Curso de guitarra Acordes

4 Ab Ab+ Ab/A. 8 Ab/F. Ab/F.. Ab/Gb. 4 Ab/Gb.. 4 Ab11 Ab4 4 Ab5. 8 Ab6. Ab6.. Ab7 4 Ab7.. Abdim Abdim/E. Abdim/E.. Abdim/E...
A#dim A#sus A#sus4 A#m A#m7 A#maj A#maj7 A#min Bbb5. Bb Bb+ Bb. Bb... Bb/A. Bb/Ab. Bb/Ab.. 6 Bb/Db. Bb/E. 3 Bb/G. Bb/G.. 6...
5 C6.... 5 C6/add9. C7 3 C7. 3 C7sus4. 8 C9 C9(11) C9(b5). Cadd2/B Cadd9 3 Cadd9, 10 Cadd9,, Cadd9,,, 5 Cadd9,,,, Cadd9. C...
Dadd9.... Daug/E. Ddim Ddim/B. Ddim/B.. Ddim/B... Ddim/Bb. Ddim/Bb.. Ddim/C. Ddim7. Ddim7.. Ddim7... Dsus 3 Dsus. Dsus.. D...
E7(b9) E7. E7.. E7... E7.... E7/add11. E7/b9(b5). E7b9 E7sus4. E9 E9. E9.. Eadd9. Eadd9.. Eadd9... Edim 3 Edim/C. Edim/D. ...
Fm7 8 Fm7. Fm7.. Fmaj Fmaj7 Fmaj7(+5) Fmaj7, Fmaj7,, Fmaj7. Fmaj7.. Fmaj7... Fmaj7/#11. Fmaj7/A Fmaj7/C Fmaj9. Fmin Fmmaj7...
Gsus2/E. Gsus2/E.. 3 Gsus2/Gb. Gsus2/Gb.. Gsus4 Gsus4/A. Gsus4/B. Gsus4/B.. Gsus4/E, Gsus4/E,, 3 Gsus4/E,. 5 Gsus4/E,.. Gs...
  4 Ab Ab+ Ab/A. 8 Ab/F. Ab/F.. Ab/Gb. 4 Ab/Gb.. 4 Ab11 Ab4 4 Ab5. 8 Ab6. Ab6.. Ab7 4 Ab7.. Abdim Abdim/E. Abdim/E.. Abdim/E... Abdim/Eb.. Abdim/F. Abdim/F.. Abdim/F... Abdim7. Abdim7.. Abdim7... Absus 4 Absus. Absus2/F. Absus4 4 Abm Abm/D. Abm/E. 4 Abm/E.. Abm/E... Abm/Gb... 4 Abm7 Abm7. 4 Abmaj Abmaj7 4 Abmin Ab#5. A A+ 2 A.. 5 A... 4 A..... A/Ab. A/B. 5 A/B.. A/D A/D.... 5 A/D..... 9 A/D...... A/F# A/G# A/G. A/G.. A/G... A/Gb. A/Gb... A/Gb.... A/Gb..... A/Gb...... A11 5 A13 A4 5 A5. A5.. 5 A5... A6 A6.. A6... A6.... A6..... A6/7. 3 A6/7sus. A6/7sus.. A7 A7(#5). A7(9+) A7+ A7. A7.. A7... A7/add11. A7sus4 A7sus4.. A7sus4... 3 A7sus4.... A9 A9sus Aadd9. 6 Aadd9.. Aaug/D. Aaug/G. Adim Adim/Ab. Adim/E. Adim/F. 3 Adim/F.. Adim/G. Adim/Gb. Adim7. Asus Asus.. 5 Asus... Asus.... Asus2 Asus2.. Asus2... Asus2.... Asus2..... Asus2/Ab. 5 Asus2/C. Asus2/C.. Asus2/D. Asus2/D.. Asus2/Db. 6 Asus2/Db.. Asus2/Eb. Asus2/F. Asus2/G. 4 Asus2/G.. Asus2/Gb. 2 Asus2/Gb.. Asus4 Asus4/Ab. Asus4/B. Asus4/Bb. Asus4/C. 5 Asus4/C.. Asus4/Db. Asus4/Db.. 6 Asus4/F. Asus4/G. Asus4/G.. Asus4/G... Asus4/Gb. Asus4/Gb.. Am Am(7#) Am(add9) 5 Am.. Am... 5 Am/B. Am/B.. Am/D. 5 Am/D.. Am/Eb. Am/F. Am/F.. Am/F... Am/F.... Am/F..... Am/G Am/G. Am/G.. Am/G... 5 Am/G.... Am/Gb. Am/Gb.. Am6 Am6. Am6.. Am7 Am7(b5). Am7. Am7.. 5 Am7.... 5 Am7/add11. Am7sus4 5 Am9 Amadd9 Amaj Amaj7 Amin 5 Amin/maj9. Am#7 A# A#+ A#4 A#5. A#5.. 3 A#7 GUITAR CHORD CHART The .'s and ,'s after the chord name means that the chord is a duplicate or alternate formation.
  2. 2. A#dim A#sus A#sus4 A#m A#m7 A#maj A#maj7 A#min Bbb5. Bb Bb+ Bb. Bb... Bb/A. Bb/Ab. Bb/Ab.. 6 Bb/Db. Bb/E. 3 Bb/G. Bb/G.. 6 Bb11 Bb4 6 Bb5. Bb6 3 Bb6. Bb6/add9. 3 Bb7 Bb7. Bb7.. Bb7sus4. 6 Bb9 Bbadd#11. Bbaug/E. Bbdim Bbdim/C. Bbdim/D. Bbdim/G. Bbdim/G.. Bbdim/Gb. Bbdim/Gb.. Bbdim7. Bbdim7.. Bbsus Bbsus2. 3 Bbsus2/G. Bbsus4 Bbsus4/Ab. Bbm Bbm. Bbm/Ab. 6 Bbm/D. Bbm/Gb. Bbm7 6 Bbm9 Bbmaj Bbmaj7 Bbmaj7. 3 Bbmaj9. Bbmin Bb#5. B B(addE) B+ B. B/A. B/A.. B/A... B/A.... B/Ab. B/E. B/E.. 2 B/F# 7 B11 2 B11/13 B13 2 B4 B5. B6. B7 B7#9 B7(#9) B7+ B7+5 B7.. B7.... B7/add11. B7/add11.. B7sus4. 2 B7sus4.. 7 B9 BaddE BaddE/F# Baug/E. Baug/E.. Bdim Bdim/A. Bdim/A.. Bdim/A... Bdim/Ab. Bdim/Ab.. Bdim/Ab... Bdim/G. Bdim/G.. Bdim/G... Bdim7. Bdim7.. Bdim7... 2 Bsus 7 Bsus. Bsus.. Bsus2. Bsus2.. Bsus2/E. 2 Bsus4 Bsus4/A. 2 Bsus4/A.. Bsus4/Ab. Bsus4/Ab.. Bsus4/Db. Bsus4/Eb. Bsus4/Eb.. Bsus4/G. Bsus4/G.. Bsus4/G... Bm Bm(maj7) Bm(sus9) Bm. Bm... Bm/A. Bm/A.. Bm/A... Bm/A.... Bm/A..... Bm/G. Bm/G.. Bm/G... Bm/G.... Bm6 2 Bm7 Bm7(b5). Bm7(b5).. Bm7(b5)... Bm7. Bm7.. Bm7... Bm7.... Bm7..... Bm7/add11. Bm7b5 Bmaj Bmaj7 Bmaj7/#11. Bmin Bmsus9 Bmmaj7 B#5. B#5.. 4 Cb5. C C(add9) C(addD) C+ 3 C.. C... C.... C..... 3 C...... C/A. C/A.. C/A... 5 C/A.... C/B C/B. 3 C/B... 3 C/Bb. 3 C/D, 10 C/D,, 5 C/D,,, C/D. C/D.. C/D... C/D.... C/D..... C/F. C/F.. 3 C11 C4 3 C5. C6 C6. C6..
  3. 3. 5 C6.... 5 C6/add9. C7 3 C7. 3 C7sus4. 8 C9 C9(11) C9(b5). Cadd2/B Cadd9 3 Cadd9, 10 Cadd9,, Cadd9,,, 5 Cadd9,,,, Cadd9. Cadd9.. Cadd9... Cadd9.... Cadd9..... CaddD Cdim Cdim/A. Cdim/Ab. 4 Cdim/Ab.. 2 Cdim/D. Cdim7. Csus Csus. Csus.. Csus2 3 Csus2. Csus2.. 3 Csus2... Csus2/A. Csus2/B. Csus2/B.. Csus2/E, 3 Csus2/E,, 10 Csus2/E,,, Csus2/E. Csus2/E.. Csus2/E... Csus2/F. Csus4 Csus4/A. Csus4/A.. Csus4/B. 3 Csus4/Bb. Csus4/D. Csus4/E. Csus4/E.. 7 Csus9 3 Cm 3 Cm.. Cm/A. 3 Cm/Bb. 3 Cm11 Cm6. 3 Cm7 Cmaj Cmaj7 Cmaj7.. 3 Cmaj7... Cmaj9. 3 Cmin C# 4 C#(add9) C#+ 4 C#4 C#5. C#7 C#7(b5) 4 C#add9 C#dim 4 C#sus 4 C#sus4 C#m C#m7 C#maj C#maj7 C#min Dbb5. Db Db+ 4 Db. Db.. 4 Db... 4 Db..... Db/B. Db/Bb. Db/C. 4 Db/C.. 4 Db5. Db6. Db7 Db7. Dbaug/D. Dbaug/G. Dbdim Dbdim/A. Dbdim/A.. Dbdim/A... Dbdim/B. Dbdim/Bb. Dbdim/Bb.. Dbdim/D. Dbdim/D.. Dbdim7. Dbdim7.. 4 Dbsus 4 Dbsus2. 4 Dbsus4 Dbsus4/Bb. Dbm 4 Dbm. 4 Dbm... Dbm/A. Dbm/B. 4 Dbm/B.. Dbm7 Dbm7(b5). Dbm7. 4 Dbm7.. Dbmaj Dbmaj7 Dbmaj7. 4 Dbmaj7.. Dbmin Db#5. Db#5.. D D(add9) D+ 2 D. D.. D.... 5 D...... D/A D/B 2 D/B. D/B.. D/B... D/B.... D/B..... D/C D/C# D/C. D/Db. 7 D/E D/E. D/E.. D/E... D/E.... D/E..... 2 D/E...... 7 D/E....... D/G 3 D/G. D/G.. D11 D4 5 D5. 2 D5.. 7 D5/E D6 D6. D6.. D6... D6/add9. D6/add9.. D7 4 D7#9 4 D7(#9) D7.. 5 D7... D7sus2 D7sus4 D7sus4. 10 D9 D9(#5). 10 D9(add6) D9. D9.. 5 D9... 10 D9add6 Dadd9 Dadd9, 2 Dadd9,, 7 Dadd9,,, Dadd9. Dadd9.. Dadd9...
  4. 4. Dadd9.... Daug/E. Ddim Ddim/B. Ddim/B.. Ddim/B... Ddim/Bb. Ddim/Bb.. Ddim/C. Ddim7. Ddim7.. Ddim7... Dsus 3 Dsus. Dsus.. Dsus... Dsus2 Dsus2, 5 Dsus2. Dsus2.. Dsus2... Dsus2/Ab. Dsus2/B. Dsus2/B.. Dsus2/Bb. Dsus2/C. 5 Dsus2/C.. 9 Dsus2/Db, Dsus2/Db. Dsus2/Db.. 6 Dsus2/F. 3 Dsus2/G, Dsus2/G,, Dsus2/G. Dsus2/G.. Dsus2/G... Dsus2/Gb, Dsus2/Gb,, Dsus2/Gb. Dsus2/Gb.. Dsus4 Dsus4/B. Dsus4/B.. Dsus4/C. Dsus4/E, Dsus4/E. Dsus4/E.. Dsus4/E... 3 Dsus4/Gb. Dsus4/Gb.. Dm Dm(#5) Dm(#7) 7 Dm.. Dm/A Dm/B Dm/B. Dm/B.. Dm/B... Dm/Bb. Dm/C Dm/C# 5 Dm/C. Dm/C.. 5 Dm/C... Dm/Db. 6 Dm/E. Dm6(5b) Dm6. Dm6.. Dm7 Dm7(b5). 5 Dm7. 5 Dm7... Dm7/add11. Dm9 Dmaj Dmaj7 14 Dmaj7. Dmin Dmin/maj7. Dm#5 Dm#7 3 D# D#+ D#4 D#5. D#7 D#dim D#sus D#sus4 D#m D#m7 3 D#maj D#maj7 D#min Dm/B Dm/C Dm/C# Dm6(5b) Dm7 Dm9 Dmaj Dmaj7 Dmin Dm#5 Dm#7 3 D# D#+ D#4 D#7 D#dim D#sus D#sus4 D#m D#m7 3 D#maj D#maj7 D#min 3 Eb Eb(add9) Eb+ Eb. Eb.. 3 Eb... 3 Eb/C. 6 Eb/D. Eb/Db. 6 Eb/Db.. Eb/Db... 3 Eb/E. Eb4 6 Eb5. 3 Eb6. Eb7 Eb7. 6 Eb7.. Eb7... Ebadd9 Ebaug/E. Ebaug/E.. Ebdim Ebdim/B. Ebdim/B.. Ebdim/B... Ebdim/C. Ebdim7. Ebsus Ebsus2/Ab. Ebsus4 Ebsus4/F. Ebm Ebm. Ebm/Db. Ebm7 Ebm7. Ebmaj Ebmaj7 6 Ebmaj7. Ebmin Eb#5. Eb#5.. E E+ E. 4 E.. E/A. E/D. E/D.. E/D... E/D.... E/Db. 4 E/Db.. E/Eb. 4 E/Eb.. E/Eb... E/Gb. E/Gb.. E/Gb... E11 E11/b9. 7 E5 E5. 7 E5.. 9 E6 E6. 4 E6.. E7 E7#9 E7(#9) E7(11) E7(5b)
  5. 5. E7(b9) E7. E7.. E7... E7.... E7/add11. E7/b9(b5). E7b9 E7sus4. E9 E9. E9.. Eadd9. Eadd9.. Eadd9... Edim 3 Edim/C. Edim/D. Edim/Db. Edim/Db.. 3 Edim/Eb. Edim7. Edim7.. Esus Esus, Esus,, Esus. Esus.. Esus... 7 Esus2. Esus2.. Esus2/A. 2 Esus2/A.. Esus2/Ab. Esus2/Ab.. Esus2/Db. Esus2/Eb. Esus2/Eb.. Esus2/G. Esus2/G.. Esus2/G... Esus4 Esus4/Ab. 5 Esus4/C. Esus4/C.. Esus4/D. Esus4/D.. Esus4/Db. 6 Esus4/Db.. Esus4/Eb. Esus4/F. Esus4/G. Esus4/G.. 4 Esus4/G... Esus4/Gb. 2 Esus4/Gb.. Em Em(add9) Em(sus4) Em. Em.. 2 Em... Em/A. Em/A.. 4 Em/A... Em/B Em/C. Em/C.. 3 Em/C... Em/D 12 Em/D, 7 Em/D,, Em/D,,, Em/D,. Em/D,., 10 Em/D,.. Em/D. Em/D.. Em/D... Em/Db. Em/Eb. Em/Eb.. Em/Gb, Em/Gb. Em/Gb.. Em/Gb... Em6 Em6. Em7 Em7(b5). 12 Em7, 7 Em7,, Em7,,, Em7,,,, 10 Em7,,,,, Em7. Em7.. Em7... Em7.... Em7..... Em7/D Em7/add11. Em9. Em9.. Em9... Emadd9 Emaj Emaj7 Emaj7. 4 Emaj7.. Emaj7... Emaj9. Emaj9.. Emin Emin/maj7. 4 Emin/maj9. Emsus4 E#5. F F(add9) F+ F+7+11 F. F.. F... F.... F/A F/C F/D 5 F/D. F/D.. 5 F/D... F/E. F/E.. F/E... F/E.... F/E..... F/Eb. 3 F/Eb.. F/G F/G. F/G.. F11 F4 F5. F6 5 F6. F6.. 5 F6... F6/add9. F7 F7. 3 F7.. F7/A F9 Fadd9 Fadd9. Fadd9.. FaddG Faug/D. Faug/G. Fdim Fdim/D. Fdim/D.. Fdim/D... Fdim/Db. Fdim7. Fdim7.. Fdim7... Fsus Fsus. Fsus2. Fsus2.. Fsus2/A. Fsus2/A.. Fsus2/B. 3 Fsus2/Bb. Fsus2/D. Fsus2/E. Fsus2/E.. Fsus4 3 Fsus4/G. Fm Fm. Fm.. Fm/D. Fm/Db. 4 Fm/Db.. 8 Fm/Eb. Fm/Eb.. Fm6 Fm6.
  6. 6. Fm7 8 Fm7. Fm7.. Fmaj Fmaj7 Fmaj7(+5) Fmaj7, Fmaj7,, Fmaj7. Fmaj7.. Fmaj7... Fmaj7/#11. Fmaj7/A Fmaj7/C Fmaj9. Fmin Fmmaj7 F# F#+ F#/E F#11 F#4 F#5. F#5.. F#7 F#9 F#dim F#sus F#sus4 F#m F#m/C#m F#m6 F#m7 2 F#m7-5 F#maj F#maj7 F#min Gb Gb+ Gb. Gb.. Gb... Gb/Ab. Gb/E. Gb/E.. Gb/Eb. Gb/F. Gb6. Gb7 Gb7(#5). Gb7. Gb7.. Gb7/#9. Gb7sus4. Gb9 Gbadd9. Gbaug/E. Gbdim 5 Gbdim/D, Gbdim/D. Gbdim/D.. Gbdim/E. Gbdim/E.. Gbdim/Eb. Gbdim7. Gbsus Gbsus. Gbsus2/Bb. Gbsus4 Gbsus4/E. Gbm Gbm. Gbm.. Gbm... 14 Gbm/D. Gbm/D.. Gbm/E, Gbm/E,, Gbm/E. Gbm/E.. Gbm/E... Gbm7 Gbm7(b5). Gbm7(b5).. Gbm7, Gbm7. Gbm7., Gbm7.. Gbm7... Gbm7/b9. Gbmaj Gbmaj7 Gbmaj7. Gbmin Gb#5. G 3 G(add9) G+ 3 G, G,, 7 G,,, 10 G. G.. G... 3 G.... G..... G/A G/A. G/A.. G/B G/C. G/C.. 4 G/D 7 G/E, G/E,, G/E,,, 10 G/E,,,, G/E. G/E.. G/E... G/E.... 12 G/E..... G/F# G/F. G/F.. G/F... G/Gb. G/Gb.. G/Gb... G/Gb.... G11 G4 3 G5. G5.. G6 G6(sus4) 12 G6, 7 G6,, G6,,, G6,,,, 10 G6,.,. G6. G6.. G6... G6.... G6/add9. G6/add9.. G6/add9... G6sus4 G7 3 G7#9 3 G7(#9) G7(b9) G7(sus4) G7+ G7. G7.. G7... G7/add11. G7b9 G7sus4 G7sus4. G9 3 G9(11) G9. G9.. 3 Gadd9 Gadd9. Gadd9.. Gaug/E. Gaug/E.. Gdim Gdim/E. Gdim/E.. Gdim/Eb. 6 Gdim/Eb.. Gdim/Eb... Gdim7. Gdim7.. Gsus Gsus. 3 Gsus.. 3 Gsus... Gsus2, Gsus2,, 3 Gsus2. Gsus2.. Gsus2/B. Gsus2/B.. Gsus2/C. Gsus2/E, 3 Gsus2/E,,
  7. 7. Gsus2/E. Gsus2/E.. 3 Gsus2/Gb. Gsus2/Gb.. Gsus4 Gsus4/A. Gsus4/B. Gsus4/B.. Gsus4/E, Gsus4/E,, 3 Gsus4/E,. 5 Gsus4/E,.. Gsus4/E. 10 Gsus4/E., Gsus4/E.. Gsus4/F. 3 Gm 3 Gm. Gm.. 4 Gm/Bb Gm/E. 6 Gm/Eb. 3 Gm/F. Gm/F.. Gm13. Gm6 Gm6. 3 Gm7 3 Gm7. Gm7.. Gm7/add11. 3 Gm9. Gmaj 2 Gmaj7 Gmaj7, Gmaj7,, Gmaj7. Gmaj7.. Gmaj7sus4 2 Gmaj9 3 Gmin 4 G# G#+ 4 G#4 G#5. G#5.. G#7 G#dim G#sus G#sus4 4 G#m G#m6 4 G#m7 G#m9(maj7) G#m9maj7 4 G#maj G#maj7 4 G#min Chords in the key of:- Ab or G# Ab Bbm Cm Db Eb Fm Gdim A A Bm Dbm D E Gbm Abdim Bb or A# Bb Cm Dm Eb F Gm Adim B B Dbm Ebm E Gb Abm Bbdim C C Dm Em F G Am Bdim Db or C# Db Ebm Fm Gb Ab Bbm Cdim D D Em Gbm G A Bm Dbdim Eb or D# Eb Fm Gm Ab Bb Cm Ddim E E Gbm Abm A B Dbm Ebdim F F Gm Am Bb C Dm Edim Gb or F# Gb Abm Bbm B Db Ebm Fdim G G Am Bm C D Em Gbdim _aug = _#5 (Augmented triad) _(no 3rd) = _5 (Root and 5th - Power chord) _6/7sus4 = _6/7sus (Sus4 triad plus 6th, minor 7th) _dom7 = _7 (Major triad, minor 7th) _7/add11 = _7/11 (Minor triad, minor 7th, plus 11th) _2 = _add9 (Major triad, plus 9th) _sus = _sus4 (No 3rd but a 4th from a major triad) _#7 = _maj7 (Major triad, major 7th) _sus2 = _add9(no 3rd) (No 3rd but a 2th from a major triad) _6/9 = _6/add9 (Major triad plus 6th and 9th) _9(#7) = _maj9 (Major triad, major 9th plus 7th) _o7 = _m7(b5) (Diminished triad, minor 7th : half-diminshed 7 _dom9 = _9 (Major triad, minor 7th plus 9th)

