...#Read ebook Broken Kingdom (Royal Hearts Academy, #4)

Welcome to their kingdom... They say you're happy now. That you can't remember anything from your past and it's for the best. They told me if I cared about you I'd stay far away and leave you alone for good. Because you're getting married to a man you love. Only problem is... you loved me first. This is the 4th and FINAL book in the Royal Hearts Academy series. Cruel Prince (Jace and Dylan's book) , Ruthless Knight (Cole and Sawyer's book), and Wicked Princess should be read first for a better understanding of the family dynamic. .
