What can you do with Serverless in 2020

Serverless is always evolving (faster than any definition) and each year new capabilities simplify existing workloads and enable new applications to be implemented in an easier, more efficient way. At AWS, we have focused on improving observability, configuration management, functions invocations, service integrations, and execution environments. Looking at some of the more recent updates, this session is introducing the reasoning behind the new features, and how to use them to reduce your architecture complexity, including real world examples of what AWS customers are doing, so that you can focus on creating value for YOUR customers.