Groups access rights

  1. 1. To create a new access group select Users from the main navigation and click the Groups tab in the top header.
  2. 2. Click the 3 bar icon and then select Create Access Group from the dropdown.
  3. 3. Double click on the title and enter a name for the newly created group.
  4. 4. To modify the access rights for the newly created group click the 3 bar icon to the left of the groups name and click Change Access from the dropdown.
  5. 5. Select / Deselect the specific access rights for the group and click apply to permit the changes. Group rights will be immediately applied.
  6. 6. DASHBOARD By assigning Dashboard access users assigned to the newly created group will be able to access 1st Incident Reporting's dashboard.
  7. 7. INCIDENT MANAGER By assigning Incident Manager access users assigned to the newly created group will be able to access 1st Incident Reporting’s Incident Manager.
  8. 8. USER / GROUP MANAGER By assigning User / Group Manager access users assigned to the newly created group will be able to access 1st Incident Reporting’s User and Group management sections. Users with this access right will be able to create modify and remove users and groups in the system.
  9. 9. STANDARDS & PROCEDURES By assigning Standards and Procedures access, users assigned to the newly created group will be able create, modify and delete Standards & Procedures content within the handbook section of 1st.
  10. 10. BROADCAST By assigning Broadcast access, users assigned to the newly created group will have the ability to both create, modify and delete content in the Reference Materials section of the Handbook feature as well as created Broadcasts and review analytics.

