupo, o en una grabación de un grupo.
  51. 51. Fender Stratocaster Originalmente, las tres pastillas de bobina simple de la Strat seleccionaban el output con un interruptor triple. Pronto los guitarristas descubrieron que colocar el interruptor entre la primera y la segunda posición seleccionaba la pastilla del puente y la del centro, y que si lo ponían entre la segunda y la tercera seleccionaban la del centro y la del mástil. El sonido de las pastillas del centro y el puente fue popularizado por David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Bob Dylan y Eric Clapton.
  52. 52. Cómotocarsolos Hammer-ony pull-off Junto con los bendings y el vibrato, los hammer-ons y pull-offs son parte de la trinidad de las técnicas esenciales de guitarra solista que todo instrumentista debe saber. Son métodos para generar una nota con una sola cuerda sin usar la mano derecha, y requieren un primer y tercer dedo fuertes. Cuando se tocan pasajes rápidos, es difícil pisar limpiamente cada nota, e incluso los buenos instrumentistas admitirán que hay que ser muy, muy bueno para ejecutar pasajes rápidos y limpios punteando cada una de las notas. El hammer-on y el pull-off te permitirán completar las líneas sin puntear cada nota y te darán un toque fluido y legato (suave). Los hammer-ons y pull-offs son Imágenes simétricas de la misma técnica. En ambos casos, se usa el primer dedo de la mano izquierda como punto de anclaje. Hammer-on: pulsa una nota en el primer traste de cualquier cuerda (Sol, Si o Mi serán más fáciles). Sin puntearla de nuevo, pisa la nota superior bajando firmemente otro dedo (por ejemplo, el tercero). La nota superior debería mantenerse debido al Impacto de tu dedo justo detrás del traste. Pull-off: es prácticamente el movimiento contrario, sólo que en lugar de quitar el tercer dedo, debes puntear la cuerda ligeramente hacia abajo a la vez que apartas el dedo del traste superior, de manera que suene la nota que estaba pisando tu índice. Los hammer-ons y pull-offs se ejecutan Individualmente en frases melódicas, mientras que repetir estas acciones se llama "trino”, un truco muy usado por los guitarristas para generar una sensación de expectación. Puedes hacer hammer-ons con el segundo, tercer o cuarto dedo, es decir que puedes aplicar esta técnica a Intervalos amplios (más amplios todavía si los combinas con las técnicas de tapping que veremos en la página 132). Los hammer-ons y pull-offs pueden conseguirse en cualquier parte del mástil, pero si al principio practicas en la parte alta, las notas quedarán más definidas. Intenta poner el máximo peso posible en tu tercer dedo mientras mantienes la precisión. SI añades vibrato (ver página 58) a una nota con hammer-on, se mantendrá mucho más. 054
  53. 53. Cómo tocar solos "Elhechodequetesepasmilmillonesdeescalasnosignificaque tengasqueusarlastodasenunsolo." Kirk Hammett (Metallica) En cualquier caso y a cualquier velocidad, practica mantener el hammer-ons y pull-offs en frases individuales de líneas de solo, tempo uniforme entre notas punteadas, hammer-ons y pull-offs, ya sea tocando tresillos (ver página 101), corcheas y semicorcheas, o String Bends y slides Estirar (bend en inglés) las cuerdas forma parte del alma de la guitarra de blues. A medida que en la música swing y el blues acústico (del Delta) la guitarra dejaba de ser el instrumento rítmico que repetía patrones, los instrumentistas empezaron a emular las líneas principales de los instrumentos de viento. Las trompetas, cornetas, clarinetes y saxofones son instrumentos conocidos por sus suaves efectos de glissando, en los que una nota se desliza hasta la siguiente. Fíjate en los compases iniciales de “Rhapsody in Blue”, de Gershwin, o en los solos de saxo tenor del be-bop de John Coltrane. Éstos son los sonidos que influenciaron a los primeros guitarristas solistas del blues eléctrico. Si quieres dominar estas herramientas tan expresivas y hacer un buen uso de ellas, debes aprender dos aspectos: la técnica y la valoración. No deberías usar de manera indiscriminada los string bends. Si un solo no suena bien, suponiendo que se esté tocando fluido, es posible que sea porque el bend está oscureciendo la armonía en lugar de resaltarla, y esté introduciendo una nota estridente o indeseable. Con Independencia de si tocas con un sonido limpio o sucio, practica el sliding tan uniformemente como puedas a cualquier velocidad, aunque es probable que en un solo los slides propiamente dichos (aunque no necesariamente las notas que ayudan a mantener) no duren más de un par de pulsaciones. La mayoría son rápidos e impactantes, ya sean ascendentes o descendentes. Los slides lucen todo su potencial cuando, Igual que en los hammer-ons, los usas para hacer sonar la segunda nota sin puntear, sosteniéndola con la presión del dedo cuando se para sobre el traste, y cuando además aplicas vibrato. 055
  54. 54. Cómotocarsolos primero y tercero para deslizarse entre las notas de una misma cuerda. SLIDE II En un solo de blues, un slide ascendente es toda una declaración de intenciones (usado a menudo por instrumentistas como B. B. King): puntea con suavidad la primera nota, resaltando la segunda con la presión del dedo al pararse. Si usas el primer dedo para un slide, tienes libertad para abrirte desde la primera nota con los otros tres, con hammer-ons, pull-offs o punteado en diferentes intervalos. STRING BENDS Por otra parte, el bending es un recurso que dio a los teclistas suficiente envidia como para que se inventaran la rueda de pitch. Desde la técnica sutil de los bends de cuarto de tono hasta los intervalos más amplios para conseguir sonidos estrambóticos, los bends te llevarán a tocar a otro nivel. Los bends habituales, a parte del bend suave de cuarto de tono, incluyen el de medio tono, el de tono entero y el de tono y medio. Por ejemplo, en la tonalidad de La mayor, puedes hacer un bend desde Fa#, la sexta, medio tono hacia arriba hasta la b7, o un tono y medio hasta la octava. Por otro lado, puede hacerse un bend de Mi (la quinta de La, se encuentra un tono más abajo que Fa#) de un tono y medio hacia arriba hasta la b7. (Ver String bend I.) Los bends de tercera menor son una característica del blues-rock, y aparecen en el String bend II. 056 SLIDE I Los slides y bends producen un sonido de glissando similar, pero son técnicas muy diferentes. Por lo general se usan los dedos
  55. 55. Cómo tocar solos El instrumentista consciente de la armonía sólo hará bends en las notas que refuercen y resalten el sentido de la música: esta habilidad se adquiere con la práctica. También verás que desarrollas el sentido de hacer bends descendentes en las notas pisadas, desde su Intervalo estirado hasta su posición normal, comenzando con un sonido apagado. Exceptuando las cuerdas MI agudo y grave, las demás pueden estirarse hacia arriba o hacia abajo. Tu primer dedo tiene que tener suficiente fuerza para los bends más pequeños como los de cuarto de tono o medio tono. Para los bends más anchos, usa el tercer dedo para que si es necesario puedas reforzarlo con los otros dos: el objetivo es evitar que la cuerda se te escape de debajo de la punta del dedo, produciendo un sonido que ningún guitarrista (ni público) querría escuchar. La ventaja de usar el tercer dedo es que una vez que has soltado el bend a la posición normal te permite ejecutar un pull-off cromático o de tono entero. STRING BEND I Licks de pentatónica menor sobre un vamp de acorde de tónica. Concéntrate en conseguir bends precisos que no queden ni altos ni bajos de afinación. STRING BEND II En cada compás del siguiente riff hay siete pulsaciones. Cuenta cada compás de 7/4 como un compás de 4/4 seguido de uno de 3/4. Recuerda a uno de los elegantes riffs de Pink Floyd. Ocasionalmente, el bend se usa sobre la tercera menor. 057
  56. 56. Cómotocarsolos Vibrato Igual que los string bends y los slides, el vibrato es una técnica que requiere dedos firmes. El objetivo es añadir color, interés y profundidad a las líneas de solo. Cuando estés familiarizado con las técnicas de vibrato, te sorprenderás de lo plano que puede resultar tu sonido sin él, y llegarás a usarlo sin pensarlo, en especial en las notas finales de los solos o de las frases. El vibrato es una oscilación en la nota. Esta técnica hace vibrar la nota de manera perceptible para enriquecer el sonido. Con la práctica y el consiguiente desarrollo de la fuerza de tus dedos, llegarás a controlar por completo su frecuencia y profundidad. La nota pisada se mueve hacia arriba y hacia abajo, al contrario que en la guitarra acústica con cuerdas de nailon, que se mueve de lado a lado. El vibrato suave se consigue con un movimiento circular de los dedos, rotando la muñeca en círculos pequeños, de manera que la punta del dedo se mueva hacia arriba y hacia abajo con un poco más de impulso que si únicamente estuvieras usando la fuerza de los dedos, y de forma más fluida que si tuvieras los dedos anclados y sólo movieras la muñeca. Por otro lado, el vibrato rápido de B. B. King deriva del movimiento de la mano entera, mientras que Eric Clapton fue pionero del vibrato “freehand”, en el que solamente está en contacto con la guitarra la punta del dedo de la mano izquierda. EJERCICIO I Una línea sencilla en la escala de MI menor con mucho espacio para que alargues el vibrato. PARAEVITARRESBALAR Mantente dentro de los límites de tu extensión de dedos (que aumentará con la práctica) para evitar que la cuerda se te resbale de debajo de los dedos. Las cuerdas de calibre fino son más fáciles de estirar, pero pueden sacrificar un poco de sonido comparadas con las de calibre más grueso. "Puedo hacer perfectamente el vibrato de mano de toda la vida, pero me gusta atacar las cuerdas." Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple) 058
  57. 57. Cómo tocar solos Eric Clapton Clapton fue guitarrista principal de Yardbirds y Cream, por mencionar sólo dos, su uso del vibrato abarca desde un estiramiento tenso hasta un nivel apenas audible. Muchas veces coloca un vibrato en la llegada de un bend de tono entero, lo cual es una manera genial (aunque difícil de dominar) de añadir tensión al sonido. EJERCICIO II Añade un vibrato uniforme a cada nota de estos arpegios. Puedes usar vibrato en dos notas, en tres e incluso en acordes más llenos. LA PALANCA Es el nombre correcto del brazo de trémolo, trem o sistema de trémolo, sobrenombres que derivan de un uso equivocado del término por parte de Leo Fender, pero que se usan tanto que son equivalentes. El efecto que produce es el vibrato, un cambio en la afinación. Si hablamos con corrección, el trémolo es un cambio en el volumen. Las palancas permiten que la afinación vaya tanto hacia abajo como hacia arriba. Dejando a un lado los trems vintage como el Bigsby, es más probable que te encuentres variaciones del sistema de vibrato Stratocaster estándar o del Floyd Rose (o Kahler). El primero es genial para las oscilaciones más pequeñas, pero tendrá problemas de afinación en los estilos “dive-bombing” (bestias) del metal (distensión extrema de las cuerdas), que los dos últimos sistemas son capaces de conseguir sin desafinarse. 059
  58. 58. Cómotocarsolos Las escalas pentatónica menor y menor de blues La escala pentatónica menor es una de las escalas más importantes en la música rock. Puesto que es una escala menor, encaja perfectamente sobre acordes menores. Sin embargo, muchos instrumentistas fuerzan la escala también sobre acordes mayores y de dominante. La escala menor de blues añade una nota adicional a la pentatónica menor: la b5. Este intervalo es el que le da la sonoridad oscura y amenazante, tan importante en los riffs de heavy metal (como los de Black Sabbath o Megadeth). y la nota adicional hace que los patrones rápidos de tres notas por cuerda resulten más fáciles. Aquí vemos dos patrones para ambas escalas: el abierto y el móvil. Los patrones abiertos sólo pueden tocarse en una posición; un patrón móvil, como su nombre indica, puede tocarse en cualquier parte del mástil. Aquí mostramos cinco posiciones de cada escala. ESCALA PENTATÓNICA MENOR El primer ejemplo es la escala pentatónica menor de Mi en posición abierta. Empieza en la nota más grave de la guitarra (la sexta cuerda al aire) y sube dos octavas hasta el tercer traste de la primera cuerda. En las figuras, a la izquierda, las “o" rojas indican las cuerdas al aire que hay que tocar. Todos tenemos ídolos. Toca como cualquiera que te guste, pero intenta seguir siendo tú mismo. B.B. King El segundo ejemplo es la pentatónica menor de La, donde la nota más grave es la del quinto traste de la sexta cuerda. Hay cinco posiciones de escalas (ver página 62). 060
  59. 59. ESCALA MENOR DE BLUES La escala menor de blues es en esencia la pentatónica menor con una nota añadida. El patrón abierto de dos octavas añade una nota extra en las cuerdas quinta y tercera. Asegúrate de que usas el patrón de digitación indicado. Cómo tocar solos Aquí, el patrón de escala menor de blues de La se muestra empezando por la nota del quinto traste de la sexta cuerda. Igual que la escala pentatónica menor de La, aquí también hay cinco posiciones de escalas. B.B. King toca una variación de la escala de blues. King tiene una técnica de vibrato especial: la única parte de su mano izquierda que está en contacto con la guitarra es el dedo que hace el vibrato. 061
  60. 60. Cómotocarsolos Licks y patrones con la pentatónica menor Igual que para los otros tipos de escala, hay cinco patrones de la escala pentatónica menor. Aquí los tienes, con las posiciones de la tónica indicadas (la nota fundamental). Prueba los patrones desde la fundamental que quieras (o desde cualquier nota de la escala, siempre y cuando seas consciente de dónde está la fundamental), y comprueba cuán rápido eres capaz de nombrar las notas que estás tocando, teniendo en cuenta que la fórmula de la escala es: 1-β3-4-5-β7-Octava. En las páginas 66 y 67 veremos cómo pueden aplicarse teóricamente estos patrones de escala a cualquier progresión de acordes en cualquier tonalidad. La idea, por supuesto, no es solamente tocar estas escalas sin pensar, sólo porque suenan bien (aunque tampoco está mal que lo hagas). Las escalas son sólo la manera que tenemos de diferenciar lo que está dentro de la tonalidad de lo que no. Los licks con gracia se encuentran en fragmentos de acordes y están muy relacionados con la progresión de acordes que se encuentra debajo, con la repetición, los unísonos, los bends, el fraseo y el carácter: son los temas que trataremos en este capítulo. En la página siguiente hay dos ejercicios que representan unas cuantas maneras de añadir interés incluso a licks simples de pentatónica menor, con los cambios de acordes indicados. Aquí se incluyen los cambios rítmicos (de valor), la adición de notas de la escala de blues y de líneas cromáticas, todos ellos efectos conseguidos mediante punteo simple y bends mínimos. 062
  61. 61. Cómo tocar solos EJERCICIO I Lick sencillo de pentatónica menor usado como relleno en un vamp de A5. “DESLIZAR” EL DEDO ÍNDICE Cuando toques o escribas licks, habrá veces que querrás tocar notas en el mismo traste en cuerdas contiguas: de Do en la cuerda Si a Sol en la cuerda Re, por ejemplo. Podrías pensar que sólo se trata de poner una cejilla con el primer dedo. SI lo intentas, las notas sonarán a la vez, y es probable que el resultado sea una actividad armónica caótica y sucia que no querías. Para conseguir un efecto de glissando suave con una sola nota, pon la cejilla con la yema del primer dedo y deslízala, apagando las cuerdas que no quieres que suenen mientras pisas las que sí quieres. Requiere un poco de práctica pero lo encontrarás muy útil, sobre todo para el barrido (ver páginas 36 y 37). EJERCICIO II Lick sencillo de pentatónica menor usado contra un acorde de E7#9. 063
  62. 62. Cómotocarsolos Las escalas pentatónica mayor y mayor de blues De la escala pentatónica mayor derivan las escalas pentatónica menor y menor de blues que aparecen en las páginas 60 y 61. Dicho de manera sencilla, es la escala de cinco notas de cualquier escala mayor, de la misma forma que la escala mayor que aparece en la página 22 es la heptatónica o escala de siete notas. En la tonalidad de Do mayor, por ejemplo, la pentatónica mayor consiste en las notas Do, Re, Mi, Sol y La. La pentatónica menor puede tocarse contra los acordes de puede tocarse contra acordes mayores. Una manera de desarrollar tonalidades menores, o también puede forzarse contra acordes tu comprensión de los solos de guitarra basados en el carácter es mayores y de dominante, mientras que la pentatónica mayor sólo alternar frases en las escalas pentatónicas menor y mayor. "Tocar escalas es como cuando un boxeador salta a la cuerda o pega al saco.Noeslaactividadensímisma, sinounapreparaciónpara ella." Barney Kessel, guitarrista estadounidense de jazz El primer ejemplo es la escala pentatónica mayor abierta sobre Sol. Sube dos octavas hasta el tercer traste de la primera cuerda. Los números de los puntos rojos y amarillos Indican qué dedos tocan las notas pisadas. El segundo ejemplo es la escala pentatónica mayor de Do, en la que la nota más grave está en el octavo traste de ¡a sexta cuerda. 064
  63. 63. Cómo tocar solos Duane Eddy Duane Eddy, uno de los primeros guitar heroes, introdujo el twang (un sonido de guitarra reverberante y con muchos graves) en el rock ‘n’ roll. Su manera de tocar única implicaba puntear melodías de una sola nota en las cuerdas graves. La escala mayor de blues, mostrada aquí sobre Sol, es en esencia la pentatónica mayor con una tercera menor añadida (β3). El patrón de dos octavas añade una nota extra en la quinta y tercera cuerdas. Aquí, el patrón de escala mayor de blues sobre Do se muestra empezando en el octavo traste de la sexta cuerda. Hay cinco posiciones para cada escala mayor, pentatónica mayor y mayor de blues, igual que para sus relativos menores. 065
  64. 64. Cómotocarsolos Licks y patrones con la pentatónica mayor Igual que para la menor, hay cinco patrones de escala de la pentatónica mayor. Las mostramos aquí debajo indicando la posición de la tónica (nota fundamental). Igual que para las posiciones de la pentatónica menor, practica los patrones desde la fundamental que elijas (o desde cualquier nota de la escala, siempre y cuando seas consciente de dónde está la fundamental), y comprueba cuán rápido eres capaz de nombrar las notas que estás tocando. La fórmula de la escala es: 1-2-3-5-6-0ctava. En las páginas 68 y 69 abordamos la aplicación de estas escalas a progresiones de acordes. Aquí se aplican los mismos comentarios que hemos hecho sobre los relativos menores (ver páginas 60 y 61) sobre el uso de las escalas en tus improvisaciones. Mientras que la pentatónica menor puede tocarse sobre acordes de tónica menores, acordes de dominante (V) y acordes mayores, la pentatónica mayor, además de poder tocarse sobre acordes mayores, también puede tocarse sobre acordes de séptima de dominante, ya que en la escala no hay séptima. Como no hay cuarta ni séptima, esta escala es el comodín de los solos en tonalidades mayores. Ten en cuenta la relación entre las escalas mayores y sus relativos menores (ver páginas 32 y 33). Los patrones de pentatónica mayor de la forma 1 son los mismos que los de pentatónica menor de la forma 2, aunque las fundamentales (y los intervalos construidos sobre ellas) sean diferentes. 066 Patrón de escala 2
  65. 65. Cómo tocar solos Stevie Ray Vaughan Stevie Ray Vaughan, extraordinario guitarrista, provocó prácticamente él solo el revival del blues en los años ochenta. Inspirándose tanto del blues como del rock ‘n’ roll, y añadiéndole un poco de jazz, Vaughan desarrolló un estilo de tocar encendido y singularmente ecléctico. PISTA 26/4 EJERCICIO I Lick de pentatónica mayor en Si. PISTA 27/1 EJERCICIO II Lick de pentatónica mayor en Re. 067

×