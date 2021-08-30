B-Focus — 5 ประเด็นเด่นเศรษฐกิจประจำสัปดาห์ 30 สิงหาคม 2564

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Economic Outlook Burin Adulwattana Chief Economist 1
2 ประเด็นที่ 5: COVID-19 Update
3 Global Globally, there have been 217,203,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,514,879 deaths Source: Johns Hopki...
4 78% 70% 68% 61% 55% Global Only 1.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose Source: Our World...
5 US The current 7-day moving average is 107.2% higher compared to the peak observed on July 20, 2020 (68,522). Source: CDC
6
7 UK Coronavirus infections in England are now 26 times the levels that were experienced this time last year Source: The G...
8 Australia The highly infectious delta variant has breached the country’s fortress-style controls and entrenched itself d...
9
10 ประเด็นที่ 4: Jackson Hole
11 Gold Gold at three-week high after Powell said there is no rush to raising rates Source: Bloomberg
12 USD Index Dollar slips after Powell embraces tapering Source: Bloomberg
13 US 10-Year Bond Yield Treasury Yields Post Declines After Jerome Powell’s Remarks Source: Bloomberg
14 US Stocks Wall Street hit records as Powell resists announcing tapering Source: Bloomberg
15 ประเด็นที่ 2: บัญชีเงินฝาก
16 บัญชีเงินฝาก แยกตามขนาดบัญชีของไตรมาส 4 ปี 2562 (ก่อนโควิด-19) Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเคราะห์โดย Bnomics
17 เงินฝาก เงินฝากที่เพิ่มขึ้น ช่วงโควิด-19 เริ่มลดลงและคนส่วนมากเริ่มมีเงินในบัญชีลดลง Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเครา...
18 ค่าเฉลี่ยเงินต่อบัญชีตามขนาดบัญชีไม่เกิน 5 หมื่นบาท Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเคราะห์โดย Bnomics
19 ประเด็นที่ 2: เปิ ดเมือง
20 Thailand: New COVID-19 Cases Covid Cases in Thai Capital Starts to Stabilize Latest, 15,972 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,00...
21 Thailand: Deaths Source: Ministry of Public Health
22 Thailand: COVID-19 Vaccine 6.7 million people have been vaccinated so far, or 87% of total Bangkok residents Source: Ou...
23 89.5% 42.5% 42.6% 48.4% 47.9% 29.4% 67.2% 22.4% 31.7% 21.6% 17.9% 15.2% 10.9% 11.1% 7.3% 17.1% 8.3% 10.1% 1.8% 0.6% 0.7...
24 มาตรการผ่อนคลาย กลุ่มกิจกรรม/กิจการ (พื้นที่สีแดงเข้ม) Source: SpringNews
25 UK adds Thailand to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ Thailand will move to the red category as low vaccination levels leave A...
26 ประเด็นที่ 1: เช็ค คือ เงินสด?
27 Cheque Source: Bank of England
28
29 Thank You
  1. 1. 1 Economic Outlook Burin Adulwattana Chief Economist 1
  2. 2. 2 ประเด็นที่ 5: COVID-19 Update
  3. 3. 3 Global Globally, there have been 217,203,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,514,879 deaths Source: Johns Hopkins University, WHO
  4. 4. 4 78% 70% 68% 61% 55% Global Only 1.6% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose Source: Our World in Data
  5. 5. 5 US The current 7-day moving average is 107.2% higher compared to the peak observed on July 20, 2020 (68,522). Source: CDC
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7 UK Coronavirus infections in England are now 26 times the levels that were experienced this time last year Source: The Guardian
  8. 8. 8 Australia The highly infectious delta variant has breached the country’s fortress-style controls and entrenched itself deep enough in Sydney, that authorities have dispensed with plans to eliminate it. Source: CNBC
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10 ประเด็นที่ 4: Jackson Hole
  11. 11. 11 Gold Gold at three-week high after Powell said there is no rush to raising rates Source: Bloomberg
  12. 12. 12 USD Index Dollar slips after Powell embraces tapering Source: Bloomberg
  13. 13. 13 US 10-Year Bond Yield Treasury Yields Post Declines After Jerome Powell’s Remarks Source: Bloomberg
  14. 14. 14 US Stocks Wall Street hit records as Powell resists announcing tapering Source: Bloomberg
  15. 15. 15 ประเด็นที่ 2: บัญชีเงินฝาก
  16. 16. 16 บัญชีเงินฝาก แยกตามขนาดบัญชีของไตรมาส 4 ปี 2562 (ก่อนโควิด-19) Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเคราะห์โดย Bnomics
  17. 17. 17 เงินฝาก เงินฝากที่เพิ่มขึ้น ช่วงโควิด-19 เริ่มลดลงและคนส่วนมากเริ่มมีเงินในบัญชีลดลง Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเคราะห์โดย Bnomics
  18. 18. 18 ค่าเฉลี่ยเงินต่อบัญชีตามขนาดบัญชีไม่เกิน 5 หมื่นบาท Source: ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย วิเคราะห์โดย Bnomics
  19. 19. 19 ประเด็นที่ 2: เปิ ดเมือง
  20. 20. 20 Thailand: New COVID-19 Cases Covid Cases in Thai Capital Starts to Stabilize Latest, 15,972 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Cases Source: WHO, Macrobond
  21. 21. 21 Thailand: Deaths Source: Ministry of Public Health
  22. 22. 22 Thailand: COVID-19 Vaccine 6.7 million people have been vaccinated so far, or 87% of total Bangkok residents Source: Our World in Data, Macrobond 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Percent At least 1 dose 30.98% 9.43%
  23. 23. 23 89.5% 42.5% 42.6% 48.4% 47.9% 29.4% 67.2% 22.4% 31.7% 21.6% 17.9% 15.2% 10.9% 11.1% 7.3% 17.1% 8.3% 10.1% 1.8% 0.6% 0.7% 0.6% 0.5% 0.7% 1.2% 0.7% 0.8% 0.0% 10.0% 20.0% 30.0% 40.0% 50.0% 60.0% 70.0% 80.0% 90.0% 100.0% กทม. สมุทรสาคร นนทบุรี สมุทรปราการ ปทุมธานี นครปฐม กทม. และปริมณฑล จังหวัดอื่น 71 จังหวัด Total เข็มที่ 3 เข็มที่ 2 เข็มที่ 1 Thailand: COVID-19 Vaccine สัดส่วนจานวนการฉีดวัคซีนต่อประชากรในพื้นที่ วันที่ 29 ส.ค. 2564 Source: กระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม (อว.)
  24. 24. 24 มาตรการผ่อนคลาย กลุ่มกิจกรรม/กิจการ (พื้นที่สีแดงเข้ม) Source: SpringNews
  25. 25. 25 UK adds Thailand to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ Thailand will move to the red category as low vaccination levels leave Asia vulnerable to new coronavirus variants Source: National World
  26. 26. 26 ประเด็นที่ 1: เช็ค คือ เงินสด?
  27. 27. 27 Cheque Source: Bank of England
  28. 28. 28
  29. 29. 29 Thank You

