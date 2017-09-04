E-book como se torna uma artesã de sucesso

"A persistência é o caminho do êxito. Charles Chaplin 10 PASSOS PARA SE TORNAR UMA ARTESÃ DE SUCESSO Por:  CristianeCardos...
Material que indico para quem quer aprender a vender  artesanato pelo Facebook
Índice Capacitação Marca Planejamento: Estabelecer Metas Catálogo e Amostras Embalagens Como precificar seu artesanato Fas...
Introdução Aqui contém dicas primordiais para que você tenha sucesso com artesanato. Serve tanto para quem estar no ramo, ...
Você quer ser um profissional de artesanato bem sucedido? Então, precisa conhecer algumas atitudes que fazem parte da vida...
Procure por especialistas do seu mercado, invista em cursos, faça pesquisas e busque aprimorar-se sempre! Como o título já...
Reciclar-se, dar uma nova cara para a sua arte, conhecer novos rumos para o que você faz, aperfeiçoar-se, enfim, dar- se u...
Atualização – frequentar cursos, quanto mais informação melhor. Na internet tem muitos cursos e palestras que podem ser ba...
A primeira impressão é a que fica…a primeira impressão deve ser sua identidade e essência de seu trabalho. Normalmente a l...
Nome relacionado ao tipo de artesanato: Nesse caso a identificação com a atividade é imediata, pois a mesma está inserida ...
Vale a pena, estudar, pesquisar e ouvir a opinião a respeito de sua logomarca, pois é justamente através dela que será tra...
Como site de vetor eu indico: Freepik – Festival de imagens, gifts e vetores. Faça busca por “logotipo” ou“artes” 3. Conhe...
Leve a sério seu artesanato, encare seu trabalho como um negócio! Por mais que você não oficialize sua empresa logo (apesa...
Muitas artesãs caem na tentação de não trabalhar com catálogo e peças iniciais. Acabam fechando trabalhos com fotos do tra...
Como cria os seus produtos, deve também criar a embalagem dos mesmos para atrair mais clientes. Crie etiquetas e sacos dif...
Vantagens de confeccionar a própria embalagem: Trabalhe com peças exclusivas e limitadas e a vantagem de produzir as suas ...
A valorização do artesanato começa em você! Um primeiro ponto fundamental na valorização do artesanato, é a qualidade do t...
Para você saber qual o valor o cliente está percebendo em seu trabalho artesanal, é necessário conhecer suas necessidades ...
Todo o artesão deve compreender que a valorização começa em cada profissional, em cada atitude e forma de encarar o trabal...
Divulgar na empresa em que trabalha ou qualquer outra é sempre uma boa. Mas para conseguir mais clientes, seria bom divulg...
Vídeos Você sabia que o YouTube é o segundo site mais utilizado para pesquisa na internet? O YouTube fica atrás somente do...
O artesanato pode ser comercializado por diferentes canais e formas. A escolha deve ser feita em função de cada produto. N...
Venda virtual – Nesse caso, é possível optar por dois caminhos: Existem diversos sites especializados em vendas, inclusive...
Neste espaço, divulgue e facilite para que o seu potencial comprador efetive o pedido, coloque à vista o “carrinho de comp...
ACADEMIA FACEBOOK PARA ARTESANATO vai te ajudar a: Montar sua página no Facebook a partir do zero Melhorar a página que vo...
Quem vende artesanato pela internet sabe que junto com mercadoria tem que enviar uma nota fiscal. E para emitir nota fisca...
. O MEI também pode ter um empregado contratado que receba o salário mínimo ou o piso da categoria. A Lei Complementar nº ...
Curso de artesanato - fuxico https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Aqui você encontra artesanato muito lucrativo que te poss...
  1. 1. "A persistência é o caminho do êxito. Charles Chaplin 10 PASSOS PARA SE TORNAR UMA ARTESÃ DE SUCESSO Por:  CristianeCardoso/Blogdasart
  2. 2. Sobre Olá! Eu me Cristiane Cardoso Este e-book é completamente gratuito e destinado a todas as pessoas que têm interesse em se tornar um artesão de sucesso. O objetivo deste e-book é passar algumas dicas e métodos necessários para que você possa ter sucesso com artesanato. Todas as técnicas apresentadas são baseadas em minhas próprias experiências profissionais ao longo dos anos, bem como da experiência adquirida através de testemunhos de outros profissionais. Ele contém dicas, informações e foi escrito de maneira simples, de modo que qualquer um possa aplicar as técnicas e estratégias apresentadas. Não me responsabilizo direta ou indiretamente pela utilização de qualquer uma das técnicas contidas neste ebook. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  3. 3. Material que indico para quem quer aprender a vender  artesanato pelo Facebook A ACADEMIA FACEBOOK PARA ARTESANATO vai te ajudar a: Montar sua página no Facebook a partir do zero Melhorar a página que você já tem Criar conteúdo que atrai clientes e gera pedidos Entender de uma vez como funciona o marketing na internet Anunciar de forma lucrativa Clique aqui e saiba mais https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  4. 4. Índice Capacitação Marca Planejamento: Estabelecer Metas Catálogo e Amostras Embalagens Como precificar seu artesanato Fase da Divulgação Venda Legalizando seu artesanato https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  5. 5. Introdução Aqui contém dicas primordiais para que você tenha sucesso com artesanato. Serve tanto para quem estar no ramo, Quanto para quem até agora tinha o artesanato apenas como um hobby. Porém, para que você tenha resultado, é preciso se comprometer com o seu trabalho de forma a obter os resultados desejados. Especialistas são unânimes em dizer que um dos ingredientes de sucesso no trabalho, é a paixão por aquilo que se faz. E realmente, ter prazer naquilo que está fazendo é o maior segredo para alcançar a excelência profissional, afinal, quem ama sua atividade tem uma motivação diferente que está acima do salário ou pagamento que recebe pelas horas trabalhadas. Está na hora de parar e ver realmente o que você faz com gosto e quer se dedicar para poder focar e se especializar. Essa história de “eu faço de tudo um pouco” é para quem não quer se profissionalizar e quer ficar fazendo de picadinho. Ok, sabemos que existe essa fatia, mas quem quer mesmo viver bem com a sua arte precisa de ter o nicho a se especializar. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  6. 6. Você quer ser um profissional de artesanato bem sucedido? Então, precisa conhecer algumas atitudes que fazem parte da vida de todo empreendedor de sucesso. Todo artesão que busca crescer profissionalmente, precisa estabelecer qual é o seu objetivo, definir metas para alcançar esse objetivo e planejar como irá executar essas metas. Com um objetivo definido, você terá claramente onde deve estar o foco de todas suas ações. Muitas pessoas podem pensar que já aprenderam tudo que tinham para aprender e nem cogitam a ideia de capacitar-se e aprimorar técnicas. Masna minha opinião, muitas delas estão perdendo uma grande oportunidade de criar um produto melhor, modernizar o design e oferecer mais qualidade e variedade. O mercado está sempre mudando e todo dia aparece gente criativa inventando coisas novas e criando tendências. Se o mercado que você trabalha cresce, por que você não pode ? Mais quando falo de capacitação não me refiro apenas ao produto em si,mas também em saber onde investir o seu tempo e conhecer o mercado à fundo. Para isso, é importante buscar capacitar-se com cursos que possam te ensinar todos as maneiras de construir algo novo ou melhor naquele setor. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  7. 7. Procure por especialistas do seu mercado, invista em cursos, faça pesquisas e busque aprimorar-se sempre! Como o título já diz, deixo aqui 10 passos para que você possa ter Sucesso com a venda do seu artesanatos. Essas dicas são de minha experiência como artesã a anos, assim como uma minuciosa pesquisa na internet. Espero que de alguma forma possa te ajudar na busca pelo seu ideal. Não se esqueça de acreditar em você. Com todo este caminho pela frente e um monte de vontades o que não pode aparecer é a insegurança. Tenha força de vontade, foco, metas e muita persistência, hoje pode ter sido médio,amanhã melhor, mas o dia vai de acordo com o seu ritmo e qualidade desejada. Tem uma frase do Albert Einstein que gosto muito, onde ele diz que: https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Insanidade é continuar fazendo sempre a mesma coisa e esperar resultados diferente
  8. 8. Reciclar-se, dar uma nova cara para a sua arte, conhecer novos rumos para o que você faz, aperfeiçoar-se, enfim, dar- se uma nova chance de vencer é preciso quando ercebemos que podemos ir mais longe. Buscar sempre capacitação porque o mercado de artesanato é dinâmico e o artesão precisa ser cada vez mais competitivo. Mantenha-se em aprendizado constante! Continue pesquisando o que artesãs de sucesso que você admira estão fazendo. Não tenha medo de investir em cursos, aprender técnicas diferentes, enfim, mantenha sempre a mente aberta para novos aprendizados, pois esta é a chave do sucesso em qualquer área que você atue! Seja único sempre. :O produto deve ter o toque pessoal do artesão. Assim, ele chama a atenção do cliente e a chance de venda também aumenta. Entender o mercado – pesquisar é fundamental e por vários meios: revistas, sites especializados; ver o que a concorrência está apresentando e o que as pessoas estão usando e consumindo; saber o que acontece no setor que seu negócio está inserido. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Capacitação
  9. 9. Atualização – frequentar cursos, quanto mais informação melhor. Na internet tem muitos cursos e palestras que podem ser bastantes uteis. São indispensáveis para o empreendedor temas como: lucratividade, ponto de equilíbrio, formação de preço e gestão. Então se capacitar é basicamente isso! É investir em você e em seu negócio. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Capacitação
  10. 10. A primeira impressão é a que fica…a primeira impressão deve ser sua identidade e essência de seu trabalho. Normalmente a logomarca é a primeira impressão ou o primeiro contato que o seu cliente ou tem com seu negócio. A logomarca é parte integrante da imagem (sua marca, sua identidade) que gostaria de transmitir ao seu público. Portanto, antes de tudo saiba qual é sua identidade… Basicamente para criar uma logomarca existem dois pontos a serem explorados: Nome e símbolo (logotipo). O nome da marca é muito importante e deve através dele identificar quem você é ou o que você faz. No mercado de artesanato, geralmente existem duas abordagens relacionadas ao nome. Nome do artesão: Essa abordagem normalmente é usada quando o artesão trabalha com mais de um técnica de artesanato. A desvantagem é a não associação com a atividade. Ex: Artes da Cris, Ateliê Sonhos de Maria, Cantinho da Luiza. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Marca
  11. 11. Nome relacionado ao tipo de artesanato: Nesse caso a identificação com a atividade é imediata, pois a mesma está inserida no nome. Ex: Sonhos de Biscuit, Cantinho do E.V.A. Uma alternativa interessante é a junção do nome do artesão com a atividade. Por exemplo: Biscuit da Maria Criando o Logotipo ou Símbolo Logotipo é a representação gráfica da marca. Seu objetivo é trazer uma identificação visual imediata com a marca. O logotipo pode ser um desenho, imagem ou até mesmo o próprio nome trabalhado com uma fonte apropriada. Normalmente não sabemos como fazer o logotipo ou, então, não disponibilizamos de verba para contratação de um profissional, nesse caso minha sugestão é: Explore os mais variados tipos de fontes gratuitas existente na internet… tenho certeza que você irá encontrar alguma que irá criar uma identificação imediata com seu negócio. . https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  12. 12. Vale a pena, estudar, pesquisar e ouvir a opinião a respeito de sua logomarca, pois é justamente através dela que será transmitida a identidade de seu negócio. Você pode imprimir em papel e colar nos trabalhos, ou fazer em etiquetas auto adesivas, ponha seu telefone e seu e-mail, ou site se tiver. Alguns sites de fontes gratuitas: 1001 fontes Free – Esse site possui lindas fontes estilizadas. Vale a pena navegar e conferir os mais variados tipos de fontes. Dica: Na fonte escolhida clique em “Custom Preview”. Você poderá simular e visualizar como ficará o nome da sua marca. NetFontes – Muiiitaas fontes dos mais variados tipos. Permite visualizar o texto na fonte selecionada e também permite a criação de logotipos direto no site. Dica: Na função “Criar logotipo” é possível selecionar a cor do logotipo 2. Procure por sites de vetores e gifs gratuitos. Neles você poderá encontrar a imagem que está procurando ou ter uma inspiração. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  13. 13. Como site de vetor eu indico: Freepik – Festival de imagens, gifts e vetores. Faça busca por “logotipo” ou“artes” 3. Conheça as ferramentas online gratuita de desenvolvimento de logo. Existem vários site de criação de logo (faça uma pesquisa no google por “logo maker free”). Free Logo Service – Tipo “bom e barato” permite você criar seu logotipo rapidamente. Escolha a categoria, texto, design e pronto. É só baixar o logotipo para seu pc. Online Logo Maker – Ferramenta muito intuitiva. Clique em “online logo maker” para abrir o aplicativo de desenvolvimento. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/
  14. 14. Leve a sério seu artesanato, encare seu trabalho como um negócio! Por mais que você não oficialize sua empresa logo (apesar que programas do governo como o Microempreendedor Individual facilitam bastante isto para o artesão), encare seu trabalho com artesanato como uma empresa. Por isto, não pule a fase do planejamento. Principalmente, estabeleça metas! Coloque tudo no papel, tudo o que gastar e principalmente coloque no papel onde você quer chegar! Daqui 1 ano, daqui 5 anos, daqui 20 anos . Estipule datas finais e valores! Decida como irá divulgar, se por consignação, loja física, internet, feiras etc.... Tem que planejar tudo direitinho para não ficar perdida depois. O Ser Humano consegue trabalhar muito melhor quando tem definido na mente os porquês e os “ondes” deseja chegar. Isto também servirá como termômetro, para saber se está realmente conquistando aquilo que deseja ou se é o momento de parar para analisar, aprender e mudar de estratégia. Nada diferente de qualquer empresa tradicional. E com uma vantagem: Você estará trabalhando com o que mais ama fazer. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Planejamento: Estabelecer Metas
  15. 15. Muitas artesãs caem na tentação de não trabalhar com catálogo e peças iniciais. Acabam fechando trabalhos com fotos do trabalho de outras artesãs. Não faça isto! Invista em criar uma linha inicial para demonstrar para sua cliente EXATAMENTE como é a SUA técnica de trabalho e acabamento. Assim, a cliente fechará a encomenda esperando pelo que você faz, e não pelo tipo e jeito do trabalho de outra pessoa. Isto fidelizará clientes e eles poderão fechar novas encomendas e indicar o seu trabalho. Se você entregar algo diferente do que a pessoa espera, ela se decepcionará, não fechará novos contratos e muito menos falará bem de você. Sem contar que uma linha inicial passa a impressão de profissionalismo, facilitando até para fechar encomendas. Com a pessoa vendo a peça ou uma amostra do que você faz, fica muito mais fácil de convencê-la a contratar ou comprar seu trabalho. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Catálogo e Amostras
  16. 16. Como cria os seus produtos, deve também criar a embalagem dos mesmos para atrair mais clientes. Crie etiquetas e sacos diferentes, pois os clientes que lhe comprarem algum produto irão passear com a sua embalagem, uma ótima oportunidade de publicidade. Mencionar a importância da embalagem nunca é demais. Esta é a primeira coisa que o cliente vê, por isso, é o seu grande cartão-de-visita físico. A atenção aos detalhes que coloca na embalagem é sinónimo do quanto aprecia a qualidade, e que tudo que faz é bem feito. Isto cria também uma sensação de receber um presente, mesmo que tenha sido comprado pela pessoa. Devido à grande concorrência no mercado artesanal, deve- se investir em embalagens bem elaboradas e criativas com a mesma qualidade do produto produzido. Surpreenda seu cliente e comprove os resultados! As embalagens poder ser compradas ou até mesmo feitas por você. Use a criatividade, a internet estar cheia de ideias que você pode usar para diferenciar. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Embalagens
  17. 17. Vantagens de confeccionar a própria embalagem: Trabalhe com peças exclusivas e limitadas e a vantagem de produzir as suas embalagens é adequá-las ao cliente ou a peça sempre que necessário e sem grandes custos. Sem contar no reaproveitamento de tecidos, papeis, linhas, fitas, rendas, motivos de crochê e outros materiais como uma sacola Kraft com um adesivo com sua logomarca. As possibilidades são infinitas e você pode utilizar aquelas que mais tem a ver com seu produto. Importante: Embalagem para envio nos correios. Para o cliente que deseja enviar uma encomenda via Correios, a embalagem é muito importante para assegurar que os objetos cheguem bem a seus destinos. As embalagens dos Correios são prática, pois já possuem campos para preenchimento dos dados de destinatário e remetente e para o registro das tentativas de entrega pelo carteiro, quando o destinatário estiver ausente, por exemplo. Além disso, é fácil de montar e podem ser adquiridas em uma das agências. Mas você mesma pode fabrica-la em casa, usando caixas de papelão, o que te fará uma grande economia. Tem que ser um papelão bem durinho, firme. Se for fino, a caixa não vai segurar e nos Correios, quando o funcionário for carimbar, a caixa vai desmontar. Embale com papel kraft e levar na agência. Barato, econômico e reciclável! Veja aqui algumas dicas embalagem artesanal https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Embalagens
  18. 18. A valorização do artesanato começa em você! Um primeiro ponto fundamental na valorização do artesanato, é a qualidade do trabalho e a capacitação do profissional. Sem capacitação, sem profissionalismo, não existe valorização. Preço x Valor Agora, vamos refletir sobre a questão de Preço e Valor Primeiramente, é preciso saber que existe uma enorme diferença: Preço: é o que a pessoa entrega (dinheiro) Valor: é o que a pessoa recebe (percepção) Quando, o preço é maior que o valor o sentimento gerado será “está caro”. Quando o valor é maior que o preço o sentimento será “está barato” Veja um exemplo, bem simples, para entender esse conceito: Uma tarde no cabeleireiro… O que a pessoa entrega (preço): R$ 150,00 O que a pessoa recebe (valor): Autoestima, beleza, elogio de amigos etc. Percebe? Nesse exemplo, o valor (o que a pessoa recebeu) é maior que o preço (o que a pessoa pagou). Por isso, “não choram” para entregar os R$ 150,00 ou mais, por algumas horinhas no salão e “choram“ para pagar R$ 80,00 na peça artesanal que levou 3 dias para ser criada. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Como precificar seu artesanato
  19. 19. Para você saber qual o valor o cliente está percebendo em seu trabalho artesanal, é necessário conhecer suas necessidades ou seus desejos Vamos a outro exemplo: Imagine, um profissional que trabalhe com encadernações artísticas e uma das peças de seu portfólio seja “Agenda”. De um outro lado, temos o consumidor que está procurando uma agenda… Se, esse consumidor, quer um “caderno para fazer anotações” (essa é a sua necessidade), vai achar caro o preço de R$ 80,00 (o que ele entrega), pois o seu valor percebido para uma agenda é “apenas um local para anotar coisa” (o que ele recebe). Não adianta tentar vender a agenda artesanal para ele… Ele vai comprar aquela agenda da papelaria/livraria por R$ 20,00. Agora, se esse consumidor quer mostrar para amigos o seu gosto requintado nas suas coisas pessoais (esse é o valor) ou ter um local onde irá registrar momentos especiais e únicos (valor), achará razoável e até mesmo barato o preço de R$ 80,00, pois a agenda da papelaria não irá suprir esse seu desejo. Essa é a chave: Entenda a necessidade/desejo de seu público e você terá clientes satisfeitos e que valorizam seu trabalho. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Como precificar seu artesanato
  20. 20. Todo o artesão deve compreender que a valorização começa em cada profissional, em cada atitude e forma de encarar o trabalho. Também, é fundamental buscar a capacitação e a qualificação constante e, finalmente, saber que toda a vez que ouvir “está caro”, não deve baixar o preço e sim, aumentar o valor percebido de sua peça. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Como precificar seu artesanato Planilha de Cálculo de Preços de Artesanato 3.0 COMO CALCULAR O PREÇO DO SEU ARTESANATO DA FORMA CORRETA.Planilha Profissional para o artesão calcular os preços dos seus artesanatos de maneira totalmente automática e correta. clique aqui e saiba mais
  21. 21. Divulgar na empresa em que trabalha ou qualquer outra é sempre uma boa. Mas para conseguir mais clientes, seria bom divulgar em lojas. O importante é não desistir. Se numa loja já não deu certo, procure outra. A melhor maneira de conquistar freguesia é fazendo propaganda. O jeito mais simples é espalhar cartões de visita. Faça um cartão bonito, com seu nome, telefone, e-mail e o que você vende. Fazer um álbum para divulgar seus produtos também funciona, se você não pode andar com seus produtos de cima para baixo. Levar uma amostra do que você faz em mãos, impressiona. Existem muitas maneiras de divulgar seu trabalho, porém o mais usados atualmente é sem dúvida a internet, com suas inúmeras redes sociais. Face book e Pinterest – Sites de relacionamento são um terreno fértil para divulgação de produtos. Você pode procurar comunidades relacionadas aos seus produtos e fazer amizade com seus membros. A partir disso você pode descobrir pessoas que estavam procurando exatamente o que você faz. Mas atenção, nunca fique mandando spam para as comunidades, procure sempre discutir algo, estimular a interação entre as pessoas, acrescentar algo. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Fase da Divulgação
  22. 22. Vídeos Você sabia que o YouTube é o segundo site mais utilizado para pesquisa na internet? O YouTube fica atrás somente do Google. Por isso, é muito interessante explorar o tráfego existente dentro do YouTube através da criação e publicação de vídeos relacionado aos seus artesanatos. Além de ser encontrado dentro do próprio site, existe a vantagem de que vídeos do YouTube são facilmente indexados nos buscadores e possuem alta relevância perante o próprio Google, tornando fácil o rankeamento nas primeiras posições do buscador. Veja alguns exemplos de vídeos que podem ser feito com um baixo ou nenhum orçamento: fotos de peças feitas por você com fundo musical, tira-dúvidas, reviews, passo-a-passos e muito mais. O Yahoo! Respostas possui um grande volume de tráfego e pode contribuir para o aumento de visitas que estejam interessadas em seu artesanato. Basicamente, o que você deve fazer é procurar por perguntas relacionadas ao seu mercado de artesanato, oferecer respostas que atendam a necessidade de quem fez a pergunta e colocar uma referência ao conteúdo relacionado ao assunto, que naturalmente deve estar em seu blog ou site. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Fase da Divulgação
  23. 23. O artesanato pode ser comercializado por diferentes canais e formas. A escolha deve ser feita em função de cada produto. No caso de artesão sem ponto de venda, podem ser bons meios de venda: Fazer parcerias com lojas que comercializam especificamente artesanato ou tem no seu portfólio produtos artesanais. Nesse tipo de relação comercial, é preciso lembrar que a loja precisa ter lucro, portanto seu preço tem que ser compatível para que possam colocar sua margem e ainda assim o produto ter atratividade para o consumidor. O ganho do artesão passa a ser na quantidade vendida, ou seja, a margem de lucro é menor por peça mas ganha no volume de vendas. Para obter maior lucro por peça terá que reduzir os custos de fabricação. Procure negociar melhor com seus fornecedores e diminuir seu tempo de produção. Participar de feiras de artesanato e exposições, apesar de nem sempre serem os melhores locais de vendas. Eventos são excelentes lugares para divulgar os produtos e a marca. Não esqueça que essas ´participações têm também custos com espaço, decoração, etc. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Venda
  24. 24. Venda virtual – Nesse caso, é possível optar por dois caminhos: Existem diversos sites especializados em vendas, inclusive de artesanato, que comercializam espaços para você anunciar seus produtos, basta você realizar uma busca na internet, e encontrará vários deles, e aí fazer contato e verificar quais os que lhe oferecem melhores vantagens; O primeiro e mais importante site que você utilizar para vender os seus produtos artesanais é o Elo7. Esse é um site dedicado a pequenos artesões, que querem divulgar os seus produtos e não sabem muito bem como criar uma loja virtual. Você também pode utilizar o Mercado livre e também o próprio Facebook Se você está pensando em um meio mais profissional de vender os seus produtos, pode construir a sua própria loja virtual. Atualmente os custos para criar e manter uma loja simples são relativamente baixos, entretanto, tenha em mente que se você quiser algo realmente profissional, é necessário investir um bom dinheiro, Montar sua uma loja virtual, um site de compras, preferencialmente bilíngüe, caso tenha intenção de exportar. ; email; formas e condições de pagamento; e ter um sistema para efetivar e https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Venda
  25. 25. Neste espaço, divulgue e facilite para que o seu potencial comprador efetive o pedido, coloque à vista o “carrinho de compras”. Atualize e alimente este site com novidades constantemente. Isso tem um custo operacional que precisa ser compensado pelo seu volume de vendas. Lembre-se que normalmente o preço do artesanato não costuma ser alto e não é essencial para o consumidor, então é mais difícil garantir um bom volume de vendas. É importante informar no site os seguintes dados: telefone; endereço email; formas e condições de pagamento; e ter um sistema para efetivar e confirmar a compra. O cliente precisa saber o preço final, diferenciando o valor do produto das despesas de envio, antes de confirmar a compra. https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Venda
  26. 26. ACADEMIA FACEBOOK PARA ARTESANATO vai te ajudar a: Montar sua página no Facebook a partir do zero Melhorar a página que você já tem Criar conteúdo que atrai clientes e gera pedidos Entender de uma vez como funciona o marketing na internet Anunciar de forma lucrativa Clique aqui e saiba mais https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Material que indico para quem quer aprender a vender  artesanato pelo Facebook
  27. 27. Quem vende artesanato pela internet sabe que junto com mercadoria tem que enviar uma nota fiscal. E para emitir nota fiscal você tem que estar com seu negócio de artesanato devidamente legalizado. E hoje em dia se legalizar é barato, o imposto que você vai pagar é muito pequeno. Isto ocorre por causa do programa portal do empreendedor. Vamos saber como funciona? Micro empreendedor individual Artesão: conheça as vantagens em formalizar o seu negócio. Ao se tornar um Microempreendedor Individual (MEI), o artesão tem uma série de vantagens como: Aposentadoria Auxílio-doença; Salário-maternidade; Possibilidade de fornecer para o governo; Obter financiamentos; Circular com a mercadoria livremente (não estando sujeito a multa de fiscalização), dentre outros. Microempreendedor Individual (MEI) é a pessoa que trabalha por conta própria e que se legaliza como pequen empresário. Para ser um microempreendedor individual, é necessário faturar no máximo até R$ 60.000,00 por ano e não ter participação em outra empresa como sócio ou titular https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Legalizando seu artesanato
  28. 28. . O MEI também pode ter um empregado contratado que receba o salário mínimo ou o piso da categoria. A Lei Complementar nº 128, de 19/12/2008, criou condições especiais para que o trabalhador conhecido como informal possa se tornar um MEI legalizado. Entre as vantagens oferecidas por essa lei está o registro no Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas (CNPJ), o que facilita a abertura de conta bancária, o pedido de empréstimos e a emissão de notas fiscais. Além disso, o MEI será enquadrado no Simples Nacional e ficará isento dos tributos federais (Imposto de Renda, PIS, Cofins, IPI e CSLL). Assim, pagará apenas o valor fixo mensal de R$ 40,40 (comércio ou indústria), R$ 44,40 (prestação de serviços) ou R$ 45,40 (comércio e serviços), que será destinado à Previdência Social e ao ICMS ou ao ISS. Essas quantias serão atualizadas anualmente, de acordo com o salário mínimo. Com essas contribuições, o Microempreendedor Individual tem acesso a benefícios como auxílio maternidade, auxílio doença, aposentadoria, entre outros. Para mais informações acesse o portal do Sebrae: http://www.sebrae https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/ Legalizando seu artesanato
  https://blogdasart.blogspot.com.br/

