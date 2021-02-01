Doodling for Cat People sparks the imagination and spurs cat lovers to explore, experiment, and brainstorm ways to draw and doodle their favorite furry friends with a cute and clever art style. You are perpetually covered in cat fur. Your shelves are full of feline-themed books, knickknacks, and toys. You?re not a crazy cat person. You?re a feline enthusiast! That means that you?ll love the more than 50 prompts, doodling exercises, and fun facts about cats in Doodling for Cat People. This book is designed to get your creative juices flowing?and your pen and pencil moving! Don?t think too much about the prompts; just start drawing cat-related doodles and see where your imagination takes you. There?s no such thing as a mistake in doodling! Professional illustrator Gemma Correll?s simple, unique, and whimsical approach is sure to inspire, entertain, and guide you through doodling, regardless of your artistic skill level. Find inspiration for drawing different types of cats, cats in .

