5. A( n) combi nes a whol e number wi t h a pr oper f rac ti on. ANSWER: mi xed number 6. T he l east common deno mi nat o...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER: d
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i...
17 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. b. 77 c. 100 d. 10
ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 22 . Conver t t he fr act ion to hi gher ter ms. Ent er the val ue of t he mi ss ing denomi nat o...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 41 . Di vi de t he f ol lowi ng f rac tions a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons b. c. d. ANSWER: b
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
© 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 99 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 10 0 . Di vi de t he fr a...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 99 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: ANSWER:
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 11 0 . Renna ta shi pped t hr ee pac kages t o West Vi r gi ni a. If t he pa ckages wei ghed poun...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons11 9 . A f oundat ion requir es t r uckl oads of concret e. If t he c oncr et e t r uck hol ds cub...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons12 9 . T hr ee heir s sha re a n est ate of $340,000. Jor dan rec ei ves , Dani el le rec ei ves ,...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 13 6 . If a s t one c utt er has of an ounce of a prec ious stone a nd i t t akes ounce of that s...
C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons13 7 . A r ec ent pol l showed t hat 54 of the 620 peopl e i nt er vi ewed pr ef er r ed non -al c...
  1. 1. TEST BANK for Contemporary Mathematics for Business and Consumers Brief Edition 7th Edition by Brechner Download at: http://downloadlink.org/p/test-bank-for-contemporary-mathematics-for-business- and-consumers-brief-edition-7th-edition-by-brechner/ SOLUTIONS MANUAL for Contemporary Mathematics for Business and Consumers Brief Edition 7th Edition by Brechner Download at: http://downloadlink.org/p/solutions-manual-for-contemporary-mathematics-for- business-and-consumers-brief-edition-7th-edition-by-brechner/ ANSWER: nu mer at or CHAPT ER 2 : FR ACTIO NS 1. A mat hemat i ca l way of expr es si ng a par t of a whol e t hing i s c all ed a(n) . ANSWER: f r ac ti on 2. T he number on t he bot tom of t he di visi on li ne of a f r act i on i s cal l ed t he . ANSWER: denomi nat or 3. A f r acti on in whi ch t he numer at or i s s mal ler t han t he denomi nat or is c al led a( n) . ANSWER: co mmon f r act i on pr oper fr act ion 4. T he number on t he t op of the di vi si on l i ne of a fr acti on i s call ed t he .
  2. 2. 5. A( n) combi nes a whol e number wi t h a pr oper f rac ti on. ANSWER: mi xed number 6. T he l east common deno mi nat or i s t he , and theref or e most ef fi ci ent ,common denomi nat or i n addi ti on or s ANSWER: s mal l est 7. A whol e number di vi si bl e onl y by i t se ubtr act i on of f ract i ons l f and l i s cal led a( n) . . ANSWER: pr i me number 8. Proper fr act i ons t hat have the s ame de n omi nat or i n addi ti on or subtr act i on are c all ed f r acti ons. ANSWER: l i ke 9. In ver t ed number s ar e known as of each ot her . ANSWER: r ec i pr ocal s 0 . In di vi si on of f r acti ons, t he i s i nver t ed. ANSWER: di vi sor 1 . A use f ul short cut whi ch simpl i f i es t he mul t i pl icat i on of fr act ions i s call ed . ANSWER: ca nce ll at i on 12 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: a. pr oper fr act ion, ten -t hi r ds b. i mpr oper f r acti on, t en -t hirds c.impr oper f r acti on, t en -t hr ees d.proper fr act ion, ten -t hr ees ANSWER: b
  3. 3. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . 13 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: a. pr oper fr act ion, t went y-f our and ni net een -t went i et hs b. i mpr oper f r acti on, t went y-f our and ni netee n -t went iet hs c. mi xed number , t went y-f our and ninetee n -t wenti eths d. mi xed number , t went y-f our and ninetee n -t wenti es ANSWER: c 14 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: a. pr oper fr act ion; se ven -t hi r tiet hs b. mi xed number ; se ven -t hi r tie t hs c. i mpr oper f r acti on; se ven -t hi rt i et hs d. pr oper fr act ion; se ven t hi rty ANSWER: a 15 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: a. i mpr oper f r acti on; f or t y-t hr ee ten b. pr oper fr act ion; f ort y-t hr ee -t ent hs c. i mpr oper f r acti on; f or t y-t hr ee -t ent hs d. mi xed number ; f or t y-t hr ee -t ent hs ANSWER: c 16 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. 8 b. c. d. ANSWER: b
  4. 4. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . 17 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. b. 77 c. 100 d. 10
  5. 5. ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons18 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. b. 6.83 c. d. 7 ANSWER: a 19 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng mi xed number t o an i mpr oper frac ti on: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: c 20 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng mi xed number t o an i mpr oper frac ti on: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: b 21 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng mi xed number t o an i mpr oper frac ti on: a. b.
  6. 6. ANSWER: d © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons c. d.
  7. 7. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 22 . Conver t t he fr act ion to hi gher ter ms. Ent er the val ue of t he mi ss ing denomi nat or : a. 21 b. 28 c. 42 d. 78 © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . ANSWER: a 23 . Reduc e t he f rac ti on t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: b 24 . Reduc e t he f oll owing f r act ion t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d 25 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. 13 b. c. d. ANSWER: a
  8. 8. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 26 . Conver t t he fr act ion to hi gher ter ms. Ent er the val ue of t he mi ss ing numer at or: a. 6 b. 15 c. 30 d. 11 ANSWER: c 27 . Conver t t he fr act ion to hi gher ter ms. Ent er the val ue of t he mi ss ing numer at or: a. 9 b. 3 c. 18 d. 27 ANSWER: c 28 . Conver t t he fr act ion to hi gher ter ms. Ent er the val ue of t he mi ss ing numer at or: a. 14 b. 21 c. 42 d. 84 ANSWER: b 29 . Find the l east common denomi nat or of the fr acti ons: a. 32,256 b. 1,008 c. 18 d. 288 ANSWER: b 30 . Find the l east common denomi nat or of the fr acti ons: a. 154 b. 18 c. 144 d. 27,648 ANSWER: c
  9. 9. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 31 . Find the l east common denomi nat or of the fr acti ons: a. 49 b. 18 c. 8 d. 504 ANSWER: d 32 . Find the l east common denomi nat or of the fr acti ons: a. 504 b. 280 c. 39 d. 560 ANSWER: b 33 . Add and s how as r educe d mi xed number or proper f ract ion: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: b 34 . V er na shi pped t hree package s t o Chi cago. If t he pa ckages wei ghed pounds, what was t he t ot al wei ght ? a. pounds b. pounds c. pounds d. pounds ANSWER: a
  10. 10. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons35 . Lee s hi pped t hr ee pac kages t o New Yor k. If t he pa ckages wei ghed pounds, what was t he t ot al wei ght ? a. pounds b. 73 pounds c. pounds d. pounds ANSWER: c 36 . Subtrac t and r educe: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: c 37 . Mult i pl y and reduce t he f oll owi ng: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: a
  11. 11. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons38 . Mult i pl y and reduce t he f oll owi ng: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d 39 . A pane l mea sur es yar ds l ong by yar ds wide . What i s t he ar ea of t he panel ? ( Mul ti pl y l engt h ti mes wi dth.) a. b. c. d. ANSWER: a 40 . Mult i pl y and reduce: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: c
  12. 12. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 41 . Di vi de t he f ol lowi ng f rac tions a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: b 42 . Di vi de t he f ol lowi ng f rac tions a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: a. 4 b. c. d. ANSWER: a 43 . Di vi de and r educe: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: b 44 . Di vi de a nd r educe: a. b. c. d.
  13. 13. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 41 . Di vi de t he f ol lowi ng f rac tions a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d
  14. 14. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 45 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng i mpr oper f r acti on t o a whol e number or a mi xed number : a. b. c. d. 11 ANSWER: d 46 . Reduc e t he f rac ti on: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: c 47 . Reduc e t he f oll owing f r act ion t o l owest ter ms: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d 48 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m, as i ndicat ed: t o t housands a.
  15. 15. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons b. c. d. ANSWER: b
  16. 16. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons49 . Add and reduce: a. b. c. d. ANSWER: d 50 . Subtrac t and r educe t he f ollowi ng: a. b. c. d. 1 ANSWER: b 51 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: a. i mpr oper f r acti on; t hi rt y -t hree ten b. pr oper fr act ion; t hi rt y -t hr ee-t ent hs c. i mpr oper f r acti on; fi ve a nd t en -t hi rt y -t hi r ds d. mi xed number ; fi ve a nd t hir t y-t hr ee -t ent hs ANSWER: d 52 . Conver t t he f oll owi ng mi xed number t o an i mpr oper frac ti on: a. b. c. d.
  17. 17. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER: b
  18. 18. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons53 . Di vi de t he f ol lowi ng f rac tions a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: a. 1 b. c. d. ANSWER: a 54 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: ANSWER: mi xed number ; t hir t y-t hr ee and t hr ee -ei ght hs 55 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: ANSWER: pr oper f r acti on; f i ve -se vent ee nt hs 56 . Ident i f y t he t ype of fr acti on and wri t e it i n wor d f or m: ANSWER: i mpr oper f rac tion; t wel ve -t wel f t hs 57 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number : ANSWER: 58 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number : ANSWER: 59 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number : ANSWER: 60 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number : ANSWER: 61 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on: ANSWER: 62 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on:
  19. 19. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons ANSWER:
  20. 20. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 63 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on: ANSWER: 64 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on: ANSWER: 65 . Reduc e t he f rac ti on t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 66 . Reduc e t he f rac ti on t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 67 . Reduc e t he f rac ti on t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 68 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: t o f or t y-ni nt hs ANSWER: 69 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: t o t hi rt y-si xt hs ANSWER: 70 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: t o hundr eds ANSWER: 71 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: t o ei ght hs ANSWER: 72 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: ANSWER: 73 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: ANSWER: 74 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number :
  21. 21. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 63 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on: ANSWER: ANSWER:
  22. 22. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 75 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: ANSWER: 76 . Find the l east common denomi nat or f or t he f rac ti ons: ANSWER: 15 77 . Find the l east common denomi nat or f or t he f rac ti ons: ANSWER: 252 78 . Find the l east common denomi nat or f or t he f rac ti ons: ANSWER: 300 79 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 80 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 81 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 82 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 83 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 84 . Add t he f rac ti ons a nd r educe t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 85 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 86 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms:
  23. 23. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 75 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er m as i ndicat ed: ANSWER: ANSWER:
  24. 24. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 87 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 88 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 89 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 90 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 91 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 92 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 93 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 94 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 95 . Mult i pl y t he f rac ti ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: 96 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 97 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 98 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms:
  25. 25. © 20 15 Cenga ge Lea r ni ng. Al l Ri ght s Res er ved. Ma y n ot b e s ca nned, c op i ed or dup l ic at ed, or p os t ed t o a p ub l ic l y a cc es si b l e we bs i t e, i n whol e or i n p ar t . C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 87 . Subtrac t t he fr act i ons a nd reduc e t o l owest ter ms: ANSWER: ANSWER:
  26. 26. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 99 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 10 0 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 10 1 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: 10 2 . Af t er a part y, Dunca n not iced t hat of a pi zza was l ef t over . What f r acti onal par t of t he pi zza was ea ten? ANSWER: 10 3 . Conver t t he i mpr oper fr act ion t o a whole or mi xed number : ANSWER: mi xed number ; 10 4 . Conver t t he fr act ion to a higher t er ms a s i ndi cat ed: t o si xt y-t hi r ds ANSWER: 10 5 . Conver t t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper f rac ti on: ANSWER: 10 6 . Wha t t ype of f ract i on i s ? How woul d you wr it e t hi s f r acti on i n wor d f or m? ANSWER: i mpr oper f rac tion, f or t y-t hi r t eent hs 10 7 . Conver t t o a whol e or mi xed number and wr it e i t i n words. ANSWER: , si x and one hal f 10 8 . Ste ph i s f oll owing a r eci pe t hat cal ls f or pounds of chi cken. She woul d li ke t o i ncr ease theservingsizeandwillhavetocha nge al l t he mea surement s. Bef or e St eph ca n changethe measurements,shemustconvert t he mi xed number t o an i mpr oper fr act i on. Whatshouldbe theimproperfractionfort he c hicken mea sur ement ? ANSWER: 10 9 . At t he end of the semes t er , 25 of t he 32 student s who st art ed an acc ount ing cour se r emai ned. Wha t fr act i on r epr ese nt s t he t ot al number of st udents who dr opped the c our se?
  27. 27. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 99 . Di vi de t he fr act i ons a nd reduce to l owest t er ms: ANSWER: ANSWER:
  28. 28. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 11 0 . Renna ta shi pped t hr ee pac kages t o West Vi r gi ni a. If t he pa ckages wei ghed pounds, what was t he t ot al wei ght of Rennat a’s s hi pment ? ANSWER: 11 1 . A pl umber cut piec es of pi pe wit h t he f ol l owi ng mea sur ement s: Find the l east common denomi nat or . ANSWER: 144 11 2 . Pri ce is wor ki ng at t he l ocal J if f y Lube and dur ing hi s shi ft , he used t he foll owi ng ca ses of oil on hi s j obs: How man y ca se s in t ot al did Price use? ANSWER: 11 3 . Adol i a Hunter wal ked mi l es on Monday, mi l es on Wednesda y, and mi l es on Fri day. How many t ot al mi les did she wal k? ANSWER: 11 4 . A good pl anti ng soil is made up of pounds of di rt and pounds of cow manur e. How much wil l the mi xt ur e wei gh aft er war ds? ANSWER: 11 5 . Ruby and he r f ri ends a re on a r oad tr i p t hat wil l t ake a tot al of mi l es . If Ruby and he r f r iends have a lr eady t r aveled mi l es , how many mi l es are l eft ? ANSWER: 11 6 . Pet er Wi ll iams s ol d ac r es of his ac r e r anch. How many ac r es doe s Peter have l eft ? ANSWER: 11 7 . Mori ah bought pounds of fert il i zer but only use d pounds i n her gar den. How much f er ti li zer does she have l ef t? ANSWER: 11 8 . T ur ner Mor ri s wei ghs t i mes as much a s hi s sist er . If hi s s i st er wei ghs 84 pounds, how much doe s Tur ner wei gh? ANSWER: 147 pounds
  29. 29. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons11 9 . A f oundat ion requir es t r uckl oads of concret e. If t he c oncr et e t r uck hol ds cubi c yar ds of concr et e, how many t ot al cubi c yar ds of concr et e are us ed f or t he f oundat i on? ANSWER: 8 cubi c yar ds 12 0 . Four s ur veys t aken t o as sess HD t elevi si on vi ewers buyi ng pat t erns has the foll owi ng r es ul ts: , , , . In or der t o fi nd a gr and t otal , t hese r es ult s must be mul t i pl i ed. What i s t he grand t otal of the s ur vey t aken? ANSWER: 12 1 . How man y f eet piec es of wi re c an be cut fr om a pi ece 68 f eet long? ANSWER: 12 2 . Je r emi ag T hompson owns ac r es of undevel oped l and. If t he pr oper t y i s di vi ded i nt o ac r e pi ece s, how many ho mes it es ca n be de vel oped? ANSWER: 95 homes i t es 12 3 . A novel t y shop buys beads i n bul k f r om t he manuf act ur er and pac kages t hem i nt o pound boxes . How many boxes can be fi ll ed f rom 828 pounds of beads ? ANSWER: 460 boxes 12 4 . East er n Mi ni ng Co. mi nes t ons of coal on Monday, t ons on T uesday, and t ons on We dnes day. If t hei r goal i s t o mi ne 40 t ons t his week, how many mor e t ons must be mi ned? ANSWER: 12 5 . Ci cel y Bosl ey bor rowed $21,600 fr om t he ba nk. She has r epai d of t he l oan. What is t he r emai ni ng balance owed t o t he bank? ANSWER: $7,200 12 6 . A r ec ent pol l showed t hat 60 of the 540 peopl e i nt er vi ewed pr ef er r ed decaff einated coff ee over r egul ar. What f r acti on of the pe opl e pr ef err ed r egul ar cof f ee? ANSWER: 12 7 . Chr i s Spencer i ncr ease d hi s ea r ni ngs by f r om l ast yea r . If he made $36,480 l ast yea r , how much di d he make t hi s yea r? ANSWER: $60,800 12 8 . Sunny ca n asse mbl e ci rcuit boar ds i n one hour . Ast ri d can a sse mbl e i n one hour. In an 8 -hour shif t , how many mor e c i r cuit boar ds does Ast ri d ass embl e t han Sunny? ANSWER:
  30. 30. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons12 9 . T hr ee heir s sha re a n est ate of $340,000. Jor dan rec ei ves , Dani el le rec ei ves , and Samuel r ecei ves the bal ance. How much doe s Samuel r ec ei ve? ANSWER: $76,500 13 0 . A r eci pe f or a mea t cass er ol e call s for t abl es poons of mi nce d garl ic. If t hi s r eci pe se r ves 8 peopl e, r ec al cul at e t he amount of gar li c neede d t o ser ve 6 pe opl e. ANSWER: 13 1 . Cosmos Co mpany use s squa re yar ds of mat eri al to ma ke a sl i p cover f or a c hair . T he mat er i al comes i n 1,100 squar e yar d r ol ls t hat cost $10,150 each. a. How man y sl i p covers c an be made f r om ea ch r oll ? b. Wha t i s t he cost of each sl ip cover ? ANSWER: a. 350 sli p cover s b. $29 13 2 . A bui l di ng has a t ot al ar ea of 20,880 squar e f eet . At t he pr ese nt ti me, t he ass embly ar ea occ upi es of t he spa ce, the st or age ar ea occ upi es of t he ar ea, and t he off i ce occupies t he bal ance of the s pac e. a. How man y squa r e f eet of spac e does t he of fi ce oc cupy? b. If t he c ompany want s t o i ncr ea se the si ze of t he as semb l y ar ea by , how many squa r e f eet wil l t he as sembl y ar ea have? ANSWER: a. 9,048 square f eet b. 11,136 square fee t 13 3 . A r oll of mat er ial i s 257 yards l ong. J anet Bar nett cut yar ds f rom t he r oll . a. How much mat er i al di d Ja net cut fr om t he roll ? b. How much mat er i al was l eft on t he r oll ? ANSWER: a. 56 yar ds b. 201 yar ds 13 4 . Ja smi ne J ackson s ol d ac r es of her ac r e r anch. How many ac r es doe s Ja smi ne have l eft ? ANSWER: 13 5 . Rod Har ri s ea rns $180 per day. On Monda y, he onl y wor ked of a day. How much di d Rod ea r n? ANSWER: $157.50
  31. 31. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons 13 6 . If a s t one c utt er has of an ounce of a prec ious stone a nd i t t akes ounce of that stone t o ma ke one r i ng. How many r i ngs c an t he st one cutt er make f r om t he preci ous st one t hat he has ? ANSWER: 6
  32. 32. C hapter 2 : Fra cti ons13 7 . A r ec ent pol l showed t hat 54 of the 620 peopl e i nt er vi ewed pr ef er r ed non -al cohol ic be er over r egul ar. What f r acti on of the pe opl e pr ef err ed r egul ar bee r ? ANSWER: 13 8 . Dur i ng t he wee k, Ive y ea r ned and of her mont hl y bonus on t wo sa les t r ansacti ons. If t hose bonuse s amount ed to $840.00, how much was her mont hl y bonus? ANSWER: $1,440.00 13 9 . A t ail or nee ds yar ds of cl ot h i n order t o make a j ac ket . He needs yar ds i n or der to ma ke t he s lac ks t o compl ete t he suit . If he makes f our suit s, how much c lot h wi ll he ne ed? ANSWER: 14 0 . A boar d i s f eet i n l engt h. A ca rpent er int ends t o cut bl ocks f r om that boar d of f eet i n l engt h. How many f ul l si zes pi ece s ca n be c ut fr om t hat boar d of wood? ANSWER: 6 14 1 . At t he end of the semes t er , 14 of t he 29 student s who st art ed a Physi cs c our se r emai ned. What f r acti on r epres ent s t he t ot al number of st udent s who dropped t he course ? ANSWER: TEST BANK for Contemporary Mathematics for Business and Consumers Brief Edition 7th Edition by Brechner Download at: http://downloadlink.org/p/test-bank-for-contemporary-mathematics-for-business- and-consumers-brief-edition-7th-edition-by-brechner/ SOLUTIONS MANUAL for Contemporary Mathematics for Business and Consumers Brief Edition 7th Edition by Brechner Download at: http://downloadlink.org/p/solutions-manual-for-contemporary-mathematics-for- business-and-consumers-brief-edition-7th-edition-by-brechner/ People also search: contemporary mathematics for business and consumers 7th edition pdf contemporary mathematics for business and consumers pdf contemporary mathematics for business and consumers 6th edition pdf contemporary mathematics for business and consumers answers isbn 9781305585447

