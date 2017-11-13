Airbnb Team Member : 조봉기,변용주,이지원,서희경,이주연,김하윤
Airbnb Airbnb Web Server & Homepage 기존에 서비스 되고 있는 airbnb.com을 모티브로 하여 제작한 포트폴리오로 Spring Framework로 개발한후, 클라우드 호스팅 서버인 AWS ...
1. 목차 ➔ 팀원소개 ➔ 시스템 환경 ＃ERD ＃개발 일정 ＃사용된 프로그램 ➔ 주요 기능 설명 ＃멤버 - 회원가입, 로그인,프로필 ＃숙소 리스트 ＃예약 - Datepicker, GoogleMap API ＃관리자 기능...
Airbnb 팀원소개
Developer ▶회원가입 마이페이지 구현 조봉기 만날 봉 일어날 기 만나는 인연마다 소중한 개발자 조봉기 입니다.
Developer ▶자료조사 및 디비 변용주 타이슨의 심장과,열정을 가진 개발자 변용주 입나다.
이지원 날다람쥐 처럼 코딩을 하는 개발자 이지원 입니다. Developer ▶관리자
Developer ▶숙소 등록 예약 기능 구현 서희경 버그없는 개발자 서희경 입니다.
이주연 한발두발 성큼성큼 개발자이주연 입니다. Developer ▶Hybride Web App Application 구현
Developer,PL ▶Merge 및 개발환경 구축 김하윤 흐르는 물처럼 빛나는 개발자 김하윤 입니다.
ERD
11月 2017(1주) 개발일정 9月 11日2017 (1~2주) 10月 2017(1~2주) DB설계,임무별 파트 분담 10月 2017(1주) 화면 제작 ,CSS 디자인 10月 2017(3주) 페이지 연동,기능구현 마무리...
사용된 프로그램 TOOLS ECLIPSE SPRING TOOL SUITE TILES MYBATIS MAVEN GIT HTML5 BOOTSTRAP FLICKER RAWGIT DATABASE MARIA DB JAVASCRI...
주요 기능 설명 #메인페이지 #멤버 , 프로필 #숙소리스트 #예약 #숙소등록 #관리자
메인페이지 #회원 가입, 로그인 기능이 구현 #도시 검색이 가능 (검색 가능 도시: 서울, 부산, 전라북도, 경상북도, 제주)
메인페이지(Navigation bar) #로그인 과 로그아웃 을 구현 #호스팅 가기( 숙소 등록) 과 프로필 기능은 로그인 후 사용가능한 기능 #로그인 전 #로그인 후
메인페이지 #숙소 와 전체 보기 클릭시, 전체 숙소 리스트 가 실행 #슬라이드로 보여지는 숙소 사진을 클릭시 해당 숙소의 예약 페이지로 이동
멤버 (log-in) #로그인 클릭시, modal창으로 구현된 로그인 창 구현
멤버 (회원가입) # 회원가입 기능 구현 #airbnb-logo클릭시 -> main page로 이동
멤버 (프로필) # 네비바에서 프로필 가기 클릭시 볼수있는 페이지 #프로필 네비바 구현 #회원 정보 수정 & 탈퇴 구현
멤버 (예약목록) # 예약목록 -> 사용자가 예약한 숙소 목록 #후기작성 과 예약 삭제 가 가능
멤버 (예약목록-> 후기 작성) # 후기작성 #별점 , 후기를 작성하면 해당숙소 예약 페이지에 반영
멤버 (숙소등록 현황) #숙소등록 현황 #등록한 숙소 목록 확인 및 삭제 가능
숙소 리스트 & Google지도 #숙소 리스트 실행시, 구글 지도에 해당 숙소 표시 #페이지 네이션 구현 #메인 페이지에서 전체 보기 와 숙소 클릭시 전체 리스트 실행 #메인 페이지에서 도시검색 시 해당 도시 숙소 리스...
예약 #예약기능 구현 (*로그인 후에만 사용 가능) #예약 페이지의 네비바 구현 개요, 후기, 호스트, 위치 -> 클릭시 페이지 내의 해당 위치로 이동됨 #Google API를 사용 -> 해당 숙소 위치 제공
예약 #후기 #해당숙소의 예약자가 후기를 등록시 별점 반영 #후기 목록 #후기검색 기능 구현 -> 후기 목록의 내용으로 검색가능
예약 #date-picker를 사용한 예약 날짜 선택 기능 구현 #해당숙소 제공 인원 만큼 예약 가능
예약 #예약 완료시 -> 예약내역 정보 확인 #예약 내역 확인 클릭시 -> 프로필 -> 예약목록 으로 이동 #사용자가 예약한 목록을 확인가능
관리자 #관리자의 아이디와 비밀번호로 로그인시 관리자 페이지로 이동
관리자 (통계) #Google chart 를 이용한 연도별 매출실적 과 연간 사용자 가입 추이 표시, 지역별 숙소 분포도 구현 #현황 차트 구현
관리자 (숙소) #관리자 -> 숙소 #관리자가 숙소를 관리 -> 삭제 기능구현 (관리자의 임의로 등록되어 있는 숙소를 삭제 가능) #호스트명 과 도시명 으로 숙소 검색 기능 구현 #사용자 화면 이동 클릭시 -> 메인페이...
관리자 (도움말) #관리자가 사용자를 위한 도움말 작성, 수정 및 삭제 기능 구현 #도움말 목록 검색 기능 구현 -> 공지 분류 , 제목 으로 검색 가능
개발 미비점 개발 보완점 Tip 개발을 위한 충분한 시간 필요 의사소통의 부재 부정확한 경로 설정으로 인한 문제 애매모호한 시간 안배 사용자를 위한 도움말 제공 팀원들 간의 정확한 의사소통을 통한 일정 준수(리더의 역할...
느낀점 조봉기 그동안 공부해 왔던 것 들을 사용하여 작업을하니 공부도 더되고 유익한 시간이었습니다 변용주 수업과는 또다른 상황인 프로젝트를 진행하면서 팀원들의 넓은 아량과 이끌어 줌으로 끝낼수 있어 감사하다는 말을 전하...
느낀점 김하윤 팀 프로젝트는, 한 팀이되어 작업하는 만큼 팀 원들간의 의사소통이중요하다는걸느꼈습니다. 공통된 목표점을 설정하고, 목표를 달성하기 위한 이정표를 섬세하게 설계하지 (DB설계, 경로설정, package 등)...
감사합니다 Motive site https://www.airbnb.co.kr/ 한빛 교육센터 (신촌) https://www.airbnb.co.kr/
×