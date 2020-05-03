What can you do with Serverless in 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uri Segev Principal Serverless Solutions Architect Boaz Ziniman Princ...
How does Serverless work? Storage Databases Analytics Machine Learnin...
Serverless in December 2014… and the first half of 2015 Thumbnails Ge...
Serverless in the first half of 2015 Static Content Generators! S3 Bu...
Serverless in the first half of 2015 Dynamic Websites & Apps! Browser...
Serverless in the second half of 2015… and later on! APIs! "Alexa!" &...
Over the years, customers shared some concerns… New Paradigm Scalabil...
Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution...
Latency Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations E...
Function Invocations
Function Invocations AWS Lambda Asynchronous Invocations (Event) Max ... Scalability New Paradigm
Configuring Async Invocations
AWS Lambda – Destinations for Async Invocations Amazon S3 Amazon SNS ...
Function Invocations Costs Scalability New Paradigm Kinesis / DynamoD...
Kinesis / DynamoDB Streams Controls
Function Invocations Latency Costs Amazon API Gateway New "HTTP APIs"...
Amazon API Gateway – HTTP APIs N EW
Function Invocations Costs New Paradigm Application Load Balancer (AL...
ALB Weighted Target Groups
Execution Environment Language Support Runtimes Python 3.8 Java 11 No...
Execution Environment Latency Scalability VPC to VPC NAT ⇣ Integrate ...
Execution Environment Latency Costs Scalability AWS Lambda Provisione...
AWS Lambda – Provisioned Concurrency We do the initialization, you ar...
Execution Environment Costs Scalability New Paradigm AWS Step Functio...
AWS Step Functions – Express Workflows
Service Integrations Costs Scalability New Paradigm Amazon Relational...
Amazon RDS Proxy – How It Works Preview
Service Integrations Costs New ParadigmAmazon EventBridge Schema Regi...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates.
Service Integrations Scalability New Paradigm Amazon Athena Create us...
Amazon Athena – Create your own data connector Preview
New Paradigm AWS Amplify Native iOS/Android Mobile Backends Amplify D...
Latency Scalability AWS AppSync Pure WebSockets GraphQL Info Object (...
Configuration Management New ParadigmAWS AppConfig For EC2, container...
Configuration Management for Lambda Functions Environment Variables P...
Observability Costs Scalability New Paradigm Tracing – AWS X-Ray Trac...
Observability Costs Scalability New Paradigm Monitoring CloudWatch Em...
Using CloudWatch Embedded Metric Format
CloudWatch Synthetics – Monitor Application Endpoints
Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution...
Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution...
More tooling available
Savings plan Simplify purchasing with a flexible pricing model applyi...
Serverless Lens in AWS Well-Architected Tool N ew
SCALING CHALLENGES 350 DONATIONS PER SECOND Case Study
OLD VS NEW March 2019 cost* $5,393 March 2015 cost* $83,908 *All hosting costs are paid for through corporate partnerships. Case Study
WE COULD DO IT ALL AGAIN TOMORROW Serverless services cost $92 Case Study
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates. So, what can you do with serverless, now? ✓ Web/Mobile/IoT backends ✓...
What Can You Do with Serverless …in 2020 ?
What Are You Going to Build …in 2020 ?
Thank you! Uri Segev Principal Serverless Solutions Architect Boaz Zi...
What can you do with Serverless in 2020

What can you do with Serverless in 2020

  Uri Segev Principal Serverless Solutions Architect Boaz Ziniman Principal Developer Advocate What Can You Do with Serverless …in 2020 ?
  How does Serverless work? Storage Databases Analytics Machine Learning . . . Your unique business logic User uploads a picture Customer data updated Anomaly detected API call . . . Fully-managed services Events Functions
  Serverless in December 2014… and the first half of 2015 Thumbnails Generators! S3 Bucket Lambda Function S3 Bucket
  Serverless in the first half of 2015 Static Content Generators! S3 Bucket Lambda Function S3 Bucket
  Serverless in the first half of 2015 Dynamic Websites & Apps! Browser JavaScript DynamoDB Table S3 Bucket Lambda Function AWS SDK Lambda Invoke
  Serverless in the second half of 2015… and later on! APIs! "Alexa!" & IoT Microservices DevOps Browser Web APIs Amazon Echo IoT Devices Services Data Streams DynamoDB Table S3 Bucket Lambda Function API Gateway Schedule
  Over the years, customers shared some concerns… New Paradigm Scalability Costs Latency Language Support
  Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution Environment Service Integrations So what have we been focusing on?
  Latency Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution Environment Service Integrations Language Support Costs Scalability New Paradigm
  Function Invocations
  Function Invocations AWS Lambda Asynchronous Invocations (Event) Max event age Max retry attempt Destinations (to Lambda, SNS, SQS, EventBridge) ⇣ More controls for async and event-driven apps Scalability New Paradigm
  Configuring Async Invocations
  AWS Lambda – Destinations for Async Invocations Amazon S3 Amazon SNS Amazon SES Amazon EventBridge Amazon CloudWatch Logs AWS Config Amazon CloudFormation AWS CodeCommit AWS Lambda Amazon SNS Amazon SQS Amazon EventBridge Lambda Function onSuccess onFailure
  Function Invocations Costs Scalability New Paradigm Kinesis / DynamoDB Streams Parallelization factor (no need for fan-outs) Failure-handling ⇣ Easier to scale streaming analytics and manage errors when processing a stream
  Kinesis / DynamoDB Streams Controls
  Function Invocations Latency Costs Amazon API Gateway New "HTTP APIs" ⇣ Cheaper and faster APIs Reduce costs by up to 70% Reduce latency by up to 50%
  Amazon API Gateway – HTTP APIs N EW
  Function Invocations Costs New Paradigm Application Load Balancer (ALB) Weighted Target Groups ⇣ Fine-grained deployments with ALB, too Stickiness! Create rules depending on Host, HTTP header/method, Query string, or Source IP Simpler migrations to serverless
  ALB Weighted Target Groups
  Execution Environment Language Support Runtimes Python 3.8 Java 11 Node.js 12 .NET Core 3.1 Custom Runtimes (Rust, Swift, …) ⇣ Use your favorite programming language Easier to migrate existing apps
  Execution Environment Latency Scalability VPC to VPC NAT ⇣ Integrate VPC resources in serverless apps Use new services with Lambda functions (e.g. ElastiCache)
  Execution Environment Latency Costs Scalability AWS Lambda Provisioned Concurrency ⇣ No more "cold starts" Real-time apps and games Applications with a slow initialization Download config/data on /tmp
  AWS Lambda – Provisioned Concurrency We do the initialization, you are responsible for the first invocation of the handler Avoid lazy initializations Integrated with CloudWatch Application Auto Scaling and AWS CodeDeploy
  Execution Environment Costs Scalability New Paradigm AWS Step Functions Express Workflows ⇣ Build more modular apps Separate business process flow from implementation
  AWS Step Functions – Express Workflows
  Service Integrations Costs Scalability New Paradigm Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) RDS Proxy ⇣ Using relational databases in serverless apps is much easier AWS Secrets Manager stores the user name and password for the database
  Amazon RDS Proxy – How It Works Preview
  Service Integrations Costs New ParadigmAmazon EventBridge Schema Registry Rules can now be triggered by CloudWatch Alarms ⇣ Building event-driven apps with IDE integration Integrating PaaS solutions with your apps
  29. 29. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its Affiliates.
  Service Integrations Scalability New Paradigm Amazon Athena Create user defined functions (UDF) using Lambda functions Run federated queries ⇣ Using SQL for analyzing… almost anything!
  Amazon Athena – Create your own data connector Preview
  New Paradigm AWS Amplify Native iOS/Android Mobile Backends Amplify DataStore ⇣ Mobile backends for native apps Persistent on-device storage to write, read, and observe changes online or offline, and seamlessly sync to the cloud as well as across devices Service Integrations
  Latency Scalability AWS AppSync Pure WebSockets GraphQL Info Object (New) ⇣ Real-time apps More efficient resolvers Service Integrations
  Configuration Management New ParadigmAWS AppConfig For EC2, containers, on-premises, Lambda, mobile apps, IoT devices Application Environment Configuration Profile ⇣ Releasing configurations changes with fine-grained controls
  Configuration Management for Lambda Functions Environment Variables Parameter Store AWS Secrets Manager AWS AppConfig In the function configuration For function-specific configurations Part of AWS Systems Manager Can be shared across multiple functions For secrets, can automate rotating secrets Integrated with the new RDS Proxy Part of AWS Systems Manager Full control during the roll out of configuration changes
  Observability Costs Scalability New Paradigm Tracing – AWS X-Ray Trace Maps – for single requests Simplified identification of service disruption – in Service Maps SNS/SQS support (added in July/August) Amazon API Gateway (since 2018) AWS AppSync (new) ⇣ More and easier observability
  Observability Costs Scalability New Paradigm Monitoring CloudWatch Embedded Metric Format Percentiles on CloudWatch metrics CloudWatch Synthetics CloudWatch ServiceLens CloudWatch Anomaly Detection (added in September) ⇣ More visibility into your application behavior
  Using CloudWatch Embedded Metric Format
  CloudWatch Synthetics – Monitor Application Endpoints
  Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution Environment Service Integrations Latency Language Support Costs Scalability New Paradigm
  Observability Configuration Management Function Invocations Execution Environment Service Integrations Lots of concerns have been addressed…
  More tooling available
  Savings plan Simplify purchasing with a flexible pricing model applying to Amazon EC2, AWS Fargate & Lambda usage Recommendations in AWS Cost Explorer Any instance family—any region AWS Fargate and Lambda Flexibility N EW
  Serverless Lens in AWS Well-Architected Tool N ew
  SCALING CHALLENGES 350 DONATIONS PER SECOND Case Study
  OLD VS NEW March 2019 cost* $5,393 March 2015 cost* $83,908 *All hosting costs are paid for through corporate partnerships. 100% of public donations go to the projects we fund. Case Study
  WE COULD DO IT ALL AGAIN TOMORROW Serverless services cost $92 Case Study
  So, what can you do with serverless, now? ✓ Web/Mobile/IoT backends ✓ Batch/streaming analytics ✓ DevOps & IT automation ✓ Voice/text chat interfaces ✓ Real-time apps, multi-player games ✓ Complex async jobs/tasks/activities ✓ Reduce costs even more ✓ Reduce complexity ✓ And much, much more!
  What Can You Do with Serverless …in 2020 ?
  What Are You Going to Build …in 2020 ?
  Thank you! Uri Segev Principal Serverless Solutions Architect Boaz Ziniman Principal Developer Advocate

