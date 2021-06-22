Reptiles del ecuador

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• El basilisco es una especie común y no es considerada amenazada. • Los machos miden 77.5 cm y las hembras 63.5 cm. • El ...
Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Squamata Suborden: Lacertilia Familia: Corytophanidae • En la espalda tiene una cresta ...
Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Suborden: Serpentes Familia: Elapidae • Miden 60-90 cm y hasta 145 cm de longitu...
Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Suborden: Serpentes Familia: Elapidae • Es una serpiente venenosa y ha ocasionad...
Taxonomía Familia: Colubridae • La hembra mide 120 cm y un macho 111 cm de longitud. • Los machos presentan colas más larg...
Taxonomía Familia: Colubridae • La reproducción se da cuando el macho, después de 10 minutos de cortejo; el macho penetra ...
Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • De construcción robusta y terrestre. • Los adultos suelen tener una longitud total de 70– 9...
Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Es una especie nocturna y terrestre. • Es una serpiente ovovivípara; su reproducción es en ...
Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Es una de las serpientes venenosas que más muertes causa en esa región. • Detecta a los ani...
Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Su longitud puede llegar hasta los dos metros. • Aunque por lo general es una serpiente ter...
Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Crocodylia Familia: Alligatoridae Subfamilia: Caimaninae • Los machos son más grandes q...
Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Crocodylia Familia: Alligatoridae Subfamilia: Caimaninae • Los territorios de Paleosuch...
Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Familia: Dactyloidae • Longitud rostro cloacal máxima de 57 mm en machos y 52 mm...
Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Familia: Dactyloidae • El territorio de las hembras es de menor tamaño que el te...
Taxonomía Suborden: Iguania Familia: Hoplocercidae • Los machos adultos tienen una longitud rostro-cloaca aproximada de 15...
Taxonomía Suborden: Iguania Familia: Hoplocercidae • Esta lagartija es diurna, generalista y su forrajeo es de emboscada. ...
Taxonomía Orden: Testudines Suborden: Cryptodira Familia: Testudinidae • Puede medir de 40cm a 82 cm de longitud del capar...
Taxonomía Orden: Testudines Suborden: Cryptodira Familia: Testudinidae • Es una especie solitaria, diurna y oportunista. •...
Taxonomía Suborden: Pleurodira Familia: Chelidae • Su longitud de caparazón de 15-18 cm en machos y 18 cm en hembras. • En...
Taxonomía Suborden: Pleurodira Familia: Chelidae • Estas tortugas cambian de dieta ontogénicamente: los juveniles tienen u...
tortuga laúd NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Dermochelys coriacea ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Dermochelyidae GENERO Dermochelys ESPECIE D. ...
tortuga matamata NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Chelus fimbriatus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Chelus Duméril, 1806 ESPECIE...
Tortugas hediondas NOMBRE CIENTÍFICO Mesoclemmys heliostemma ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Chelidae ESPECIE M. ...
Charapas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Mesoclemmys raniceps ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Mesoclemmys ESPECIE M. raniceps (...
tortuga de Geoffroy NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Phrynops geoffroanus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Phrynops ESPECIE P. ge...
tortuga de cuello ladeado NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Phrynops tuberosus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Phrynops ESPECIE P...
charapita de aguajal NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Platemys platycephala ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Platemys Wagler, 183...
Mordelona NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Chelydra acutirostris ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelydridae GENERO Platemys Wagler, 1830 ESPECI...
Geckos , Salamanquesas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Pseudogonatodes guianensics ORDEN Squamata: Sauria FAMILIA Sphaerodactylidae • ta...
Lagartijas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Alopoglossus angulatus ORDEN Squamata FAMILIA Gymnophthalmidae GENERO Alopoglossus Boulenger,...
Caimán de anteojos, cachirre, babil la, blanco, guagipal o ba ba (Caiman cocodrilus)  Reptil carnívoro que habita los dif...
Salamanquesa de Tronco(Gonatodes concinnatus)  Presenta garras expuestas en todos sus dígitos, presenta alto dimorfismo s...
Anolis manchados, lagartija arborícola (Anolis punctatus)  Dorso verde brillante con puntos celestes o cremas en los flan...
Lagartija de palo cofanes (Enyaloides cofanorum)  Se distribuye al este de los Andes en Colombia, Ecuador y Perú. En Ecua...
Salamanquesas gigantes orientales (Thecadactylus solimoensis)  Su longitud es entre 90 y 126mm aunque la hembra presenta ...
Lagartija tropical de cola espinosa (Uracentron flaviceps)  Se distribuye en la Amazonía occidental, en Brasil, Colombia,...
Boa arco iris(Epicrates cenchria)  Puede llegar a medir más de 2 m de largo y vivir más de 25 años  Se distribuye en las...
Boa esmeralda( Corallus batesii)  Puede llegar a media entre 1,7 a 2,2 metros  Se distribuye en toda la cuenca amazónica...
Verrugosa del Oriente- cascabel muda (Lachesis muta)  Es la serpiente venenosa mas grande en Sudamérica y la mas grande d...
Reptiles del ecuador
Science
Jun. 22, 2021

Reptiles del ecuador

Especies de reptiles en el Ecuador

Reptiles del ecuador

  1. 1. • El basilisco es una especie común y no es considerada amenazada. • Los machos miden 77.5 cm y las hembras 63.5 cm. • El color de su piel es verde oliva, con la parte inferior del vientre de un marrón rojizo. La garganta es blanca o amarilla. Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Squamata Suborden: Lacertilia Familia: Corytophanidae
  2. 2. Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Squamata Suborden: Lacertilia Familia: Corytophanidae • En la espalda tiene una cresta pequeña similar a la de especímenes jóvenes del Basilisco Común. • A los lados posee rayas blancas estrechas. • No tiene aleta trasera. • El macho adulto tiene una cresta redonda en la cabeza.
  3. 3. Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Suborden: Serpentes Familia: Elapidae • Miden 60-90 cm y hasta 145 cm de longitud. • Serpiente con anillos de tres colores, rojo, negro y blanco. • Especie activa durante el día y la noche. • Es semiacuática y se alimenta de una gran variedad de animales, incluyendo peces, reptiles y anfibios.
  4. 4. Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Suborden: Serpentes Familia: Elapidae • Es una serpiente venenosa y ha ocasionado la muerte en humanos. • Su reproducción es ovípara produciendo puestas de 4- 10 huevos elongados y más o menos cilíndricos. • Esta serpiente coral habita en bosques lluviosos de tierras bajas y en bosques montanos húmedos.
  5. 5. Taxonomía Familia: Colubridae • La hembra mide 120 cm y un macho 111 cm de longitud. • Los machos presentan colas más largas que las hembras . • Es una especie aparentemente nocturna, aunque también existen registros de actividad diurna. • Es una especie cuyo veneno es ligeramente tóxico, además, puede constreñir a sus presas.
  6. 6. Taxonomía Familia: Colubridae • La reproducción se da cuando el macho, después de 10 minutos de cortejo; el macho penetra a la hembra y el apareamiento continua por al menos 4 horas. • Es considerada una falsa coral porque su coloración imita algunas corales verdaderas, lo cual utiliza como mecanismo de defensa.
  7. 7. Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • De construcción robusta y terrestre. • Los adultos suelen tener una longitud total de 70– 90 cm, pero pueden exceder los 140 cm. • El patrón de color consiste en un color de fondo de color rosado, rosado a gris ,rosado o rojizo superpuesto con una serie de 9-19 manchas dorsolaterales gris ceniza oscura.
  8. 8. Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Es una especie nocturna y terrestre. • Es una serpiente ovovivípara; su reproducción es en época de lluvias. • Aunque no se han registrado mordeduras de esta especie, son muy temidas por indígenas.
  9. 9. Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Es una de las serpientes venenosas que más muertes causa en esa región. • Detecta a los animales de sangre caliente al percibir su calor corporal por medio de fosetas loreales. • Se camufla cerca de caminos a la espera de sus presas.
  10. 10. Taxonomía Familia: Viperidae • Su longitud puede llegar hasta los dos metros. • Aunque por lo general es una serpiente terrestre, es también una excelente nadadora y trepa a los árboles. • Por lo general es nocturna, pero puede buscar alimento en cualquier momento del día.
  11. 11. Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Crocodylia Familia: Alligatoridae Subfamilia: Caimaninae • Los machos son más grandes que las hembras, con una la longitud total entre 170 cm y 230 cm; las hembras no superan los 140 cm. • Cuerpo café oscuro, dorso de la cabeza café castaño oscuro, con un listón longitudinal negro entre las fosas nasales y la frente. Mandíbula amarillenta con manchas café castañas.
  12. 12. Taxonomía Clase: Sauropsida Orden: Crocodylia Familia: Alligatoridae Subfamilia: Caimaninae • Los territorios de Paleosuchus son relativamente pequeños al compararlos con otros cocodrilianos. Generalmente los machos tienen sus territorios en fuentes de agua de mayor tamaño que las hembras. • Esta especie presenta cuidado parental, normalmente la madre protege el nido, aunque se ha registrado un caso donde el macho realizaba el cuidado parental.
  13. 13. Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Familia: Dactyloidae • Longitud rostro cloacal máxima de 57 mm en machos y 52 mm en hembras. • Este saurio diurno es un forrajeador pasivo. • Su dieta se compone de invertebrados que habitan en arbustos y árboles del estrato bajo del bosque. • Presenta diferencia en lo que es color en vida y color en preservación.
  14. 14. Taxonomía Clase: Reptilia Orden: Squamata Familia: Dactyloidae • El territorio de las hembras es de menor tamaño que el territorio de los machos y está delimitado por la disponibilidad de alimento, y los machos por la cantidad de hembras. • La reproducción se da con señales visuales, los machos que cortejan a las hembras lo hacen moviendo la cabeza las hembras receptivas se mantienen quietas, luego el macho muerde su cuello y se aparean.
  15. 15. Taxonomía Suborden: Iguania Familia: Hoplocercidae • Los machos adultos tienen una longitud rostro-cloaca aproximada de 157 mm, mientras que las hembras alcanzan los 133 mm. • Tiene la capacidad de cambiar de color (meta cromatismo) cuando es perturbada, sustituyendo su coloración verde por una coloración café.
  16. 16. Taxonomía Suborden: Iguania Familia: Hoplocercidae • Esta lagartija es diurna, generalista y su forrajeo es de emboscada. • Su principal mecanismo de defensa es la cripsis; si es necesario puede huir. • Esta especie se distingue de otras especies de Enyalioides por presentar escamas caudales relativamente homogéneas.
  17. 17. Taxonomía Orden: Testudines Suborden: Cryptodira Familia: Testudinidae • Puede medir de 40cm a 82 cm de longitud del caparazón y pesa 15kg. • Los machos más grandes que las hembras; éstos tienen además una concavidad en el plastrón, colas más largas y anchas, escudos anales más amplios y cabezas más pequeñas.
  18. 18. Taxonomía Orden: Testudines Suborden: Cryptodira Familia: Testudinidae • Es una especie solitaria, diurna y oportunista. • Es una especie importante dentro de su ecosistema, ya que ayuda a la dispersión de semillas dentro de la Amazonía. • Es omnívora, aunque tiene predilección por los frutos rojos durante la estación lluviosa, y por las flores durante la estación seca.
  19. 19. Taxonomía Suborden: Pleurodira Familia: Chelidae • Su longitud de caparazón de 15-18 cm en machos y 18 cm en hembras. • En esta especie el dimorfismo sexual es poco evidente, aunque los machos tienden a tener colas más largas y el plastrón más escotado a nivel de los escudos anales. • Es una especie tímida de hábitos nocturnos y acuáticos que prefiere el fondo de cuerpos de agua.
  20. 20. Taxonomía Suborden: Pleurodira Familia: Chelidae • Estas tortugas cambian de dieta ontogénicamente: los juveniles tienen una dieta omnívora y al crecer se vuelven más carnívoros. • Como mecanismo de defensa ante predadores, estas tortugas expelen un fuerte olor a almizcle y muerden. • Para fabricar los nidos excavan en suelos arcillosos, o en la base de troncos de árboles.
  21. 21. tortuga laúd NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Dermochelys coriacea ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Dermochelyidae GENERO Dermochelys ESPECIE D. coriacea • El caparazón puede llegar a superar los dos metros, es de tipo mosaico y presenta un total de siete quillas en el dorso y el vientre. • En los individuos adultos, la distancia de punta a punta puede ser de hasta 270 centímetros. • El pico ha desarrollado una forma de gancho para ayudar a la tortuga laúd a morder medusas y su garganta tiene barbas apuntando hacia dentro que le ayudan a tragárselas. • Debido a la naturaleza transparente de sus presas, las tortugas laúd a menudo se asfixian comiendo trozos de plástico a la deriva.
  22. 22. tortuga matamata NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Chelus fimbriatus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Chelus Duméril, 1806 ESPECIE Chelus fimbriata (Schneider, 1783) • La matamata es inconfundible por su cabeza grande, triangular, aplanada y alargada. Tiene un caparazón marrón o negruzco de 45 cm de largo. • Tiene numerosas protuberancias en la piel. Tiene dos bigotes y dos filamentos adicionales en el mentón. • Cabeza, cuello, patas y cola son de color marrón grisáceo en los adultos. • Prefiere ríos lentos, lagunas calmadas, ciénagas y pantanos. Vive en bosques tropicales • En un nido, la hembra pone entre 12 y 28 huevos de 35 mm de diámetro, frágiles y esféricos. • Especie carnívora, se alimenta de invertebrados y peces
  23. 23. Tortugas hediondas NOMBRE CIENTÍFICO Mesoclemmys heliostemma ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Chelidae ESPECIE M. heliostemma (McCord, Joseph-Ouni & Lamar, 2001) • Incluye 10 especies que se distribuyen por la mayor parte Sudamerica, especialmente en el norte • Tortuga de mediano y gran tamaño se distingue de las especies del género por la cabeza ancha y redondeada, y su estrecho techo parietal, y el arco parieto-escamoso; la combinación de su caparazón relativamente "poco profundo", con una ranura mediana. • Carente de una quilla.
  24. 24. Charapas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Mesoclemmys raniceps ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Mesoclemmys ESPECIE M. raniceps (Gray, 1856) • Reproducción ovíparos. • Es una tortuga de cuello lateral que se encuentra en la cuenca del Amazonas y en la cuenca del Orinoco . Poco se sabe sobre el ciclo de vida de la tortuga, pero hay evidencia de que las hembras pueden poner de 4 a 8 huevos varias veces en el año.
  25. 25. tortuga de Geoffroy NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Phrynops geoffroanus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Phrynops ESPECIE P. geoffroanus (Schweigger 1812) • habita en ambientes acuáticos del norte y centro de Sudamerica. • Los huevos son casi esféricos de 26 a 34 mm de largo por 22 a 32 mm, y son puestos en nidadas de 10 a 20. A una temperatura de 28 a 30° C la incubación dura de 4 a 4,5 meses, naciendo luego crías con longitudes de caparazón de 32 a 42 mm. • Sus caparazones son rugosos con una leve quilla vertebral y un borde posterior ligeramente aserrado • Se alimentan principalmente de peces, insectos acuáticos, y otros pequeños invertebrados acuáticos
  26. 26. tortuga de cuello ladeado NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Phrynops tuberosus ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Phrynops ESPECIE P. tuberosus (W. Peters, 1870) • Esta especie es natural de América del Sur. Su distribución comprende parte de la región amazónica en Colombia, Venezuela, las Guayanas, Brasil, Perú Ecuador, Bolivia y Paraguay. • Esta tortuga es semiacuática.
  27. 27. charapita de aguajal NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Platemys platycephala ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelidae GENERO Platemys Wagler, 1830 ESPECIE Platemys platycephala (Schneider, 1792) • Esta especie tiene una coloración muy característica, con la parte superior de la cabeza de color amarillo anaranjado y los lados de la misma de color negro. Son de pequeño tamaño no superando los 18 cm, y los macho alcanzan mayores tamaños que las hembras • Estas tortugas solitarias son más activas durante el crepúsculo y la noche. • Se alimentan de animales acuáticos. • Se reproduce durante la estación seca y ponen un único huevo.
  28. 28. Mordelona NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Chelydra acutirostris ORDEN Testudines FAMILIA Chelydridae GENERO Platemys Wagler, 1830 ESPECIE Platemys platycephala (Schneider, 1792) • caparazón aplanado y ancho con placas marginales dentadas posteriores y tres quillas no pronunciadas (que desaparecen con la edad). • Esta tortuga puede llegar a crecer hasta los 49 cm y alcanzar los 34 kg de peso. La mayoría de los individuos tienen caparazones de 20-30 cm. • Es una especie acuática, omnívora y voraz que consume una gran cantidad de presas animales y materia vegetal. Sus presas animales más comunes son los peces, renacuajos, crustáceos y caracoles. • Por cada puesta, las hembras depositan aproximadamente 35 huevos redondos y de cascarón duro en nidos que tienen forma de matraz, durante febrero y marzo
  29. 29. Geckos , Salamanquesas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Pseudogonatodes guianensics ORDEN Squamata: Sauria FAMILIA Sphaerodactylidae • tamaño pequeño a mediano que se encuentran en climas templados y tropicales de todo el mundo. • Son únicos por su vocalización, ya que emiten sonidos chirriantes en sus interacciones con otros gecos. • Son de hábitos nocturnos, con ojos enormes y dotados de pupilas verticales lobuladas que permiten un extraordinario margen de variación en su abertura. • se alimentan de insectos. • Los gecos son los únicos escamosos cuyos huevos poseen cáscara dura.2 Algunas especies son partenogenéticas
  30. 30. Lagartijas NOMBRE CIENTIFICO Alopoglossus angulatus ORDEN Squamata FAMILIA Gymnophthalmidae GENERO Alopoglossus Boulenger, 1885 • Son especies terrestres que viven en la hojarasca • escamas a los costados del cuello quilladas, al menos las posteriores filoides. • La longitud rostro cloacal de esta especia varía entre los 30 y 64 mm, con una media de 46 mm • Es una especie diurna que forrajea activamente en la hojarasca; parecería presentar una tendencia a encontrarse cerca de cuerpos de agua • Es una especie ovípara con una reproducción continua a lo largo del año y su tamaño de puesta es dos huevos.
  31. 31. Caimán de anteojos, cachirre, babil la, blanco, guagipal o ba ba (Caiman cocodrilus)  Reptil carnívoro que habita los diferentes tipos agua dulce, de Centroamérica y el noroeste de América del Sur en Ecuador en provincias como Orellana, Sucumbíos, Pastaza, Esmer aldas  Machos llegan a medir hasta 2,5 m de largo, y las hembras 1,4 m.  Se alimentan de diferentes especies de animales: crustáceos, peces, anfibios, reptiles, aves y mamíferos grandes y pequeños. Orden Crocodilia Familia Alligatoridae Género Caiman Especie Caiman cocodrilus
  32. 32. Salamanquesa de Tronco(Gonatodes concinnatus)  Presenta garras expuestas en todos sus dígitos, presenta alto dimorfismo sexual  Es un tipo de geco o salamanquesa presentes en Ecuador en las provincias de Sucumbíos, Orellana, Napo, Pastaza, Moron a Santiago y en Colombia, norte de Venezuela y el norte de Perú  Adultos llegan a media hasta 47,3 mm  Su dieta se compone de pequeños artrópodos Orden Sauria Familia Sphaerodactylid ae Género Gonatodes Especie Gonatodes Concinnatus
  33. 33. Anolis manchados, lagartija arborícola (Anolis punctatus)  Dorso verde brillante con puntos celestes o cremas en los flancos y dorso  En el Ecuador se ha registrado en las provincias de Sucumbíos, Napo, Orellana, Zamora Chinchipe, Pastaza y Morona Santiago y en otro países de Sudamérica  Presenta dimorfismo sexual en su tamaño el macho es mas grande que la hembra y su tamaño es entre 65 y 92 mm  Su dieta se compone de varios insectos Orden Sauria Familia Dactyloinae Género Anolis Especie Anolis punctatus
  34. 34. Lagartija de palo cofanes (Enyaloides cofanorum)  Se distribuye al este de los Andes en Colombia, Ecuador y Perú. En Ecuador ha sido reportada en las provincias de Zamora Chinchipe, Sucumbíos, Orellana y Pastaza  Su longitud es 107mm en machos y 109mm en hembras  Su dieta esta basada de lombrices, cochinillas e insectos Orden Sauria Familia Hoplocercinae Género Enyaloides Especie Enyaloides cofarum
  35. 35. Salamanquesas gigantes orientales (Thecadactylus solimoensis)  Su longitud es entre 90 y 126mm aunque la hembra presenta una mayor longitud  Se distribuye al este de los Andes en Ecuador, Perú, Bolivia, Brasil y al sur de Colombia. En Ecuador en las provincias de Orellana, Napo, Sucumbíos, Pastaza, Zamora Chinchipe y Morona Santiago  Su alimentación se basa en varios tipos de insectos Orden Sauria Familia Phyllodactylidae Género Theocadactylus Especie Thecadactylus solimoensis
  36. 36. Lagartija tropical de cola espinosa (Uracentron flaviceps)  Se distribuye en la Amazonía occidental, en Brasil, Colombia, Perú y en Ecuador en las provincias de Sucumbíos, Pastaza y Orellana  Su longitud es de 88 a 130 mm en machos adultos y de 83 a 96 mm en hembras adultas, el dimorfismo sexual se presenta en su tamaño mas grande el macho  Es una especialista que prefiere hormigas en su alimentación Orden Sauria Familia Iguanidae / Tropidurinae Género Uracentron Especie Uracentron flaviceps
  37. 37. Boa arco iris(Epicrates cenchria)  Puede llegar a medir más de 2 m de largo y vivir más de 25 años  Se distribuye en las porciones continentales de América del Sur y Central  Su alimentación por lo general es de vertebrados pequeños Orden Squamata Familia Boidae Género Epicrates Especie Epicrates cenchria
  38. 38. Boa esmeralda( Corallus batesii)  Puede llegar a media entre 1,7 a 2,2 metros  Se distribuye en toda la cuenca amazónica, en la amazonia de Colombia, Perú, Bolivia y Ecuador en las provincias de Orellana, Pastaza y Sucumbíos  Esta especie se alimenta de aves, mamíferos (murciélagos) y tiene hábitos diurnos y/o nocturnos Orden Squamata Familia Boidae Género Corallus Especie Corallus batesii
  39. 39. Verrugosa del Oriente- cascabel muda (Lachesis muta)  Es la serpiente venenosa mas grande en Sudamérica y la mas grande de los vipéridos del mundo, llegan a medir desde 2 a 3 m de longitud  Se distribuye en sudamerica desde el norte de los andes en Colombia hasta el este de Ecuador, en las provincias Napo, Orellana, Pastaza, Morona Santiago y Zamora Chinchipe  Se alimenta principalmente de mamíferos pequeños y medianos como ratas y ardillas Orden Squeamata Familia Viperidae Género Lachesis Especie Lachesis muta

