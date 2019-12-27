Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Investment Banking Workbook Investment Banking Workbook Detail of Books Author : Joshua Rosenbaumq Pages : 272 pagesq Publ...
Book Appearances
Availble in KINDLE / HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / AUDIOBOOK Investment Banking Workbook Investment Banking Workbook
Description Investment Banking WORKBOOK is the ideal complement to Investment Banking, Valuation, Leveraged Buyouts, and M...
Download Or Read Investment Banking Workbook Click link in below Download Or Read Investment Banking Workbook in http://eb...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD BOOK Investment Banking Workbook BOOK ONLINE #Mobi

3 views

Published on

Investment Banking WORKBOOK is the ideal complement to Investment Banking, Valuation, Leveraged Buyouts, and Mergers &amp; Acquisitions, Second Edition, enabling you to truly master and refine the core skills at the center of the world of finance. This comprehensive study guide provides an invaluable opportunity to explore your understanding of the strategies and techniques covered in the main text, before putting them to work in real-world situations.The WORKBOOK--which parallels the main book chapter by chapter--contains over 400 problem-solving exercises and multiple-choice questions.Topics reviewed include:Valuation and its various forms of analysis, including comparable companies, precedent transactions and discounted cash flow analysis Leveraged buyouts--from the fundamentals of LBO economics and structure to detailed modeling and valuation M&amp;A sell-side tools and techniques, including an overview of an organized M&amp;A sale process M&amp;A buy-side strategy and analysis,

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD BOOK Investment Banking Workbook BOOK ONLINE #Mobi

  1. 1. Investment Banking Workbook Investment Banking Workbook Detail of Books Author : Joshua Rosenbaumq Pages : 272 pagesq Publisher : Wileyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1118456114q ISBN-13 : 9781118456118q
  2. 2. Book Appearances
  3. 3. Availble in KINDLE / HARDCOVER / PAPERBACK / AUDIOBOOK Investment Banking Workbook Investment Banking Workbook
  4. 4. Description Investment Banking WORKBOOK is the ideal complement to Investment Banking, Valuation, Leveraged Buyouts, and Mergers & Acquisitions, Second Edition, enabling you to truly master and refine the core skills at the center of the world of finance. This comprehensive study guide provides an invaluable opportunity to explore your understanding of the strategies and techniques covered in the main text, before putting them to work in real-world situations.The WORKBOOK-- which parallels the main book chapter by chapter--contains over 400 problem-solving exercises and multiple-choice questions.Topics reviewed include:Valuation and its various forms of analysis, including comparable companies, precedent transactions and discounted cash flow analysis Leveraged buyouts--from the fundamentals of LBO economics and structure to detailed modeling and valuation M&A sell-side tools and techniques, including an overview of an organized M&A sale process M&A buy-side strategy and analysis, If you want to Download or Read Investment Banking Workbook Click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download Or Read Investment Banking Workbook Click link in below Download Or Read Investment Banking Workbook in http://ebooksdailynew.com/?book=1118456114 OR

×